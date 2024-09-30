Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Fans Gush As Zahara Jolie Copies Mom Angelina’s Iconic 2004 Oscars Look At ‘Maria’ Premiere
Entertainment, News

Fans Gush As Zahara Jolie Copies Mom Angelina’s Iconic 2004 Oscars Look At ‘Maria’ Premiere

19-year-old Zahara Jolie attended the New York Film Festival premiere of her mother’s upcoming movie “Maria,” wearing a dress that looked exactly like the Maleficent star’s usual red carpet aesthetic.

Fans on X are now gushing over the outfit, believing the gown may have been picked from Angelina’s old archives and simply “reworked” into a silky halter dress for the event. 

Zahara Jolie attended her mother’s premiere in a dress that fans believe to be a remake an outfit from Angelina’s fashion archives

Image credits: Jason Mendez / Getty

As Zahara Jolie stepped on the carpet with her mother and two brothers, people were quick to point out the college student’s silver slip dress, reminiscent of Angelina’s 2004 Oscars gown.

“Is Zahara wearing the same dress reworked?” one user commented as they shared a photo of Angelina’s unforgettable Marc Bouwer design from 20 years ago.

Another added, “Is Zahara wearing Angie’s Oscars dress omg???” 

Similarly, the gown was the talk of the town when Sydney Sweeney wore the exact outfit to the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

It’s still unclear whether Zahara’s dress was an alteration of the iconic Oscars gown, but this isn’t the first time her outfit resembled her mother’s

Image credits: XPX / Star Max / Getty

During the Eternals premiere in 2021, Zahara was seen wearing one of her mom’s previous red carpet looks.

Angelina Jolie’s beaded Elie Saab Haute Couture gown from the 2014 Oscars was given another chance to shine that night, resulting in a similar frenzy on various social media platforms.

In fact, it seems it was Angelina’s idea to remake her old outfits.

“My kids are all mixed with vintage, and in my old Oscars dress,” she said. “We did all vintage and upcycled my old stuff.”

Angelina Jolie is a fashion icon on the red carpet and is well known for her elegant dresses

Image credits: WWD / Getty

While the Hollywood star was once considered a “gothic goddess” with her tattoos and graphic tees, her aesthetic now is much more polished and classic.

Her outfits mostly consist of dramatic gowns or cocktail dresses with simple, pastel colors. Brands such as Burberry, The Row, and Max Mara are the actress’s main sources of inspiration.

Image credits: angelinajolie

