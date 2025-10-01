“Tone Deaf”: Taylor Swift Sparks Backlash Over Leaked Lyrics From ‘The Life Of A Showgirl’

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor Swift’s love for Easter eggs is alive and well, as she recently teased snippets of lyrics from her upcoming album.

The Life of a Showgirl, the pop icon’s 12th studio album, is set to release globally on October 3.

Ahead of the album release, a Spotify experience was held in New York City on Tuesday (September 30), showcasing potential lyrics from the project, but not everyone was impressed.

“Taylor really unveiling lyrics through hidden letters like we’re all in English class decoding a poem, just drop the song…” wrote one social media user.

Taylor Swift’s much-anticipated 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, features 12 songs in total

Taylor Swift wearing a red dress at a music event, sparking backlash over leaked lyrics and tone deaf controversy.

Image credits: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

The Spotify experience included photo ops, themed rooms hinting at the album’s concept, exclusive swag, and more, all for fans who attended the ongoing three-day pop-up.

Swifties at the event spotted the first lyric from the album, written in what appeared to be peachy-orange lipstick on a mirror.

The lyric read, “Oftentimes it doesn’t feel so glamorous to be me.”

Fans quickly shared the now-viral image on social media.

Taylor Swift performing on stage wearing green outfit, sparking backlash over leaked lyrics from The Life of a Showgirl.

Image credits: Thomas Niedermueller / Getty Images

Soon after, the same message was projected on massive billboards in New York City’s Times Square, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas.

While the context of the lyric and its associated track remain unclear, netizens slammed the billionaire pop star, with many accusing her of being “tone deaf” and “cosplaying the struggle” of being rich.

The lyric from one of the 35-year-old Grammy winner’s latest songs was unveiled to fans at a New York City Spotify pop-up

Taylor Swift in artistic pose wearing beaded outfit, related to showgirl lyrics and tone deaf backlash.

Image credits: Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott / taylorswift / Instagram

“Taylor really said being the highest-paid popstar alive feels ‘not so glamorous’… yeah I bet flying private to your 18th mansion must be rough,” commented one displeased netizen.

In 2024, Swift was featured on the Forbes 100 list and officially declared a billionaire, largely thanks to her record-breakingEras Tour.

The tour became the highest-grossing concert tour in history, with ticket sales surpassing $2 billion, significantly boosting the Cruel Summer singer’s net worth.

Taylor Swift posing with crown and feathers, related to leaked lyrics from The Life of a Showgirl backlash.

Image credits: Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott / taylorswift / Instagram

Times Square billboard displays Taylor Swift lyrics sparking backlash over tone deaf lines from The Life of a Showgirl.

Image credits: Philippine Concerts / Facebook

As of late 2024, Swift’s estimated net worth stood at $1.6 billion.

In light of this, one critic expressed, “Taylor Swift really cosplaying the struggle like her Eras Tour grossed less than $1k.”

“What an odd thing to say considering what most people are going through today.”

The Love Story singer is officially a billionaire, with an estimated net worth of $1.6 billion as of 2024

Handwritten lyrics reflecting tone deaf backlash over leaked Taylor Swift song in a luxurious dressing room setting.

Image credits: spotify / spotifynews / Instagram

Comment criticizing leaked Taylor Swift lyrics from the song The Life Of A Showgirl, sparking tone deaf backlash online.

User comment about tone deaf lyrics by Taylor Swift sparking backlash over leaked song lyrics from The Life Of A Showgirl.

Text post showing backlash comment about unbearable fame, related to Taylor Swift leaked lyrics from The Life Of A Showgirl.

In addition, another one of her lyrics was projected on a São Paulo billboard by Spotify.

It read, “Everyone’s unbothered til they’re not.”

Taylor has always included Easter eggs since her very first album.

Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that, just like with the secret messages hidden in CD booklets using random capitalized letters in the lyrics of her 1989 album, she employed a similar trick this time around.

🚨| The capitalized letters in Taylor Swift’s reputation lyrics on Apple Music spell out: “They don’t make loyalty like they used to.” pic.twitter.com/e6c7DlfEQE — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) September 30, 2025

On Apple Music, Swift’s 2017 song Reputation featured a selection of capitalized letters within the lyrics.

The decoded message, which many believe to be a potential lyric from the new album, read, “They don’t make loyalty like they used to.”

“Ofc victim Taylor, always poor me girl hasn’t had an original thought in decades,” wrote one user.

Taylor has always been a fan of Easter eggs, and all of her past album releases featured some sort of secret message for fans to decode

Clothing rack with a tag reading The Life of a Showgirl related to Taylor Swift and leaked lyrics backlash.

Image credits: spotify / spotifynews / Instagram

The 35-year-old songstress announced the new album during an unexpected appearance on her NFL star fiancé Travis Kelce’s co-hosted podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, New Heights, on August 12.

The title track of the album will feature a collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter.

Just days after the announcement, Spotify confirmed on Instagram that The Life of a Showgirl became the most pre-saved album in the history of its Countdown Page.

Taylor Swift in a red sequined outfit, posing with arms behind her head against a dark red background.

Image credits: taylornation / Instagram

In the wake of the three lyrics revealed so far, social media users harshly criticized Taylor across online platforms.

One X user sarcastically wrote, “Y’all just don’t get it. It’s hard being a billionaire. She has so much money she doesn’t even know what to do with it anymore.”

Another one commented on Reddit, “It’s tone deaf. There’s a lot of us that work jobs that feel like a prison for a hell of a lot less. If you hate it so much, step back.”

Vanity table with feathered showgirl headpiece, vintage decor, and a mirror with lyrics reflecting tone deaf Taylor Swift backlash.

Image credits: spotify / spotifynews / Instagram

Screenshot of a comment criticizing the lyric as a poor PR choice sparked Taylor Swift tone deaf backlash online.

Screenshot of a comment reacting to leaked lyrics, related to Taylor Swift and backlash on tone deaf content.

A third added, “Yup. & here before everyone says ‘bUt ThE COnTeXT maTtErS’ when they made an intentional decision to post this lyric without context lol.”

“Aww, poor baby. She can sulk and count her millions.”

Taylor announced a theatrical release party for Swifties to celebrate her new album on Instagram

Small illuminated stage with orange curtains and sign reading The Life Of A Showgirl, relating to Taylor Swift leaked lyrics backlash.

Image credits: spotify / spotifynews / Instagram

On September 19, Swift shared exciting news in an Instagram post, revealing that a “limited” number of fans would get to attend “The Official Release Party” of the album, which will coincide with its release date.

The theatrical event will take place from October 3 to October 5, “only in cinemas!”

Showgirl costume with feathers and pearls displayed in a dressing room, related to Taylor Swift tone deaf backlash.

Image credits: spotify / spotifynews / Instagram

“You’ll get to see the exclusive world premiere of the music video for my new single ‘The Fate of Ophelia’, along with never before seen behind-the-scenes footage of how we made it, cut by cut explanations of what inspired this music, and the brand new lyric videos from my new album The Life of a Showgirl.”

Taylor Swift in ornate showgirl costume performing in front of vintage theater backdrop with dramatic lighting.

Image credits: Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott / taylorswift / Instagram

“Looks like it’s time to brush off that Eras Tour outfit or orange cardigan… Tickets are on sale now. Dancing is optional but very much encouraged,” she concluded.

“This is gonna be her worst album. Trying to be glamorous yet failing cause… ma’am you’re almost 40. Wrap it up!” commented one critic online

Twitter user responds to Taylor Swift, addressing the tone deaf backlash over leaked showgirl lyrics.

Image credits: EnigmaticGaymer

Screenshot of a social media reply showing backlash over leaked lyrics related to Taylor Swift tone deaf controversy.

Image credits: DamonStrong

Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Taylor Swift amid backlash over leaked lyrics from The Life of a Showgirl.

Image credits: Godprovide53

Social media user reacting to leaked Taylor Swift lyrics with a controversial phrase sparking tone deaf backlash online.

Image credits: Tunani_sunshine

Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Taylor Swift with tone deaf backlash over leaked lyrics from The Life Of A Showgirl.

Image credits: SaveMalibuB

Tweet criticizing Taylor Swift’s leaked lyrics from The Life Of A Showgirl calling them tone deaf and controversial.

Image credits: Godprovide53

Screenshot of a tweet responding to Taylor Swift, mentioning the tone deaf backlash over leaked lyrics from The Life Of A Showgirl.

Image credits: mashaweb3

Twitter user reacting to leaked Taylor Swift lyrics sparking backlash over tone deaf remarks from The Life Of A Showgirl.

Image credits: torturedhag

Screenshot of a tweet reacting to leaked Taylor Swift lyrics, sparking backlash and tone deaf controversy online.

Image credits: adam_jahun

Screenshot of a tweet praising Taylor Swift as lyricist of the century amid tone deaf backlash over leaked lyrics.

Image credits: erenfromtargets

Screenshot of a social media reply criticizing Taylor Swift amid backlash over leaked lyrics from The Life Of A Showgirl.

Image credits: nxtlvl_ash

Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing fame and power in response to Taylor Swift's leaked lyrics controversy.

Image credits: tayesaidso

Tweet from user expressing frustration, referencing Taylor Swift and backlash over leaked showgirl lyrics in informal tone.

Image credits: thMhcro

Screenshot of a social media reply criticizing Taylor Swift amid leaked lyrics backlash over Tone Deaf controversy.

Image credits: osackue

Tweet screenshot showing a user responding to leaked lyrics controversy related to Taylor Swift's showgirl persona.

Image credits: MrYellow1899

Screenshot of a tweet praising a song, related to Taylor Swift and backlash over leaked lyrics from The Life Of A Showgirl.

Image credits: KillingSwiftly

Screenshot of a tweet about Taylor Swift's leaked lyrics from The Life Of A Showgirl, sparking tone deaf backlash.

Image credits: Snehalxmode

Tweet from Arabian Crave mentioning Taylor Swift lyrics sparking backlash over tone deaf comments in leaked showgirl content.

Image credits: ArabianCrave

Screenshot of a Twitter reply to Taylor Swift about backlash over leaked lyrics from The Life Of A Showgirl.

Image credits: Elophill