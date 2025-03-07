Gene Hackman And Wife’s Bombshell Autopsy Report Reveals Cause Of Passing Related To Rats

ADVERTISEMENT

The true cause behind the tragic deaths of actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, have been confirmed by New Mexico authorities.

The 95-year-old actor passed away from a condition known as hypertensive cardiovascular disease exacerbated by Alzheimer’s.

Arakawa, on the other hand, died from Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome, a rare illness carried by rodents.

Highlights Gene Hackman died from hypertensive cardiovascular disease worsened by Alzheimer's.

Betsy Arakawa died from Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome, a rodent-borne illness.

Autopsy dispelled rumors of carbon monoxide poisoning as a cause of death.

Hackman and Arakawa were found dead on February 26.

The medical analysis put an end to speculation surrounding the couple’s passing, disproving early theories of the tragedy being the result of a carbon monoxide gas leak.

RELATED:

Investigators revealed the cause behind the tragic passing of Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa

Share icon

Image credits: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Dr. Heather Jarrell, New Mexico’s chief medical investigator, was able to confirm his team’s findings today (March 7), after performing an autopsy on both of the bodies on February 27.

Hackman showed signs of severe heart disease, including prior heart attacks. His body also exhibited no signs of physical trauma.

Share icon

Image credits: Donaldson Collection/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Investigators were able to deduce a timeline of events, concluding that Arakawa passed away first from Hantavirus on February 11. This virus, carried by rodents, is highly dangerous and can quickly progress to respiratory failure.

ADVERTISEMENT

The timeline of her passing was traced through emails and surveillance footage, with her last known activity occurring on the day of her death.

Share icon

Image credits: FOX 29 Philadelphia

The actor, who suffered from advanced Alzheimer’s, was unable to realize that his wife had passed.

Unable to receive proper care, his health worsened and his pacemaker data showed his last recorded event a few days later, on February 17.

The couple was found lifeless on February 26, alongside three of their pet dogs, on of which had also passed away

Share icon

Image credits: Animal Rescue, Inc.

The couple’s remains were discovered by two maintenance workers who visited their Santa Fe estate on February 26.

Santa Fe County deputies were dispatched to their address and, upon arriving, they discovered the lifeless body of Hackman and his wife, along with their dog.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Animal Rescue, Inc.

Hackman was found in a mudroom, surrounded by personal items, while Arakawa’s body was found in the bathroom with unidentified prescription pills scattered nearby.

One of the couple’s dogs, a German shepherd, was found in a closet near Arakawa, as well as two healthy dogs which were successfully rescued.

Share icon

Image credits: Inside Edition

Hackman, a five-time Academy Award nominee, was a beloved figure in Hollywood. He won Oscars for his performances in 1972’s The French Connection and 1992’s Unforgiven.

After retiring from acting in the early 2000s, he lived a quiet life with Arakawa, a classical pianist, whom he married in the late 1980s.

Image credits: FOX 29 Philadelphia

ADVERTISEMENT

The tragic loss of Hackman and Arakawa has shocked the entertainment world, with fans and friends mourning their passing, and honoring their legacy.

“So sad.” Netizens took to social media to share their thoughts about Hackman’s and Arakawa’s cause of death

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT