ADVERTISEMENT

Gene Hackman, the beloved actor whose passing shocked the world last Wednesday (February 26), was revealed to have been following a “strict health regimen” managed by his wife, pianist Betsy Arakawa, prior to their passing.

Doug Lanham, a close friend of the family, spoke in detail in an interview about how the 95-year-old actor was in an adequate physical condition, helped by a nutritious diet and appropriate exercise routine for his age.

Highlights Gene Hackman was on a strict diet managed by his wife before passing.

Authorities found no foul play or trauma at Hackman's home.

Hackman's diet included vegetables and healthy meats like salmon.

Hackman's passing may have occurred up to two weeks before discovery.

“She had him on a strict diet and made sure he was eating right,” Lanham shared.

Authorities have confirmed that no signs of foul play, external trauma, or evidence of a gas leak were found at the couple’s home, with further details set to be revealed pending toxicology results.

RELATED:

Gene Hackman’s loved ones say the actor was in “very good physical condition” prior to his passing and following a strict diet and exercise regimen

Share icon

Image credits: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

The actor’s daughter, Leslie Hackman, told news outlets that her father was in “very good physical condition despite his age” and continued to practice yoga and Pilates several times per week.

Leslie also went into detail about how her father seldom ate cheat meals, allowing himself to enjoy less healthy meals only when golfing with his friends.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Splash News

Hackman’s diet consisted mainly of vegetables and healthy meats such as salmon and other types of fish, choices that his loved ones said were likely factors in the 95-year-old being relatively active for his age.

Despite his health, his daughter confessed to not having been “terribly shocked” by her father’s passing, having prepared for the news due to his advanced age and inherent risks.

Authorities suspect Hackman and his wife may have lost their lives as far back as two weeks before their bodies were found

Share icon

Image credits: ABC10

The Santa Fe sheriff’s office released the results of their search warrant, including an inventory of the items taken from Hackman’s residence after his and his wife’s death, alongside one of their three pet dogs.

Investigators listed two cellphones, thyroid medication, blood pressure pills, Tylenol, and a 2025 planner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Prime Video

The search warrant also noted that an orange prescription bottle was found near Arakawa’s body, open and with pills scattered on a countertop.

Details on what type of medication the bottle contained have not yet been disclosed.

Share icon

Image credits: Prime Video

The discovery puzzled Sheriff Adan Mendoza. “That’s obviously very important evidence at the scene. That information was collected and passed to the medical investigator to help them make a determination,” he said in an interview.

Share icon

Image credits: CBS Sunday Morning

Mendoza also revealed that “several days” had passed since the couple had lost their lives. “Possibly up to a couple of weeks,” he added.

“It worked.” Netizens believe the actor’s diet was instrumental in keeping him alive and active for so many years

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT