ADVERTISEMENT

Artist Volker Hermes from Düsseldorf continues to add a twist to historical portraits by covering their faces in different ways. The artist shared that he uses Photoshop for that; however, Volker only reshapes the elements that are already in the paintings to hide people's individuality.

Hermes's Hidden Portraits series acts as a commentary on wealth, fame, and social status. The artist previously wrote: "Portraits were commissioned only by the elite. They were amazingly expensive and full of codes and allusions in clothing or with attributes that refer to a high rank, which we no longer understand because our society is different. That's why we today look at the portrayed ones mostly in the face because we don't understand the codes of the rest of the picture anymore. I block this access—I cover the person, and one must now look at the painting completely differently. But I use allusions to our society today, so I bring together the past and the present."

Volker's paintings were especially relatable during pandemic times as we all had to cover our faces, and his art also reflected our situation at the time.

More info: Instagram | volkerhermes.de | Instagram | Facebook | accartbooks.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Hidden Romney II, Photocollage 2024

Hidden Romney II, Photocollage 2024

volker.hermes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Artist Puts Masks On Classical Paintings, And Instagram Is Loving It (New Pics)-Interview

Artist Puts Masks On Classical Paintings, And Instagram Is Loving It (New Pics)-Interview

volker.hermes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Hidden Gower, Photocollage 2021

Hidden Gower, Photocollage 2021

volker.hermes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
luke-branwen avatar
Luke Branwen
Luke Branwen
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"GIVE US YOUR BANANA ORGAN" (I hope at least someone will understand)

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#4

Hidden Waldmüller Iv Photocollage 2024

Hidden Waldmüller Iv Photocollage 2024

volker.hermes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Hidden Lely V Photocollage 2024

Hidden Lely V Photocollage 2024

volker.hermes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Hidden Ingres III, Photocollage 2023

Hidden Ingres III, Photocollage 2023

volker.hermes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Hidden Cotes, Photocollage 2024

Hidden Cotes, Photocollage 2024

volker.hermes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Hidden Waldmüller II Photocollage 2021

Hidden Waldmüller II Photocollage 2021

volker.hermes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Hidden Noble Man, Photocollage 2021

Hidden Noble Man, Photocollage 2021

volker.hermes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Hidden Girodet-Trioson II, Photocollage 2024

Hidden Girodet-Trioson II, Photocollage 2024

volker.hermes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Hidden Venetian School III, Photocollage 2024

Hidden Venetian School III, Photocollage 2024

volker.hermes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Hidden Pourbus Ix, Photocollage 2024

Hidden Pourbus Ix, Photocollage 2024

volker.hermes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Hidden Mengs II, Photocollage 2024

Hidden Mengs II, Photocollage 2024

volker.hermes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Hidden Venetian School, Photocollage 2024

Hidden Venetian School, Photocollage 2024

volker.hermes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Hidden Hodges , Photocollage 2015

Hidden Hodges , Photocollage 2015

volker.hermes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Hidden Van Honthorst , Photocollage 2024

Hidden Van Honthorst , Photocollage 2024

volker.hermes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#17

Hidden Ritter, Photocollage, 2024

Hidden Ritter, Photocollage, 2024

volker.hermes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Hidden Strozzi, Photocollage 2024

Hidden Strozzi, Photocollage 2024

volker.hermes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Hidden Il Vecchio II, Photocollage 2024

Hidden Il Vecchio II, Photocollage 2024

volker.hermes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Hidden Fabre, Photocollage 2024

Hidden Fabre, Photocollage 2024

volker.hermes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Hidden Dantan, Photocollage 2024

Hidden Dantan, Photocollage 2024

volker.hermes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Hidden Anonymous (Doña María), Photocollage 2024

Hidden Anonymous (Doña María), Photocollage 2024

volker.hermes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Hidden Bouguereau II Photocollage 2024

Hidden Bouguereau II Photocollage 2024

volker.hermes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Hidden Santerre, Photocollage 2024

Hidden Santerre, Photocollage 2024

volker.hermes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#25

Hidden Batoni II, Photocollage 2024

Hidden Batoni II, Photocollage 2024

volker.hermes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Hidden Jerndorff, Photocollage 2022

Hidden Jerndorff, Photocollage 2022

volker.hermes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Hidden Roslin X, Photocollage 2024

Hidden Roslin X, Photocollage 2024

volker.hermes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Hidden Romani, Photocollage 2022

Hidden Romani, Photocollage 2022

volker.hermes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Hidden Wright Of Derby II, Photocollage 2024

Hidden Wright Of Derby II, Photocollage 2024

volker.hermes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Hidden Bellini V, Photocollage 2024

Hidden Bellini V, Photocollage 2024

volker.hermes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Hidden Jacquet , Photocollage 2024

Hidden Jacquet , Photocollage 2024

volker.hermes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Hidden Ivanovic Photocollage 2024

Hidden Ivanovic Photocollage 2024

volker.hermes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#33

Hidden Ramsay II, Photocollage 2024

Hidden Ramsay II, Photocollage 2024

volker.hermes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Hidden Largilliere Vi , Photocollage 2024

Hidden Largilliere Vi , Photocollage 2024

volker.hermes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Hidden Anonymous (Book), Photocollage 2024

Hidden Anonymous (Book), Photocollage 2024

volker.hermes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Hidden De Longpre, Photocollage 2024

Hidden De Longpre, Photocollage 2024

volker.hermes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Hidden Bruyn The Younger II, Photocollage 2024

Hidden Bruyn The Younger II, Photocollage 2024

volker.hermes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Hidden Anonymous (French School), Photocollage 2024

Hidden Anonymous (French School), Photocollage 2024

volker.hermes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Hidden Pourbus V, Photocollage 2019

Hidden Pourbus V, Photocollage 2019

volker.hermes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Hidden Nattier Iv, Photocollage 2022

Hidden Nattier Iv, Photocollage 2022

volker.hermes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!