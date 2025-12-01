“Just Can’t Be”: Kim Kardashian Struggled To Accept She Has “Low Brain Activity” After Scan
After failing the California bar exam recently, Kim Kardashian was hit with another unsettling revelation about her health, one that may even explain her disappointing test results.
On the latest episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, the 45-year-old reality star underwent a brain scan, and the results left her so stunned that she went straight into denial.
- Kim Kardashian’s newly revealed brain health diagnosis emerged just weeks after she failed the 2025 California bar exam.
- The update aired soon after the ‘All’s Fair’ star posted a teary video about how “something always happens to try to stop” her from moving forward.
- Her revelation ignited a frenzy online, drawing a mix of sharp criticism and sarcastic reactions to her health news.
“So that’s her excuse she won’t pass the bar exam,” one social media user wrote, sarcastically mocking her diagnosis.
Kim Kardashian underwent the brain scan with her former brother-in-law Scott Disick a few months before the episode finally aired
Image credits: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage
Kim Kardashian paid a visit to notable doctor Dr. Daniel Amen with Scott Disick in season 7, episode 6 of their reality show, which aired on Thursday, November 27.
The episode was pre-taped at a time when the businesswoman was dealing with intense stress, likely around late April, and only aired now.
“Scott and I are both going to look at our brains today with Dr. Daniel Amen. He does these brain scans to see how your brain health is really looking,” Kim said in the show’s confessional segment.
Image credits: Hulu
She further explained why she opted to get scanned, saying, “I’m so busy in my life.”
“The bar is in two months. I have the Met Gala. I have my robbery trial coming up. Oh, and I might have a brain aneurysm, no biggie.”
This prompted Disick to respond, “I’m sorry for all you’re going through.”
The 45-year-old All’s Fair star was told she has a “beautiful” brain, but several “holes” in her scans immediately raised alarms
Image credits: sudok1/stock.adobe.com (not the actual photo)
When the results came in, Dr. Amen told Kardashian on camera that she has a “beautiful” brain and isn’t at high risk for developing Alzheimer’s disease.
“[You’re] not terribly stressed, not anxious and not depressed. You are extraordinary in being positive,” he added.
However, Kim noticed there were some “holes” in her scan, which confused her, prompting her to ask the doctor for an explanation.
According to Dr. Amen, the holes were an indicator of “low activity” in the SKIMS founder’s brain.
Image credits: Hulu
“The front part of your brain is less active than it should be. With your frontal lobes, as they work now, it would be harder to manage stress and that’s not good for you, especially as you’re studying and you’re getting ready to take the boards.”
The result was a stunning revelation for Kim, who replied, “That just can’t be, it just can’t! Not accepting.”
Dr. Daniel Amen had previously scanned Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner’s brains using his well-known brain imaging technology back in 2022
Image credits: David Livingston/Getty Images
“I got to get on a plan to really figure this out because I have some s**t to do this summer,” the reality star added, referencing her then-upcoming bar exam and the Met Gala.
The internet, however, was far from sympathetic about the timing of her on-screen diagnosis, especially since it aired shortly after news broke that she had failed this year’s California bar exam.
One critic wrote, “Another excuse for not passing the Bar Exam,” while another commented, “If I had the money I’d pay someone too to say that after not passing that bar.”
Image credits: Hulu
A third joked, “Glad I’m not rich. Deciding where to go for lunch is soooo stressful.”
“I feel for her…but… I thought the low brain activity was just the Botox freezing her face.”
Earlier on November 16, Kim shared an emotional Instagram video documenting the stress and disappointment she felt after not passing one of California’s most competitive legal exams.
“This dream means too much to me to walk away from…” Kim shared in a video of herself crying shortly after failing the bar exam
Image credits: Hulu
Breaking down in tears, the mother of four said in the clip, “Every time I feel like I’m a step ahead, something happens to try to stop me from doing this. A part of me just wants to stop. I just feel like my brain’s gonna explode and I still have so much more to go.”
In the caption, she wrote, “On November 7th, I found out I didn’t pass the bar.”
“It was disappointing, but it wasn’t the end. This dream means too much to me to walk away from, so I’m going to keep studying, keep learning, and keep showing up for myself until I get there.”
Previously, on the November 20 episode of The Kardashians, Kim also revealed she had been diagnosed with a brain aneurysm during a separate scan.
Image credits: Hulu
“I did a Prenuvo scan, and they called me today, and they’re like, ‘Everything looks great. But you have an aneurysm in your brain. They’re like, ‘It’s been there for like years. It was here a few years ago.'”
She noted that her medical experts believe stress may have been a contributing factor, adding, “People think I have the luxury of walking away.”
