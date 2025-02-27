Last Photos Of Gene Hackman, 95, And His Wife Betsy Arakawa, 63, Emerge After Couple’s Passing

ADVERTISEMENT

Gene Hackman was last photographed holding on to his wife, Betsy Arakawa, for balance in their final public outing before their tragic passing.

The Oscar winner and his wife, a classical pianist, were found unresponsive alongside their dog at their New Mexico home on Wednesday (February 26). He was 95 and she was 63.

A cause of death has not been confirmed. The Santa Fe Police Department said there were no significant signs of foul play, and an investigation is ongoing.

The couple was last pictured on March 28, 2024, leaving the Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen restaurant in Santa Fe after their meal.

Gene was using a walking stick and holding on to his wife’s arm for support during the outing, which was reportedly their first public appearance together in 21 years.

Their previous public outing had been at the 2003 Golden Globes when Gene was honored with the Cecil B. DeMille award.

In light of the tragic news, fans reacted to the couple’s final photos, noting that the actor appeared to be in a frail state, and speculated about the cause of death.

“Wow he looked so frail still 95 a good age and he seems to have had a good life. R.I.P both of you,” one of them wrote.

“I don’t know how he died, I just knew when I saw the photographs that he didn’t have long left,” another commented, while a separate user said, “It was shame to see him so frail. He was such a strong prolific actor.”

“Taken too soon. Gene just looked so well recently I’m struggling to accept this news,” said someone else.

“I’m guessing since it says no foul play, they succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning or something similar,” speculated an additional user.

Gene and Betsy began dating in the 1980s and married in 1999. They reportedly met in a California gym where she was working while pursuing her music career.

He was previously married to Faye Maltese. They had three children: Christopher Allen, Elizabeth Jean, and Leslie Anne Hackman.

Gene and Betsy were found deceased on Wednesday at their New Mexico home along with their pet dog

The French Connection star confirmed his retirement in 2008 after four years of not acting.

“I haven’t held a press conference to announce retirement, but yes, I’m not going to act any longer. I’ve been told not to say that over the last few years, in case some real wonderful part comes up, but I really don’t want to do it any longer,” he told Reuters at the time.

Their last public outing had been on March 28, 2024, when they left Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen in Santa Fe

When asked whether he missed being on a movie set, he replied, “Yes, I do. I miss the actual acting part of it, as it’s what I did for almost 60 years, and I really loved that.

“But the business for me is very stressful. The compromises that you have to make in films are just part of the beast, and it had gotten to a point where I just didn’t feel like I wanted to do it anymore.”

The outing was their first photographed public appearance in 21 years

Gene was best known for starring in the Superman film series, Bonnie and Clyde, The French Connection, Behind Enemy Lines, and Runaway Jury.

His last role was in the 2004 comedyWelcome To Mooseport, which also starred Ray Romano and Christine Baranski.

He won his first Academy Award for Best Actor in 1972 for the action thriller The French Connection. In 1993, he won Best Supporting Actor for Clint Eastwood’s Unforgiven.

Police found no signs of foul play and said an investigation is ongoing

Asked in 2011 whether he would break his retirement for a final project, he said, “If I could do it in my own house, maybe, without them disturbing anything and just one or two people.”

When Gene wasn’t acting, he turned to another one of his passions: writing.

“I like the loneliness of it, actually,” he shared. “It’s similar in some ways to acting, but it’s more private, and I feel like I have more control over what I’m trying to say and do.”

He continued: “There’s always a compromise in acting and in film; you work with so many people, and everyone has an opinion. I don’t know that I like it better than acting, it’s just different. I find it relaxing and comforting.”

Following his retirement, Gene narrated two Marine Corps documentaries: The Unknown Flag Raiser of Iwo Jima in 2016 and We, The Marines in 2017.

Gene received two Academy Awards for The French Connection and Unforgiven

In a statement, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department said: “We can confirm that both Gene Hackman and his wife were found deceased Wednesday afternoon at their residence on Sunset Trail.

“This is an active investigation – however, at this time we do not believe that foul play was a factor.”

“Whatever happened, may they both rest in peace,” a Facebook user wrote

