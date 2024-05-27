Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Daughter Vivienne, 15, Drops “Pitt” From Name In Playbill

ADVERTISEMENT

Vivienne, 15, daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has seemingly dropped “Pitt” from her last name amid her parents’ messy divorce.

The teenager recently helped her 48-year-old mother produce the new musical, The Outsiders, and her name was listed as Vivienne Jolie in the playbill instead of Vivienne Jolie-Pitt. However, it is unclear if the youngster has changed her name officially, according to People.

The dropping of “Pitt” from Vivienne’s name would mean the young girl is following in the footsteps of her older sibling, Zahara, who introduced herself as “Zahara Marley Jolie” while joining the Mu Pi chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Spelman College last year.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s teenage daughter, Vivienne, seemingly dropped “Pitt” from her name in The Outsiders playbill

Image credits: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images

“It’s heartbreaking,” a source was quoted telling In Touch Weekly. “The implication is that they want nothing to do with Brad.”

Vivienne is one of the six children belonging to onscreen veterans Brad and Angelina, whose romance was dubbed “Brangelina” since they began dating in 2005.

The Mr & Mrs Smith actors were once seen as Hollywood’s golden couple and are parents to six children in total: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne.

The Eternals actress and Vivienne were seen together for the opening night of The Outsiders in New York City

After the infamous plane ride that led to their 2016 split, the two Oscar winners have been locked in a long-drawn divorce. Legal documents filed in April revealed that they are currently fighting over their shared French winery.

In a document filed in April this year, the legal team for the Wanted actress doubled down on their abuse claims against the 60-year-old star.

15-year-old Vivienne isn’t the first child belonging to the Oscar winning actors to drop “Pitt” from their name while referring to themselves

“While Pitt’s history of physical abuse of Jolie started well before the family’s September 2016 plane trip from France to Los Angeles, this flight marked the first time he turned his physical abuse on the children as well. Jolie then immediately left him,” the legal team claimed.

A source also claimed to People last month that the Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood actor now wants to focus on his career and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon.

In recent legal filings, Angelina Jolie’s lawyers reasserted abuse allegations against the Fight Club actor

“The long-drawn drama with Angelina used to really get to him, especially the custody drama and abuse allegations,” the source told the outlet.

“It’s been very stressful for him to have to defend over and over again,” the source continued. “But since things don’t seem to change, he’s trying to move on with his life.”