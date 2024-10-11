Florida Man Who Wrapped His Car In Plastic Amid Hurricane Milton Makes Haters Eat Their Words

ADVERTISEMENT

A Florida man has finally clapped back at those who doubted his grand plan to wrap his shiny orange Corvette in plastic to protect it from Hurricane Milton.

John Santos posted a TikTok on Tuesday where he carefully covered every inch of his luxury car, saying his “Corvette is ready for flood.”

While the viral video was met with backlash, the car lover followed up with an update yesterday, showing that his vehicle was in pristine condition and took it out for a drive. The caption read, “Thank yall for all the support. More fun to come.”

John Santos posted a video of his plan’s successful aftermath after he was roasted for wrapping his Corvette up during Hurricane Milton

Santos’ first video, which now has almost 70 million views, read, “Category 5 hurricane, new Corvette, nine miles from the water.”

“Did it not occur to him that he could simply drive it away?” was the consensus made by many of the commenters with someone even saying, “That was very kind of you to gift wrap your car for Milton.”

The Florida man later followed up with another TikTok, explaining his decision.

“The reason we chose to do this was kind of inspired by a Porsche that I saw on Instagram in Tampa that survived,” he said. “We’re actually in Palm Beach on the East Coast, so it doesn’t really make sense for us to evacuate.

“If we’re gonna go north, we’re not really going to make it very far, we could probably end in a worse situation.”

He later added, “So, in terms of floating away I’m not really worried about that, it’s going to be in a garage with maybe two feet of water, max, ‘cause we’re only dealing with rainwater, not really a storm surge.”

Santos explained the car was equipped with ventilation on top, so “as it fills up with water, the air is just gonna be displaced out of the top of the plastic.”

A majority of the comments under Santos’ most recent video took a complete 180 from his initial doubters

“Y’know what?” said someone. “I’m glad you didn’t need it! It shows that you take great care of your things! We work really hard for things like this! You truly value the things you worked for in life! Good for you!”

Another expressed in disbelief, “I cant believe this actually worked.”

Others, however, still remain skeptical.

“Definitely unwrapped it before the storm even hit just to prove his point,” wrote one user.

Someone questioned, “What if he was never in the hurricanes path and we all got click baited,” mentioning that it hadn’t even looked as if it’d rained.

Santos is considered one of the lucky ones after millions were forced to evacuate from their homes on Florida’s west coast

At the time of writing, authorities are working on restoring power to more than 2 million homes and businesses in the wake of Hurricane Milton, according to a live update from USA Today. Milton made landfall on Wednesday night as a Category 3 hurricane and carved a path of destruction through the state with its powerful winds, storm surges, and heavy rainfall.

The storm was also responsible for numerous tornadoes spawning, which has killed at least six in St. Lucie County on Florida’s east coast. Across the entire state, Milton has been tied to 16 deaths, if not more.

Some comments were uncertain whether the entire video was a set-up

