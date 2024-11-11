Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Mattel Accidentally Sells 'Wicked' Dolls With URL To Adult Site On The Packaging, Apologizes
Celebrities, Entertainment

Mattel Accidentally Sells ‘Wicked’ Dolls With URL To Adult Site On The Packaging, Apologizes

Children’s Wicked-themed dolls of Elphaba and Glinda have been put for sale with URLs linking to an NSFW website printed at the back of their boxes. Mattel, the company behind the production of the naughty print, has since said the packaging had been “misprinted” and advised parents to “discard” the packaging.

Mattel has been selling dolls of characters from the movie Wicked based on the Broadway musical –  mainly selling action figures of the two main witches, Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande), TMZ reported on Monday (November 11).

Over the weekend, photographs of the unfortunate mistake have been circulating online, as a Redditor posted an example on Saturday (November 9).

It showed that on the back of the dolls’ packaging, a URL to the website “www.wicked.com” instead of “www.wickedmovie.com” had been printed out.

Children’s Wicked-themed dolls of Elphaba and Glinda have been put for sale with URLs linking to an NSFW website printed at the back of their boxes

Image credits: cynthiaerivo

Image credits: Wicked Movie

“I purchased the Singing Elphaba doll and upon inspection, the website printed on the back side Mattel box, right above the barcode is listed as WWW.WICKED.COM – which is actually an unaffiliated “adult” NSFW 18+ website,” Reddit’s original poster wrote. “Not sure if this is a mistake on Mattel’s part or Universal’s? Anyone else seeing this!?!?”

Wicked.com directs to a page that requires users to be 18 years or older to enter, Variety reported on Sunday (November 10).

Moreover, a description of Wicked Pictures on its website reads: “Established in Canoga Park, California on March 1st, 1993, Wicked Pictures was formed with a firm commitment to producing quality parody p*rn movies, a decision the company has stayed true [to] since its beginning.”

Mattel, the company behind the production of the naughty print, has since said the packaging had been “misprinted” 

Image credits: Wicked Movie

Image credits: PopSpectator

The adult site also states that Wicked Pictures “continues to diversify and expand its commitment to quality cinematic content” through films like “Black Widow XXX” and “Captain Marvel XXX: An Axel Braun Parody.”

The awkward blunder sparked divided reactions as a Reddit user commented: “Omg that’s so bad.”

A person wrote: “Whole thing is crazy I can’t believe they would let this happen.”

Mattel advised parents to “discard” the packaging

Image credits: PopSpectator

“Keep it, it might be worth something one day,” a Redditor added.

Someone else penned: “I’m ashamed that I know where that link leads….”

A commentator shared: “Wow. I was convinced this was an edit on the packaging or something – but you’re totally legit. 

“I just checked my Mattel boxes and they also have the same website – that’s crazy!”

Mattel has been selling dolls of characters from the movie Wicked based on the Broadway musical –  mainly selling action figures of the two main witches

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MATTEL (@mattel)

A netizen admitted: “I’m going to the shops tomorrow to check them out. They might end up being collectors additions!”

A separate individual chimed in: “It’s like the person who was assigned in packaging tried to ask his coworker what the website of Wicked was and both of them had no idea so the coworker just said ‘It’s probably wicked.com’.”

Mattel has since told Variety: “Mattel was made aware of a misprint on the packaging of the Mattel ‘Wicked’ collection dolls, primarily sold in the U.S., which intended to direct consumers to the official WickedMovie.com landing page.

Image credits: wickedmovie

“We deeply regret this unfortunate error and are taking immediate action to remedy this. Parents are advised that the misprinted, incorrect website is not appropriate for children. 

“Consumers who already have the product are advised to discard the product packaging or obscure the link and may contact Mattel Customer Service for further information.”

Back in July, Cynthia and Ariana had reacted to seeing the dolls based on their Wicked characters in a video posted to Instagram

Cynthia Erivo plays Elphaba and Ariana Grande plays Glinda 

Mattel Accidentally Sells 'Wicked' Dolls With URL To Adult Site On The Packaging, Apologizes

Image credits: cynthiaerivo

Cynthia captioned the post: “What a dream come true to be realized as Elphaba and Glinda in the form of Sweet Little dolls.

“Little Cynthia and little Ari are pleased.”

Bored Panda has contacted Mattel for comment.

“This is accidental,” a reader commented

Andréa Oldereide

Donata Leskauskaite

