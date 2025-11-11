Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“The Silence In Her Eyes”: Concern Over Jenna Ortega’s Behavior At ‘Wednesday’ Cast Event
Jenna Ortega looking down with a silent expression during the Wednesday cast event, raising concern over her behavior.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“The Silence In Her Eyes”: Concern Over Jenna Ortega’s Behavior At ‘Wednesday’ Cast Event

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
Jenna Ortega sparked concern among fans after her latest public appearance seemed to hint at “unresolved tensions.”

The 23-year-old actress attended Netflix’s FYC (For Your Consideration) event for her hit series Wednesdayon Sunday, November 10, in Los Angeles, alongside some of her co-stars.

“She promoting the show through emotional damage now,” expressed one worried user after Ortega appeared distant and emotionally vulnerable.

Highlights
  • Jenna Ortega sparked concern among fans after appearing emotionally withdrawn during a recent Netflix FYC event for Wednesday.
  • The panel was reportedly a paid appearance organized by the showrunners to promote the second season of the series ahead of the upcoming awards season.
  • Fans pointed out her “lost” body language, with some speculating tension between Jenna and the showrunners in attendance.
    The Wednesday star was joined by her on-screen parents, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán, along with the showrunners

    Jenna Ortega with serious expression and dark wavy hair, showing concern at Wednesday cast event.

    Jenna Ortega with serious expression and dark wavy hair, showing concern at Wednesday cast event.

    Image credits: JC Olivera/Variety

    The panel featured Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán representing the cast, where they discussed the cultural impact of the series, its Emmy nominations, and the massive fandom it has built over time.

    Part of Netflix’s FYC campaign, the event aimed to promote the show further for the upcoming awards season.

    During the session, the stars participated in exclusive Q&A segments, sharing behind-the-scenes stories and reflecting on their filming experiences.

    Jenna Ortega holding a microphone with a serious expression, showing silence in her eyes at Wednesday cast event.

    Jenna Ortega holding a microphone with a serious expression, showing silence in her eyes at Wednesday cast event.

    Image credits: goldderby

    Dressed in an all-black pinstriped suit from the Ann Demeulemeester FW25 collection, Ortega raised concerns among fans with her noticeably tense “body language.”

    One user named KatrineZstronz on X reposted a clip from the panel, sparking widespread online discussion.

    Jenna Ortega had received an Emmy nomination for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series ahead of Wednesday’s Season 2 premiere in September

    Jenna Ortega sitting with a downcast gaze, wearing a striped vest and cross necklace at Wednesday cast event.

    Jenna Ortega sitting with a downcast gaze, wearing a striped vest and cross necklace at Wednesday cast event.

    Image credits: Rama’s Screen

    Tweet by user @cairobow stating her body language is louder than any words, relating to concern over Jenna Ortega’s behavior at Wednesday cast event.

    Tweet by user @cairobow stating her body language is louder than any words, relating to concern over Jenna Ortega’s behavior at Wednesday cast event.

    Image credits: cairobow

    The now-viral clip was captioned, “Her body language is louder than any words.”

    In the video, Jenna was seen holding a microphone while resting her head on her free hand for several seconds, eyes closed.

    She then abruptly shook her head, wiped her nose, and straightened up in her chair, though she appeared zoned out and disengaged from the ongoing discussion.

    Jenna Ortega portraying Wednesday with intense expression and braided hair at a Wednesday cast event outdoors.

    Jenna Ortega portraying Wednesday with intense expression and braided hair at a Wednesday cast event outdoors.

    Image credits: Netflix

    Tweet expressing concern over Jenna Ortega’s behavior and silence at Wednesday cast event and show promotion.

    Tweet expressing concern over Jenna Ortega’s behavior and silence at Wednesday cast event and show promotion.

    Image credits: zstronz78

    At one point, she rested her chin on her hand and stared at the floor for nearly 10-12 seconds. Even as others around her broke into applause in her honor, Jenna remained expressionless.

    Sharing the video, user KatrineZstronz expressed her own concern, writing, “I’ve never seen Jenna acting like this at any event. It’s so sad.”

    The 23-year-old’s “lost” gestures left many netizens “confused,” with some questioning why she was acting that way

    Jenna Ortega sitting with a concerned expression at a Wednesday cast event, holding a microphone.

    Jenna Ortega sitting with a concerned expression at a Wednesday cast event, holding a microphone.

    Image credits: Rama’s Screen

    Tweet discussing concern over Jenna Ortega’s behavior and silence in her eyes at Wednesday cast event.

    Tweet discussing concern over Jenna Ortega’s behavior and silence in her eyes at Wednesday cast event.

    Image credits: OrtegasDimples

    “I guess people have their answer on why she didn’t promote the show so much on her socials.”

    The same user doubled down in the replies, speculating on what might have caused the Miller’s Girl star’s demeanor at the event.

    “The showrunners. They’ve been having different views since forever, one of them doesn’t even follow Jenna on ig.”

    Jenna Ortega looking pensive and silent at Wednesday cast event, sparking concern over her behavior and silence in her eyes.

    Jenna Ortega looking pensive and silent at Wednesday cast event, sparking concern over her behavior and silence in her eyes.

    Image credits: Rama’s Screen

    Tweet discussing concern over Jenna Ortega’s behavior and silence in her eyes at Wednesday cast event.

    Tweet discussing concern over Jenna Ortega’s behavior and silence in her eyes at Wednesday cast event.

    Image credits: Apse__mtlb

    Referring to a major plotline in the second season where Jenna and Emma Myers’ characters reportedly switch bodies, they added, “They’ve been very unprofessional towards Emma by informing her of the body switch just weeks before the episode… and other stuff.”

    Another fan echoed the sentiment, claiming, “Jenna was NOT happy about how spontaneous the body swap script came… it literally put her into a bit of a panic and fearful…”

    “The silence in her eyes is louder than the promo budget,” one user remarked

    Image credits: Rama’s Screen

    Viewers also pointed out a moment where the actress appeared to get “lost” mid-answer while discussing her bond with co-star Emma.

    The fan noted, “The concept of jenna getting lost in complimenting emma that she had to ask what was the question AGAIN.”

    Another concerned user commented, “Nah she looks visibly over it like you can tell she already mentally quit halfway through that promo run.”

    Jenna Ortega at Wednesday cast event, wearing dark striped outfit with serious expression, graveyard-themed backdrop.

    Jenna Ortega at Wednesday cast event, wearing dark striped outfit with serious expression, graveyard-themed backdrop.

    Image credits: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

    “You could tell she was annoyed and over it, she kept avoiding eye contact. Honestly, I just hope season 3 ends it, so she can finally work on something where everyone involved is genuinely valued.”

    This isn’t the first time Jenna has faced online scrutiny over her body language.

    Jenna was previously criticized online amid rumors of a feud with her co-star Emma Myers

    Image credits: Still Watching Netflix

    A few months back, Ortega and Myers were heavily rumored by fans to be dating in real life following their red carpet appearances during the Netflix show’s premiere.

    Many at the time even alleged that Jenna was “pushing herself” onto Emma, who appeared distant from the actress during later press tours.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Gold Derby (@goldderby)

    While the two stars never addressed those speculations, some people have attributed Jenna’s latest behavior to that.

    “100% media training because of the queerbaiting accusations I bet.”

    However, while the interview failed to impress her fans, her fashion choice certainly didn’t.

    Jenna Ortega at Wednesday cast event, wearing pinstripe vest and pants with concerned expression in her eyes

    Jenna Ortega at Wednesday cast event, wearing pinstripe vest and pants with concerned expression in her eyes

    Image credits: goldderby

    Many netizens gushed over her “Tim Burton-esque” look, with one writing, “She’s so effortlessly cool! She always looks incredible lately.”

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Gold Derby (@goldderby)

    “Love how the promo budget didn’t include emotional support,” wrote one sarcastic user

    Tweet criticizing Netflix screenwriters, reflecting concern over Jenna Ortega’s behavior at Wednesday cast event.

    Tweet criticizing Netflix screenwriters, reflecting concern over Jenna Ortega’s behavior at Wednesday cast event.

    Image credits: jazlliyn

    Tweet by Michelle expressing concern over silence in Jenna Ortega’s eyes related to behavior at Wednesday cast event.

    Tweet by Michelle expressing concern over silence in Jenna Ortega’s eyes related to behavior at Wednesday cast event.

    Image credits: iambalkandoll

    Tweet by Jack Offmore expressing feelings about being a top billed actor, shared during discussion on Jenna Ortega’s behavior at Wednesday cast event.

    Tweet by Jack Offmore expressing feelings about being a top billed actor, shared during discussion on Jenna Ortega’s behavior at Wednesday cast event.

    Image credits: casualusury

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing concern over Jenna Ortega’s behavior at Wednesday cast event with a casual tone.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing concern over Jenna Ortega’s behavior at Wednesday cast event with a casual tone.

    Image credits: yvettediaazxo

    Social media concern over Jenna Ortega’s behavior at Wednesday cast event with noticeable silence in her eyes.

    Social media concern over Jenna Ortega’s behavior at Wednesday cast event with noticeable silence in her eyes.

    Image credits: caallmeval

    Tweet discussing concern over Jenna Ortega’s behavior and the silence in her eyes at Wednesday cast event.

    Tweet discussing concern over Jenna Ortega’s behavior and the silence in her eyes at Wednesday cast event.

    Image credits: blondiiegril

    Twitter user evil4life101 commenting on Jenna Ortega’s behavior expressing frustration after the last season at Wednesday cast event.

    Twitter user evil4life101 commenting on Jenna Ortega’s behavior expressing frustration after the last season at Wednesday cast event.

    Image credits: evil4life101

    Tweet expressing concern over Jenna Ortega’s behavior and the silence in her eyes at Wednesday cast event.

    Tweet expressing concern over Jenna Ortega’s behavior and the silence in her eyes at Wednesday cast event.

    Image credits: mactabilis3

    Concern over Jenna Ortega’s behavior and silence in her eyes at the Wednesday cast event shared on social media.

    Concern over Jenna Ortega’s behavior and silence in her eyes at the Wednesday cast event shared on social media.

    Image credits: darkalienstar

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing behavior, relating to concern over Jenna Ortega’s silence in her eyes at Wednesday cast event.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing behavior, relating to concern over Jenna Ortega’s silence in her eyes at Wednesday cast event.

    Image credits: tweetlikekymani

    Tweet text expressing concern over Jenna Ortega’s behavior at a Wednesday cast event, mentioning tiredness.

    Tweet text expressing concern over Jenna Ortega’s behavior at a Wednesday cast event, mentioning tiredness.

    Image credits: Cherrygotitt

    Tweet by Robert MacQuarrie expressing skepticism about online narratives unrelated to Jenna Ortega’s behavior concern.

    Tweet by Robert MacQuarrie expressing skepticism about online narratives unrelated to Jenna Ortega’s behavior concern.

    Image credits: RDMacQ

    Twitter post discussing Jenna Ortega’s behavior and public concern during Wednesday cast event promotion.

    Twitter post discussing Jenna Ortega’s behavior and public concern during Wednesday cast event promotion.

    Image credits: Zaracruzz1

    Tweet discussing concern over Jenna Ortega’s behavior at Wednesday cast event, mentioning she appeared lost in thought.

    Tweet discussing concern over Jenna Ortega’s behavior at Wednesday cast event, mentioning she appeared lost in thought.

    Image credits: Lil_Luna_IRL

    Tweet from user samara responding to concerns about Jenna Ortega’s behavior with a calm emoji, addressing overreaction.

    Tweet from user samara responding to concerns about Jenna Ortega’s behavior with a calm emoji, addressing overreaction.

    Image credits: samarainkqueen

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing concerns over Jenna Ortega’s behavior and silence at the Wednesday cast event.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing concerns over Jenna Ortega’s behavior and silence at the Wednesday cast event.

    Image credits: skswriting1

    Tweet by Calinara addressing concerns about Jenna Ortega’s behavior at Wednesday cast event, urging people to stop projecting.

    Tweet by Calinara addressing concerns about Jenna Ortega’s behavior at Wednesday cast event, urging people to stop projecting.

    Image credits: cazoop

