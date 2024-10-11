Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Florida Man Who Wrapped His Car In Plastic Amid Hurricane Milton Makes Haters Eat Their Words
News

Florida Man Who Wrapped His Car In Plastic Amid Hurricane Milton Makes Haters Eat Their Words

A Florida man has finally clapped back at those who doubted his grand plan to wrap his shiny orange Corvette in plastic to protect it from Hurricane Milton.

John Santos posted a TikTok on Tuesday where he carefully covered every inch of his luxury car, saying his “Corvette is ready for flood.” 

While the viral video was met with backlash, the car lover followed up with an update yesterday, showing that his vehicle was in pristine condition and took it out for a drive. The caption read, “Thank yall for all the support. More fun to come.” 

    John Santos posted a video of his plan’s successful aftermath after he was roasted for wrapping his Corvette up during Hurricane Milton

    Florida Man Who Wrapped His Car In Plastic Amid Hurricane Milton Makes Haters Eat Their Words

    Image credits: gucci_lemon_reloaded

    Santos’ first video, which now has almost 70 million views, read, “Category 5 hurricane, new Corvette, nine miles from the water.”

    “Did it not occur to him that he could simply drive it away?” was the consensus made by many of the commenters with someone even saying, “That was very kind of you to gift wrap your car for Milton.”

    The Florida man later followed up with another TikTok, explaining his decision.

    Florida Man Who Wrapped His Car In Plastic Amid Hurricane Milton Makes Haters Eat Their Words

    Image credits: gucci_lemon_reloaded

    “The reason we chose to do this was kind of inspired by a Porsche that I saw on Instagram in Tampa that survived,” he said. “We’re actually in Palm Beach on the East Coast, so it doesn’t really make sense for us to evacuate.

    “If we’re gonna go north, we’re not really going to make it very far, we could probably end in a worse situation.” 

    Florida Man Who Wrapped His Car In Plastic Amid Hurricane Milton Makes Haters Eat Their Words

    Image credits: gucci_lemon_reloaded

    He later added, “So, in terms of floating away I’m not really worried about that, it’s going to be in a garage with maybe two feet of water, max, ‘cause we’re only dealing with rainwater, not really a storm surge.” 

    Santos explained the car was equipped with ventilation on top, so “as it fills up with water, the air is just gonna be displaced out of the top of the plastic.”

    A majority of the comments under Santos’ most recent video took a complete 180 from his initial doubters

    Florida Man Who Wrapped His Car In Plastic Amid Hurricane Milton Makes Haters Eat Their Words

    Image credits: gucci_lemon_reloaded

    @gucci_lemon_reloadedPart 3. Thank yall for all the support. More fun to come. 🥸♬ original sound – stxrk

    “Y’know what?” said someone. “I’m glad you didn’t need it! It shows that you take great care of your things! We work really hard for things like this! You truly value the things you worked for in life! Good for you!” 

    Another expressed in disbelief, “I cant believe this actually worked.”

    Others, however, still remain skeptical.

    “Definitely unwrapped it before the storm even hit just to prove his point,” wrote one user.

    Someone questioned, “What if he was never in the hurricanes path and we all got click baited,” mentioning that it hadn’t even looked as if it’d rained. 

    Santos is considered one of the lucky ones after millions were forced to evacuate from their homes on Florida’s west coast

    Florida Man Who Wrapped His Car In Plastic Amid Hurricane Milton Makes Haters Eat Their Words

    Image credits: gucci_lemon_reloaded

    At the time of writing, authorities are working on restoring power to more than 2 million homes and businesses in the wake of Hurricane Milton, according to a live update from USA TodayMilton made landfall on Wednesday night as a Category 3 hurricane and carved a path of destruction through the state with its powerful winds, storm surges, and heavy rainfall. 

    The storm was also responsible for numerous tornadoes spawning, which has killed at least six in St. Lucie County on Florida’s east coast. Across the entire state, Milton has been tied to 16 deaths, if not more. 

    @gucci_lemon_reloaded♬ Holding out for a Hero (from “Footloose”) – Bonnie Tyler

    @gucci_lemon_reloadedDidn’t expect my video to blow up. Storm should be hitting us Wed into Thurs. Stay tuned for part 3.♬ original sound – Gucci_lemon_reloaded

    Some comments were uncertain whether the entire video was a set-up

    Florida Man Who Wrapped His Car In Plastic Amid Hurricane Milton Makes Haters Eat Their Words

    Florida Man Who Wrapped His Car In Plastic Amid Hurricane Milton Makes Haters Eat Their Words

    Florida Man Who Wrapped His Car In Plastic Amid Hurricane Milton Makes Haters Eat Their Words

    Florida Man Who Wrapped His Car In Plastic Amid Hurricane Milton Makes Haters Eat Their Words

    Florida Man Who Wrapped His Car In Plastic Amid Hurricane Milton Makes Haters Eat Their Words

    Florida Man Who Wrapped His Car In Plastic Amid Hurricane Milton Makes Haters Eat Their Words

    Florida Man Who Wrapped His Car In Plastic Amid Hurricane Milton Makes Haters Eat Their Words

    Florida Man Who Wrapped His Car In Plastic Amid Hurricane Milton Makes Haters Eat Their Words

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi! I'm a newswriter at BoredPanda, constantly seeking to tell other people's stories and give voice to those that may not have one. I'm in love with how powerful words can be, and I hope to share that with as many people as I can!

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi! I'm a newswriter at BoredPanda, constantly seeking to tell other people's stories and give voice to those that may not have one. I'm in love with how powerful words can be, and I hope to share that with as many people as I can!

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Rabbit Lord
    10 minutes ago

    Uh, let's get out some forks and do some rampage. I never understand people and their habit to rage about totally unimportant things.

