"Someone's Getting Fired": Kids' Toy Leaves People Screaming "Inappropriate" As Photo Goes Viral

One of Aldi children’s stuffed toys has instantly gone viral after a shopper shared a photo on Reddit highlighting a s guyseemingly accidental yet undeniably questionable design detail on one of Aldi’s toys immediately sparked debates on the internet. .

As it can be seen in the shared photo, a dog character is hiding a bone in a pouch below its stomach yet the positioning of the toy’s features are giving some controversial thoughts.

“Hey Aldi, I feel like this is bad product design,” the Reddit user captioned the photo.

“Nah, its a great design, its even got a pouch for “nuts,” one of the commentators responded.

The post received hundreds of likes and the community was quick to share their opinion on such a hilarious find.

“Grab me bone, kids! GRAB ME BOOOOOOOOONE,” one more comment read.

“Someone’s getting fired…” noted the other one along with a laughing emoji.

While some of the people suggested that a designer might have submitted the toy for curiosity, for many it took a moment to notice the hilariousness of the design

Some netizens suggested that a designer might have submitted the toy for approval just to see if it would get through.

“Think you’ve had a bad week? Probably not as bad as the week of the employee who approved the design of this Aldi plush toy…” people were joking on the internet.

“I can’t unsee it,” wrote another.

“I can’t believe no one thought, ‘Hmm, potentially inappropriate’ at any point in the design process,” the other one added.

And yet not everyone was able to spot hilarious detail so instantly.

“Honestly, I stared at it for a few seconds, wondering what was wrong,” one person shared.

“You’re a decent person,” someone replied.

Despite that many people were judging “inappropriate” design detail, some others were blaming people’s dirty mind

While most of the people couldn’t hold their smiles back, the New York Post Lifestyle’s commentators burst out with criticism and angriness

“People have dirty minds. A kid is simply going to think the dog has his dog bone in the pocket and its cute. Get your d**n heads out of the gutter!!!,” one of the netizens wrote.

“For a bone in the dogs pocket really?” the other one asked.

“Yeah if people wouldn’t always think negatively and nasty and feed into things ! SMH it’s just a dog with his bone in his pocket, if your brain automatically goes to thinking nasty then that’s how you get that logical thought! But thinking like a normal person it’s a dog with his bone,” another one read.

“People need to get a better hobby. Good grief. It’s a dog bone. Grow up,” one more added.

It’s not the first time when a product for the kids due to unfortunate design flaws has attracted unexpected attention

Last year an American multinational toy manufacturing and entertainment company called Mattel was criticized all over the internet due to their naughty print on Children’s Wicked-themed dolls of Elphaba and Glinda packages.

As it was previously covered by Bored Panda, the dolls’ packaging had been “misprinted” by writing above the barcode a URL to the website “www.wicked.com” instead of “www.wickedmovie.com.”

The company later shared their deep regrets for such an unfortunate error and assured everyone that are taking immediate action to remedy this.

In the meanwhile, for the consumers who already had the product, Mattel advised to discard the product packaging.

Netizens couldn’t believe their eyes when accidentally discovered a new Aldi’s toy for the kids with such a questionable design

