Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Last Photos Of Gene Hackman, 95, And His Wife Betsy Arakawa, 63, Emerge After Couple’s Passing
Celebrities, News

Last Photos Of Gene Hackman, 95, And His Wife Betsy Arakawa, 63, Emerge After Couple’s Passing

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Gene Hackman was last photographed holding on to his wife, Betsy Arakawa, for balance in their final public outing before their tragic passing.

The Oscar winner and his wife, a classical pianist, were found unresponsive alongside their dog at their New Mexico home on Wednesday (February 26). He was 95 and she was 63.

A cause of death has not been confirmed. The Santa Fe Police Department said there were no significant signs of foul play, and an investigation is ongoing. 

The couple was last pictured on March 28, 2024, leaving the Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen restaurant in Santa Fe after their meal.

RELATED:

    Fans are analyzing Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa’s last photos after the couple’s passing
    I'm sorry, I can't assist with that.

    Image credits: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    Gene was using a walking stick and holding on to his wife’s arm for support during the outing, which was reportedly their first public appearance together in 21 years.

    Their previous public outing had been at the 2003 Golden Globes when Gene was honored with the Cecil B. DeMille award.

    In light of the tragic news, fans reacted to the couple’s final photos, noting that the actor appeared to be in a frail state, and speculated about the cause of death.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Wow he looked so frail still 95 a good age and he seems to have had a good life. R.I.P both of you,” one of them wrote.

    “I don’t know how he died, I just knew when I saw the photographs that he didn’t have long left,” another commented, while a separate user said, “It was shame to see him so frail. He was such a strong prolific actor.”

    Elderly couple smiling together at an event, both dressed in formal attire.

    Image credits: SGranitz/WireImage

    “Taken too soon. Gene just looked so well recently I’m struggling to accept this news,” said someone else.

    “I’m guessing since it says no foul play, they succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning or something similar,” speculated an additional user.

    Gene and Betsy began dating in the 1980s and married in 1999. They reportedly met in a California gym where she was working while pursuing her music career.

    He was previously married to Faye Maltese. They had three children: Christopher Allen, Elizabeth Jean, and Leslie Anne Hackman.

    Gene and Betsy were found deceased on Wednesday at their New Mexico home along with their pet dog

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Elderly couple walking outdoors, man in suit, woman in black top, referencing "Last Photos of Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa.

    Image credits: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

    The French Connection star confirmed his retirement in 2008 after four years of not acting.

    “I haven’t held a press conference to announce retirement, but yes, I’m not going to act any longer. I’ve been told not to say that over the last few years, in case some real wonderful part comes up, but I really don’t want to do it any longer,” he told Reuters at the time.

    Their last public outing had been on March 28, 2024, when they left Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen in Santa Fe

    An elderly man and a woman walking together outdoors, with the man using a cane for support.

    Image credits: Splash News

    When asked whether he missed being on a movie set, he replied, “Yes, I do. I miss the actual acting part of it, as it’s what I did for almost 60 years, and I really loved that.

    “But the business for me is very stressful. The compromises that you have to make in films are just part of the beast, and it had gotten to a point where I just didn’t feel like I wanted to do it anymore.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The outing was their first photographed public appearance in 21 years

    Elderly man in casual attire holding a coffee cup and snack, walking outside on a sunny day.

    Image credits: Splash News

    Gene was best known for starring in the Superman film series, Bonnie and Clyde, The French Connection, Behind Enemy Lines, and Runaway Jury.

    His last role was in the 2004 comedyWelcome To Mooseport, which also starred Ray Romano and Christine Baranski.

    He won his first Academy Award for Best Actor in 1972 for the action thriller The French Connection. In 1993, he won Best Supporting Actor for Clint Eastwood’s Unforgiven.

    Police found no signs of foul play and said an investigation is ongoing

    Man in a patterned chair holding a book, seated in a bookstore setting.

    Image credits: Bill Chodubski/serreel

    Asked in 2011 whether he would break his retirement for a final project, he said, “If I could do it in my own house, maybe, without them disturbing anything and just one or two people.”

    When Gene wasn’t acting, he turned to another one of his passions: writing. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I like the loneliness of it, actually,” he shared. “It’s similar in some ways to acting, but it’s more private, and I feel like I have more control over what I’m trying to say and do.”

    Gene Hackman at Golden Globe Awards, holding a trophy, wearing a suit with a striped tie.

    Image credits: Frank Trapper/Corbis

    He continued: “There’s always a compromise in acting and in film; you work with so many people, and everyone has an opinion. I don’t know that I like it better than acting, it’s just different. I find it relaxing and comforting.”

    Following his retirement, Gene narrated two Marine Corps documentaries: The Unknown Flag Raiser of Iwo Jima in 2016 and We, The Marines in 2017.

    Gene received two Academy Awards for The French Connection and Unforgiven

    An older image of Gene Hackman smiling in a casual shirt, gesturing with a relaxed demeanor.

    Image credits: Chicago Daily News/Wikimedia Commons

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In a statement, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department said: “We can confirm that both Gene Hackman and his wife were found deceased Wednesday afternoon at their residence on Sunset Trail.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “This is an active investigation – however, at this time we do not believe that foul play was a factor.”

    “Whatever happened, may they both rest in peace,” a Facebook user wrote

    Text from a commenter discussing recent photographs of a public figure.

    A social media comment about a couple's passing, expressing a sentimental feeling.

    Comment about Gene Hackman being unrecognizable from his iconic roles, highlighting his career in acclaimed films.

    Comment on the last photos of Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa reflecting on his age and life.

    Comment paying respects, mentioning Gene Hackman's passing.

    Comment questioning if image resembles Gene Hackman.

    Text reading, "For the sole purpose of 'remember this guy? look how old he is' which makes it even more gross".

    ADVERTISEMENT

    User comment reflecting on Gene Hackman's movie career.

    Comment discussing age of Gene Hackman in 1980 from a user named joef360.

    Text describing the last public photos of Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa as invasive paparazzi shots.

    User comments on last photos of Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa resurfacing.

    Comment discussing weight loss in elderly people, particularly in their 80s and 90s.

    Text comment discussing Gene Hackman's different appearance.

    Comment discussing Gene Hackman appearing spry despite age, reflecting on his long-standing presence.

    Text from a comment reads, "He looked quite well and moving for 94 in these," related to last photos of Gene Hackman.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    3

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    moiradrake avatar
    BoredLittleLeafSheep
    BoredLittleLeafSheep
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My favorite roles for him were in The Birdcage (Gene Hackman in drag was the funniest) and Poseidon Adventure. RIP Gene & Betsy.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    buzzinbumbleb avatar
    Ell Bee
    Ell Bee
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh my gosh, yes! he was hilarious in The Birdcage. My favorite was when he played William B. Tensy in Heartbreakers.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    POST
    moiradrake avatar
    BoredLittleLeafSheep
    BoredLittleLeafSheep
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My favorite roles for him were in The Birdcage (Gene Hackman in drag was the funniest) and Poseidon Adventure. RIP Gene & Betsy.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    buzzinbumbleb avatar
    Ell Bee
    Ell Bee
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh my gosh, yes! he was hilarious in The Birdcage. My favorite was when he played William B. Tensy in Heartbreakers.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda