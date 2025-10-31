Florida Dad-To-Be Wakes Up From Coma, Makes Scathing Accusation Against Girlfriend Before Passing

ADVERTISEMENT

Initially, what appeared to be an unintentional car crash has deepened into a disturbing mystery following the passing of the 22-year-old victim.

The man, Daniel Waterman, reportedly pointed fingers at his 24-year-old girlfriend, Leigha Mumby, before passing away from his fatal injuries on October 8, 2025.

The two were expecting a child together when the accident occurred in February this year.

Highlights Daniel Waterman tragically passed away months after a horrific car crash, revealing before his demise that his girlfriend was behind the wheel.

Leigha Mumby, who was pregnant at the time, now faces multiple charges for allegedly endangering both their lives and that of their unborn child.

As the case continues to take unexpected turns, Daniel’s family is now fighting for custody of the child.

“Oh my gosh, this is so scary and heartbreaking… His last words are just heartbreaking, I really hope something like this never happens again,” wrote one netizen.

Daniel Waterman was in a coma for months following the devastating car crash

Young Florida dad-to-be with dark hair and goatee, wearing a black jacket and white shirt, smiling softly at the camera.

Image credits: Tiffany Waterman / Facebook

The couple had been driving along Interstate 95 in Florida’s Flagler County on the night of the accident, which occurred during Super Bowl weekend on February 9.

After the crash, Daniel sustained severe, life-threatening injuries and remained in a coma for several months.

According to his grandfather, Michael Gilman, Daniel had broken his neck, back, and collarbone, and had also dislocated both hips and broken his legs and ankle.

Young Florida dad-to-be wearing a cap and gray Nike sweatshirt holding a smiling young girl outdoors at night.

Image credits: gofundme

Michael told CNYCentral, “He broke everything. It wasn’t much, not broken. He was scratched up all over the place.”

However, the late father-to-be miraculously regained consciousness in May, during which he revealed to investigators what had really happened that night.

According to an arrest affidavit, Waterman communicated from his hospital bed using a letter board, pointing to individual letters to form words.

The expecting father regained consciousness in May and revealed what really led to the accident

Couple smiling closely together, highlighting the Florida dad-to-be involved in a recent coma and accusation story.

Image credits: Heather Waterman / Facebook

He told police that he and Mumby were arguing in the car after he found out about her pregnancy.

As the argument escalated, Mumby allegedly began driving recklessly, reportedly saying, “I don’t care what happens. You’ll get what you deserve.”

The situation worsened when he received a text message from an unnamed woman in New York.

Leigha then allegedly slammed the car into a tree.

Severely damaged white SUV after crash, illustrating Florida dad-to-be wakes from coma story with scathing accusation context.

Image credits: Justice For Daniel Waterman / Facebook

At the time, she told investigators that she didn’t remember what happened leading up to the crash and only recalled waking up “in agonizing pain,” according to the affidavit.

Daniel’s mother, Heather Waterman, later clarified that the mystery woman was simply a friend and a Philadelphia Eagles fan, while Daniel supported the Kansas City Chiefs, as the teams faced off in the Super Bowl.

Daniel and Leigha were reportedly arguing after learning about their pregnancy and receiving text messages from a mystery woman

Severely damaged car interior after a crash linked to Florida dad-to-be waking from coma and making accusations.

Image credits: tif_tokk / TikTok

Shortly after Daniel’s statements, Leigha was arrested in July following the issuance of an arrest warrant.

She was charged with reckless driving causing serious bodily injury and aggravated battery with a d**dly weapon. Leigha pleaded not guilty to the charges.

However, following Waterman’s passing earlier this month, on October 24, she was additionally charged with one count of vehicular homicide.

Mugshot of a woman with injuries on her face and long dark hair, facing front and side against a neutral background.

Image credits: Flagler County Sheriff's Office

She was booked into the Flagler County Jail and released after posting a $150,000 bond.

Attorney John Hager, representing the Waterman family, told FOX35, “This was not an accident.”

“Evidence showed she didn’t use the brakes — the car was speeding up at the time of impact.”

The 24-year-old has been booked on several charges, including one count of vehicular homicide

Florida dad-to-be in hospital bed with medical tubes, showing signs of waking from coma during recovery.

Image credits: Tiffany Waterman / Facebook

The case remains ongoing, and Leigha has since given birth to a baby girl, the unborn child who miraculously survived the crash.

Remembering Daniel’s fight to recover, his mother told Syracuse.com, “He never gave up. This whole entire time, he literally never gave up.”

Meanwhile, the family is fighting for custody of the baby, whom they believe is Daniel’s.

However, the court has reportedly ordered a paternity test, which is currently pending.

Young Florida dad-to-be in hospital bed with medical equipment after waking from coma, recovering with leg braces and pillows.

Image credits: tif_tokk / TikTok

Daniel’s grandfather shared in an interview, “We can’t let the baby grow up with a mom that could possibly do this. It’s our mission in life that if that child is his, that we take that child and teach her what her dad was all about.”

“She has to know him through our actions, through our memories. We will not let him be gone.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up by the Waterman family to help cover medical and legal expenses

Ultrasound images of a fetus being held, related to Florida dad-to-be's story before passing.

Image credits: tif_tokk / TikTok

Two Florida police officers talking to a woman in a public building about a dad-to-be waking up from coma incident.

Image credits: tif_tokk / TikTok

One user supporting Daniel’s family’s custody fight wrote on social media, “I hope his family gets the baby. She didn’t care about the babies’ life (or any of their lives) that day. She doesn’t deserve to be her mother.”

“What a nightmare now for these grandparents. Both sides. I hope they find a way to provide a stable life for this innocent baby.”

Florida dad-to-be in hospital bed holding hands with child who hugs a teddy bear during emotional visit.

Image credits: Tiffany Waterman / Facebook

The Waterman family had previously launched a GoFundMe back in April, shortly after the crash, to cover “expenses caused by the accident, such as daily living expenses, home modifications, or any other needs during his recovery period.”

However, on October 13, they shared the heartbreaking news of his passing in the comment section, writing, “Daniel passed away after courageously fighting for eight months from injuries sustained in a crash.”

Young Florida dad-to-be with curly hair and beard sitting outdoors in a natural setting, smiling softly at the camera.

Image credits: Tiffany Waterman / Facebook

“Daniel was an excited, soon-to-be father of a baby girl. He wanted nothing more than to come home to her and to the family who loved him so dearly. There was not a day that went by that he didn’t express that he just wanted to come home. Eight long months of suffering.”

His funeral service took place that same day.

“She put herself and her child in danger… That’s intent for sure! She should be locked up for a long time!” one angry user wrote

