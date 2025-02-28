ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities have provided an update on the surviving dogs of Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa.

The couple, who were found dead in their apartment last Wednesday (February 26), had three dogs. One of them, a German Shepard, was found lifeless about 10 feet (3 m) from Betsy’s body.

The other two were discovered alive—one inside and the other outside the property.

According to a sheriff’s press release, the Santa Fe County Animal Control is working with Gene’s family to “ensure the safety of the two dogs.”

A spokesperson for the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office told TMZ that an autopsy has not been performed on the deceased pet yet, but testing has not been ruled out.

Whether an autopsy will be performed on the dog depends on the findings from Gene and Betsy’s autopsies, which are expected to take 4 to 6 weeks to be completed.

A maintenance worker who responded to the couple’s New Mexico home found the front door open, according to the search warrant affidavit.

Santa Fe County deputies “did not observe any signs of forced entry into the home,” the document notes.

The actor and the pianist’s bodies were found in separate rooms. Sheriff Adan Mendoza said Thursday the couple had been deceased for “quite a while.”

Betsy was found on the floor of a bathroom with a space heater near her head. An open prescription bottle was on the counter with pills “scattered on the countertop.” Deputies suspect “the heater could have fallen in the event the female abruptly fell to the ground.”

The other two dogs were discovered alive—one inside and the other outside their New Mexico home

Investigators collected information on the pills, which Sheriff Mendoza said were “very important evidence at the scene,” along with “other medications that were possibly in the residence.”

Gene’s body was found in the home’s mudroom. According to the affidavit, deputies believe the 95-year-old actor could have suddenly fallen.

Authorities said the couple’s bodies showed “no immediate signs” of foul play but the hypothesis has not been ruled out. Additionally, there were no signs of a carbon monoxide leak or poisoning.

“Circumstances surrounding the death of the two deceased individuals to be suspicious enough in nature to require a thorough search and investigation,” the affidavit reads.

Gene’s daughter, Leslie, told the Daily Mail that her father “was in a very good physical condition,” despite his age.

“He liked to do Pilates and yoga, and he was continuing to do that several times a week. So he was in good health.”

The Santa Fe County Animal Control is reportedly working with Gene’s family to “ensure the safety of the two dogs”

She also said she and her father were “close,” although she had not spoken with him for a few months because she lives in California.

“I hadn’t talked to them for a couple of months, but everything was normal and everything was good.”

Leslie shared that the couple, who tied the knot in 1991, had a “wonderful marriage” and that the 63-year-old musician “took very good care” of Gene.

“I give credit to his wife, Betsy, for keeping him alive. [She] was always looking out for his health.”

Leslie Hackman said her father “was in good health,” despite his age

Born on January 30, 1930, Eugene Allen Hackman was 95 years old at the time of his passing. Known more or less for his ‘tough guy’ roles, the actor’s extensive career in the world of film spanned over four decades.

The Hollywood icon was best known for starring in the Superman film series, Bonnie and Clyde, The French Connection, Behind Enemy Lines, and Runaway Jury. He won two Oscars: the first in 1972 for the action thriller The French Connection and the second in 1993 for Clint Eastwood’s Unforgiven.

Additionally, he wrote three historical fiction novels with undersea archaeologist Danile Lenihan: Wake of the Perdido Star (1999), a sea adventure from the 19th century; Justice for None (2004), a murder story based on a true criminal occurrence in Danville, Illinois where he lived; and Escape from Andersonville (2008), written about a priosn escape that took place during the American Civil War.

The home Hackman and Arakawa bought together sat in the Santa Fe community, just north of the New Mexico cultural hub. As seen in a feature in Architectural Digest in 1990, its “Southwestern style and views of the Colorado mountains,” were unmatched, as previously reported by Bored Panda.

