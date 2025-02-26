Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Photo Of 2025 Oscars Nominees Sparks Mass Outrage: “I’ve Seen Icebergs With More Diversity”
Celebrities, News

Photo Of 2025 Oscars Nominees Sparks Mass Outrage: “I’ve Seen Icebergs With More Diversity”

The 2025 Oscars nominees’ class photo sparked outrage over the lack of diversity among the contenders.

The official photo was taken in Los Angeles at the Academy Museum’s 952-seat David Geffen Theater.

The honored artists posed together at the theater, where many of their films were projected, on Tuesday night (February 25) following a dinner at the museum.

Highlights
  • The 2025 Oscars nominees photo sparked outrage due to its lack of diversity.
  • Cynthia Erivo is one of the few Black nominees across the four acting categories, along with Zoe Saldaña and Colman Domingo.
  • People also noted the low number of female artists compared to male artists in the photo.

In the front row sat Wicked actresses Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, as well as Zoe Saldaña, who recently won SAG and Golden Globe awards for her work in Emilia Pérez.

    The 2025 Oscars nominees’ group photo reignited conversations about the lack of diversity in Hollywood
    Oscar nominees 2025 event, golden stage design, large audience gathered in a grand theater setting.

    Image credits: oscars

    Demi Moore, Timothée Chalamet, Mikey Madison, and Sebastian Stan were also in the star-studded photo.

    Observers criticized that the artists gathered at the theater were mostly white, with Black, Latino, or Asian talents being underrepresented.

    “The most diversity in this photo is the hair color of the girl in the front row,” one Redditor fumed.

    “I’ve seen icebergs with more diversity than… this,” another user noted.

    2025 Oscars nominees group photo with limited diversity on red auditorium seats.

    Image credits: Richard Harbaugh for The Academy

    Someone else remarked that the photo seemed to show more men than women. “Is this everyone nominated for an Oscar this year? I thought there would be more women…”

    Across the four acting categories, Colman Domingo, Zoe Saldaña, and Cynthia Erivo are the only Black performers to receive nominations.

    Also, out of the ten titles up for Best Picture, The Substance is the only film that was directed by a woman—Coralie Fargeat. The five International Feature Film nominees were all directed by men.

    Internet users were outraged by the lack of representation among the artists pictured at the Academy Museum’s David Geffen Theater

    2025 Oscars nominees group in theater seating, sparking diversity outrage.

    Image credits: evenmorecontent

    Group of 2025 Oscars nominees seated in a theater, sparking diversity discussions.

    Image credits: evenmorecontent

    In the Adapted Screenplay category, just two out of the 15 people named were women:  Nickel Boys co-writer Joslyn Barnes and Léa Mysius for Emilia Pérez.

    In Visual Effects, not a single woman was named among the 20 nominees.

    The Documentary Feature Film category, which features five titles, includes more diverse voices. Black Box Diaries wasdirected by Japanese journalistShiori Ito, and No Other Land was directed by Palestinian activist Basel Andra.

    “I’ve seen icebergs with more diversity than… this,” one Redditor remarked

    Group of 2025 Oscars nominees sitting in theater chairs.

    Image credits: evenmorecontent

    The nominations also marked a historical first, with Karla Sofía Gascón being the first openly transgender star to be nominated for an Oscar.

    Karla stars in Emilia Pérez, which leads the Oscar nominations with 13 nods, followed by The Brutalist and Wicked, with 10 each.

    The Spanish actress was notably absent from the nominees’ class photo and dinner amid criticism for her hateful messages on X (formerly Twitter), which were largely posted between 2020 and 2021.

    The resurfaced messages were labeled as racist and Islamophobic, forcing Karla to deactivate her account and publicly apologize.

    Karla Sofía Gascón, a Best Actress nominee for Emilia Pérez, was absent amid the backlash for her hateful social media posts

    A person in formal attire at an event, relevant to 2025 Oscars nominees.

    Image credits: karsiagascon

    “I’m sorry, is it just my impression or are there more Muslims in Spain? Every time I go to pick up my daughter from school there are more women with their hair covered and their skirts down to their heels,” read one of the tweets.

    “Next year instead of English we’ll have to teach Arabic.”

    “I really think that very few people ever cared about George Floyd, a drug addict swindler, but his death has served to once again demonstrate that there are people who still consider black people to be monkeys Without rights and consider policemen to be assassins,” she also posted. “They’re all wrong.”

    Oscars 2025 nominees announced at a grand ceremony, sparking discussions on diversity.

    Image credits: oscars

    In 2021, Karla criticized the Academy Awards ceremony, writing, “More and more the #Oscars are looking like a ceremony for independent and protest films, I didn’t know if I was watching an Afro-Korean festival, a Black Lives Matter demonstration or the 8M.”

    Despite the backlash, Karla will reportedly attend the event, where she’s nominated for Best Actress.

    A source told People that the actress is expected to be at the Dolby Theater on March 2 after skipping several award shows, though it remains unclear whether she will walk the red carpet.

    People commented on the 2025 Oscar nominees’ group photo

    Text comment discussing Oscars nominees diversity.

    Social media comment on Oscars nominees diversity in seating arrangement.

    Text comment expressing difficulty in recognizing actors in a 2025 Oscars nominees photo, mentioning inclusivity issues.

    Text comment questioning diversity among 2025 Oscars nominees.

    Oscar nominees photo sparks diversity outrage, comment reads: "Most diversity is hair color of girl in front row.

    Text commenting on lack of diversity among 2025 Oscars nominees, mentioning actors Kieran Culkin and Jesse Eisenberg.

    Text post by user commenting on the 2025 Oscars nominees, mentioning YouTube and a school assembly.

    Text comment on the lack of diversity among 2025 Oscars nominees, mentioning bald guys and difficulty spotting Yura Borisov.

    Comment criticizing the diversity of the 2025 Oscars nominees.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    dinemellon avatar
    RamiRudolph
    RamiRudolph
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who gives a fúck about diversity? The Oscars should be about talent, regardless of race or gender.

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe, but there are plenty of talentful actors and actresses who don't get nominated out of racism.

