Millie Bobby Brown’s New Photos Raise Eyebrows After Jake Bongiovi Was Slammed As “Useless”

Young married couple and new parents to an adopted daughter, Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have recently sparked a debate over their parenting.

After a viral paparazzi moment last week fueled speculation about their marriage, the 21-year-old actress seemed to subtly respond.

Her attempt, however, didn’t sway fans, with many commenting, “He is definitely not coming out of this.”

On Monday, November 17, Millie shared a carousel of eyebrow-raising Instagram images that only added to the ongoing chatter.

The Stranger Things star faced off with paparazzi while holding their baby girl, with Jake Bongiovi appearing to fail in shielding his wife and child

Millie Bobby Brown taking a mirror selfie with red hair and a grey buttoned sweater holding a pink phone case.

Image credits: milliebobbybrown

Millie Bobby Brown arrived at The Ivy Soho Brasserie ahead of the UK screening of Stranger Things 5 on November 13, accompanied by her husband, daughter, and close friend and co-star Noah Schnapp.

Upon entering the venue, Brown was seen holding her infant daughter tightly against her chest, covered with a cloth.

The 23-year-old Rockbottom star led his wife forward as a crowd of photographers closed in.

Millie Bobby Brown taking a mirror selfie with a man, both dressed casually, raising eyebrows with new photos.

Image credits: milliebobbybrown

As she moved past them, Millie, wearing a visible frown, firmly stated, “I am holding my baby, do not play with me right now.”

Meanwhile, Noah was seen carrying a large baby bag inside the restaurant, while Jake remained empty-handed, even flashing a brief smile at the cameras.

Millie Bobby Brown appears to have subtly responded to the ongoing controversy surrounding her husband’s behavior

Millie Bobby Brown and a young man smiling inside a car, with rain visible through the window at night.

Image credits: milliebobbybrown

Comment by Shahira Suleiman discussing the categorization of married single mum in a previous post.

Jake was quickly slammed online, with many of Brown’s fans labeling him “passive,” even in moments where he should be protecting his family.

“Noah carried her bag, while her husband simply smiled at the paparazzi. It’s shameful that your friend does more for you than your husband,” one disappointed user wrote.

Amid the growing online discussion, the new mother took to Instagram to share a subtle response.

Millie Bobby Brown outdoors at dusk pushing a stroller, capturing attention amid Jake Bongiovi controversy.

Image credits: milliebobbybrown

Her carousel, consisting of seven images, mostly captured moments from the Stranger Things London premiere, including a photo with Schnapp and a mirror selfie with Jake.

The last two slides, however, only fueled more controversy, sparking questions about Bongiovi’s parenting and attitude toward his family.

“She really said let me add fuel to the allegations instead of helping him out,” wrote one cryptic fan

Young man in casual clothes sitting relaxed in a BabyBjorn chair, holding a coffee cup indoors.

Image credits: milliebobbybrown

Comment by Shantel Miller with a lighthearted message about keeping a funny argument reference for a husband.

In the sixth image, the Enola Holmes alum was seen pushing a stroller on a cobbled sidewalk in an oversized black trench and messy bun, looking visibly tired.

The final image featured Jake lounging in an adult-sized BabyBjörn bouncer at Babylist, holding a cup of iced coffee and staring directly into the camera.

The caption simply read, “cheeeeeese.”

Millie Bobby Brown with a man in a casual setting, showing close interaction and casual attire indoors.

Image credits: milliebobbybrown

In a viral X post with over 3 million views and 76,000 likes, one user criticized the latest images, writing, “She’s not helping the man with those allegations I’m crying.”

Several others in the comment section seemed to agree, with one sarcastically adding, “we should cyberbully men into acting right all the time!”

“Imagine being in that situation and getting zero help..” a third user chimed in.

The 21-year-old appeared tired while pushing the baby’s stroller, while Bongiovi was seen lounging on an adult-sized baby bouncer

Person walking on airport tarmac at dusk holding a baby car seat near a parked private jet, raising eyebrows online.

Image credits: milliebobbybrown

Comment by Mirles O. Rancel expressing concern about controlling behavior and family dynamics involving Millie Bobby Brown.

“Lmao she is absolutely making it ten times worse without even trying.”

However, some fans rushed to defend the couple’s dynamic, noting that as a mom, Millie is “more protective” and likes to “take the lead” in certain situations.

“People were too hard on him….What if she is a more hands on Mom….sometimes as Moms we are at ease when we handle things,” wrote one user.

Woman walking down hallway carrying bag and backpack, raising eyebrows linked to Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi news.

Image credits: milliebobbybrown

While Brown’s intentions behind posting the images remain unclear, it’s still debated whether it was a jab at the online speculation aimed at Jake or a cryptic “evidence” of his behavior.

The young couple tied the knot in early 2024 and announced the adoption of their daughter in August of this year.

In an interview, Millie said she and her model husband share “50-50 of everything,” including their parenting duties

Millie Bobby Brown taking a selfie with a man kissing her cheek in a casual restaurant setting.

Image credits: milliebobbybrown

Comment expressing shock about a child bride marrying a child husband who behaves immaturely.

While speaking to British Vogue as the magazine’s December cover star, the actress opened up for the first time about becoming a mother and how life has changed since her daughter’s arrival.

Millie told the outlet, “She’s taught us so much already. Perspective is a huge thing. The smaller things in life are so much more precious. Our days are filled with lots of cuddles and laughter and love. It’s just endless joy.”

Millie Bobby Brown walking in London with her baby, dressed in black, interacting near a public bike station.

Image credits: clipreport7

When asked about Jake’s involvement in parenting, Brown shared, “We are 50-50 on everything.”

“That’s why I’m so grateful to have partnered with him in this life. He is just the most amazing dad.”

The couple has not yet shared their daughter’s name, and her face has remained hidden from the spotlight “until she’s ready to decide for herself.”

“She’s doing it on purpose. She wants him to get dragged,” wrote one social media user

Comment from Meg Martin defending Millie Bobby Brown and addressing criticisms about Jake Bongiovi's role in parenting duties.

Comment by Millie Causapin expressing concern about Millie Bobby Brown being rushed in life and dealing with early fame pressures.

Comment on Millie Bobby Brown's new photos with Jake Bongiovi discussing their relationship dynamics and public reactions.

Comment from Nicolette Johnson about baby daddy sitting in giant lounger at Babylist, shared in blue text box with 25 likes.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing carrying half of a baby in relation to Millie Bobby Brown's new photos.

Comment discussing Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi amid criticism and public negative feedback on their relationship.

Text comment by Katy Hourglass saying Noah carry’s the bags for him that’s why, with reaction emojis below.

Comment by Jodi Tenney Gorlo saying would it matter if they weren't famous on a social media post.

Comment from Carl Sainsbury mentioning a nanny due to their estimated £100 million worth, related to Millie Bobby Brown's new photos.

Comment by Ashraf Iskandar saying be perfect for each other not for the eyes to see on a social media post.

Comment by Mami Gems questioning what can be known from single pictures taken quickly in their lives.

Comment by Therese Marie Krall about judging Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s personal life and family moments online.

Millie Bobby Brown posing in stylish outfit, sparking reactions following Jake Bongiovi criticism online.

Comment from Ayeisha Larkins discussing challenges of new parenthood and a likely petty argument outside.

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Millie Bobby Brown's new photos amid Jake Bongiovi criticism.

Screenshot of a social media comment saying let them be human, related to Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi news.

Comment from Audrey Lopez questioning who took Millie Bobby Brown's new photos after Jake Bongiovi was criticized.

Comment by Stu Cooper mentioning a photo in a carriage with a laughing emoji on a social media platform.

Comment from Zuri Charisse discussing Millie Bobby Brown's views on marriage and having kids at 20, expressing disagreement with Jake Bongiovi.

Comment from Nicole Marie saying Babies having babies in a social media message bubble.

Comment from Gerard Limbo discussing judging someone harshly based on a short video, related to Millie Bobby Brown's new photos.

Comment from Kim Gomez stating men in their 20s aren’t that interested in babies, shown in a chat bubble.