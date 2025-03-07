Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Gene Hackman And Wife’s Bombshell Autopsy Report Reveals Cause Of Passing Related To Rats
Celebrities, News

Gene Hackman And Wife’s Bombshell Autopsy Report Reveals Cause Of Passing Related To Rats

Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

The true cause behind the tragic deaths of actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, have been confirmed by New Mexico authorities.

The 95-year-old actor passed away from a condition known as hypertensive cardiovascular disease exacerbated by Alzheimer’s.

Arakawa, on the other hand, died from Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome, a rare illness carried by rodents.

Highlights
  • Gene Hackman died from hypertensive cardiovascular disease worsened by Alzheimer's.
  • Betsy Arakawa died from Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome, a rodent-borne illness.
  • Autopsy dispelled rumors of carbon monoxide poisoning as a cause of death.
  • Hackman and Arakawa were found dead on February 26.

The medical analysis put an end to speculation surrounding the couple’s passing, disproving early theories of the tragedy being the result of a carbon monoxide gas leak.

RELATED:

    Investigators revealed the cause behind the tragic passing of Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa

    Man in a white jacket at an event, holding a paper, surrounded by people and cameras.

    Image credits: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

    Dr. Heather Jarrell, New Mexico’s chief medical investigator, was able to confirm his team’s findings today (March 7), after performing an autopsy on both of the bodies on February 27.

    Hackman showed signs of severe heart disease, including prior heart attacks. His body also exhibited no signs of physical trauma.

    Couple posing at an event, man in suit and woman in a white outfit, both smiling, related to autopsy report SEO keyword.

    Image credits: Donaldson Collection/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

    Investigators were able to deduce a timeline of events, concluding that Arakawa passed away first from Hantavirus on February 11. This virus, carried by rodents, is highly dangerous and can quickly progress to respiratory failure.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The timeline of her passing was traced through emails and surveillance footage, with her last known activity occurring on the day of her death.

    A woman speaks at a press conference related to the autopsy report and cause of death involving rats.

    Image credits: FOX 29 Philadelphia

    The actor, who suffered from advanced Alzheimer’s, was unable to realize that his wife had passed.

    Unable to receive proper care, his health worsened and his pacemaker data showed his last recorded event a few days later, on February 17.

    The couple was found lifeless on February 26, alongside three of their pet dogs, on of which had also passed away

    Man and woman smiling with two German Shepherds at a park.

    Image credits: Animal Rescue, Inc.

    The couple’s remains were discovered by two maintenance workers who visited their Santa Fe estate on February 26.  

    Santa Fe County deputies were dispatched to their address and, upon arriving, they discovered the lifeless body of Hackman and his wife, along with their dog.

    A couple smiling with a dog in a car, related to a bombshell autopsy report.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Animal Rescue, Inc.

    Hackman was found in a mudroom, surrounded by personal items, while Arakawa’s body was found in the bathroom with unidentified prescription pills scattered nearby.

    One of the couple’s dogs, a German shepherd, was found in a closet near Arakawa, as well as two healthy dogs which were successfully rescued.

    Elderly man in casual attire holding a cup, walking outdoors.

    Image credits: Inside Edition

    Hackman, a five-time Academy Award nominee, was a beloved figure in Hollywood. He won Oscars for his performances in 1972’s The French Connection and 1992’s Unforgiven

    After retiring from acting in the early 2000s, he lived a quiet life with Arakawa, a classical pianist, whom he married in the late 1980s.

    Image credits: FOX 29 Philadelphia

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The tragic loss of Hackman and Arakawa has shocked the entertainment world, with fans and friends mourning their passing, and honoring their legacy.

    “So sad.” Netizens took to social media to share their thoughts about Hackman’s and Arakawa’s cause of death

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing Gene Hackman's wife's autopsy and its connection to rats, questioning mental health condition.

    Comment on Gene Hackman's wife's autopsy and death cause related to rats.

    Text comment expressing disbelief about a scientific finding related to a rat autopsy.

    Comment by Marie Thompson expressing sadness over lack of support, related to Gene Hackman's wife's autopsy and rats.

    Comment by Eliza Beth on autopsy report discussing cause of death related to rats.

    Chat screenshot with message from Jeremy Sams saying 'interesting....' related to autopsy report.

    Comment on autopsy report revelation: 'That is actually so sad!

    Comment expressing condolences about rat-related cause of death.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing expert opinions, highlighting deaths related to autopsy report and rats.

    Comment discussing hantavirus cause of death linked to rats, mentions scattered meds and neglect.

    Comment about Gene Hackman's wife's cause of death connected to rats, mentioning Alzheimer's and caretaker issues.

    Comment by Michele Simard Robinson saying, "I don't know, this is really weird to me," in reaction to autopsy report discussion.

    User comment on Gene Hackman autopsy report discussion: "Something ain't right with this.

    Facebook comment mentioning Gene, Crimson Tide, and Enemy of the State.

    Text message questioning pacemaker monitoring related to autopsy report findings.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    4
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    4

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hillbranda avatar
    Hill Branda
    Hill Branda
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Which part if their death is more tragic? Are you kidding me? Geez, BP, could you be more tacky? What kind of question is that?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    sae84 avatar
    Bored Retsuko
    Bored Retsuko
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is so sad. And a bit humbling to see such a thing could happen even to one of the most famous (and richest) people in the world.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    markusjameel avatar
    Markus Jameel
    Markus Jameel
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Betsy was the only person taking care of Gene? There should have been a care provider as well or cook or cleaning lady at least. Sadly Gene probably starved to death because he was unable to take care of himself or even call for help due to advanced dementia. Strange that they lived in that big house and had no friends, relatives or workers at all.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
    hillbranda avatar
    Hill Branda
    Hill Branda
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Which part if their death is more tragic? Are you kidding me? Geez, BP, could you be more tacky? What kind of question is that?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    sae84 avatar
    Bored Retsuko
    Bored Retsuko
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is so sad. And a bit humbling to see such a thing could happen even to one of the most famous (and richest) people in the world.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    markusjameel avatar
    Markus Jameel
    Markus Jameel
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Betsy was the only person taking care of Gene? There should have been a care provider as well or cook or cleaning lady at least. Sadly Gene probably starved to death because he was unable to take care of himself or even call for help due to advanced dementia. Strange that they lived in that big house and had no friends, relatives or workers at all.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda