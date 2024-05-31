Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Files To Drop Dad’s Last Name On 18th Birthday
Celebrities, News

Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Files To Drop Dad’s Last Name On 18th Birthday

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

13

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s children are dropping their last name, “Pitt,” like a hot cake. Now, it is Shiloh, who just turned 18 years old a few days ago on May 27, who has decided to just go by “Shiloh Jolie.” The children’s identity changes have been reported amid the actors’ bitter divorce.

Shiloh, who is Brangelina’s fourth child and their first biological kid, filed paperwork requesting a legal name change, specifically, dropping the “Pitt” from her last name and making her new name simply “Shiloh Jolie,” TMZ reported on Thursday (May 30).

Highlights
  • Shiloh Jolie, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter, filed to drop 'Pitt' from her last name after turning 18.
  • Vivienne, Angelina and Brad's youngest daughter, also changed her name unofficially to 'Vivienne Jolie'.
  • Shiloh's name change request occurs amid Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's ongoing bitter divorce.

According to the tabloid news organization, the paperwork was filed on Monday (May 27), when Americans celebrated Memorial Day, which also happens to be Shiloh’s birthday.

Shiloh’s request for the name change has reportedly yet to be granted, but it’s only a matter of time before it becomes official. 

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s children are dropping their last name, “Pitt,” like a hot cake

Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Files To Drop Dad’s Last Name On 18th Birthday

Image credits: Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Files To Drop Dad’s Last Name On 18th Birthday

Image credits: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

This comes after Vivienne, Brad and Angelina’s youngest child (with her twin brother Knox), also started to go by “Vivienne Jolie” instead of “Vivienne Jolie-Pitt.”

Earlier this week, people noticed that the 15-year-old, who helped her mom produce the new musical The Outsiders, had listed her name as “Vivienne Jolie” in the playbill (a theater program).

Vivienne and Shiloh joined their older sister and the divorced pair’s third child, Zahara, who had already erased “Pitt” as her last name last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is now Shiloh, who just turned 18 years old a few days ago on May 27, who has decided to go by “Shiloh Jolie”

Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Files To Drop Dad’s Last Name On 18th Birthday

Image credits: Nicki Swift

Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Files To Drop Dad’s Last Name On 18th Birthday

Image credits: MaximoTV

In November 2023, Angelina brought two of her eldest children, Maddox and Pax, to help celebrate Zahara becoming one of the newest members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority during a luncheon on Spelman College’s Atlanta, Georgia, campus, InStyle reported at the time. 

In a video shared by Essence, the 19-year-old appeared to drop Pitt from her moniker when announcing herself to the Mu Pi chapter of the AKA sorority. 

“My name is Zahara Marley Jolie,” she shared. “Coming all the way from the Golden State in the city that is full of angels, Los Angeles, California … I am this line’s number seven.”

The children’s identity changes have been reported amid the actors’ bitter divorce

Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Files To Drop Dad’s Last Name On 18th Birthday

Image credits: LOVE IS…

Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Files To Drop Dad’s Last Name On 18th Birthday

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Nicki Swift

Brad and Angelina separated in 2016, prompting a bitter divorce battle, which included a lengthy fight over ownership of their French winery, Château Miraval.

The 48-year-old actress alleged that Brad abused her before a notorious 2016 incident that prompted her to file for divorce, according to new court filings

Angelina’s legal team filed a motion on April 4 seeking to release communications showing the Fight Club star would only allow her to sell her share if she agreed to an expansive NDA.

Vivienne, Brad and Angelina’s youngest child (with her twin brother Knox), also started to go by “Vivienne Jolie” instead of “Vivienne Jolie-Pitt”

Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Files To Drop Dad’s Last Name On 18th Birthday

Image credits: whoopsee.it

Angelina’s lawyers also claimed the 60-year-old actor refused to settle a decade-long ownership dispute unless she stopped disclosing abuse allegations

Since the divorce, the family has seemingly struggled to get along, with 20-year-old son Pax recently making headlines for slamming Brad on social media.

Angelina adopted Pax from an orphanage in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, in 2007. He was three years old and had been dumped as a newborn by his heroin-addicted biological mother.

Brad formally adopted him the following year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Files To Drop Dad’s Last Name On 18th Birthday

Image credits: Georges Biard

ADVERTISEMENT

In an Instagram rant posted for Father’s Day in 2020, Pax called his dad a “world-class a**hole” who makes his four youngest children “tremble in fear,” The Daily Mail reported in December 2023.

He further wrote: “You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell.”

“You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want but the truth will come to light someday.”

Brad and Angelina separated in 2016, prompting a bitter divorce battle

Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Files To Drop Dad’s Last Name On 18th Birthday

Image credits: Nicki Swift

Then, he sarcastically added: “So Happy Father’s Day, you f*****g awful human being.”

According to sources close to him, Brad found it “depressing to see this dragged up.”

Pax posted the rant to the stories section of his private Instagram account when he was 16. He accompanied it with a photo of Brad receiving an Oscar for best-supporting actor for Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood four months earlier, the Mail reported.

Shiloh’s decision left some people divided

Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Files To Drop Dad’s Last Name On 18th Birthday

Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Files To Drop Dad’s Last Name On 18th Birthday

Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Files To Drop Dad’s Last Name On 18th Birthday

ADVERTISEMENT

Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Files To Drop Dad’s Last Name On 18th Birthday

Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Files To Drop Dad’s Last Name On 18th Birthday

Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Files To Drop Dad’s Last Name On 18th Birthday

Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Files To Drop Dad’s Last Name On 18th Birthday

Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Files To Drop Dad’s Last Name On 18th Birthday

Poll icon

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

13

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

13

Open list comments

0

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I’m a journalist who works for Bored Panda’s News Team. The team, which has been launched on the website fairly recently, produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”.

Read less »
Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I’m a journalist who works for Bored Panda’s News Team. The team, which has been launched on the website fairly recently, produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”.

Read less »
Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

Read less »
Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

Read less »
What do you think?
Add photo comments
POST
POST
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda