“A Total Facade”: Amy Schumer Under Fire For Yet Again Showing Off Dramatic Weight Loss
Just weeks after revealing her dramatic weight loss, Amy Schumer has once again ignited a heated online debate over her health.
The 44-year-old actress and comedian, who has openly discussed using weight loss medication, sparked controversy in a recent at-home photoshoot with her 6-year-old son.
Fans criticized her harshly, accusing her of hypocrisy after years of advocating body positivity.
- Amy Schumer’s new Instagram carousel, showcasing her dramatic 40-pound transformation, has reignited controversy surrounding celebrity weight-loss medication culture.
- Her noticeably slimmer figure prompted many critics to accuse the comedian of hypocrisy after years of promoting body positivity.
- The conversation spiraled far beyond her transformation, with users even picking apart details of her home as seen in the photos.
“And just like that, the body positivity movement d**d,” expressed one social media user.
Amy Schumer has reportedly shed around 40 pounds with the help of weight-loss medication as of late 2025 and appears slimmer by the day
On Saturday, November 29, Amy Schumer shared a carousel of images of herself posing in a yellow minidress on Instagram.
The photos, taken by her makeup artist Gita Bass, appear to have been captured on the dimly lit staircase of her home.
In the images, the I Feel Pretty star posed in a dainty Valentino dress featuring thin spaghetti straps, complete with bows and ruffle detailing along the hem of the mini skirt.
What started as a solo photoshoot quickly turned playful when her son, Gene David, photobombed the third picture.
Though his face was partially cropped, his cheeky laugh was still visible as Amy struck an elegant pose on the stairs, giving him a joking side-eye.
Perfectly capturing her son’s playfulness, Schumer wrote in the caption, “Trying to go to the party but someone won’t go to bed.”
The 44-year-old comedian’s son, Gene David, whom she shares with husband Chris Fischer, ended up photobombing her solo photoshoot
Moments later, she followed up with a second post showing Gene running up the stairs as she posed with one hand on the banister, staring straight into the camera.
But the images failed to impress her audience, as many criticized her for publicly “trying to normalize O**mpic.”
One user commented, “Nothing stunning about taking a med to lose weight if you’re already a healthy person.”
Another wrote, “The only thing I don’t care for are these celebrities who tell you they love their body as it is and then slim down to societal standards. Then they say it was for health, which OK, but the amount that they lose far surpasses the ‘health’ reasons excuse.”
The same user added, “It makes the message they were giving in the past a total facade that they really never believed in, which makes the people who looked up to them question themselves.”
Many netizens even picked at her extreme weight loss, saying it makes her look like “a kid.”
“That’s when she was like 16 people,” another joked, while a second person remarked, “The kid yells O**mpic!!”
Some commenters even shifted their attention to the staircase and the brown carpet covering it, insisting the space looked outdated and in need of a refresh.
“My goodness! I would not have recognized her… Where did she disappear to?” expressed one concerned fan
“Female carpenter here… she should let me redo her stairs. They look like they need an update.”
Amid the flood of criticism, a handful of supporters stepped in, arguing that Amy’s weight loss journey and her reliance on medication might be necessary given her health history.
Schumer has previously been diagnosed with exogenous Cushing’s syndrome, a condition triggered by the high-dose steroid injections she received after her son’s c-section birth to treat scarring.
She also battles long-term endometriosis, a painful disorder where tissue similar to the uterine lining grows outside the uterus.
In 2021, to find relief from the pain, she had her uterus and appendix removed in September 2021.
The Trainwreck star has also been open about her weight-loss journey and her reliance on medications like O**mpic and Mounjaro, not for aesthetic reasons, she has emphasized, but to manage her weight and ease symptoms related to perimenopause.
Schumer has been diagnosed with Cushing’s syndrome, endometriosis, Lyme disease, and other conditions over the past few years
Just last month, she came under fire for deleting all her old photos and sharing new images showcasing her slimmer physique in a red mini dress.
The move sparked backlash, with critics accusing her of trying to erase her “old self.”
The online chatter grew so intense that Schumer addressed the controversy directly, writing, “I didn’t delete my old photos because they were pre-me losing weight.”
“I’m proud of how I’ve looked always. I have been working to be pain-free, and I finally am. My endometriosis is better. My back is healing. I no longer have Cushing syndrome, so my face went back to normal.”
She continued, “I didn’t purposely go on a weight loss journey… But my focus has been on health. I’m sure my weight will always fluctuate. I’m a perimenopausal woman on HRT meds.
Wishing you strength and self-love on whatever path you’re on, as long as it’s kind and respectful to all people. No matter their weight, race, or religion, peace!”
