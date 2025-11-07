Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
BBC Anchor Disciplined For “Showing Disgust” On-Air With Remark Seemingly Aimed At Trans People
BBC anchor in a pink top appearing on-air during a broadcast, related to discipline for remarks aimed at trans people.
Social Issues, Society

BBC Anchor Disciplined For “Showing Disgust” On-Air With Remark Seemingly Aimed At Trans People

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
BBC presenter Martine Croxall has been disciplined after a recent ruling found she breached the network’s impartiality guidelines by altering her script live on air earlier this year.

In June, the 56-year-old journalist went viral after making a subtle on-air remark that many perceived as a jab at the transgender community.

Her actions even drew praise from author J.K. Rowling, who is known for her controversial views on transgender rights.

Highlights
  • Martine Croxall was found in breach of the BBC’s impartiality rules after replacing a teleprompted word in her live broadcast script.
  • The BBC’s Executive Complaints Unit ruled that Croxall gave a strong impression of “expressing a personal view on a controversial matter.”
  • The viral incident sparked a heated online debate, some accused Croxall of bias and poor journalism, while others, including author J.K. Rowling, praised her for standing by “biological accuracy.”

“Her job is to read what’s on the teleprompter, if she doesn’t like it they can replace her,” one critic commented.

    Martine Croxall replaced the teleprompted term “pregnant people” with “women” during a live segment

    BBC anchor in newsroom wearing pink top discussing discipline for showing disgust on-air related to trans people remarks.

    BBC anchor in newsroom wearing pink top discussing discipline for showing disgust on-air related to trans people remarks.

    Image credits: SkyNewsAustralia

    While presenting research on groups most at risk during UK heatwaves earlier this summer, the BBC News Channel anchor altered the scripted wording mid-broadcast.

    She began, “London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine has released research which says that nearly 600 heat-related d**ths are expected in the U.K.”

    “Malcolm Mistry, who was involved in the research, says that the aged, pregnant people – women, and those with pre-existing health conditions need to take precautions.”

    Her delivery included a clear change in tone and emphasis on the word women, which many viewers perceived as intentional.

    BBC’s Executive Complaints Unit (ECU) upheld 20 impartiality complaints against Martine over her on-air script change

    BBC anchor in a newsroom wearing a blue shirt, associated with news on discipline related to trans remarks on-air.

    BBC anchor in a newsroom wearing a blue shirt, associated with news on discipline related to trans remarks on-air.

    Image credits: Martine Croxall

    Following the segment, the network reportedly received several impartiality complaints concerning her choice of wording.

    BBC’s Executive Complaints Unit has officially ruled against presenter Martine Croxall, upholding 20 viewer complaints that her live broadcast breached the network’s impartiality and editorial standards.

    According to the ECU, Croxall’s body language and facial expressions gave a “strong impression of expressing a personal view on a controversial matter.”

    The report further stated that her demeanor “indicated a particular viewpoint in the controversies currently surrounding trans identity.”

    The unit noted that her expressions were “variously interpreted… as showing disgust, ridicule, contempt or exasperation.”

    The renowned British author even hailed the 56-year-old journalist as her “new favourite BBC presenter”

    The organization also noted that the praise and support Croxall received on social media, including from Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, further “confirmed” that she had conveyed a personal view during the broadcast.

    “The congratulatory messages Ms Croxall later received on social media, together with the critical views expressed in the complaints to the BBC and elsewhere, tended to confirm that the impression of her having expressed a personal view was widely shared across the spectrum of opinion on the issue.”

    According to the ECU ruling, Croxall was “reacting to scripting, which somewhat clumsily incorporated phrases from the press release accompanying the research… which is not the BBC style, and ‘pregnant people’, which did not match what Dr Mistry said in the clip which followed.”

    “Altering a quote is very poor journalism. It isn’t her job to correct others, it’s her job to accurately report,” wrote one disappointed user

    Image credits: JournalistJill

    However, the organization concluded, “giving the strong impression of expressing a personal view on a controversial matter, even if inadvertently, falls short of the BBC’s expectations of its presenters and journalists in relation to impartiality.”

    As a result, the complaints were upheld following a discussion with BBC News managers and Croxall herself.

    The viral moment has ignited a heated debate online, with some social media users condemning Martine’s actions, while others praised her for correcting what they called a “factually incorrect” term in the script.

    One supporter wrote, “Any woman reading that script would’ve raised an eyebrow or puckered their brow, because it was factually incorrect.”

    Another commented, “In what parallel universe might the phrase ‘pregnant women’ cause offence….?”

    Martine was found guilty in the final ruling of “expressing a personal view on a controversial matter”

    “Punishing journalists for speaking facts is a dangerous precedent. She should be applauded not punished.”

    However, others argued that the original wording was deliberately “inclusive.”

    “10-17 year-olds who get pregnant aren’t women. They’re girls. Saying ‘people’ instead of ‘women’ covers them too.”

    Another user wrote, “So pregnant people who aren’t women aren’t at risk… What it must be like to devalue other people’s experiences of themselves so much that you also devalue their lives in such a way.”

    Close-up of a BBC anchor in a casual setting, related to a story about BBC anchor discipline and trans people remarks.

    Close-up of a BBC anchor in a casual setting, related to a story about BBC anchor discipline and trans people remarks.

    Image credits: Martine Croxall

    Back in June 2025, Rowling had taken to her official X account to praise Croxall, writing, “I have a new favourite BBC presenter.”

    In a follow-up post, she directly addressed the journalist, adding, “You’d better not be in any trouble…”

    While the ruling against Croxall has been confirmed, the disciplinary action taken by the BBC has not been disclosed.

    BBC anchor in newsroom wearing red, related to controversy over showing disgust on-air in remark about trans people.

    BBC anchor in newsroom wearing red, related to controversy over showing disgust on-air in remark about trans people.

    Image credits: Martine Croxall

    “She intentionally misquoted a scientist. No matter how you personally feel about trans and intersex people, no one should be happy about a journalist intentionally misquoting a scientist to support her personal bias,” wrote one user

    “There’s nothing controversial about it. Only biological women can have babies, that is a biological fact,” wrote one supporter of Croxall

    Screenshot of Facebook comment by Leslie Crawford stating This is the 21st century people in a social media discussion.

    Screenshot of Facebook comment by Leslie Crawford stating This is the 21st century people in a social media discussion.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing BBC amid anchor disciplined for on-air remark related to trans people.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing BBC amid anchor disciplined for on-air remark related to trans people.

    Comment from Michael Hale discussing arrests in the UK related to speech, reflecting on discipline and controversy.

    Comment from Michael Hale discussing arrests in the UK related to speech, reflecting on discipline and controversy.

    Comment by Roger Fryer stating BBC is breaking the law according to a Supreme Court ruling, with 79 likes.

    Comment by Roger Fryer stating BBC is breaking the law according to a Supreme Court ruling, with 79 likes.

    Screenshot of Facebook comment by Emma Austin-Grace criticizing BBC for perceived political bias and reacting to terminology with eye-rolling.

    Screenshot of Facebook comment by Emma Austin-Grace criticizing BBC for perceived political bias and reacting to terminology with eye-rolling.

    Comment by Robert Marshalsea with a profile picture, expressing support and a red heart emoji on social media.

    Comment by Robert Marshalsea with a profile picture, expressing support and a red heart emoji on social media.

    Comment from Connor Edgell on social media expressing opinion on a BBC anchor disciplined for showing disgust on-air.

    Comment from Connor Edgell on social media expressing opinion on a BBC anchor disciplined for showing disgust on-air.

    Comment by Ginger Liu discussing controversial views related to pregnancy, linked to BBC anchor discipline on-air incident.

    Comment by Ginger Liu discussing controversial views related to pregnancy, linked to BBC anchor discipline on-air incident.

    Comment from Betty Kelly expressing views on timing and opinions related to topics including those others are pushing.

    Comment from Betty Kelly expressing views on timing and opinions related to topics including those others are pushing.

    Comment by Rebecca Hawkings defending a BBC anchor disciplined for showing disgust on-air related to trans people.

    Comment by Rebecca Hawkings defending a BBC anchor disciplined for showing disgust on-air related to trans people.

    Comment by Steven Jesus Gaunt expressing views related to BBC anchor disciplined for showing disgust on-air involving trans people.

    Comment by Steven Jesus Gaunt expressing views related to BBC anchor disciplined for showing disgust on-air involving trans people.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about BBC anchor disciplined for showing disgust in a remark related to trans people.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about BBC anchor disciplined for showing disgust in a remark related to trans people.

    Comment from Gary Hutton discussing a potential typing error correction by a BBC anchor disciplined for showing disgust on-air.

    Comment from Gary Hutton discussing a potential typing error correction by a BBC anchor disciplined for showing disgust on-air.

    Social media comment discussing BBC anchor disciplined for showing disgust on-air with remarks aimed at trans people.

    Social media comment discussing BBC anchor disciplined for showing disgust on-air with remarks aimed at trans people.

    Comment from Heather Goldsmith discussing facial expressions related to BBC anchor disciplined for showing disgust on-air.

    Comment from Heather Goldsmith discussing facial expressions related to BBC anchor disciplined for showing disgust on-air.

    Comment by user Gemma Riddles expressing disbelief, related to BBC Anchor disciplined for showing disgust on-air.

    Comment by user Gemma Riddles expressing disbelief, related to BBC Anchor disciplined for showing disgust on-air.

    Screenshot of a BBC anchor's comment about pregnancy, linked to controversy over remarks aimed at trans people.

    Screenshot of a BBC anchor's comment about pregnancy, linked to controversy over remarks aimed at trans people.

    Commenter Kayla Anne discussing pregnancy and gender terminology in a text post responding to an online topic.

    Commenter Kayla Anne discussing pregnancy and gender terminology in a text post responding to an online topic.

    Screenshot of online comment criticizing journalism accuracy, related to BBC anchor disciplined for on-air remark involving trans people.

    Screenshot of online comment criticizing journalism accuracy, related to BBC anchor disciplined for on-air remark involving trans people.

    Text screenshot showing a comment discussing pregnant people and devaluation of experiences, related to BBC anchor disciplined for on-air remark aimed at trans people.

    Text screenshot showing a comment discussing pregnant people and devaluation of experiences, related to BBC anchor disciplined for on-air remark aimed at trans people.

    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am not the most PC person, but other than that it takes some getting used to to "pregnant people" I see no issue. aren't women people,too? the added benefit is includes teens -transdebate aside.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Doubtless we're about to be told that "Martine Croxall is not a good person." The only salient point is that, to get pregnant, one has to be a biological woman, and gender identity is irrelevant. It doesn't mean that all women have to be able to get pregnant; but it does mean that all pregnant people are women, therefore "pregnant women" is the correct phrase.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Difficult to see what was wrong with it, TBH. Why she felt the need to deviate from the script I don't know, but I'd have interpreted it as more likely to be from a feminist than a transphobic motivation. It's also fair to say that "pregnant people" is possibly ambiguous, as it is sometimes used to refer to a couple, e.g. "they are pregnant". I don't like that usage myself, but if you accept it then in this instance she was right to clarify that the advice being given only applies to pregnant women, not their male partners.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The phrasing of pregnant people vs pregnant women is an ongoing debate in the UK. She herself has probably reported on it. jK Rowling has been up in arms about people who menstruate as opposed to assuming all women and only women menstruate. The NHS has publicly taken flack for this. So this was charged language, and deliberate for a woman versed in current events in the UK. There has been a lot of debate within the BBC on the language use around gender and se, so she will have had some specific training on what to say on air, the guidelines for interviews etc

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
