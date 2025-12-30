Stranger Things Rushes To Edit Major Episode Blunder After Fans Brutally Expose Mistake

ADVERTISEMENT

Stranger Things has quietly corrected a tiny but glaring continuity error ahead of its series finale, removing a visible logo from Holly Wheeler’s outfit during a key scene in Season 5, Volume 2.

The digital fix, likely applied by creators Matt and Ross Duffer, follows the show’s history of retroactively addressing small mistakes that eagle-eyed fans have noticed.

Highlights Stranger Things Season 5 quietly corrected a ‘90s Under Armour logo on Holly Wheeler’s 1980s outfit.

Netflix appears to have retroactively edited the scene after fans called out the error on social media.

The Stranger Things series finale, The Rightside Up, is scheduled to premiere on New Year’s Eve in theaters and on Netflix.

The Stranger Things series finale, titled The Rightside Up, will premiere on December 31 on Netflix and in select theaters across North America.

Holly Wheeler’s Under Armour moment sparked massive online attention

Young woman smiling at Stranger Things event, dressed in black velvet blazer and shorts with white blouse and black tie bow.

Image credits: Neil Mockford/FilmMagic via Getty Images

During a tense scene in Chapter Seven: The Bridge, Holly Wheeler (Nell Fisher) was briefly seen wearing a shirt with a visible Under Armour logo on its sleeve.

Since the show was set in the 1980s, the logo was an anachronism as the popular brand wasn’t founded until 1996.

Image credits: Netflix

So far, Netflix appears to have digitally removed the logo, ensuring future viewers won’t notice the out-of-place branding.

According to SlashFilm, Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer are known for making micro-corrections to the series over time.

Stranger Things scene showing a character in distress amid surreal surroundings highlighting episode blunder fans spotted.

Image credits: Netflix

Previously, they quietly corrected Will Byers’ birthday after noticing a discrepancy between seasons.

One Reddit user praised the change, writing, “At least they’re paying attention to the internet discourse. It’s crazy to me for such a major show, nobody in editing or anywhere in the production process caught that.”

Hands covered in a glittery fabric, highlighting Stranger Things episode blunder edited after fans exposed the mistake.

Image credits: Netflix

Others, however, found it strange that no one seemed to have spotted the error while the episode was being produced. Some also pointed out that it would have been very easy for the show’s producers to cover the Under Armour logo in Holly’s clothes when the scene was being filmed.

A fan noticed a costume mishap in Stranger Things Volume 2 pic.twitter.com/q22ujQ1wRD — Today Years Old (@todayyearsold) December 27, 2025

“It wasn’t even a blink-and-miss-it situation. It stood out so well. I was surprised they didn’t edit it out,” one commenter wrote.

The Stranger Things Season 5 finale is poised for a dramatic conclusion on New Year’s Eve

Stranger Things scene showing a character in distress as fans expose a major episode blunder quickly being edited.

Image credits: Netflix

The eighth and final episode of Stranger Things Season 5, The Rightside Up, will be released on New Year’s Eve on Netflix and in over 500 theaters across the United States.

Season 5 has been released in three installments. Volume 1, which included four episodes, was released on Thanksgiving. Volume 2, which came with three episodes, was rolled out on Christmas. Volume 2 concluded with Episode 7, Chapter Seven: The Bridge.

Dark scene from Stranger Things showing a character struggling inside a large creature, highlighting episode blunder exposed by fans.

Image credits: Netflix

The Bridge ended with a newly-revived Max revealing Vecna’s plan to merge Hawkins with a parallel dimension called the Abyss. The characters then devise a plan to rescue Vecna’s captives and destroy the Abyss once and for all.

Netflix released the trailer for the Stranger Things finale on December 30, showing Hopper urging Eleven to “fight one last time.” The trailer also featured flashbacks to past seasons, battle preparations, and glimpses of Vecna and the main cast.

Stranger Things scene showing a character trapped in a creature's mouth highlighting a major episode blunder fans exposed.

Image credits: Netflix

The trailer for Stranger Things’s series finale immediately went viral, gaining over 5.7 million views on YouTube and 5.2 million views on X within six hours of its release.

The Duffer Brothers reflected on closing out Stranger Things’s nearly decade-long story

Wait a minute… Holly is wearing Under Armour in 1987?? Brand invented in 1996?? 🧐 Duffers pulling a Game of Thrones Starbucks cup 2.0. $UAA stock to jump up. I am buying on hype. #StrangerThings5#underarmour#StrangerThings#Holly#UpsideDown#dufferbrotherspic.twitter.com/LNOYOHfUZc — Arpit Agarwal (@ArpitAgar_Aurum) December 26, 2025

Since its 2016 debut, Stranger Things has become a cultural phenomenon, surpassing 1.2 billion Netflix views.

Seasons 2 through 4 followed in 2017, 2019, and 2022, with the latter split into two volumes. The series also inspired the stage play Stranger Things: First Shadow, which premiered in London in 2023 and now runs on Broadway.

Large grotesque Stranger Things monster statue outside a Netflix building, highlighting a major episode blunder exposed by fans.

Image credits: Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images

Co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer said a central challenge of the finale is giving Eleven a satisfying ending amid the continued threat from the military, even if Hawkins is saved, according to Variety.

“There is the supernatural threat, which is represented by Vecna this season. But the military has always posed a threat, from Season 1 on. Even when Brenner is gone, he gets continually replaced by someone else,” Ross explained.

Stranger Things promotional display at night as fans expose major episode blunder, prompting rush to edit the series.

Image credits: Alessandro Bremec/NurPhoto via Getty Images

According to PEOPLE, actor David Harbour, who plays Sheriff Jim Hopper, called the final season “bittersweet.”

“It’s beautiful. The fans, the people that love the show, what we’re trying to do this season, how we really want to pay it off, we really want to tell this story.

“And then at the end of it, it’s also like I just see all these people that I’ve loved and known so deeply for 10 years and we have to move on and let go. And that is life,” Harbour said.

Netizens shared their thoughts about Holly Wheeler’s Under Armour gaffe on social media