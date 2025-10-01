Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Tone Deaf”: Taylor Swift Sparks Backlash Over Leaked Lyrics From ‘The Life Of A Showgirl’
Taylor Swift in a red dress and red earrings posing at an event, sparking backlash over leaked lyrics controversy.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Tone Deaf”: Taylor Swift Sparks Backlash Over Leaked Lyrics From ‘The Life Of A Showgirl’

Amita Kumari
Taylor Swift’s love for Easter eggs is alive and well, as she recently teased snippets of lyrics from her upcoming album.

The Life of a Showgirl, the pop icon’s 12th studio album, is set to release globally on October 3.

Ahead of the album release, a Spotify experience was held in New York City on Tuesday (September 30), showcasing potential lyrics from the project, but not everyone was impressed.

Highlights
  • Taylor Swift teased three lyrics from her upcoming 12th studio album, 'The Life of a Showgirl,' during a Spotify pop-up in New York City.
  • Some social media users criticized the lyrics as “tone deaf,” saying they didn’t reflect the reality of most people’s lives.
  • Swift announced a theatrical release party from October 3–5, featuring exclusive music videos, behind-the-scenes footage, and lyric videos from the new album.

“Taylor really unveiling lyrics through hidden letters like we’re all in English class decoding a poem, just drop the song…” wrote one social media user. 

RELATED:

    Taylor Swift’s much-anticipated 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, features 12 songs in total

    Taylor Swift wearing a red dress at a music event, sparking backlash over leaked lyrics and tone deaf controversy.

    Taylor Swift wearing a red dress at a music event, sparking backlash over leaked lyrics and tone deaf controversy.

    Image credits: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

    The Spotify experience included photo ops, themed rooms hinting at the album’s concept, exclusive swag, and more, all for fans who attended the ongoing three-day pop-up.

    Swifties at the event spotted the first lyric from the album, written in what appeared to be peachy-orange lipstick on a mirror.

    The lyric read, “Oftentimes it doesn’t feel so glamorous to be me.”

    Fans quickly shared the now-viral image on social media.

    Taylor Swift performing on stage wearing green outfit, sparking backlash over leaked lyrics from The Life of a Showgirl.

    Taylor Swift performing on stage wearing green outfit, sparking backlash over leaked lyrics from The Life of a Showgirl.

    Image credits: Thomas Niedermueller / Getty Images

    Soon after, the same message was projected on massive billboards in New York City’s Times Square, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas.

    While the context of the lyric and its associated track remain unclear, netizens slammed the billionaire pop star, with many accusing her of being “tone deaf” and “cosplaying the struggle” of being rich.

    The lyric from one of the 35-year-old Grammy winner’s latest songs was unveiled to fans at a New York City Spotify pop-up

    Taylor Swift in artistic pose wearing beaded outfit, related to showgirl lyrics and tone deaf backlash.

    Taylor Swift in artistic pose wearing beaded outfit, related to showgirl lyrics and tone deaf backlash.

    Image credits: Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott / taylorswift / Instagram

    “Taylor really said being the highest-paid popstar alive feels ‘not so glamorous’… yeah I bet flying private to your 18th mansion must be rough,” commented one displeased netizen. 

    In 2024, Swift was featured on the Forbes 100 list and officially declared a billionaire, largely thanks to her record-breakingEras Tour.

    The tour became the highest-grossing concert tour in history, with ticket sales surpassing $2 billion, significantly boosting the Cruel Summer singer’s net worth.

    Taylor Swift posing with crown and feathers, related to leaked lyrics from The Life of a Showgirl backlash.

    Taylor Swift posing with crown and feathers, related to leaked lyrics from The Life of a Showgirl backlash.

    Image credits: Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott / taylorswift / Instagram

    Times Square billboard displays Taylor Swift lyrics sparking backlash over tone deaf lines from The Life of a Showgirl.

    Times Square billboard displays Taylor Swift lyrics sparking backlash over tone deaf lines from The Life of a Showgirl.

    Image credits: Philippine Concerts / Facebook

    As of late 2024, Swift’s estimated net worth stood at $1.6 billion.

    In light of this, one critic expressed, “Taylor Swift really cosplaying the struggle like her Eras Tour grossed less than $1k.”

    “What an odd thing to say considering what most people are going through today.”

    The Love Story singer is officially a billionaire, with an estimated net worth of $1.6 billion as of 2024 

    Handwritten lyrics reflecting tone deaf backlash over leaked Taylor Swift song in a luxurious dressing room setting.

    Handwritten lyrics reflecting tone deaf backlash over leaked Taylor Swift song in a luxurious dressing room setting.

    Image credits: spotify / spotifynews / Instagram

    Comment criticizing leaked Taylor Swift lyrics from the song The Life Of A Showgirl, sparking tone deaf backlash online.

    Comment criticizing leaked Taylor Swift lyrics from the song The Life Of A Showgirl, sparking tone deaf backlash online.

    User comment about tone deaf lyrics by Taylor Swift sparking backlash over leaked song lyrics from The Life Of A Showgirl.

    User comment about tone deaf lyrics by Taylor Swift sparking backlash over leaked song lyrics from The Life Of A Showgirl.

    Text post showing backlash comment about unbearable fame, related to Taylor Swift leaked lyrics from The Life Of A Showgirl.

    Text post showing backlash comment about unbearable fame, related to Taylor Swift leaked lyrics from The Life Of A Showgirl.

    In addition, another one of her lyrics was projected on a São Paulo billboard by Spotify.

    It read, “Everyone’s unbothered til they’re not.”

    Taylor has always included Easter eggs since her very first album.

    Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that, just like with the secret messages hidden in CD booklets using random capitalized letters in the lyrics of her 1989 album, she employed a similar trick this time around.

    On Apple Music, Swift’s 2017 song Reputation featured a selection of capitalized letters within the lyrics.

    The decoded message, which many believe to be a potential lyric from the new album, read, “They don’t make loyalty like they used to.”

    “Ofc victim Taylor, always poor me girl hasn’t had an original thought in decades,” wrote one user. 

    Taylor has always been a fan of Easter eggs, and all of her past album releases featured some sort of secret message for fans to decode

    Clothing rack with a tag reading The Life of a Showgirl related to Taylor Swift and leaked lyrics backlash.

    Clothing rack with a tag reading The Life of a Showgirl related to Taylor Swift and leaked lyrics backlash.

    Image credits: spotify / spotifynews / Instagram

    The 35-year-old songstress announced the new album during an unexpected appearance on her NFL star fiancé Travis Kelce’s co-hosted podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, New Heights, on August 12.

    The title track of the album will feature a collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter.

    Just days after the announcement, Spotify confirmed on Instagram that The Life of a Showgirl became the most pre-saved album in the history of its Countdown Page.

    Taylor Swift in a red sequined outfit, posing with arms behind her head against a dark red background.

    Taylor Swift in a red sequined outfit, posing with arms behind her head against a dark red background.

    Image credits: taylornation / Instagram

    In the wake of the three lyrics revealed so far, social media users harshly criticized Taylor across online platforms.

    One X user sarcastically wrote, “Y’all just don’t get it. It’s hard being a billionaire. She has so much money she doesn’t even know what to do with it anymore.”

    Another one commented on Reddit, “It’s tone deaf. There’s a lot of us that work jobs that feel like a prison for a hell of a lot less. If you hate it so much, step back.”

    Vanity table with feathered showgirl headpiece, vintage decor, and a mirror with lyrics reflecting tone deaf Taylor Swift backlash.

    Vanity table with feathered showgirl headpiece, vintage decor, and a mirror with lyrics reflecting tone deaf Taylor Swift backlash.

    Image credits: spotify / spotifynews / Instagram

    Screenshot of a comment criticizing the lyric as a poor PR choice sparked Taylor Swift tone deaf backlash online.

    Screenshot of a comment criticizing the lyric as a poor PR choice sparked Taylor Swift tone deaf backlash online.

    Screenshot of a comment reacting to leaked lyrics, related to Taylor Swift and backlash on tone deaf content.

    Screenshot of a comment reacting to leaked lyrics, related to Taylor Swift and backlash on tone deaf content.

    A third added, “Yup. & here before everyone says ‘bUt ThE COnTeXT maTtErS’ when they made an intentional decision to post this lyric without context lol.”

    “Aww, poor baby. She can sulk and count her millions.”

    Taylor announced a theatrical release party for Swifties to celebrate her new album on Instagram

    Small illuminated stage with orange curtains and sign reading The Life Of A Showgirl, relating to Taylor Swift leaked lyrics backlash.

    Small illuminated stage with orange curtains and sign reading The Life Of A Showgirl, relating to Taylor Swift leaked lyrics backlash.

    Image credits: spotify / spotifynews / Instagram

    On September 19, Swift shared exciting news in an Instagram post, revealing that a “limited” number of fans would get to attend “The Official Release Party” of the album, which will coincide with its release date.

    The theatrical event will take place from October 3 to October 5, “only in cinemas!”

    Showgirl costume with feathers and pearls displayed in a dressing room, related to Taylor Swift tone deaf backlash.

    Showgirl costume with feathers and pearls displayed in a dressing room, related to Taylor Swift tone deaf backlash.

    Image credits: spotify / spotifynews / Instagram

    “You’ll get to see the exclusive world premiere of the music video for my new single ‘The Fate of Ophelia’, along with never before seen behind-the-scenes footage of how we made it, cut by cut explanations of what inspired this music, and the brand new lyric videos from my new album The Life of a Showgirl.”

    Taylor Swift in ornate showgirl costume performing in front of vintage theater backdrop with dramatic lighting.

    Taylor Swift in ornate showgirl costume performing in front of vintage theater backdrop with dramatic lighting.

    Image credits: Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott / taylorswift / Instagram

    “Looks like it’s time to brush off that Eras Tour outfit or orange cardigan… Tickets are on sale now. Dancing is optional but very much encouraged,” she concluded. 

    “This is gonna be her worst album. Trying to be glamorous yet failing cause… ma’am you’re almost 40. Wrap it up!” commented one critic online 

    Twitter user responds to Taylor Swift, addressing the tone deaf backlash over leaked showgirl lyrics.

    Twitter user responds to Taylor Swift, addressing the tone deaf backlash over leaked showgirl lyrics.

    Image credits: EnigmaticGaymer

    Screenshot of a social media reply showing backlash over leaked lyrics related to Taylor Swift tone deaf controversy.

    Screenshot of a social media reply showing backlash over leaked lyrics related to Taylor Swift tone deaf controversy.

    Image credits: DamonStrong

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Taylor Swift amid backlash over leaked lyrics from The Life of a Showgirl.

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Taylor Swift amid backlash over leaked lyrics from The Life of a Showgirl.

    Image credits: Godprovide53

    Social media user reacting to leaked Taylor Swift lyrics with a controversial phrase sparking tone deaf backlash online.

    Social media user reacting to leaked Taylor Swift lyrics with a controversial phrase sparking tone deaf backlash online.

    Image credits: Tunani_sunshine

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Taylor Swift with tone deaf backlash over leaked lyrics from The Life Of A Showgirl.

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Taylor Swift with tone deaf backlash over leaked lyrics from The Life Of A Showgirl.

    Image credits: SaveMalibuB

    Tweet criticizing Taylor Swift’s leaked lyrics from The Life Of A Showgirl calling them tone deaf and controversial.

    Tweet criticizing Taylor Swift’s leaked lyrics from The Life Of A Showgirl calling them tone deaf and controversial.

    Image credits: Godprovide53

    Screenshot of a tweet responding to Taylor Swift, mentioning the tone deaf backlash over leaked lyrics from The Life Of A Showgirl.

    Screenshot of a tweet responding to Taylor Swift, mentioning the tone deaf backlash over leaked lyrics from The Life Of A Showgirl.

    Image credits: mashaweb3

    Twitter user reacting to leaked Taylor Swift lyrics sparking backlash over tone deaf remarks from The Life Of A Showgirl.

    Twitter user reacting to leaked Taylor Swift lyrics sparking backlash over tone deaf remarks from The Life Of A Showgirl.

    Image credits: torturedhag

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to leaked Taylor Swift lyrics, sparking backlash and tone deaf controversy online.

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to leaked Taylor Swift lyrics, sparking backlash and tone deaf controversy online.

    Image credits: adam_jahun

    Screenshot of a tweet praising Taylor Swift as lyricist of the century amid tone deaf backlash over leaked lyrics.

    Screenshot of a tweet praising Taylor Swift as lyricist of the century amid tone deaf backlash over leaked lyrics.

    Image credits: erenfromtargets

    Screenshot of a social media reply criticizing Taylor Swift amid backlash over leaked lyrics from The Life Of A Showgirl.

    Screenshot of a social media reply criticizing Taylor Swift amid backlash over leaked lyrics from The Life Of A Showgirl.

    Image credits: nxtlvl_ash

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing fame and power in response to Taylor Swift's leaked lyrics controversy.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing fame and power in response to Taylor Swift's leaked lyrics controversy.

    Image credits: tayesaidso

    Tweet from user expressing frustration, referencing Taylor Swift and backlash over leaked showgirl lyrics in informal tone.

    Tweet from user expressing frustration, referencing Taylor Swift and backlash over leaked showgirl lyrics in informal tone.

    Image credits: thMhcro

    Screenshot of a social media reply criticizing Taylor Swift amid leaked lyrics backlash over Tone Deaf controversy.

    Screenshot of a social media reply criticizing Taylor Swift amid leaked lyrics backlash over Tone Deaf controversy.

    Image credits: osackue

    Tweet screenshot showing a user responding to leaked lyrics controversy related to Taylor Swift's showgirl persona.

    Tweet screenshot showing a user responding to leaked lyrics controversy related to Taylor Swift's showgirl persona.

    Image credits: MrYellow1899

    Screenshot of a tweet praising a song, related to Taylor Swift and backlash over leaked lyrics from The Life Of A Showgirl.

    Screenshot of a tweet praising a song, related to Taylor Swift and backlash over leaked lyrics from The Life Of A Showgirl.

    Image credits: KillingSwiftly

    Screenshot of a tweet about Taylor Swift's leaked lyrics from The Life Of A Showgirl, sparking tone deaf backlash.

    Screenshot of a tweet about Taylor Swift's leaked lyrics from The Life Of A Showgirl, sparking tone deaf backlash.

    Image credits: Snehalxmode

    Tweet from Arabian Crave mentioning Taylor Swift lyrics sparking backlash over tone deaf comments in leaked showgirl content.

    Tweet from Arabian Crave mentioning Taylor Swift lyrics sparking backlash over tone deaf comments in leaked showgirl content.

    Image credits: ArabianCrave

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply to Taylor Swift about backlash over leaked lyrics from The Life Of A Showgirl.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply to Taylor Swift about backlash over leaked lyrics from The Life Of A Showgirl.

    Image credits: Elophill

    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    News Writer

    xolitaire avatar
    xolitaire
    xolitaire
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    When desperately trying to be relatable veers off into cringe territory

    vernon_bear avatar
    Gavin Johnson
    Gavin Johnson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I’m going to go and listen to my favourite Pink Floyd album, I’m pretty sure they are not going to reflect my struggles, might write to them and ask why they are tone deaf to my situation, then i’ll do Led Zeppelin and Metallica, I’ll round off with a bit of Rammstein, I’ll do some translation work to check if ze Germans have captured the moment. FFS it’s music.

    kimberlybaileycvma avatar
    KrazyChiMama
    KrazyChiMama
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago

    Do you know where Rammstein got their name? Look it up…may change the way you feel about them/their music…there’s many other German rock bands that are SO much better!

    el_bali avatar
    Mari
    Mari
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I am not a fan of Taylor, but maybe people shouldn't judge an album they didn't hear ??

