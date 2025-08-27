Fans Call Taylor Swift’s Engagement A ‘Marketing Stunt’ After Travis Kelce Drops New Ad

ADVERTISEMENT

Fresh off the announcement of his engagement to music icon Taylor Swift, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is now making waves in the fashion world with a new collaboration between his lifestyle brand Tru Kolors and American Eagle.

The AE x Tru Kolors by Travis Kelce line merges sports, culture, and style in a collection that’s been in the works for more than a year.

Highlights Travis Kelce has teamed up with American Eagle for a limited-edition clothing line.

The over 90-piece collection merges fashion, sports, and culture.

The announcement comes just after his engagement to music megastar Taylor Swift.

Travis Kelce is bringing his personal style to his American Eagle collaboration

Image credits: AE

The NFL star, 35, is no stranger to bold fashion, building a reputation as the NFL’s resident fashion enthusiast.

For the AE x Tru Kolors by Travis Kelce line, the NFL star mixed his love for sportswear and lifestyle.

The collaboration includes more than 90 pieces, with prices ranging from $14.95 to $179.95.

Image credits: AE

Fans can expect everything from varsity jackets and rugby polos to vintage-inspired tees, soft chenille, cashmere sets, and cricket sweaters.

The first drop launches August 27, followed by a second release on September 24, according toPeople magazine

In a press release, the NFL star stated that the AE x Tru Kolors by Travis Kelce line had been in the works for some time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travis Kelce (@killatrav)

“I’ve had to keep my excitement about this collab under wraps for nearly a year,” Kelce shared in a press release.

“It was an awesome opportunity to team up with an established brand where both sides were excited to truly collaborate on every decision in the design and creative process.”

Kelce launched Tru Kolors in 2019 with a mission ofauthenticity and playful self-expression, which he stated was the same spirit that drove the American Eagle partnership.

Image credits: Instagram / killatrav

“I want everyone to feel like there is something for them in the collection, something they can feel good in and make their own. I’m excited for it to finally be out in the world,” Kelce said.

Kelce’s fashion campaign is filled with elite athletes and energy

To capture the campaign’s “live to play” mindset, Kelce invited several elite athletes to promote the collaboration.

Image credits: neppahtitel

These include Olympic gymnast Suni Lee, basketball rising star Kiyan Anthony, noted guard Azzi Fudd, quarterback Drew Allar, top recruit Jeremiah Smith, and tennis standout Anna Frey, according to theNew York Post.

Images of the elite athletes wearing the AE x Tru Kolors collection with Kelce have garnered many reactions online, with netizens praising the overall look of the collection.

For Anthony, being part of the campaign was surreal. “Teaming up with Travis Kelce and American Eagle has been such an amazing experience.”

Image credits: Instagram / killatrav

“I’ve been a fan of AE for years, and even though we play different sports, I’ve always admired how Travis stays true to himself both on and off the field,” he said.

The rising basketball star also shared that he was extremely hyped when Travis Kelce reached out to him about the campaign.

“When Travis reached out about the campaign, I was super hyped. Getting to work alongside such an incredible group of athletes has been an honor.”

Image credits: AE

“I love fashion and have a real desire to build in the space, so it was surreal to be part of a campaign like this, especially one that’s meant to support confidence and creativity,” Anthony said.

Jennifer Foyle, president and executive creative director of American Eagle Outfitters, praised Kelce’s influence, stating that AE and the NFL star were “destined to collaborate.”

“An iconic brand teaming up with one of the greatest athletes of our generation — that’s what I call a win. Travis’ infectious energy and dedication inspired us to explore bespoke fabrics and fits to showcase this collection,” Foyle said.

Image credits: Instagram / killatrav

Travis Kelce’s AE collaboration is partly getting the Sydney Sweeney effect from some netizens

While the AE x Tru Kolors by Travis Kelce collaboration has been in the works for almost a year, some netizens could not help but relate the NFL star’s collection to Sydney Sweeney’s infamous and viralAmerican Eagle “good jeans” campaign.

Sydney Sweeney’s “great jeans” ad has set the internet on fire, with the campaign being embraced by conservatives and condemned by more liberal audiences.

Image credits: AE

Sweeney’s American Eagle ad has also resulted in a lot offlak being thrown towards the actress.

Unfortunately, some of this flak has started spilling out onto Travis Kelce’s recent collection and hisengagement to Taylor Swift.

“So their engagement was for money? Who knew!” one critic wrote on X.

“So this was all a marketing stunt?” wrote another.

Image credits: AE

Others, however, praised American Eagle and Kelce for their collaboration. Others also praised Kelce for his attractive look in the collaboration’s ads.

“Travis Kelce has good genes,” one commenter wrote.

“Oh, Taylor Swift, I see it now,” another stated.

Of course, the biggest question now is if Taylor Swift will be spotted wearing a piece from Kelce’s AE x Tru Kolors line.

Netizens shared their thoughts on Travis Kelce’s AE collaboration on social media

Image credits: FLDadReborn

Image credits: SirTopiano

Image credits: Darrelldotsui

Image credits: THE13MANUSCRIPT

Image credits: neppahtitel

Image credits: divacrave

Image credits: Va77ss

Image credits: billyobchi

Image credits: aimtomisb3hav3

Image credits: rcris015

Image credits: Aristocrat1776

Image credits: bobby_fever