Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s 17-Year-Old Daughter Shiloh Stuns In New Viral Dancing Video

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has got some serious moves! A new video posted by choreographer Lil Kelaan Carter of the 17-year-old dancing to Uncle Waffles and Tony Duardo’s Tanzania featuring Sino Msolo and Boibizza went viral earlier this month.

Back in 2022, Brad praised his daughter’s dance skills at the Bullet Train premiere in Los Angeles.

He told Entertainment Tonight: “It brings a tear to the eye, yeah,” of Shiloh’s love for dance, adding that she’s “very beautiful.”

“I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here,” he noted with a laugh.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt showcased her impressive dance skills in a viral video

Image credits: JC Olivera/Getty Images

This isn’t the first time Shiloh has stunned viewers with her impressive dance skills. Since the pandemic, there have been several videos of the teen exhibiting her dazzling performance circulating online.

A fan account on TikTok posted a clip of her executing a choreography to bbno$ and Rich Brian’s Edamame.

Another TikTok video showcased the dancer performing a routing to Doja Cat’s Vegas.

Shiloh has also been filmed dancing to Lizzo’s About Damn Time and Missy Elliott’s Get Ur Freak On.

Image credits: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

The performer is often spotted at the notable Millennium Dance Complex in Los Angeles, famous for its numerous dance videos with millions of views on their YouTube channel.

Some of the studio’s most distinguished personalities to grace its wooden floors include Britney Spears, Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake, Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé, and Christina Aguilera.

Brad and Angelina are also parents to Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, and 15-year-old twins, Knox and Vivienne.

The 60-year-old actor and the 48-year-old actress separated in 2016, prompting a bitter divorce battle, which included a lengthy fight over ownership of their French winery Château Miraval.

She is Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s 17-year-old daughter

Image credits: lilkcarter

The Lara Croft: Tomb Rider star alleged that Brad abused her before a notorious 2016 incident that prompted her to file for divorce, according to new court filings.

Angelina’s legal team filed a motion on April 4 seeking to release communications showing the Fight Club star would only allow her to sell her share if she agreed to an expansive NDA.

Angelina’s lawyers also claimed Brad refused to settle a decade-long ownership dispute unless she stopped disclosing abuse allegations.

Since the divorce, the family has seemingly struggled to get along, with 20-year-old son Pax recently making headlines for slamming Brad on social media.

Image credits: lilkcarter

Shiloh danced to Uncle Waffles and Tony Duardo’s Tanzania featuring Sino Msolo and Boibizza

Image credits: lilkcarter

Angelina adopted Pax from an orphanage in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, in 2007. He was three years old and had been dumped as a newborn by his heroin-addicted biological mother.

Brad formally adopted him the following year.

In an Instagram rant posted for Father’s Day in 2020, Pax called his dad a “world-class a**hole” who makes his four youngest children “tremble in fear,” the Daily Mail reported in December 2023.

He further wrote: “You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lil Kelaan Carter (@lilkcarter)

Shiloh has repeatedly impressed with her dance skills, with several videos circulating online since the pandemic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lil Kelaan Carter (@lilkcarter)

“You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want but the truth will come to light someday.”

Then he sarcastically added: “So Happy Father’s Day, you f*****g awful human being.”

According to sources close to him, Brad found it “depressing to see this dragged up.”

Pax posted the rant to the stories section of his private Instagram account when he was 16. He accompanied it with a photo of Brad receiving an Oscar for best-supporting actor for Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood four months earlier, the Mail reported.

A source confirmed the private account did belong to Pax, saying: “It’s the account he uses for friends – friends from school mostly.

“He never says much about his parents, keeps himself to himself, so that was unusual.”

“She seems to be having fun,” a reader commented

