Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Bruce Willis’ Wife Shares Disturbing Call From Top Doctor Amid Actor’s Battle With Dementia
Celebrities, News

Bruce Willis’ Wife Shares Disturbing Call From Top Doctor Amid Actor’s Battle With Dementia

Bruce Willis’ Wife Shares Disturbing Call From Top Doctor Amid Actor’s Battle With DementiaBruce Willis’ Wife Shares Disturbing Call From Top Doctor Amid Actor’s Battle With DementiaBruce Willis’ Wife Shares Disturbing Call From Top Doctor Amid Actor’s Battle With DementiaBruce Willis’ Wife Shares Disturbing Call From Top Doctor Amid Actor’s Battle With DementiaBruce Willis’ Wife Shares Disturbing Call From Top Doctor Amid Actor’s Battle With DementiaBruce Willis’ Wife Shares Disturbing Call From Top Doctor Amid Actor’s Battle With DementiaBruce Willis’ Wife Shares Disturbing Call From Top Doctor Amid Actor’s Battle With DementiaBruce Willis’ Wife Shares Disturbing Call From Top Doctor Amid Actor’s Battle With DementiaBruce Willis’ Wife Shares Disturbing Call From Top Doctor Amid Actor’s Battle With DementiaBruce Willis’ Wife Shares Disturbing Call From Top Doctor Amid Actor’s Battle With Dementia
Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

22

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

As Bruce Willis remains absent from the spotlight due to health issues, his wife Emma Heming opened up about an unexpected call she received from a “prominent doctor.”

Her revelation came a few days after she shared an important message related to the passing of Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa.

In a recent Instagram video, Emma narrated the conversation she had with the doctor over the phone.

Highlights
  • Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming narrated an unexpected conversation she had with a “prominent doctor.”
  • “Doctors need to do better,” she said in the video.
  • Her revelation came shortly after she shared an important message related to the passing of Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa.
People Also Ask

  • What condition was Bruce Willis diagnosed with?

    Bruce Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a rare and progressive brain disorder that can affect the patient's behavior, language, and cognitive functions. The actor's family first revealed in 2022 that he was struggling with aphasia, a language disorder, before later confirming his FTD diagnosis about a year later.

  • Is there a cure for FTD?

    Currently, there is no cure for FTD and no treatments to slow or stop the progression of the disease, according to NIH. However, symptoms can be managed in certain ways.

RELATED:

    Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming narrated a conversation she had with a “prominent doctor”

    Couple sitting outdoors, man in orange vest, woman in black jacket, nature setting. Keywords: Bruce Willis, dementia.

    Image credits: emmahemingwillis

    The doctor spoke to her about a patient’s diagnosis of young-onset Alzheimer’s and their family, which includes three children aged 10, 12, and 14.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “He needs all of my resources, any contacts,” Emma said as she explained the doctor’s request.

    “And I was like: ‘Huh?’” she added.

    Woman in glasses shares news about actor's dementia diagnosis in a home setting.

    Image credits: emmahemingwillis

    Emma revealed that she was more than happy to share her contacts and resources with the doctor, but she was surprised they didn’t already have the resources to help their patient.

    “The thing that just boggles my mind is how do our doctors not already have a Rolodex of ways to support caregivers,” she told her audience.

    Emma said she couldn’t understand how doctors do not already have a Rolodex of resources

    Man and woman close together in low light; related to actor’s dementia battle discussion.

    Image credits: emmahemingwillis

    She also noted how she receives messages from family members dealing with dementia diagnoses, who also have questions about resources.

    Sometimes, these families might not even be in the same city or state as her, she noted.

    When the action hero received his diagnosis, all that Emma received was a “pamphlet”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Couple embracing near a snowy riverbank, highlighting actor's dementia battle.

    Image credits: emmahemingwillis

    “It’s just like, they need to do better. Doctors need to do better,” she said. “Doctors really do need to have a road map of just some support.”

    She revealed that she touches upon the subject in her upcoming book The Unexpected Journey: Finding Hope And Purpose On The Caregiving Path.

    Bruce Willis' wife discussing a call from a doctor about dementia, wearing glasses and a white sweater with text overlay.

    Image credits: emmahemingwillis

    When her action hero husband Bruce received his diagnosis, she admitted that a pamphlet was all she got.

    “I was not handed one resource and we gotta put an end to that,” she added.

    “Doctors need to do better,” said the Die Hard actor’s unwavering partner

    Emma’s brief heart-to-heart came shortly after she spoke about the late Gene Hackman and his longtime wife and caregiver, Betsy Arakawa.

    Betsy’s decomposing body was found in their Santa Fe home on February 26.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Officials believe she passed away on February 11 from hantavirus, which spreads by contact with rodents or their urine or feces.

    Emma touched upon the passing of Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa in a recent video

    A woman and man posing for a photo at a formal event, smiling and wearing blazers.

    Image credits: Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection

    Gene, who was in the advanced stages of Alzheimer’s disease and might not even have been aware of his wife’s passing in the same house, is believed to have passed away on February 18 from hypertensive atherosclerosis cardiovascular disease.

    After details about their passing were released, Emma said in a video that the discovery is a reminder of how caregivers need care too.

    Emma said there is a “broader story” in the discovery of Gene and his wife’s bodies

    A man and woman in swimsuits standing in the ocean at sunset.

    Image credits: emmahemingwillis

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “The tragic passing of Mr. and Mrs. Hackman” made her “think of this broader story,” she said.

    “Caregivers need care too,” she told her audience. “And that they are vital, and that it is so important that we show up for them so that they can continue to show up for their person.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She asserted that it’s a “misconception” that caregivers have “got it figured out [or] they’re good.”

    “I think that we need to be showing up for them so that they can continue to show up for their person,” she concluded.

    Emma married Bruce in March 2009 and welcomed two daughters, Mabel Ray, 12, and Evelyn, 10, with him.

    The Die Hard star is also a father to daughters Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 31, whom he shares with ex-wife Demi Moore.

    The action hero shares three daughters with ex-wife Demi Moore and two daughters with Emma Heming

    Woman sitting with a man on a recliner, appearing engaged and comforting him amid his dementia battle.

    Image credits: demimoore

    Bruce retreated from the spotlight in 2022 after his family announced in March 2022 that he was diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that affects one’s ability to communicate.

    They later said in February 2023 that the Hollywood icon has frontotemporal dementia (FTD), which can include speaking and writing challenges associated with the effects of aphasia.

    Weeks after the announcement, she requested that paparazzi stop photographing her husband when he was out and about.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “This one is going out to the photographers and the video people that are trying to get those ‘exclusives’ of my husband out and about,” she said in March 2023. “Just keep your space.”

    Requesting photographers not yell or ask her how he’s doing, she asked them to allow Bruce and whoever he is accompanied by to “safely” get from “point A to point B.”

    Bruce’s family announced that he has frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in 2023

    Group photo of Bruce Willis with family, smiling outdoors, amid his dementia battle.

    Image credits: demimoore

    Back in September 2022, Emma was branded a “drama queen” by internet trolls after sharing a post about her husband’s health on National Grief Awareness Day.

    She said the grief was “paralyzing,” but noted she discovered new hobbies along the way and stayed active.

    Emma has long been vocal about her journey since her husband’s diagnosis

    Family playtime on the floor, sharing a joyful moment in their home.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: emmahemingwillis

    After criticism for her comments, she clapped back at haters, who asked her to “stop whining” because she could “cope just fine with his $$$.”

    “When you marry an old man DECADES older than you are, you become their caregivers,” read one of the messages. “That’s what you signed up for deal with it and stop complaining.”

    A group of people, including Bruce Willis, sitting on outdoor furniture surrounded by lush plants.

    Image credits: emmahemingwillis

    Emma shared screenshots of the hateful comments and wrote, “When you’re not allowed to talk grief, self-care, or being human in the world on grief awareness day.”

    “My gawd,” she added. “But in the words of the great, philosophical, insightful Bruce Willis … ‘Ah, f*** em.’”

    Netizens agreed that “caregiver burnout is real” after watching Emma’s video

    Comment on doctors’ role beyond diagnosis in dementia care.

    Comment on caregiver burnout with heart emoji amid Bruce Willis dementia news.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on medical support amid Bruce Willis' dementia battle.

    Comment from a nurse discussing dementia care challenges and the lack of resources for families.

    Bruce Willis’ wife shares a doctor’s call about losing memory, emphasizing the need for resources in dementia care.

    Instagram comment discussing Alzheimer's diagnosis experience related to Bruce Willis' dementia.

    Comment thanking Emma for highlighting dementia caregiver challenges, with a message of support for Bruce Willis and family.

    Comment on doctors' lack of dementia resources, highlighting care challenges.

    Comment expressing sadness over lack of doctor support for dementia families, related to Bruce Willis' health battle.

    Instagram comment praising Bruce Willis' wife for supporting caregivers amid his dementia battle.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Instagram comment expressing surprise at doctors' knowledge amid Bruce Willis' dementia battle.

    Comment on doctors and technology, mentioning frustration with information sharing.

    Comment on Bruce Willis' wife's call for help amid actor's dementia battle.

    Comment highlights lack of dementia awareness among doctors, thanking Bruce Willis’ wife for advocacy.

    Comment on providing support to caregivers and families in dementia care.

    Comment on social media about challenges in healthcare systems in the US and Canada.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    22

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    22

    Open list comments

    0

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda