Mom Tells 6YO Daughter Why She Won't Be At Taylor Swift's Wedding, Her Reaction Goes Viral
Mom driving car wearing sunglasses, giving a reality check to her 6yo daughter about attending Taylor Swift wedding.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Mom Tells 6YO Daughter Why She Won’t Be At Taylor Swift’s Wedding, Her Reaction Goes Viral

Amita Kumari
News Writer
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement announcement has left one 6-year-old Swiftie disappointed, who planned to attend the couple’s wedding with her sibling. 

Abby Thomason, a child therapist, shared a now-viral clip of her conversation with her two young daughters about the pop icon’s upcoming nuptials, revealing an unexpected setback for the young fans. 

Highlights
  • Abby Thomason shared a clip of her two young daughters planning to attend Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding.
  • The mom had to disappoint the young Swifties, saying, “Nobody we know knows them.”
  • “Fighting parasocial relationships,” one netizen wrote online.

Had the exact same conversation with my 27 year old daughter,” wrote one social media user.

    Video of two young Swifties' plans to attend Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding goes viral

    Mom Tells 6YO Daughter Why She Won't Be At Taylor Swift's Wedding, Her Reaction Goes Viral

    Image credits: Thomas Niedermueller/TAS24/Getty Images

    Abby shared a short clip on her Instagram on August 27, 2025, while driving with her 3-year-old and 6-year-old daughters. 

    In the clip, the eldest asked her younger sibling to accompany her to Swift and the NFL star’s nuptials.

    Mom Tells 6YO Daughter Why She Won't Be At Taylor Swift's Wedding, Her Reaction Goes Viral

    Image credits: taylorswift/killatrav

    Do you wanna come to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding?”

    To this, her sister replied with, “Yeah.”

    Mom reveals “hard truth” to her daughters saying they can’t attend the couple’s wedding

    Mom Tells 6YO Daughter Why She Won't Be At Taylor Swift's Wedding, Her Reaction Goes Viral

    Image credits: earlyemotions

    The mom revealed the disappointing news to her daughters that they won’t be attending the ceremony because they were “not gonna be invited”, adding that the Love Story singer and her fiancé “don’t know” them. 

    Nobody we know knows them.”

    However, her daughter was not letting this derail her plan, quipping, “Everybody knows Taylor Swift!”

    Mom Tells 6YO Daughter Why She Won't Be At Taylor Swift's Wedding, Her Reaction Goes Viral

    Image credits: earlyemotions

    Thomason once again had to let her children down with a question of her own, asking, “Yes, but Taylor Swift doesn’t know everybody else, you know?”

    She ended the conversation on a fun note, playing Hot to Go! by Chappell Roan.

    Fans praise Abby Thomason’s “excellent parenting” in viral Instagram video

    Mom Tells 6YO Daughter Why She Won't Be At Taylor Swift's Wedding, Her Reaction Goes Viral

    Image credits: taylorswift/killatrav

    As the video gained momentum online, the therapist shared her reasons for telling the truth to her daughters without sugarcoating anything.

    She told Newsweek that the conversation was completely unplanned and that she and her daughters “processed through it”.

    It’s a hard concept for a 6-year-old to understand, and I thought, honestly, I feel like a lot of people could benefit from hearing this conversation today.”

    Several netizens agreed with Abby’s views, with one writing, “This is excellent parenting. Telling your daughter the truth will help her grow up strong and with realistic expectations.”

    Thomason is a massive Swiftie herself with her husband being a massive fan of Kansas City Chiefs

    Mom Tells 6YO Daughter Why She Won't Be At Taylor Swift's Wedding, Her Reaction Goes Viral

    Image credits: earlyemotions

    Thomason and her sister are huge Taylor Swift fans themselves, revealing that they have attended every tour of the pop icon since her 2012 Red tour.

    My daughter loved helping us make bracelets when the grown-ups went to the Eras tour a couple years ago.”

    Abby’s husband, Jeff, meanwhile, is a fan of the Chiefs, the very team for which Travis is a tight end.

    Mom Tells 6YO Daughter Why She Won't Be At Taylor Swift's Wedding, Her Reaction Goes Viral

    Image credits: taylorswift/killatrav

    “But it was an exciting day, so I decided to post to celebrate with everyone else that was excited. Plus, I just loved the conversation we had, and I love that I’ll have that moment time-capsuled forever.”

    Abby shared the conversation on Instagram “to celebrate” the Grammy winner and Chiefs tight end’s engagement announcement

    Mom Tells 6YO Daughter Why She Won't Be At Taylor Swift's Wedding, Her Reaction Goes Viral

    Image credits: earlyemotions

    The 35-year-old popstar and Kelce announced the exciting news of their engagement through a joint Instagram post on August 26, after dating for two years.

    The newly engaged duo shared a carousel of breathtaking images from their proposal, along with a close-up of Taylor’s stunning square-oval diamond ring. 

    They cheekily captioned the post, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

    Mom Tells 6YO Daughter Why She Won't Be At Taylor Swift's Wedding, Her Reaction Goes Viral

    Image credits: Gilbert Flores/WWD

    Exactly one day after announcing his engagement, the tight end launched the first drop of his collaboration with lifestyle brand Tru Kolors and American Eagle. 

    The line, called the AE x Tru Kolors by Travis Kelce, is set for a second drop on September 24.

    Mom Tells 6YO Daughter Why She Won't Be At Taylor Swift's Wedding, Her Reaction Goes Viral

    Image credits: taylorswift/killatrav

    @earlyemotions Mom’s an OG Swiftie and dad’s a 12 year Chiefs season ticket holder… these are the hard conversations. #royalwedding#taylorswift#traviskelce#sohighschool♬ original sound – Early Emotions

    “You know what. I think a lot of adults need to hear this conversation too,” wrote one netizen. 

    Others echoed the sentiment, stating that fans should respect the boundaries of celebrities and not form parasocial relationships with them, especially in situations like weddings.

    “Fighting parasocial relationships one reality check at a time,” commented one social media user

    Celebrities
    taylor swift
    wedding
