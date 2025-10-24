Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“It’s Malpractice”: Selena Gomez’s Face In New Music Video Leaves Fans In Shock
Selena Gomez with short dark hair and dangling earrings in a dimly lit scene from her new music video.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“It’s Malpractice”: Selena Gomez’s Face In New Music Video Leaves Fans In Shock

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Selena Gomez has landed in hot water yet again after facing backlash for her latest music video, In The Dark.

The three-minute track was released on YouTube on October 23 (Thursday) as part of the Nobody Wants This Season 2 soundtrack.

Social media users ripped apart the singer’s new look, accusing the pop icon of going overboard with facial transformations.

Highlights
  • Selena Gomez faces backlash over her “In The Dark” music video, with critics accusing her of excessive Botox and fillers.
  • Fans defended the 33-year-old star, citing lupus-related medication side effects as the reason for her changing appearance.
  • Gomez advocates for “natural beauty” through her cosmetic brand, though some critics find it hypocritical given her own altered facial features.

“Oh my god, someone tell her to slow down with the Sculptra because at this point it’s like malpractice,” wrote one critic. 

RELATED:

    The newly married star released the new music video from the hit Netflix series starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody

    Selena Gomez smiling at an event with a sleek hairstyle, sparking reactions about her face in new music video fans shocked.

    Selena Gomez smiling at an event with a sleek hairstyle, sparking reactions about her face in new music video fans shocked.

    Image credits: Getty/Gilbert Flores

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In the video, Selena can be seen wearing a black leotard, a two-piece, and a glossy leather jacket, with visuals seemingly inspired by ’80s music.

    Directed by Luke Orlando, the video has already racked up over 1.5 million views and 166k likes on YouTube.

    Selena had previously teased the song on Instagram with a post featuring a steamy image of herself in a black bodysuit from the music video. 

    Selena Gomez posing in a dark bodysuit with dramatic lighting, sparking discussion about her face in new music video.

    Selena Gomez posing in a dark bodysuit with dramatic lighting, sparking discussion about her face in new music video.

    Image credits: Youtube/Selena Gomez

    She captioned it, “‘In The Dark’ is out now. This is just a little nostalgia droplet, and I hope you love it.”

    While many fans were thrilled about the new visuals, some netizens zeroed in on Gomez’s face, sparking speculation about excessive use of Botox and fillers.

    One user, Allie Voss, reshared an X post originally shared by a popular Gomez fan account, @selenagomezbil.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media sleuths accused Selena Gomez of getting fillers that have completely changed her face

    Selena Gomez in new music video with striking face and dark hair, wearing long pearl earrings and a black turtleneck.

    Image credits: X/selenagomezbil

    The original post featured a side-by-side collage of two screenshots of the 33-year-old from the new video, captioned, “Selena Gomez looks stunning for the ‘In The Dark’ music video.”

    However, Allie strongly disagreed with the sentiment, writing on her own account, “Fillers are a PLAGUE. What are people doing to their faces??”

    She also doubled down in the comments, adding, “It’s so bad.”

    Selena Gomez with contrasting looks in new music video, sparking fan reactions about her face and appearance.

    Image credits: Youtube/Selena Gomez

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting emotionally to Selena Gomez's face in new music video causing fan shock and claims of malpractice.

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting emotionally to Selena Gomez's face in new music video causing fan shock and claims of malpractice.

    Image credits: allie__voss

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Selena Gomez's face in new music video, mentioning lupus and fan shock.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Selena Gomez's face in new music video, mentioning lupus and fan shock.

    Image credits: allie__voss

    Selena Gomez’s face in new music video sparks shock and controversy among fans and viewers online.

    Selena Gomez’s face in new music video sparks shock and controversy among fans and viewers online.

    Image credits: Matryoshkacutie

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Another user echoed her views, noting that she was 40, seven years older than Gomez, yet found it difficult to gauge the Emilia Perez star’s age because the fillers allegedly made her “look so much older.”

    In July last year, a plastic surgeon dubbed Marissa the PA on TikTok made comments about Selena’s physical appearance, originally shared in April 2023, which later caught the singer’s attention.

    In the video, Marissa admitted, “I literally have no idea what she has gotten done.”

    The Wizards of Waverly Place alum has previously confirmed her use of Botox but has dodged speculations about fillers

    Selena Gomez lying down with a dramatic expression in a dark setting from her new music video that shocked fans.

    Selena Gomez lying down with a dramatic expression in a dark setting from her new music video that shocked fans.

    Image credits: Youtube/Selena Gomez

    However, a displeased Gomez responded directly, writing, “Honestly I hate this. I was on stripes because of flare up(s). I have Botox. That’s it. Leave me alone.” 

    While she confirmed her Botox use, she made no mention of fillers.

    Although the majority criticized Selena under Allie’s X post, others defended her, attributing the change in her appearance to a condition called “moon face,” a side effect of heavy medications often prescribed for lupus, a condition Gomez struggles with. 

    Diagram comparing common face proportion and moon face caused by fat deposit buildup, related to Selena Gomez malpractice reaction.

    Diagram comparing common face proportion and moon face caused by fat deposit buildup, related to Selena Gomez malpractice reaction.

    Image credits: allie__voss

    Lupus is a life-threatening chronic autoimmune disease, and due to its medical complications, Selena underwent a kidney transplant in 2017, donated by actress Francia Raisa.

    “She’s on anti-rejection d**gs for her kidney transplant, plus meds for lupus. Be a loving human, she has serious health issues. You wouldn’t want us picking your appearance apart. Don’t be wretched people,” expressed one user. 

    Another added, “I don’t think this is all fillers – she’s sick, has lupus i believe? which comes with puffiness and moon-like inflammation.”

    Some fans defended Gomez against the backlash, citing her struggles with lupus and the side effects of the medications

    Selena Gomez's face transformation in new music video sparks shock and discussion among fans and viewers worldwide.

    Selena Gomez's face transformation in new music video sparks shock and discussion among fans and viewers worldwide.

    Image credits: Getty/Gregg DeGuire /Taylor Hill

    Tweet by Art Tavana criticizing the use of cosmetic treatments and fillers amid claims of natural beauty, referencing Selena Gomez malpractice.

    Tweet by Art Tavana criticizing the use of cosmetic treatments and fillers amid claims of natural beauty, referencing Selena Gomez malpractice.

    Image credits: X/arttavana

    “Moon face” is a condition where the face appears rounder, resembling the natural satellite. 

    It’s a common side effect of corticosteroid medications used to treat autoimmune conditions, leading to fluid retention and fat redistribution in the face.

    Just a week before the latest filler drama, while attending the Most Powerful Women Summit in Washington, D.C., Gomez emphasized the importance of embracing her own “natural beauty,” saying that if she ever considered changing anything surgically, she’d be honest about it.

    Young woman with flawless makeup holding a compact blush, illustrating Selena Gomez's face in new music video shock.

    Young woman with flawless makeup holding a compact blush, illustrating Selena Gomez's face in new music video shock.

    Image credits: Instagram/selenagomez

    “I’m as real as I can be… I’ll tell you all the things that are photoshopped. I’ll tell you where I got Botox. The goal is to be remembered for what I’ve done for people.”

    She further highlighted that Rare Beauty “don’t use models” for its promotions, but instead features everyday people who haven’t undergone cosmetic procedures.

    “We use people [in our campaigns] who feel like they could be your best friend. So many brands have been doing this. It’s not just us… It makes me really proud.”

    Selena once called “skinny models sick figure” as while recently advocating for “natural beauty”

    The message struck some as ironic, given Selena’s own admission of Botox use.

    One user criticized the business mogul, writing, “Advocating for ‘natural beauty’ for normies while you use luxury cosmetic treatments, fillers, botox, lasers, and god knows what else — what a complete joke.”

    Another accused Gomez of lying, pointing out that, according to models.com, one of the faces in the brand’s campaign, Sarita Fernandez, is a professional model signed to agencies like Muse Management in New York and Photogenics LA in Los Angeles. 

    Selena Gomez's face in new music video leaves fans in shock with unexpected visual effects and styling choices.

    Image credits: feminnomenon

    “She’s such a liar because these are models signed to modeling agencies. She just doesn’t recognise them as models because they don’t fit her narrow idea of what models look like. Weirdo.”

    Yet another highlighted the “insecurity” Gomez displayed in the past when commenting on models, calling them a “sick figure.”

    On TikTok, Selena had written, “This makes me sick… I don’t care that I don’t look like a sick figure. I don’t have that body. End of story. No I am NOT victim. I am just human.”

    “How tf does she check her mirror and think ‘yeah, I need more filler,’” wrote one user 

    Selena Gomez's face in new music video sparks fan shock over alleged malpractice and natural beauty debates.

    Selena Gomez's face in new music video sparks fan shock over alleged malpractice and natural beauty debates.

    Image credits: luciferrmar

    Selena Gomez's face in new music video sparks shock and controversy among fans online.

    Selena Gomez's face in new music video sparks shock and controversy among fans online.

    Image credits: norman1outsold

    Fan tweet criticizing Selena Gomez's face and movements in new music video, sparking shock and malpractice discussions online.

    Fan tweet criticizing Selena Gomez's face and movements in new music video, sparking shock and malpractice discussions online.

    Image credits: layyjj1

    Social media reaction to Selena Gomez's face in new music video sparking shock and discussions of potential malpractice.

    Social media reaction to Selena Gomez's face in new music video sparking shock and discussions of potential malpractice.

    Image credits: Elliesmommyy23

    Tweet by user taraliyah commenting on lupus, reacting to Selena Gomez's face in new music video leaving fans in shock.

    Tweet by user taraliyah commenting on lupus, reacting to Selena Gomez's face in new music video leaving fans in shock.

    Image credits: taraliyah

    Tweet mentioning Selena Gomez's face in new music video sparking fan reactions and shock on social media platform.

    Tweet mentioning Selena Gomez's face in new music video sparking fan reactions and shock on social media platform.

    Image credits: Viscountpost

    Tweet discussing face fillers causing a moon-like bloated look, related to Selena Gomez's face in new music video shocking fans.

    Tweet discussing face fillers causing a moon-like bloated look, related to Selena Gomez's face in new music video shocking fans.

    Image credits: MetapolitikerX

    Tweet discussing Selena Gomez's face change in new music video, mentioning weight loss and facial fat reduction.

    Tweet discussing Selena Gomez's face change in new music video, mentioning weight loss and facial fat reduction.

    Image credits: kaninbaboys

    Twitter reply about Selena Gomez's face mentioning buccal fat removal and expressing regret, related to new music video shock.

    Twitter reply about Selena Gomez's face mentioning buccal fat removal and expressing regret, related to new music video shock.

    Image credits: MrsSalach

    Selena Gomez’s altered face in new music video beside a small monkey, sparking fan reactions about the visual effect.

    Selena Gomez’s altered face in new music video beside a small monkey, sparking fan reactions about the visual effect.

    Image credits: histofarch

    Tweet comment discussing Selena Gomez's face alterations in new music video, mentioning masseters, chin, lip, and cheek fillers.

      Tweet comment discussing Selena Gomez's face alterations in new music video, mentioning masseters, chin, lip, and cheek fillers.

    Image credits: meekmillsknees

    Selena Gomez’s altered face in new music video sparks fan shock and discussions of possible malpractice effects.

    Selena Gomez’s altered face in new music video sparks fan shock and discussions of possible malpractice effects.

    Image credits: TrashOpsAgent

    Tweet by Bárbara Vera commenting on Selena Gomez's face in new music video, mentioning bichectomy and fillers reactions.

    Tweet by Bárbara Vera commenting on Selena Gomez's face in new music video, mentioning bichectomy and fillers reactions.

    Image credits: Barb_Vera

    Fan tweet criticizing Selena Gomez's face appearance in new music video, calling it generic and unnatural.

    Fan tweet criticizing Selena Gomez's face appearance in new music video, calling it generic and unnatural.

    Image credits: CRC378

    Selena Gomez’s face in new music video sparks shock and controversy among fans reacting to the unexpected visuals.

    Selena Gomez’s face in new music video sparks shock and controversy among fans reacting to the unexpected visuals.

    Image credits: jamesnewcomb3

    Tweet showing fan reaction to Selena Gomez's face in new music video, describing it as shocking and a tragedy.

    Tweet showing fan reaction to Selena Gomez's face in new music video, describing it as shocking and a tragedy.

    Image credits: elephantbridge

    Tweet criticizing Selena Gomez's face in new music video, sparking fan shock and discussions about her appearance changes.

    Tweet criticizing Selena Gomez's face in new music video, sparking fan shock and discussions about her appearance changes.

    Image credits: GadjevVlad69247

    Man in a suit holding phone to his ear, expression intense, evoking reactions about Selena Gomez's face in new music video.

    Man in a suit holding phone to his ear, expression intense, evoking reactions about Selena Gomez's face in new music video.

    Image credits: devops_is_life

    Tweet criticizing Selena Gomez's face in new music video, sparking discussion on malpractice and fan shock.

    Tweet criticizing Selena Gomez's face in new music video, sparking discussion on malpractice and fan shock.

    Image credits: A_V_West

    Tweet from Unfiltered Man questioning Selena Gomez's face in new music video, sparking fan shock and discussion online.

    Tweet from Unfiltered Man questioning Selena Gomez's face in new music video, sparking fan shock and discussion online.

    Image credits: AnonDogeMon

    Tweet criticizing Selena Gomez's altered face in new music video, sparking fan shock and online debate about appearance.

    Tweet criticizing Selena Gomez's altered face in new music video, sparking fan shock and online debate about appearance.

    Image credits: Shanditron5000

    Twitter user commenting on Selena Gomez's face in new music video, criticizing the trend of weird check fillers.

    Twitter user commenting on Selena Gomez's face in new music video, criticizing the trend of weird check fillers.

    Image credits: antorrolakun

    Tweet from Garbage Human reacting to Selena Gomez’s new music video, mentioning fans shocked by Selena Gomez’s face.

    Tweet from Garbage Human reacting to Selena Gomez’s new music video, mentioning fans shocked by Selena Gomez’s face.

    Image credits: GarbageHuman24

    Tweet discussing concerns about fillers and facial changes, referencing Selena Gomez's face in new music video.

    Tweet discussing concerns about fillers and facial changes, referencing Selena Gomez's face in new music video.

    Image credits: luimaly

    Tweet reacting to Selena Gomez’s altered face in new music video, sparking shock and AI manipulation concerns among fans.

    Tweet reacting to Selena Gomez’s altered face in new music video, sparking shock and AI manipulation concerns among fans.

    Image credits: crystalandqueue

    Tweet discussing age perception and makeup effects related to Selena Gomez's face in new music video causing fan shock.

    Tweet discussing age perception and makeup effects related to Selena Gomez's face in new music video causing fan shock.

    Image credits: TurneyAuth7909

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Selena Gomez’s face looking uncanny in her new music video.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Selena Gomez’s face looking uncanny in her new music video.

    Image credits: sensitivefuck97

    Tweet about body dysmorphia commenting on Selena Gomez's face in new music video leaving fans in shock.

    Tweet about body dysmorphia commenting on Selena Gomez's face in new music video leaving fans in shock.

    Image credits: BreeC_71400

    Tweet criticizing Selena Gomez’s facial treatments, describing it as malpractice and referencing her beauty brand Rare Beauty.

    Tweet criticizing Selena Gomez’s facial treatments, describing it as malpractice and referencing her beauty brand Rare Beauty.

    Image credits: onzathegreat

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Celebrities
    plastic surgery
    Vote arrow up

    23

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    23

    Open list comments

    2

    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    821vevay avatar
    Elsa Kohl
    Elsa Kohl
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mʏ ʟᴀsᴛ ᴘᴀʏ ᴄʜᴇᴄᴋ ᴡᴀs 8500 ʙᴜᴄᴋs ᴡᴏʀᴋɪɴɢ 10 ʜᴏᴜʀs ᴀ ᴡᴇᴇᴋ ᴏɴʟɪɴᴇ. My younger brother friend has been averaging 11k ʙᴜᴄᴋs for months now and he works about 22 hours a week. I cant believe how easy it was once I tried it out....... COPY THIS→→ __________ E­a­r­n­A­p­p­1­.­C­o­m

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    821vevay avatar
    Elsa Kohl
    Elsa Kohl
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mʏ ʟᴀsᴛ ᴘᴀʏ ᴄʜᴇᴄᴋ ᴡᴀs 8500 ʙᴜᴄᴋs ᴡᴏʀᴋɪɴɢ 10 ʜᴏᴜʀs ᴀ ᴡᴇᴇᴋ ᴏɴʟɪɴᴇ. My younger brother friend has been averaging 11k ʙᴜᴄᴋs for months now and he works about 22 hours a week. I cant believe how easy it was once I tried it out....... COPY THIS→→ __________ E­a­r­n­A­p­p­1­.­C­o­m

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT