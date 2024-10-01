Angelina Jolie Drops Legal Case Related To Infamous 2016 Plane Ride Involving Brad Pitt

ADVERTISEMENT

Angelina Jolie has closed the chapter on her legal battle against the Department of Justice and FBI over documents related to the infamous 2016 plane incident involving Brad Pitt.

The 49-year-old actress had filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request in 2021 under the anonymous name of “Jane Doe,” requesting the release of additional documents about the plane incident to her.

The yearslong quest has culminated with the Maria star deciding to drop the case on Wednesday, September 25.

“The parties to this action hereby stipulate to dismiss this action with prejudice,” stated a dismissal obtained by E! News, “with each party to bear its own fees and costs.”

Image credits: Zunino Celotto/Getty

Image credits: Gary Gershoff/Getty

The Oscar winner’s request for information was centered around the family’s private jet journey in 2016. The couple was traveling from their Chateau Miraval winery in France to California with their six children—Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox—during the dispute.

Brad has denied the allegations against him.

The FBI investigated the claims of violence during the 2016 plane journey and closed the case the same year, saying there were no findings of abuse.

The former couple has since been engaged in long-drawn custody battles and other legal issues.

The two Hollywood stars met in 2003 while filming their spy thriller Mr. and Mrs. Smith. T he Oscar-winning actress filed for divorce in 2016 after the infamous 2016 journey

Image credits: Twentieth Century Fox

Image credits: Twentieth Century Fox

One of the contentious issues in the former couple’s legal battles includes the ownership of their French vineyard Château Miraval and wine company.

After the Ocean’s Eleven actor filed a lawsuit over the wine company in 2022, Angelina filed a response in which she included allegations about his violent behavior during the 2016 plane journey.

“When one of the children verbally defended Jolie, Pitt lunged at his own child and Jolie grabbed him from behind to stop him. To get Jolie off his back, Pitt threw himself backwards into the airplane’s seats injuring Jolie’s back and elbow,” the court filing stated.

“The children rushed in and all bravely tried to protect each other. Before it was over, Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face,” the court documents said. “Some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop. They were all frightened.”

In a cross complaint filed by Angelina’s legal team in 2022, Brad was accused of having “choked one of the children and struck another in the face”

Image credits: Paramount Pictures

The Fight Club actor had also allegedly “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her” and poured “beer and red wine” on the actress and their kids.

A source closed to Brad claimed at the time that the Maleficent actress was adding “untrue information” to the legal battles.

“It’s incredibly sad that she continues to rehash, revise and reimagine her description of an event that happened 6 years ago, adding in completely untrue information to try to get additional attention for herself at the expense of their family,” the source told People.

“She has resorted to trying to keep rehashing the same thing,” the source added. “Going back to the same thing month after month with new and still false information for purposes that only she can understand.”