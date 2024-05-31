Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Files To Drop Dad’s Last Name On 18th Birthday

ADVERTISEMENT

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s children are dropping their last name, “Pitt,” like a hot cake. Now, it is Shiloh, who just turned 18 years old a few days ago on May 27, who has decided to just go by “Shiloh Jolie.” The children’s identity changes have been reported amid the actors’ bitter divorce.

Shiloh, who is Brangelina’s fourth child and their first biological kid, filed paperwork requesting a legal name change, specifically, dropping the “Pitt” from her last name and making her new name simply “Shiloh Jolie,” TMZ reported on Thursday (May 30).

According to the tabloid news organization, the paperwork was filed on Monday (May 27), when Americans celebrated Memorial Day, which also happens to be Shiloh’s birthday.

Shiloh’s request for the name change has reportedly yet to be granted, but it’s only a matter of time before it becomes official.

Image credits: Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Image credits: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

This comes after Vivienne, Brad and Angelina’s youngest child (with her twin brother Knox), also started to go by “Vivienne Jolie” instead of “Vivienne Jolie-Pitt.”

Earlier this week, people noticed that the 15-year-old, who helped her mom produce the new musical The Outsiders, had listed her name as “Vivienne Jolie” in the playbill (a theater program).

Vivienne and Shiloh joined their older sister and the divorced pair’s third child, Zahara, who had already erased “Pitt” as her last name last year.

It is now Shiloh, who just turned 18 years old a few days ago on May 27, who has decided to go by “Shiloh Jolie”

Image credits: Nicki Swift

Image credits: MaximoTV

In November 2023, Angelina brought two of her eldest children, Maddox and Pax, to help celebrate Zahara becoming one of the newest members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority during a luncheon on Spelman College’s Atlanta, Georgia, campus, InStyle reported at the time.

In a video shared by Essence, the 19-year-old appeared to drop Pitt from her moniker when announcing herself to the Mu Pi chapter of the AKA sorority.

“My name is Zahara Marley Jolie,” she shared. “Coming all the way from the Golden State in the city that is full of angels, Los Angeles, California … I am this line’s number seven.”

The children’s identity changes have been reported amid the actors’ bitter divorce

Image credits: LOVE IS…

Image credits: Nicki Swift

Brad and Angelina separated in 2016, prompting a bitter divorce battle, which included a lengthy fight over ownership of their French winery, Château Miraval.

The 48-year-old actress alleged that Brad abused her before a notorious 2016 incident that prompted her to file for divorce, according to new court filings.

Angelina’s legal team filed a motion on April 4 seeking to release communications showing the Fight Club star would only allow her to sell her share if she agreed to an expansive NDA.

Vivienne, Brad and Angelina’s youngest child (with her twin brother Knox), also started to go by “Vivienne Jolie” instead of “Vivienne Jolie-Pitt”

Image credits: whoopsee.it

Angelina’s lawyers also claimed the 60-year-old actor refused to settle a decade-long ownership dispute unless she stopped disclosing abuse allegations.

Since the divorce, the family has seemingly struggled to get along, with 20-year-old son Pax recently making headlines for slamming Brad on social media.

Angelina adopted Pax from an orphanage in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, in 2007. He was three years old and had been dumped as a newborn by his heroin-addicted biological mother.

Brad formally adopted him the following year.

Image credits: Georges Biard

In an Instagram rant posted for Father’s Day in 2020, Pax called his dad a “world-class a**hole” who makes his four youngest children “tremble in fear,” The Daily Mail reported in December 2023.

He further wrote: “You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell.”

“You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want but the truth will come to light someday.”

Brad and Angelina separated in 2016, prompting a bitter divorce battle

Image credits: Nicki Swift

Then, he sarcastically added: “So Happy Father’s Day, you f*****g awful human being.”

According to sources close to him, Brad found it “depressing to see this dragged up.”

Pax posted the rant to the stories section of his private Instagram account when he was 16. He accompanied it with a photo of Brad receiving an Oscar for best-supporting actor for Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood four months earlier, the Mail reported.

