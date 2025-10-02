Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Arrest Every Plastic Surgeon In LA”: Jennifer Lawrence Sparks Frenzy At Paris Fashion Week
Blonde woman posing in beige coat and vest against a wall with large reflective Dior letters at Paris Fashion Week.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Arrest Every Plastic Surgeon In LA”: Jennifer Lawrence Sparks Frenzy At Paris Fashion Week

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
Jennifer Lawrence’s recent public appearance sparked a heated controversy on social media over her face looking nothing like hers.

The 35-year-old actress attended Paris Fashion Week, but instead of her stylish outfit stealing the spotlight, whispers of plastic surgery and comparisons to other Hollywood stars dominated the conversation.

Highlights
  • A viral video of Jennifer Lawrence at Paris Fashion Week sparked a heated debate online, with fans claiming she looked unrecognizable.
  • Netizens speculated about possible plastic surgery, comparing her facial features to other celebrities like Dakota Johnson, Ivanka Trump, and Sabrina Carpenter.
  • Lawrence denied undergoing any cosmetic procedures besides a nose job during an interview with Kylie Jenner.
  • “It's really sad how they all end up having the same work done,” wrote one disappointed fan.

“Literally everyone has the same face now, and it’s starting to get really scary,” wrote one concerned user online. 

    Jennifer Lawrence stepped out in Paris in a classic Christian Dior look to attend Paris Fashion Week

    Jennifer Lawrence at Paris Fashion Week wearing black dress, sparking frenzy over plastic surgeon arrests in LA discussion.

    Jennifer Lawrence at Paris Fashion Week wearing black dress, sparking frenzy over plastic surgeon arrests in LA discussion.

    Image credits: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

    The Hunger Games alum attended designer Jonathan Anderson’s debut Dior womenswear collection during the annual fashion event on October 1.

    Jennifer, whose fashion relationship with Christian Dior dates back over a decade to 2012, sported a chic look by the French house.

    She donned a classic beige trench coat, referencing the Delft dress, a couture silhouette established by founder Christian Dior himself in 1948.

    Jennifer Lawrence at Paris Fashion Week wearing a beige trench coat and gray pants in front of Dior logo.

    Jennifer Lawrence at Paris Fashion Week wearing a beige trench coat and gray pants in front of Dior logo.

    Image credits: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

    The knee-length trench was paired with an untucked pale blue Oxford shirt, a cropped black fitted vest, and a pair of baggy gray trousers.

    Jennifer kept her off-duty look simple, accessorizing with a leather burgundy hand clutch, aviator sunglasses, and black Mary Jane ballet flats.

    She wore her blonde hair loosely cascading down her back and sported a full face of makeup with rosy pink cheeks, voluminous eyelashes, and matte lipstick.

    The Oscar winner sparked rumors of having gone under the knife, as she looked unrecognizable to fans

    Jennifer Lawrence posing in layered outfit at Paris Fashion Week, sparking buzz around plastic surgeon topic in LA.

    Image credits: savoirflair/TikTok

    Tweet saying every plastic surgeon in Hollywood needs to lose their license, reflecting views on plastic surgeons in LA.

    Tweet saying every plastic surgeon in Hollywood needs to lose their license, reflecting views on plastic surgeons in LA.

    Image credits: alibrooke4ever

    “Every plastic surgeon in Hollywood needs to lose their license,” expressed one displeased fan. 

    In a now-viral clip of the actress posing for the flashing cameras at the event with a giant gold Dior sign on the wall behind her, she posed confidently with a soft smile. 

    In a now-viral clip of the actress posing for the flashing cameras at the event, with a giant gold Dior sign behind her, she posed confidently with a soft smile.

    However, confusion arose as netizens literally thought she had morphed into “Dakota Johnson,” “Ivanka Trump,” “Sabrina Carpenter,” or someone else entirely.

    Jennifer Lawrence wearing a beige coat and sunglasses outside by luxury cars, sparking buzz on plastic surgeons in LA.

    Jennifer Lawrence wearing a beige coat and sunglasses outside by luxury cars, sparking buzz on plastic surgeons in LA.

    Image credits: voguemagazine/TikTok

    Jennifer Lawrence at Paris Fashion Week, sparking frenzy with bold style and calls to arrest every plastic surgeon in LA.

    Jennifer Lawrence at Paris Fashion Week, sparking frenzy with bold style and calls to arrest every plastic surgeon in LA.

    Image credits: kidmanslover

    “What the f**k I thought this was Sabrina Carpenter!” commented one user.

    “For a second, I thought she was Lily Rose Depp,” guessed another. 

    Lawrence, in the early 2010’s shortly after her rise to fame, admitted in an interview to having a rhinoplasty procedure (or nose job). 

    However, apart from that, she has strictly denied getting any other cosmetic procedures.

    Jennifer denied plastic surgery rumors in a 2023 interview during a conversation with Kylie Jenner

    @extravagantmag Paris witnessed a historic moment: after conquering Dior’s menswear runway, Jonathan Anderson officially debuted at the helm of the Maison’s womenswear, marking the beginning of a new era following Maria Grazia Chiuri’s departure. The British designer infused his irreverent and poetic touch into a collection that fused the house’s legacy with a contemporary language. Between reinvented miniskirts, sculptural hats, and rose-shaped shoes, Anderson managed to rewrite Dior’s codes while preserving the essence of Parisian femininity. The show’s grand finale came with a gesture rich in symbolism: a white dress inspired by the iconic Junon gown of 1949, one of Monsieur Dior’s emblematic creations. With this reinterpretation, Anderson built a bridge between past and present, reaffirming that the house’s heritage can seamlessly dialogue with the future. The audience’s final ovation left no doubt: Dior is opening a vibrant new chapter under Jonathan Anderson’s visionary eye. #jenniferlawrence#jenniferlawrenceedit#fashionedit#fashionviral#pfw♬ after hours – nadia

    During a conversation with Kylie Jenner for Interview Magazinein 2023, Lawrence addressed the rumors that she had undergone plastic surgery.

    “Well, apparently I’ve had full plastic surgery… I also think it’s incredible what makeup can do because I work with Hung Vanngo… and I call him a plastic surgeon.”

    “I didn’t have eye surgery. I’m doing makeup.”

    Two women wearing large sunglasses smiling outdoors, capturing the buzz around plastic surgeon trends in LA.

    Image credits: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis  /  Karwai Tang/WireImage

    Tweet from verified user Carolayn García discussing Dakota Johnson with a mention related to Arrest Every Plastic Surgeon In LA.

    Tweet from verified user Carolayn García discussing Dakota Johnson with a mention related to Arrest Every Plastic Surgeon In LA.

    Image credits: pilum_muralis

    Tweet discussing a woman facing criticism online for wearing bold autumnal makeup amid plastic surgeon controversy in LA.

    Tweet discussing a woman facing criticism online for wearing bold autumnal makeup amid plastic surgeon controversy in LA.

    Image credits: ghoulhag

    Some users speculated that Lawrence’s look at the fashion show, which featured bangs on her forehead, a signature style of Dakota, gave rise to the lookalike rumors.

    Others refuted Jennifer’s denial, with one user claiming she became a “victim” of “buccal fat removal.”

    “We need to ARREST every plastic surgeon in LA because Jennifer Lawrence is NOT serving in this clip.”

    In a now-viral clip from the Dior event, the No Hard Feelings star posed gracefully for the paparazzi

    Jennifer Lawrence at Paris Fashion Week, sparking frenzy and discussions about plastic surgeons in LA.

    Jennifer Lawrence at Paris Fashion Week, sparking frenzy and discussions about plastic surgeons in LA.

    Image credits: Swan Gallet/WWD

    Tweet by RETURNTHESLAB discussing a fictional scenario of Katniss as a capital puppet instead of a rebel.

    Tweet by RETURNTHESLAB discussing a fictional scenario of Katniss as a capital puppet instead of a rebel.

    Image credits: Zoogabuga

    In March of this year, Jennifer gave birth to her and her husband Cooke Maroney’s second child.

    During a press conference at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in May, Lawrence shared how she had changed since giving birth for the second time.

    She said, “Having children changes everything; it changes your whole life. It’s brutal and incredible.”

    Amidst all the negative attention and comments, some social media users defended her, citing her age and agreeing with her past comment about the way makeup can change facial features.

    Two women sitting at Paris Fashion Week event, dressed stylishly, capturing the buzz around plastic surgeon arrests in LA.

    Two women sitting at Paris Fashion Week event, dressed stylishly, capturing the buzz around plastic surgeon arrests in LA.

    Image credits: voguegermany/TikTok

    Tweet reply discussing a smokey eye look, related to the topic of plastic surgeon controversy in LA.

    Tweet reply discussing a smokey eye look, related to the topic of plastic surgeon controversy in LA.

    Image credits: doobaym

    “Imagine being a 35-year-old woman and deciding to wear a bold autumnal makeup look today and then go online and see people call you a botched uggo,” wrote one netizen.

    Another chimed in, “She’s just wearing a s**t ton of makeup and very bizarre contouring. There is plenty of bad cosmetic surgery in Hollywood, but I don’t think this is it.”

    Jennifer’s new look has been compared to big names like Dakota Johnson, Sabrina Carpenter, Ivanka Trump, and others

    Jennifer Lawrence at Paris Fashion Week, sparking frenzy with bold style amid calls to arrest every plastic surgeon in LA.

    Jennifer Lawrence at Paris Fashion Week, sparking frenzy with bold style amid calls to arrest every plastic surgeon in LA.

    Image credits: madamefigarofr/TikTok

    “We seriously need to rewire our brains from thinking someone getting a little Botox and AGING = getting a whole new face from a surgeon. She’s 35 now and was cast as Katniss when she was 20. She looks great. Let women age.”

    Over the years, Lawrence’s facial features have changed noticeably, with her fuller, round cheeks becoming less prominent and her nose appearing more linear and narrower than it did in the 2010s.

    @savoirflair#JenniferLawrence arriving at the @Dior Spring 2026 show. #PFW♬ original sound – Savoir Flair

    One user, @HereforVK18, shared a compilation clip of Jennifer from each year, starting from 2010 to 2024. 

    He wrote, “Evolution of Jennifer Lawrence,” as the video highlighted the facial changes the actress has undergone over the years.

    “That just looks like a truckload of makeup to me. You’ll see her back to the way she normally looks without all that crap on her face.”

    “It’s a shame that she didn’t go to Taylor [Swift’s] surgeon,” sarcastically wrote one social media user 

    Screenshot of a tweet replying to FilmUpdates about celebrities looking alike, related to arrest every plastic surgeon in LA topic.

    Screenshot of a tweet replying to FilmUpdates about celebrities looking alike, related to arrest every plastic surgeon in LA topic.

    Image credits: buffys12gotme

    Tweet questioning Jennifer Lawrence’s appearance, sparking discussion about plastic surgeons in LA at Paris Fashion Week.

    Tweet questioning Jennifer Lawrence’s appearance, sparking discussion about plastic surgeons in LA at Paris Fashion Week.

    Image credits: _beingethereal

    Tweet discussing cosmetic surgery trends and calling for stricter rules targeting plastic surgeons in LA.

    Tweet discussing cosmetic surgery trends and calling for stricter rules targeting plastic surgeons in LA.

    Image credits: thetchuck

    Tweet from Meredith’s Bangs humorously questioning if a woman is Jennifer Lawrence amid a plastic surgeon frenzy in LA.

    Tweet from Meredith’s Bangs humorously questioning if a woman is Jennifer Lawrence amid a plastic surgeon frenzy in LA.

    Image credits: sassytexn

    Tweet discussing concerns about facial alterations and contouring, related to plastic surgeons in LA and celebrity appearances.

    Tweet discussing concerns about facial alterations and contouring, related to plastic surgeons in LA and celebrity appearances.

    Image credits: JKJeonEuphoria

    Jennifer Lawrence sparking frenzy at Paris Fashion Week with bold statement to arrest every plastic surgeon in LA.

    Jennifer Lawrence sparking frenzy at Paris Fashion Week with bold statement to arrest every plastic surgeon in LA.

    Image credits: whomisbear

    Tweet about celebrities needing to stop plastic surgery, mentioning similarity concerns and uniqueness loss in LA.

    Tweet about celebrities needing to stop plastic surgery, mentioning similarity concerns and uniqueness loss in LA.

    Image credits: kaafikhoobsurat

    Jennifer Lawrence at Paris Fashion Week, sparking frenzy and calls to arrest every plastic surgeon in LA.

    Jennifer Lawrence at Paris Fashion Week, sparking frenzy and calls to arrest every plastic surgeon in LA.

    Image credits: KyloShoren

    Jennifer Lawrence attending Paris Fashion Week, sparking discussion around plastic surgeons in LA.

    Jennifer Lawrence attending Paris Fashion Week, sparking discussion around plastic surgeons in LA.

    Image credits: amealtocatch

    Social media post discussing Jennifer Lawrence causing a frenzy and arrest every plastic surgeon in LA debate.

    Social media post discussing Jennifer Lawrence causing a frenzy and arrest every plastic surgeon in LA debate.

    Image credits: chris2_williams

    Tweet from user 82huynhs reacting to a bank lady’s weekly outfit, expressing disbelief with an annoyed emoji.

    Tweet from user 82huynhs reacting to a bank lady’s weekly outfit, expressing disbelief with an annoyed emoji.

    Image credits: 82huynhs

    Tweet by Bruno Cosmar discussing celebrities visiting the doctor with pictures, referencing arrest every plastic surgeon in LA.

    Tweet by Bruno Cosmar discussing celebrities visiting the doctor with pictures, referencing arrest every plastic surgeon in LA.

    Image credits: BrunoCosmar

    Jennifer Lawrence sparks frenzy at Paris Fashion Week with bold statement to arrest every plastic surgeon in LA.

    Jennifer Lawrence sparks frenzy at Paris Fashion Week with bold statement to arrest every plastic surgeon in LA.

    Image credits: alibrooke4ever

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing Jennifer Lawrence and reactions related to plastic surgeons in LA trending online.

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing Jennifer Lawrence and reactions related to plastic surgeons in LA trending online.

    Image credits: itsbloodymarie

    Screenshot of a tweet by George Rinyu Jr. commenting on makeup, related to plastic surgeon topics in LA.

    Screenshot of a tweet by George Rinyu Jr. commenting on makeup, related to plastic surgeon topics in LA.

    Image credits: george_rinyu_jr

    Social media comment reacting to Jennifer Lawrence sparking a frenzy about plastic surgeons in LA at fashion week.

    Social media comment reacting to Jennifer Lawrence sparking a frenzy about plastic surgeons in LA at fashion week.

    Image credits: pietramat

    Tweet post by a user replying with a comment about aging on a social media platform discussing plastic surgery in LA.

    Tweet post by a user replying with a comment about aging on a social media platform discussing plastic surgery in LA.

    Image credits: pixidreamthot

    Social media post discussing opinions on plastic surgery and women’s choices about their faces amid LA plastic surgeon debate.

    Social media post discussing opinions on plastic surgery and women’s choices about their faces amid LA plastic surgeon debate.

    Image credits: Jamesy_IA_K

    Tweet discussing plastic surgery rumors amid makeup and lighting, relating to arrest every plastic surgeon in LA topic.

    Tweet discussing plastic surgery rumors amid makeup and lighting, relating to arrest every plastic surgeon in LA topic.

    Image credits: echolaliass

    Twitter user expressing concern about people discussing others' looks, relating to plastic surgeon frenzy in LA.

    Twitter user expressing concern about people discussing others' looks, relating to plastic surgeon frenzy in LA.

    Image credits: VELVETHERHYTHM

    Twitter comment about different makeup and bangs, reflecting reactions on arrest every plastic surgeon in LA at Paris Fashion Week.

    Twitter comment about different makeup and bangs, reflecting reactions on arrest every plastic surgeon in LA at Paris Fashion Week.

    Image credits: arielvaale

    Tweet discussing cosmetic surgery controversies in Hollywood with reference to plastic surgeons in LA.

    Tweet discussing cosmetic surgery controversies in Hollywood with reference to plastic surgeons in LA.

    Image credits: glisten28

    Tweet discussing plastic surgeons in LA and aging, emphasizing natural looks without excessive cosmetic surgery or botox.

    Tweet discussing plastic surgeons in LA and aging, emphasizing natural looks without excessive cosmetic surgery or botox.

    Image credits: mercurywilde

