Man Roasted For Wrapping Brand-New Corvette In Plastic To Protect It From Hurricane Milton

A Florida man wrapped his brand-new Corvette in plastic sheets to prevent it from potential damage caused by Hurricane Milton.

John Santos shared a TikTok video of himself covering the floor of his garage and wrapping his car in multiple layers of plastic.

“Category 5 hurricane, brand new Corvette, 9 miles from the water,” the industrial engineer wrote on the video posted on Tuesday (October 8), adding that the vehicle was “ready for [the] flood.”

The West Palm Beach resident said he wasn't worried about his car being damaged by the hurricane.

His video wrapping up the Corvette received over 60 million views on TikTok, with many users expressing doubt about his plan.

In a follow-up video shared on Wednesday (October 9), hours before Milton made landfall in Florida, the West Palm Beach resident said he wasn’t worried about his red Corvette “floating away,” because he estimated the water level would reach “2 feet [60 cm] max.”

“We also have ventilation at the top, so as [the garage] fills up with water, the air is just going to be displaced at the top of the plastic.”

Santos said his idea was inspired by a Tampa man who shared a photo on Instagram of his wrapped-up Porsche that “had survived” the water.

In the comments of his video, which has been viewed over 60 million times, many people expressed doubts about the effectiveness of Santos’ plan.

“I love that you gift wrapped it so Milton can celebrate his birthday,” one user wrote.

“Dear lord algorithm, please show me the floating wrapped up Corvette,” another wrote.

“That was very kind of you to gift wrap your car for Milton,” a separate user added, while another said, “This is smart, so you’ll know which car is yours floating down the road in its nice little gift bag.”

“Here to see the outcome !! Good luck brother and stay safe!!!” commented somebody else.

Bored Panda has contacted John Santos for comment.

More than 3 million people have been left without power after Hurricane Milton made landfall near Siesta Key, Florida, as a Category 3 storm on Wednesday (October 9) night.

A total of 36 tornadoes associated with the hurricane have been reported across the state, including in Palm Beach County, where multiple residents were rescued from under the debris.

The hurricane has since weakened to a Category 1, but it’s still “producing damaging hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall in east-central Florida,” the National Hurricane Center warned.

Four people were killed when a dozen tornadoes ripped through St. Lucie County in southeastern Florida.

One of the deaths occurred in Spanish Lakes Country Club Village, a senior mobile home community. All 12 tornadoes reportedly hit in a 20-minute span.

