“Just Can’t Be”: Kim Kardashian Struggled To Accept She Has “Low Brain Activity” After Scan

After failing the California bar exam recently, Kim Kardashian was hit with another unsettling revelation about her health, one that may even explain her disappointing test results.

On the latest episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, the 45-year-old reality star underwent a brain scan, and the results left her so stunned that she went straight into denial.

Highlights Kim Kardashian’s newly revealed brain health diagnosis emerged just weeks after she failed the 2025 California bar exam.

The update aired soon after the ‘All’s Fair’ star posted a teary video about how “something always happens to try to stop” her from moving forward.

Her revelation ignited a frenzy online, drawing a mix of sharp criticism and sarcastic reactions to her health news.

“So that’s her excuse she won’t pass the bar exam,” one social media user wrote, sarcastically mocking her diagnosis.

Kim Kardashian underwent the brain scan with her former brother-in-law Scott Disick a few months before the episode finally aired

Kim Kardashian attending an event, highlighting her struggle to accept low brain activity after a medical scan.

Image credits: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Kim Kardashian paid a visit to notable doctor Dr. Daniel Amen with Scott Disick in season 7, episode 6 of their reality show, which aired on Thursday, November 27.

The episode was pre-taped at a time when the businesswoman was dealing with intense stress, likely around late April, and only aired now.

“Scott and I are both going to look at our brains today with Dr. Daniel Amen. He does these brain scans to see how your brain health is really looking,” Kim said in the show’s confessional segment.

Kim Kardashian with long dark hair, reflecting on low brain activity after medical scan in an indoor setting.

Image credits: Hulu

She further explained why she opted to get scanned, saying, “I’m so busy in my life.”

“The bar is in two months. I have the Met Gala. I have my robbery trial coming up. Oh, and I might have a brain aneurysm, no biggie.”

This prompted Disick to respond, “I’m sorry for all you’re going through.”

The 45-year-old All’s Fair star was told she has a “beautiful” brain, but several “holes” in her scans immediately raised alarms

Brain scan images showing detailed cross-sections highlighting areas of low brain activity in a medical context.

Image credits: sudok1/stock.adobe.com (not the actual photo)

When the results came in, Dr. Amen told Kardashian on camera that she has a “beautiful” brain and isn’t at high risk for developing Alzheimer’s disease.

“[You’re] not terribly stressed, not anxious and not depressed. You are extraordinary in being positive,” he added.

However, Kim noticed there were some “holes” in her scan, which confused her, prompting her to ask the doctor for an explanation.

According to Dr. Amen, the holes were an indicator of “low activity” in the SKIMS founder’s brain.

Kim Kardashian discussing her struggle to accept low brain activity results after a medical scan in a candid setting.

Image credits: Hulu

Alt text: Comment discussing Kanye West marriage and concerns about contagious conditions after brain scan revealing low brain activity

“The front part of your brain is less active than it should be. With your frontal lobes, as they work now, it would be harder to manage stress and that’s not good for you, especially as you’re studying and you’re getting ready to take the boards.”

The result was a stunning revelation for Kim, who replied, “That just can’t be, it just can’t! Not accepting.”

Dr. Daniel Amen had previously scanned Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner’s brains using his well-known brain imaging technology back in 2022

Kim Kardashian smiling during a panel discussion, reflecting on her struggle with low brain activity after scan results.

Image credits: David Livingston/Getty Images

Comment by Tim Pollard expressing skepticism about Kim Kardashian struggling with low brain activity after a scan.

“I got to get on a plan to really figure this out because I have some s**t to do this summer,” the reality star added, referencing her then-upcoming bar exam and the Met Gala.

The internet, however, was far from sympathetic about the timing of her on-screen diagnosis, especially since it aired shortly after news broke that she had failed this year’s California bar exam.

One critic wrote, “Another excuse for not passing the Bar Exam,” while another commented, “If I had the money I’d pay someone too to say that after not passing that bar.”

Kim Kardashian undergoing a medical brain scan, wrapped in a white blanket, focusing on brain activity analysis.

Image credits: Hulu

User Sasha Lee commenting about getting a brain scan that most people cannot afford, with a thinking face emoji.

A third joked, “Glad I’m not rich. Deciding where to go for lunch is soooo stressful.”

“I feel for her…but… I thought the low brain activity was just the Botox freezing her face.”

Earlier on November 16, Kim shared an emotional Instagram video documenting the stress and disappointment she felt after not passing one of California’s most competitive legal exams.

“This dream means too much to me to walk away from…” Kim shared in a video of herself crying shortly after failing the bar exam

Doctor pointing at colorful brain activity scans on a laptop screen discussing low brain activity results.

Image credits: Hulu

Comment about cameras and life balance with kids, reflecting on difficulties accepting low brain activity results.

Breaking down in tears, the mother of four said in the clip, “Every time I feel like I’m a step ahead, something happens to try to stop me from doing this. A part of me just wants to stop. I just feel like my brain’s gonna explode and I still have so much more to go.”

In the caption, she wrote, “On November 7th, I found out I didn’t pass the bar.”

“It was disappointing, but it wasn’t the end. This dream means too much to me to walk away from, so I’m going to keep studying, keep learning, and keep showing up for myself until I get there.”

Previously, on the November 20 episode of The Kardashians, Kim also revealed she had been diagnosed with a brain aneurysm during a separate scan.

Kim Kardashian speaking about struggling to accept low brain activity after a recent brain scan in a casual indoor setting.

Image credits: Hulu

“I did a Prenuvo scan, and they called me today, and they’re like, ‘Everything looks great. But you have an aneurysm in your brain. They’re like, ‘It’s been there for like years. It was here a few years ago.'”

She noted that her medical experts believe stress may have been a contributing factor, adding, “People think I have the luxury of walking away.”

“I probably would not make that public, if you are wanting to become a lawyer… That explains a lot of her decision making process,” wrote one user

Comment discussing low brain activity linked to stress in relation to celebrity custody challenges and mental health.

Screenshot of a social media comment humorously reacting to low brain activity after a scan discussion.

Social media comment reacting to news about Kim Kardashian struggling to accept low brain activity after scan.

Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Jessica Tuomi saying that's surprising said no one ever with 33 likes.

Comment by Sandy Fred expressing skepticism about low brain activity after a scan, seen on a social media post.

Stephanie Galli commenting on law degree studies impact, expressing humor with a laughing emoji.

Comment from Joe Alandy about how to say Kanye without saying Kanye, displayed on a white and light blue chat bubble.

Comment by Heather Salinas discussing brain fog and perimenopause, related to low brain activity after scan.

Text message from Caroll Houser saying she is guessing it runs in the family discussing low brain activity after scan.

Comment by Laurie Ascoli saying the jokes write themselves on a social media platform.

Comment text on a social media post expressing frustration about plastic surgery choices.

Comment discussing stress levels and brain scan results related to low brain activity claims in a celebrity context.

Comment by Cecilia Brown discussing stress from implants and treatments related to appearance and brain activity concerns.

Comment explaining low brain activity meaning, clarifying it relates to emotions and impulsive reactions, not IQ levels.

Comment from Paul Giovannini discussing how money and fame don’t fix all problems in a social media post.

Comment by Stephanie Genova expressing concern about low brain activity linked to chronic stress and its effects on daily problems.

Comment from Ashley Nicole Piersee expressing criticism about brain lobe activity related to low brain activity topic.

Comment discussing concerns about neurological condition and low brain activity related to Kim Kardashian’s struggle to accept scan results.

