“We Are In Hell”: Fans Furious To Find Out Millie Bobby Brown Legally Changed Her Name

Millie Bobby Brown has fans spiraling after she casually dropped a bombshell about her legally changed name during a new interview with her Stranger Things castmates.

During a now-viral YouTube Q&A uploaded on Monday, November 24, the reveal unfolded as she chatted with her co-star and best friend, Noah Schnapp.

Fans were left enraged, especially since the change ties back to her husband, Jake Bongiovi, who’s already been under intense scrutiny in recent weeks.

Highlights Millie Bobby Brown recently surprised fans by revealing her legally changed name during a viral ‘Stranger Things’ interview segment.

After previously clearing up the mystery of her real middle name, which is not “Bobby” as many believed, Millie has now unveiled her updated full name.

Her revelation sparked intense backlash, with critics calling it a “bad business decision” given her influential public persona.

“Changing your… name as a well known celebrity feels like a bad business decision,” one social media user complained after the reveal.

It marked the first time Millie Bobby Brown publicly acknowledged her newly changed name

Millie Bobby Brown and a male companion posing on red carpet at Netflix event amid name change news.

Image credits: Getty/Dia Dipasupil

Millie and Noah, joined by co-stars Finn Wolfhard and Gaten Matarazzo, appeared for a special Stranger Things: Quiz On Me! segment on VT’s official channel.

The cast was quizzed on everything from the Netflix blockbuster to fun personal trivia about one another.

During Brown and Schnapp’s round, one question was directed at Noah to test how well he really knows the 21-year-old actress.

Millie Bobby Brown smiling in sunglasses and leather jacket, fans furious over legally changing her name news.

Image credits: milliebobbybrown

The host asked, “Noah, what is Millie’s full name?”

The question doubled as a trick, especially given the lingering confusion among fans after Millie revealed earlier this year that “Bobby” isn’t her middle name, but simply a professional stage name.

However, the twist was that this wasn’t the only point of confusion. Brown had already publicly revealed that her legal middle name is “Bonnie.”

This marked the second time Brown surprised fans with a name-related revelation, as she had previously cleared up the mystery surrounding her middle name

Millie Bobby Brown at event with companion, fans reacting to news of her legal name change in Hollywood setting

Image credits: Getty/Phillip Faraone

During an interview with her The Electric State co-star Chris Pratt in March, she explained why her legal middle name differed from her stage name, saying, “[It’s] just for s**ts and giggles. I’ve never told anyone that, [but] you heard it here first.”

Two young people sitting on couches under colorful lights, discussing Millie Bobby Brown name change news.

Image credits: VT

Hence, the question left Noah visibly confused for a few seconds as he tried to recall the correct answer.

He first jokingly guessed, “Millifer,” followed by “Millie Bonnie Brown,” which was her legal name before she changed it.

Millie immediately fired back by asking him what her real full name is “now.”

Just finished watching Stranger Things and looking up the cast found out Millie Bobby Brown’s real name is effectively Millie Bonnie “Bobby” Brown Bonjovi. Insane. pic.twitter.com/4cX8Bew3hX — Star Wars The Publication Order (@PublicationOrdr) August 1, 2025

Tweet from user expressing shock that Millie Bobby Brown legally changed her name, with a frustrated tone.

Image credits: MEPHITIDAES

During the segment, the Abe star had a chaotic guessing session with options ranging from “Millie Bonnie Brown Bongiovi” to “Millie Bonnie Bobby Bongiovi Brown,” before Millie finally stepped in to clarify her actual name.

“Drop the Bobby. Drop the Brown. It’s just Millie Bonnie Bongiovi,”she explained, even sharing a nickname for her new name, “Millie Bon Bon.”

The latest name reveal ignited strong and harsh reactions from fans of the Enola Holmes alum, with many calling her decision “weird”

Black and white photo of a couple in formal attire, with Millie Bobby Brown wearing a long lace wedding dress indoors.

Image credits: milliebobbybrown

Millie adopted “Bongiovi,” her husband Jake Bongiovi’s last name, after their marriage last year.

The young couple also adopted a baby girl earlier this year, announcing the news on Instagram.

Given that the new name directly ties back to her husband, fans reacted brutally online, with much of the criticism aimed directly at Jake.

Millie Bobby Brown carrying multiple bags outside, fans reacting to Millie Bobby Brown legally changed name news.

Image credits: MokCrypto01

One user on X posted a cropped clip of the reveal with the caption, “changing your last name for your useless husband in big 2025 we are in hell.”

Several commenters echoed the sentiment, with one writing, “I agree that women shouldn’t change their name for their husbands who do nothing for them.”

However, they jokingly added that, given Jake’s father is legendary rock star Jon Bon Jovi, the last name is an “asset.”

“It’s just Millie Bonnie Bongiovi,” revealed the 21-year-old actress, confirming she had legally adopted her husband Jake Bongiovi’s last name

is it bad that I see her divorcing him n a few years https://t.co/JAuyeyMkNj — uo˥ 🖤 /1 MORE DAY! / S5 SPOILERS (@Lonneypooh) November 14, 2025

They continued, “But in her defense, her husband’s last name is bongiovi and that is his best asset. Imagine having a rock legend as your father in law.”

Another critic chimed in, “[She] erased her big famous last name for some unknown fraud.”

“Especially as a celebrity like isn’t your name your brand essentially?”

Millie Bobby Brown pushing a stroller outdoors in the evening amid fans furious over her legal name change news.

Image credits: milliebobbybrown

The backlash toward the 23-year-old model first ignited during a lunch outing with Millie, their daughter, and Noah on November 13.

As they arrived at The Ivy Soho Brasserie in London, Jake was seen signaling to his wife, who was tightly holding their infant daughter against her chest, to lead the way into the restaurant as photographers swarmed around them.

Millie Bobby Brown ameaça paparazzi após ele tentar se aproximar de sua filha pequena: “Estou com meu bebê, fique longe de mim”. pic.twitter.com/F4qNLh4kIj — poponze (@poponze) November 14, 2025

Screenshot of a tweet expressing frustration about Millie Bobby Brown legally changing her name and fans’ reactions.

Image credits: anrourittpd

Tweet screenshot showing a user calling Jake Bongiovi useless while Millie Bobby Brown tried to protect their baby.

Image credits: dabri_togaram

This prompted Brown to raise her voice at the crowd, warning, “I am holding my baby, do not play with me right now.”

Fans were quick to call Jake’s behavior “passive,” with some even dubbing Millie a “married single mum.”

“Her husband simply smiled at the paparazzi. It’s shameful that your friend does more for you than your husband.”

Jake has recently been weathering a wave of online criticism, with one of the couple’s recent outings sparking concerns about their relationship

A couple dressed elegantly at a formal event, highlighting fans' reactions on Millie Bobby Brown legally changing her name.

Image credits: Getty/JB Lacroix

Tweet expressing mixed feelings about Millie Bobby Brown’s independence and fans upset over her legal name change.

While the Damsel star has not addressed the controversy outright, she shared an Instagram carousel days later featuring a photo of herself looking visibly distressed as she pushed a stroller, while another snap showed Jake lounging on an adult-sized BabyBjörn bouncer.

Two people hugging on a floral couch at night, related to Millie Bobby Brown name change news and fan reactions.

Image credits: milliebobbybrown

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Whether meant as a sarcastic nod to the discourse surrounding their marriage and parenting dynamics, or as a subtle call-out of her husband, the post only fueled the conversation further.

One user bluntly commented, “She’s not helping the man with those allegations I’m crying.”

“Women still have choices, and she CHOSE to change her name. There’s nothing wrong with her choice,” expressed one supporter

Screenshot of a Twitter reply with the text I thought you wanted women to be free, showing fan reactions to Millie Bobby Brown name change.

Image credits: NanabellTink

Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing fans furious about Millie Bobby Brown legally changing her name.

Image credits: leahfsh24

Tweet from a user discussing Millie Bobby Brown legally changing her name and defending her personal choice online.

Image credits: ryameetsworld

Tweet by Neeraj Singh criticizing Jake Bongiovi’s lack of help while Millie Bobby Brown protected their baby amid name change news.

Image credits: Chauhanji70

Twitter user discussing the iconic last name Bongiovi connected to Millie Bobby Brown's legal name change controversy.

Image credits: rryukish

Screenshot of a tweet expressing concern about risks faced by an actress, related to Millie Bobby Brown name change news.

Image credits: ikulein

Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing fans' reaction to Millie Bobby Brown legally changing her last name in 2025.

Image credits: rhaenathefirstt

Twitter user madu responds to a thread about Millie Bobby Brown legally changing her name, mentioning women’s life choices.

Image credits: agqrnde

Fan tweet expressing confusion and frustration over Millie Bobby Brown legally changing her name at age 21.

Image credits: forhellfire

Social media user reacting to Millie Bobby Brown legally changing her name, sparking fan controversy and discussion.

Image credits: qaiserina

Tweet discussing feminism in reaction to Millie Bobby Brown legally changing her name, sparking fan fury and controversy online.

Image credits: jabbhaikamkr

Screenshot of a social media reply expressing frustration about fans reacting to Millie Bobby Brown legally changing her name.

Image credits: BylaBea

