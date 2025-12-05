Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Noah Schnapp Scene Recreation Mocked Amid Backlash For Acting In New ‘Stranger Things’ Season
Noah Schnapp recreating a scene with animated gestures during a talk show amid Stranger Things season backlash.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Noah Schnapp Scene Recreation Mocked Amid Backlash For Acting In New ‘Stranger Things’ Season

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
0

30

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Noah Schnapp has once again become the subject of brutal mockery amid ongoing chatter about his “questionable” and “cringe” acting skills.

The 21-year-old Stranger Things star, who has played Will Byers since he was 11, has been in hot water ever since the show’s final season dropped on Netflix in late November 2025.

A recreated viral scene from his recent Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon appearance has only intensified the backlash.

Highlights
  • Noah Schnapp faced fresh criticism after recreating his dramatic ‘Stranger Things’ scene impromptu during a live interview.
  • The actor’s appearance reignited ongoing chatter about his “questionable” season 5 performance, as fans compare his acting to that of his co-stars.
  • A viral clip of the recreation fans calling the moment “cringe” and “secondhand embarrassment.”

“If second hand embarrassment had a face.. I’m so uncomfortable,” one fan reacted to his latest antics.

RELATED:

    Noah Schnapp has struggled to wow audiences in the blockbuster Netflix finale of Stranger Things

    Noah Schnapp dressed in a suit sitting in a car, linked to a scene recreation mocked in Stranger Things season backlash.

    Noah Schnapp dressed in a suit sitting in a car, linked to a scene recreation mocked in Stranger Things season backlash.

    Image credits: noahschnapp

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The highly anticipated final season is being released in three parts, the first volume dropped on November 26, followed by the next two arriving on December 25 and December 31.

    While Volume 1 has earned rave reviews and even became the biggest premiere for an English-language Netflix series to date, Schnapp’s acting has noticeably stood out for all the wrong reasons.

    Despite critics praising the cast for bringing the world of Hawkins, Indiana, to life, fans overwhelmingly felt that Noah wasn’t among the standout performers this time.

    Noah Schnapp sitting on a talk show set, wearing a dark shirt and plaid tie, amid Stranger Things season acting discussion.

    Noah Schnapp sitting on a talk show set, wearing a dark shirt and plaid tie, amid Stranger Things season acting discussion.

    Image credits: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

    The internet collectively deemed his acting lacking, with some calling it “the worst I’ve seen all year.”

    And in the midst of this backlash, his December 3 appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s popular talk show in New York City only poured more fuel on the fire, as he recreated his iconic ‘Sorcerer’ scene from the Volume 1 climax.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    At the request of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon host, Noah recreated one of his iconic Will Byers scenes from the series live and impromptu

    Noah Schnapp acting in intense Stranger Things scene with fiery background during new season performance.

    Noah Schnapp acting in intense Stranger Things scene with fiery background during new season performance.

    Image credits: Tudum by Netflix

    Screenshot of a Twitter post expressing strong criticism, related to Noah Schnapp scene recreation backlash.

    Screenshot of a Twitter post expressing strong criticism, related to Noah Schnapp scene recreation backlash.

    Image credits: juggler972

    During the interview, Schnapp discussed the scene, explaining its significance and how physically demanding the performance had been.

    He revealed that, during filming, he even popped all the blood vessels in his face in the single take used for the scene.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Fallon then asked Noah to playfully mimic the dramatic moment for the studio audience, and the actor agreed.

    Noah Schnapp recreating a scene with expressive gestures during a talk show appearance for Stranger Things season.

    Noah Schnapp recreating a scene with expressive gestures during a talk show appearance for Stranger Things season.

    Image credits: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

    To make the recreation feel more realistic, they used a fake blood syringe to simulate blood dripping down Schnapp’s nose as he immediately slipped into character.

    He fell to his knees, making direct eye contact with the camera, his face flushing pink from the effort, even in the lighthearted recreation.

    The 21-year-old star’s live acting demonstration ignited a wave of strong and mixed reactions from fans, with many calling the moment “cringe”

    Noah Schnapp scene recreation from Stranger Things season with dramatic pose amid acting backlash and fiery background.

    Noah Schnapp scene recreation from Stranger Things season with dramatic pose amid acting backlash and fiery background.

    Image credits: Netflix

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Noah dramatically wiped the blood from his nose and continued staring into the camera for several seconds, despite Jimmy and the audience cheering loudly, before finally breaking character.

    Given the timing of the interview which closely tied into the previous criticism The Tutor star had faced, fans reacted brutally online with many voicing that it was “an effort to redeem” himself.

    One user on X posted a cropped clip of the interview featuring only the scene recreation moment which has garnered nearly 2 million views and over 500 comments, writing in the caption, “I don’t think I have ever cringed worse at a video before.”

    Several commenters echoed the sentiment, with one writing, “Performative… this looks like the ending of all kpop MVs.”

    Noah was compared to a variety of other big names, including Daniel Radcliffe, Benson Boone, and even K-pop stars

    Image credits: Netflix

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet criticizing Noah Schnapp scene recreation for lack of effects amid backlash for acting in new Stranger Things season.

    Tweet criticizing Noah Schnapp scene recreation for lack of effects amid backlash for acting in new Stranger Things season.

    Image credits: Ricardo22356097

    Another joked, “Everytime I see this video… It’s like when Benson Boone does a flip.”

    “Jimmy making his guests do cringe s**t,” one user wrote, while another joked, “This is a humiliation ritual if i’ve ever seen one.”

    “Lets be real this guy has been dy**g to play a superhero his entire life, he is like oh recreate the best moment of my life – lets do it!”

    Noah Schnapp recreates a Stranger Things scene on set with red lighting and blue screen background at night.

    Noah Schnapp recreates a Stranger Things scene on set with red lighting and blue screen background at night.

    Image credits: noahschnapp

    Elsewhere in the interview, the Netflix star addressed being compared to other celebrities, most notably Daniel Radcliffe, famed for Harry Potter.

    He told Jimmy, “When I’m alone, I’ve been getting Harry Potter the past few years. It happened three times last year, which has never happened to me before.”

    Schnapp isn’t the only cast member facing the brunt of online heat following the debut of the popular series’ final season

    Noah Schnapp scene recreation mocked during late night show amid Stranger Things season backlash.

    Noah Schnapp scene recreation mocked during late night show amid Stranger Things season backlash.

    Image credits: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

    “They’ll come up to me and they’ll be like, ‘I love your show. Thank you.’ And I’m like, ‘Thank you so much. I appreciate the support.’ And then they’re like, ‘I adore Harry Potter. I love the character.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, wrong franchise.’”

    While he has been in hot water over his acting skills, several of his co-stars, including Natalia Dyer and Millie Bobby Brown, have been weathering controversies of their own as the series comes to a close after nearly a decade.

    Noah Schnapp scene recreation with emotional expression amid backlash for acting in new Stranger Things season

    Noah Schnapp scene recreation with emotional expression amid backlash for acting in new Stranger Things season

    Image credits: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/Netflix

    Tweet mocking Noah Schnapp scene recreation amid backlash for acting in new Stranger Things season.

    Tweet mocking Noah Schnapp scene recreation amid backlash for acting in new Stranger Things season.

    Image credits: portisedhead

    Shortly after Volume 1 dropped, Dyer, who plays Nancy Wheeler, sparked concern among fans over her noticeably slimmer and “sick” appearance.

    The speculation quickly spiraled into online theories, with the biggest rumor centering around alleged weight-loss medication.

    Meanwhile, Millie has been making headlines for her recent public appearances with her husband, Jake Bongiovi, who the internet has collectively dubbed the “useless husband” due to his seemingly nonchalant demeanor during their outings.

    Image credits: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

    She was also blasted recently after revealing, amid marital-strain speculation, that she had legally changed her name to her husband’s, now going by Millie Bonnie Bongiovi.

    One fan bluntly commented, “This franchise is really taking a turn for the worse…”

    “I’m convinced that press tours nowadays are just one big humiliation ritual for the actors,” wrote one user

    Screenshot of a tweet mocking Noah Schnapp scene recreation from Stranger Things, highlighting backlash for his acting.

    Screenshot of a tweet mocking Noah Schnapp scene recreation from Stranger Things, highlighting backlash for his acting.

    Image credits: openthefridge

    Screenshot of a social media reply mocking Noah Schnapp scene recreation amid Stranger Things backlash.

    Screenshot of a social media reply mocking Noah Schnapp scene recreation amid Stranger Things backlash.

    Image credits: sparkl3brat

    Tweet from user chloe reacting humorously to Noah Schnapp scene recreation mocked amid backlash for acting in new Stranger Things season.

    Tweet from user chloe reacting humorously to Noah Schnapp scene recreation mocked amid backlash for acting in new Stranger Things season.

    Image credits: TheBlckDgg

    Screenshot of a tweet mocking a Noah Schnapp scene recreation amid backlash for acting in new Stranger Things season.

    Screenshot of a tweet mocking a Noah Schnapp scene recreation amid backlash for acting in new Stranger Things season.

    Image credits: BluYetty

    Screenshot of a tweet mocking Noah Schnapp scene recreation amid backlash for acting in new Stranger Things season.

    Screenshot of a tweet mocking Noah Schnapp scene recreation amid backlash for acting in new Stranger Things season.

    Image credits: Mlimo02

    Tweet discussing Noah Schnapp scene recreation, highlighting fan reactions and backlash about acting in Stranger Things season.

    Tweet discussing Noah Schnapp scene recreation, highlighting fan reactions and backlash about acting in Stranger Things season.

    Image credits: 2Big2Broly

    Tweet by Harley AKA President of the NPBFAG Fan Club mocking Noah Schnapp scene recreation amid Stranger Things backlash.

    Tweet by Harley AKA President of the NPBFAG Fan Club mocking Noah Schnapp scene recreation amid Stranger Things backlash.

    Image credits: FaboooLouLou

    Screenshot of a tweet mocking Noah Schnapp scene recreation amid backlash for acting in new Stranger Things season.

    Screenshot of a tweet mocking Noah Schnapp scene recreation amid backlash for acting in new Stranger Things season.

    Image credits: hylander96

    Tweet criticizing Noah Schnapp scene recreation in new Stranger Things season, calling it corny without CGI and expressing disappointment.

    Tweet criticizing Noah Schnapp scene recreation in new Stranger Things season, calling it corny without CGI and expressing disappointment.

    Image credits: mayfieldbae

    Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting on Noah Schnapp scene recreation mocked amid backlash for acting in Stranger Things season.

    Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting on Noah Schnapp scene recreation mocked amid backlash for acting in Stranger Things season.

    Image credits: PlaguedAtom

    Tweet screenshot showing user commenting that Noah Schnapp is always doing too much in new Stranger Things season scene recreation.

    Tweet screenshot showing user commenting that Noah Schnapp is always doing too much in new Stranger Things season scene recreation.

    Image credits: ACTSOFSERVlCE

    Tweet text discussing a reaction mocking Noah Schnapp scene recreation and his acting in Stranger Things season.

    Tweet text discussing a reaction mocking Noah Schnapp scene recreation and his acting in Stranger Things season.

    Image credits: fry_twt

    Tweet discussing Noah Schnapp scene recreation and backlash for his acting in new Stranger Things season.

    Tweet discussing Noah Schnapp scene recreation and backlash for his acting in new Stranger Things season.

    Image credits: AardvarkLost

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing Noah Schnapp scene recreation mocked amid backlash for acting in new Stranger Things season.

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing Noah Schnapp scene recreation mocked amid backlash for acting in new Stranger Things season.

    Image credits: NFTignition

    Tweet discussing backlash and mockery related to Noah Schnapp scene recreation in new Stranger Things season.

    Tweet discussing backlash and mockery related to Noah Schnapp scene recreation in new Stranger Things season.

    Image credits: loudflavor

    Tweet from user knight commenting I think he nailed it, related to Noah Schnapp scene recreation from Stranger Things season.

    Tweet from user knight commenting I think he nailed it, related to Noah Schnapp scene recreation from Stranger Things season.

    Image credits: knightartistry

    Tweet discussing entertainment show and critique of Noah Schnapp scene recreation mocked amid backlash for acting in Stranger Things season.

    Tweet discussing entertainment show and critique of Noah Schnapp scene recreation mocked amid backlash for acting in Stranger Things season.

    Image credits: endlessfib

    Tweet defending Noah Schnapp acting in new Stranger Things season amid scene recreation backlash with laughing emoji.

    Tweet defending Noah Schnapp acting in new Stranger Things season amid scene recreation backlash with laughing emoji.

    Image credits: RobinsonNCA12

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Celebrities

    30

    0

    30

    0

    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Homepage
    Next in Celebrities
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT