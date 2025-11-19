Millie Bobby Brown’s New Photos Raise Eyebrows After Jake Bongiovi Was Slammed As “Useless”
Young married couple and new parents to an adopted daughter, Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have recently sparked a debate over their parenting.
After a viral paparazzi moment last week fueled speculation about their marriage, the 21-year-old actress seemed to subtly respond.
Her attempt, however, didn’t sway fans, with many commenting, “He is definitely not coming out of this.”
- Millie Bobby Brown’s new Instagram dump added fresh fuel to the ongoing debate over Jake Bongiovi’s role as a husband and new dad.
- The new images sparked speculation about whether the actress was “trolling” her husband or subtly responding to the backlash aimed at him.
- Fans remained divided after a tense paparazzi moment went viral, with many accusing Jake of being “passive” while Millie protected their baby.
On Monday, November 17, Millie shared a carousel of eyebrow-raising Instagram images that only added to the ongoing chatter.
The Stranger Things star faced off with paparazzi while holding their baby girl, with Jake Bongiovi appearing to fail in shielding his wife and child
Image credits: milliebobbybrown
Millie Bobby Brown arrived at The Ivy Soho Brasserie ahead of the UK screening of Stranger Things 5 on November 13, accompanied by her husband, daughter, and close friend and co-star Noah Schnapp.
Upon entering the venue, Brown was seen holding her infant daughter tightly against her chest, covered with a cloth.
The 23-year-old Rockbottom star led his wife forward as a crowd of photographers closed in.
Image credits: milliebobbybrown
As she moved past them, Millie, wearing a visible frown, firmly stated, “I am holding my baby, do not play with me right now.”
Meanwhile, Noah was seen carrying a large baby bag inside the restaurant, while Jake remained empty-handed, even flashing a brief smile at the cameras.
Millie Bobby Brown appears to have subtly responded to the ongoing controversy surrounding her husband’s behavior
Image credits: milliebobbybrown
Jake was quickly slammed online, with many of Brown’s fans labeling him “passive,” even in moments where he should be protecting his family.
“Noah carried her bag, while her husband simply smiled at the paparazzi. It’s shameful that your friend does more for you than your husband,” one disappointed user wrote.
Amid the growing online discussion, the new mother took to Instagram to share a subtle response.
Image credits: milliebobbybrown
Her carousel, consisting of seven images, mostly captured moments from the Stranger Things London premiere, including a photo with Schnapp and a mirror selfie with Jake.
The last two slides, however, only fueled more controversy, sparking questions about Bongiovi’s parenting and attitude toward his family.
“She really said let me add fuel to the allegations instead of helping him out,” wrote one cryptic fan
Image credits: milliebobbybrown
In the sixth image, the Enola Holmes alum was seen pushing a stroller on a cobbled sidewalk in an oversized black trench and messy bun, looking visibly tired.
The final image featured Jake lounging in an adult-sized BabyBjörn bouncer at Babylist, holding a cup of iced coffee and staring directly into the camera.
The caption simply read, “cheeeeeese.”
Image credits: milliebobbybrown
In a viral X post with over 3 million views and 76,000 likes, one user criticized the latest images, writing, “She’s not helping the man with those allegations I’m crying.”
Several others in the comment section seemed to agree, with one sarcastically adding, “we should cyberbully men into acting right all the time!”
“Imagine being in that situation and getting zero help..” a third user chimed in.
The 21-year-old appeared tired while pushing the baby’s stroller, while Bongiovi was seen lounging on an adult-sized baby bouncer
Image credits: milliebobbybrown
“Lmao she is absolutely making it ten times worse without even trying.”
However, some fans rushed to defend the couple’s dynamic, noting that as a mom, Millie is “more protective” and likes to “take the lead” in certain situations.
“People were too hard on him….What if she is a more hands on Mom….sometimes as Moms we are at ease when we handle things,” wrote one user.
Image credits: milliebobbybrown
While Brown’s intentions behind posting the images remain unclear, it’s still debated whether it was a jab at the online speculation aimed at Jake or a cryptic “evidence” of his behavior.
The young couple tied the knot in early 2024 and announced the adoption of their daughter in August of this year.
In an interview, Millie said she and her model husband share “50-50 of everything,” including their parenting duties
Image credits: milliebobbybrown
While speaking to British Vogue as the magazine’s December cover star, the actress opened up for the first time about becoming a mother and how life has changed since her daughter’s arrival.
Millie told the outlet, “She’s taught us so much already. Perspective is a huge thing. The smaller things in life are so much more precious. Our days are filled with lots of cuddles and laughter and love. It’s just endless joy.”
Image credits: clipreport7
When asked about Jake’s involvement in parenting, Brown shared, “We are 50-50 on everything.”
“That’s why I’m so grateful to have partnered with him in this life. He is just the most amazing dad.”
The couple has not yet shared their daughter’s name, and her face has remained hidden from the spotlight “until she’s ready to decide for herself.”
