Photo Of 2025 Oscars Nominees Sparks Mass Outrage: “I’ve Seen Icebergs With More Diversity”

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2025 Oscars nominees’ class photo sparked outrage over the lack of diversity among the contenders.

The official photo was taken in Los Angeles at the Academy Museum’s 952-seat David Geffen Theater.

The honored artists posed together at the theater, where many of their films were projected, on Tuesday night (February 25) following a dinner at the museum.

Highlights The 2025 Oscars nominees photo sparked outrage due to its lack of diversity.

Cynthia Erivo is one of the few Black nominees across the four acting categories, along with Zoe Saldaña and Colman Domingo.

People also noted the low number of female artists compared to male artists in the photo.

In the front row sat Wicked actresses Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, as well as Zoe Saldaña, who recently won SAG and Golden Globe awards for her work in Emilia Pérez.

RELATED:

Share icon The 2025 Oscars nominees’ group photo reignited conversations about the lack of diversity in Hollywood



Image credits: oscars

Demi Moore, Timothée Chalamet, Mikey Madison, and Sebastian Stan were also in the star-studded photo.

Observers criticized that the artists gathered at the theater were mostly white, with Black, Latino, or Asian talents being underrepresented.

“The most diversity in this photo is the hair color of the girl in the front row,” one Redditor fumed.

“I’ve seen icebergs with more diversity than… this,” another user noted.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Richard Harbaugh for The Academy

Someone else remarked that the photo seemed to show more men than women. “Is this everyone nominated for an Oscar this year? I thought there would be more women…”

Across the four acting categories, Colman Domingo, Zoe Saldaña, and Cynthia Erivo are the only Black performers to receive nominations.

Also, out of the ten titles up for Best Picture, The Substance is the only film that was directed by a woman—Coralie Fargeat. The five International Feature Film nominees were all directed by men.

Internet users were outraged by the lack of representation among the artists pictured at the Academy Museum’s David Geffen Theater

Share icon

Image credits: evenmorecontent

Share icon

Image credits: evenmorecontent

In the Adapted Screenplay category, just two out of the 15 people named were women: Nickel Boys co-writer Joslyn Barnes and Léa Mysius for Emilia Pérez.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Visual Effects, not a single woman was named among the 20 nominees.

The Documentary Feature Film category, which features five titles, includes more diverse voices. Black Box Diaries wasdirected by Japanese journalistShiori Ito, and No Other Land was directed by Palestinian activist Basel Andra.

“I’ve seen icebergs with more diversity than… this,” one Redditor remarked

Share icon

Image credits: evenmorecontent

The nominations also marked a historical first, with Karla Sofía Gascón being the first openly transgender star to be nominated for an Oscar.

Karla stars in Emilia Pérez, which leads the Oscar nominations with 13 nods, followed by The Brutalist and Wicked, with 10 each.

The Spanish actress was notably absent from the nominees’ class photo and dinner amid criticism for her hateful messages on X (formerly Twitter), which were largely posted between 2020 and 2021.

The resurfaced messages were labeled as racist and Islamophobic, forcing Karla to deactivate her account and publicly apologize.

Karla Sofía Gascón, a Best Actress nominee for Emilia Pérez, was absent amid the backlash for her hateful social media posts

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: karsiagascon

“I’m sorry, is it just my impression or are there more Muslims in Spain? Every time I go to pick up my daughter from school there are more women with their hair covered and their skirts down to their heels,” read one of the tweets.

“Next year instead of English we’ll have to teach Arabic.”

“I really think that very few people ever cared about George Floyd, a drug addict swindler, but his death has served to once again demonstrate that there are people who still consider black people to be monkeys Without rights and consider policemen to be assassins,” she also posted. “They’re all wrong.”

Share icon

Image credits: oscars

In 2021, Karla criticized the Academy Awards ceremony, writing, “More and more the #Oscars are looking like a ceremony for independent and protest films, I didn’t know if I was watching an Afro-Korean festival, a Black Lives Matter demonstration or the 8M.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the backlash, Karla will reportedly attend the event, where she’s nominated for Best Actress.

A source told People that the actress is expected to be at the Dolby Theater on March 2 after skipping several award shows, though it remains unclear whether she will walk the red carpet.

People commented on the 2025 Oscar nominees’ group photo

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon