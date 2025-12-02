Stranger Things Star Natalia Dyer Worries Fans With Appearance, Gets Compared To Ariana Grande

ADVERTISEMENT

A resurfaced clip from the final season premiere of the popular Netflix series Stranger Things has left fans concerned about Natalia Dyer’s appearance.

The video was originally taken nearly a month earlier, on November 6, at the star-studded red carpet event in Los Angeles.

Viewers noticed that during interviews and in camera close-ups, the 30-year-old star looked noticeably slimmer, prompting comparisons to pop star Ariana Grande’s recent dramatic weight loss.

“What’s going on??? This is really worse than we think,” one worried user wrote online.

Natalia Dyer’s frame was quickly compared to Ariana Grande, who has also been at the center of heated discussions about her “frail” appearance during the Wicked press tour

Stranger Things star Natalia Dyer sitting outdoors in dark cozy clothes, with a thoughtful expression and soft natural light.

Natalia Dyer, who brings Nancy Wheeler to life on the show, wore a form-hugging bright red gown featuring ruched detailing and a dramatic long train.

The sleeves were accented with black bow details, adding a striking contrast that matched the Netflix hit’s dark aesthetic.

The dress also featured a bare back, which put her waist and upper back on full display.

She completed her look with rosy pink cheeks, bright red lips, side-parted blonde locks, and black drop earrings.

Stranger Things star Natalia Dyer with long blonde hair and neutral makeup, sparking fan comparisons to Ariana Grande.

But given the multiple cutouts in the dress, her slim figure is what fans fixated on the most, sparking a wave of theories online, with the biggest speculation revolving around weight-loss medication.

In a now-viral clip from the premiere, the actress can be seen speaking to a reporter who asked, “What monster or villain from another fictional universe do you think could actually beat Vecna?”

The 30-year-old star wore a bright red dress featuring multiple cutouts and a bare back, a look that quickly sparked conversations about her recent health

Stranger Things star Natalia Dyer posing in a red dress at a Netflix event, sparking fan comparisons to Ariana Grande.

Tweet from user Redd Carter expressing frustration about comments on women's bodies, related to Stranger Things star Natalia Dyer appearance.

For those unfamiliar, Vecna is the infamous main antagonist in Stranger Things, and the terrifying villain who has, on multiple occasions, tormented Natalia’s character on the show.

During the interview, the All Fun and Games actress jumped in to share her and her fellow “young stars’” love for the Harry Potter franchise, suggesting that “Voldemort maybe” could defeat Vecna.

Stranger Things star Natalia Dyer wearing a red dress, appearing thin and compared to Ariana Grande at an event interview.

While other cast members, including Sadie Sink and Noah Schnapp, also joined the fun debate, one X user, @hippojuicefilm, who posted the 39-second snippet, shifted the focus entirely to Natalia’s body rather than the interview itself.

They captioned the clip, “Unfortunately, the cast of Stranger Things has caught the Ariana Grande disease.”

Stranger Things star Natalia Dyer wearing a yellow beanie and scarf, holding a slice of cake indoors, fans concerned with appearance.

“O**mpic is for fat women. When you’re skinny and take it, you look sick and frail. If this were the early 2000s, she would be on Ricky Lake talking about the horrors of anorexia.”

The user doubled down in the comments, insisting that “a famous celebrity who clearly looks like she’s sick and like she’s lost too much weight” is “not healthy” no matter what others say.

“You look sick and frail… It is not healthy. Stop it!” wrote one X user, expressing concern over Dyer’s physique during her recent red carpet appearances

Unfortunately, the cast of Stranger Things has caught the Ariana Grande disease. Ozempic is for fat women. When you’re skinny and take it, you look sick and frail. If this were the early 2000s, she would be on Ricky Lake talking about the horrors of anorexia. pic.twitter.com/KeChmon94U — Royce Lopez (@hippojuicefilm) December 1, 2025

Stranger Things star Natalia Dyer with a worried expression, fans comparing her appearance to Ariana Grande.

Many social media users echoed the sentiment, with several bringing up the ongoing discussion around rapid weight changes and the use of weight-loss medication.

One fan expressed, “She looks painfully thin. Whatever the cause (stress, O**mpic, or something else), it’s sad to see. Hope she’s okay.”

Another commented, “Get that girl a sandwich! How are these ladies not just passing out all the time?”

Natalia Dyer in a floral dress standing on a balcony, attracting fan attention and compared to Ariana Grande.

A third user added, “She’s always been petite – like Ariana & like Audrey Hepburn… Plus s**king keeps you skinny.”

“She looks so unhealthy… Using medicine for the wrong reason can harm the body. Health is more important than looks…”

Stranger Things star Natalia Dyer appearing thin at red carpet events, sparking fan comparisons to Ariana Grande.

However, not everyone agreed. Some fans pointed out that Dyer has had a naturally slender frame since the start of the show in 2016, noting that there’s “nothing new” about her appearance.

One supporter wrote, “Natalia Dyer has always been this thin on 2016 & 2017 red carpets.”

The Stranger Things star has faced online criticism about her appearance multiple times, including recurring rumors accusing her of unhealthy eating habits.

Stranger Things star Natalia Dyer eating fries at a fashion event, fans discussing her appearance and style.

“What are you on about? Dyer was ultra skinny in S01 already. The others look well-fed to me.”

Meanwhile, a frustrated fan shut down comparisons to Ariana Grande, insisting, “This has nothing to do with Ariana, stop using her name for likes.”

The Supernatural singer has also been under continuous scrutiny regarding her physical appearance for over a year, ever since the Wicked press tours began in September last year.

Stranger Things star Natalia Dyer posing on Elle magazine cover, noted for her appearance and Ariana Grande comparison.

The chatter intensified again recently when fans commented on how “frail” Ariana appeared during the sequel’s promotion, Wicked: For Good, last month.

Many online users speculated that she looked “unhealthy,” claiming she might not be “eating enough.”

Dyer first joined the franchise as a 21-year-old and has grown up in the public eye ever since.

Natalia has become a household name over the past decade, thanks to her iconic role as Nancy Wheeler in the Netflix blockbuster series

Stranger Things star Natalia Dyer with blonde hair and red lipstick at an event, compared to Ariana Grande by fans.

Given her celebrity status, the actress has faced several rumors and speculations about her health in recent years, making the latest chatter far from the first.

Because of her naturally “thin” frame, some people have speculated about unhealthy eating habits; however, Dyer has never acknowledged any such medical concerns publicly.

She generally keeps her personal life private and prefers to focus interviews on her work and career rather than personal body-image discussions.

Natalia Dyer from Stranger Things posing in a floral dress with pearl and crystal embellishments, looking at the camera.

In a rare interview moment, however, Natalia did discuss how online pressure and scrutiny have affected her mental well-being.

During an appearance on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, she revealed that she struggled with “anxiety” as a result and explained that she began therapy to help her establish healthy boundaries within the industry.

“Did this girl walk into the wrong set some day? Maybe the Wicked set?” questioned one social media user

Natalia Dyer from Stranger Things raises fan concerns with her appearance, sparking comparisons to Ariana Grande.

Natalia Dyer from Stranger Things worries fans with appearance, sparking comparisons to Ariana Grande on social media.

Tweet from BIG HIT addressing concerns and comparisons about Stranger Things star Natalia Dyer’s appearance and public reaction.

Stranger Things star Natalia Dyer with a worried expression, fans comparing her appearance to Ariana Grande.

Tweet expressing concern for Stranger Things star Natalia Dyer’s appearance, with fans comparing her to Ariana Grande.

Tweet discussing changing perceptions of body size, referencing skinny women and concerns about eating habits and toxins.

Stranger Things star Natalia Dyer shown in casual outfit, sparking fan concerns and comparisons to Ariana Grande.

Tweet from user thrasherbrat discussing views on being skinny, related to fans worrying about Stranger Things star Natalia Dyer’s appearance.

Tweet from Epoch Global discussing how people quickly diagnose celebrities after seeing a single photo online.

Stranger Things star Natalia Dyer's appearance worries fans as she gets compared to Ariana Grande online.

Natalia Dyer from Stranger Things with worried fans comparing her appearance to Ariana Grande.

Stranger Things star Natalia Dyer appears in a candid photo, sparking fan comparisons to Ariana Grande.

Natalia Dyer from Stranger Things seen with a worried fan reaction, drawing comparisons to Ariana Grande's look.

