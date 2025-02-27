“And The Dog?”: Fans Have Theories Why Gene Hackman, Wife And Pet All Found Deceased

ADVERTISEMENT

Just one day after the tragic passing of beloved actress Michelle Trachtenberg, another death shocked Hollywood as legendary actor Gene Hackman, as well as his classical pianist wife Betsy Arakawa, were found lifeless in their Santa Fe home.

The couple’s dog also lost its life, and authorities confirmed that “no foul play” took place.

Highlights Gene Hackman, wife, and dog found dead; authorities suspect no foul play.

Fans speculate carbon monoxide poisoning as cause of Hackman's death.

Carbon monoxide can be fatal even at low concentrations, as per experts.

Scrambling for answers, heartbroken netizens started speculating, with many pointing to a potential carbon monoxide leak as the likely culprit.

“With no foul play suspected and he, his wife, and their dog all dead, this would track. Incredibly sad regardless of cause,” one user wrote.

Heartbroken fans believe the tragic passing of Gene Hackman, alongside his wife and dog, to be the result of carbon monoxide poisoning

Image credits: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Yesterday (February 26), at approximately 1:45 pm local, Santa Fe County deputies were dispatched to an address on Old Sunset Trail in Hyde Park after a neighbor requested a welfare check.

Upon arriving, the officials discovered the lifeless bodies of Hackman and his wife, aged 95 and 64, respectively, along with their dog.

Image credits: Chris Haston/Getty Images

Sheriff Adan Mendoza stated that the investigation is in its preliminary stages and, as a result, the cause of death has not yet been determined.

He also emphasized that foul play was not a factor in their passing.

Officers have since communicated their search warrant findings, noting that an open prescription bottle and pills were found scattered on a countertop near Arakawa.

A dead German shepherd was found in a bathroom closet near Arakawa, as well as two healthy dogs which were successfully rescued.

Image credits: Prime Video

As details emerged, social media platforms quickly filled with theories and condolences.

While some fans spent their time writing heartfelt tributes to the actor, others began speculating that his death could’ve been due to carbon monoxide poisoning.



Carbon monoxide is an undetectable gas and can prove fatal in a matter of minutes, depending on the concentration

Image credits: Prime Video

According to TMZ, the actor’s family is also considering Hackman’s passing to be the result of carbon monoxide poisoning.

“We think it might be from toxic fumes,” Elizabeth Jean Hackman, the actor’s daughter, told the news outlet.

Image credits: Apple TV

According to a report by Dr. Howard E. LeWine of the Harvard Medical School, just a “few minutes” of exposure to high concentrations of carbon monoxide can result in someone’s death, with lower concentrations proving fatal in just an hour.

“Without immediate treatment, you can lose consciousness, have a seizure, enter a coma, and potentially die,” Dr. LeWine said.

Image credits: francisfordcoppola

Known as a “silent killer,” carbon monoxide’s tasteless, odorless, and colorless nature makes it impossible for humans to tell if it’s around them. Even in non-fatal amounts, it can have long-lasting and sometimes irreversible effects on people’s health.

“People with long-term exposure to low levels of carbon monoxide also can have numbness, unexplained vision problems, sleep disturbances, and impaired memory and concentration,” the Doctor added.

The gas is especially dangerous for fetuses, affecting them at a 15% higher rate than the mother.

According to experts, placing carbon monoxide detectors near bedrooms is crucial, especially if fuel-burning appliances are regularly used

Image credits: UK Press Review

“It’s essential to regularly check the condition of fuel-burning equipment in the house and install carbon monoxide detectors near bedrooms,” risk prevention specialist Santiago Vergara told Bored Panda.

“Detectors should never be installed near the kitchen, as it can disrupt readings,” he added, mentioning that levels of carbon monoxide should always be below eight parts per million (ppm) in livable areas.

Image credits: KHOU 11

“Proper ventilation is crucial, and certain heating devices such as chimneys should be professionally installed and regularly checked.”

The preventionist also stated that gas-powered tools, charcoal grills, or engines should never be used indoors, no matter how good the ventilation appears to be. “This is especially true for houses whose garages are connected to other rooms. Vehicles should never be left running inside.”

Netizens lamented the passing of the beloved actor and took the chance to remind each other to install carbon monoxide detectors in their houses

Image credits: Richard Corkery/Getty Images

“It is a good idea to buy extra plug-in carbon monoxide monitors for every room. With enough warning, everyone can get out,” one user wrote.

“It’s quite literally a silent killer,” another replied. “Please get carbon monoxide detectors installed in your home.”

“Even the dog was found dead, too. Something definitely poisoned them.”

As the community awaits further details, the tragic passing of Gene Hackman, Betsy Arakawa, and their dog could serve as a stark reminder of the potential dangers lurking inside homes.

The family has not communicated any information regarding ceremonies or a service for the actor.

“Massive gut punch.” Fans of the actor took to social media to share their sadness over the passing of the actor, his wife, and his beloved pet

