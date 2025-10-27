“She’s No Angel”: David Harbour’s Friend Claps Back At Lily Allen’s “Vile” Accusations

ADVERTISEMENT

As Lily Allen and David Harbour’s marriage continues to unravel amid the 50-year-old actor’s alleged infidelity, some insiders and friends have stepped forward to dispute the claims.

While the British singer has publicly blasted her estranged husband for being unfaithful, many have questioned the timing, especially with the much-anticipated release of David’s Stranger Things final season approaching.

Highlights Lily Allen’s new album West End Girl exposes intimate details of her failed marriage with David Harbour, accusing him of repeated infidelity.

Friends of the actor have hit back, claiming Lily is “cashing in” on the split and deliberately timed her “divorce album” to overshadow his career.

Many users sided with Harbour, criticizing the 40-year-old singer for her immature behavior and for airing their private matters publicly.

“She’s not mature enough to have a grown up relationship, hate to think what her kids are learning from her,” one user harshly criticized Lily.

Friends and colleagues have come forward to defend David Harbour amid Lily Allen’s claims of infidelity

Image credits: Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

On October 24, Allen released her fifth studio album, West End Girl, marking her return to the music industry after a seven-year hiatus.

The 14-track album has now been infamously dubbed her “divorce album,” as its lyrics take listeners on a journey through Lily and David’s failed marriage.

The songs detail everything from their open marriage arrangement over the past few years to how the Black Mass star allegedly broke the rules by developing emotional attachments to other partners.

Image credits: Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Allen also accused the actor of repeated infidelity in tracks like Madeline, Ruminating, and others.

Further fueling speculation, the 40-year-old singer confirmed that the album was indeed inspired by her real-life experiences.

The Brit Award-winning singer marked her return to the music industry after seven years with her now-dubbed “divorce album”

Image credits: lilyallen / Instagram

Lily told The Sunday Times in a recent interview, “Nobody knew what was going on in my life. So I go into the studio, cried for two hours and then said, ‘Let’s make some music.’”

“There are definitely things I experienced within my relationship that have ended up on this album.”

While her biting lyrics have cast a negative light on her estranged husband, one of David’s close friends has instead placed the blame on Allen for their marriage’s shortcomings.

Image credits: lilyallen / Instagram

According to a report by Daily Mail, the friend told the outlet, “Lily’s hardly an angel. She gave David a totally false idea of what and who she is. She wanted the big house and the lifestyle and then she hated it.”

“Men find her hard work; there is something about her which makes them pull their hair out and run a mile. Same thing happened with her ex Sam Cooper.”

One of Harbour’s friends accused Lily of “cashing in” on her new album by using the 50-year-old actor as inspiration

Image credits: lilyallen / Instagram

Allen was previously married to Sam for seven years, from 2011 until their divorce in 2018. However, the two had already separated in 2016 before finalizing their split two years later.

Lily and Cooper share two daughters together, Ethel, 13, and Marnie, 12.

The friend also alleged that since the Grammy Award nominee was returning to music after nearly a decade, she used David’s name to make the album more marketable.

Image credits: lilyallen / Instagram

“She was advised that if she wanted to sell albums then she would have to sing about David and now she’s cashing in.”

“It comes from the same insecurities she has had all of her life, a lot comes from her background – being bounced from pillar to post as a child, her dad not coming home and a feeling of rejection.”

The woman David allegedly developed feelings for during his marriage to Lily has been identified as Natalie Tippett

Image credits: lilyallen / Instagram

Social media users largely sided with David, with many harshly dragging Lily online after the Daily Mail interview.

One user commented, “A revenge album grow up you silly woman, it’s no wonder he left you!”

Another wrote, “She is revolting, David was way too good for her. No wonder she is salty now!”

“She’s clearly not right. Why do these so-called celebrities have to wash their dirty laundry in public is beyond me.”

Image credits: lilyallen / Instagram

The scandal continues to unfold publicly at a pivotal career moment for David, as the final season of Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things is set to premiere next month.

In the light of this, one Netflix insider told the outlet, “The album seems very deliberately timed to undermine David… It was hugely emotional for him and the cast to bring this story to an end, and it is something he is very proud of.”

A Netflix insider revealed that due to Allen’s “deliberately timed” album release, Harbour will not be a part of the Stranger Things finale premiere

Image credits: BBC Sounds / YouTube

As reported by Daily Mail, “But there is no way that he can now be part of the press tour while this is going on. It would be an utter embarrassment. It must be devastating for David that he is unable to fully participate in the final chapter of the show that made him famous.”

Image credits: dkharbour / Instagram

Just a day before these insider revelations, a 34-year-old woman named Natalie Tippett was identified as the mystery “Madeline” referenced in Lily’s new song of the same name.

She had met David in 2021 while working as a costume designer on the Netflix film We Have A Ghost.

Image credits: natalie_tippett / Instagram

Sharing her thoughts about the song that Allen wrote about her and Harbour’s alleged cheating scandal, Tippett told the outlet, “Of course I’ve heard the song. But I have a family and things to protect. I have a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter. It’s a little bit scary for me.”

The lyrics referencing the single mother read, “Be discrete and don’t be blatant. There had to be payment. It had to be with strangers. But you’re not a stranger, Madeline.”

“She’s absolutely vile… He must be relieved she’s out of his life,” wrote one user in defense of the two-time Emmy-nominated actor

