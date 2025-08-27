Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Fans Call Taylor Swift’s Engagement A ‘Marketing Stunt’ After Travis Kelce Drops New Ad
Group of diverse young adults posing indoors in casual fashion, related to Taylor Swift engagement marketing stunt and Travis Kelce ad.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Fans Call Taylor Swift’s Engagement A ‘Marketing Stunt’ After Travis Kelce Drops New Ad

24

Fresh off the announcement of his engagement to music icon Taylor Swift, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is now making waves in the fashion world with a new collaboration between his lifestyle brand Tru Kolors and American Eagle

The AE x Tru Kolors by Travis Kelce line merges sports, culture, and style in a collection that’s been in the works for more than a year.

Highlights
  • Travis Kelce has teamed up with American Eagle for a limited-edition clothing line.
  • The over 90-piece collection merges fashion, sports, and culture.
  • The announcement comes just after his engagement to music megastar Taylor Swift.
    Travis Kelce is bringing his personal style to his American Eagle collaboration

    Group of diverse young adults posing together in stylish casual and patterned clothing for a marketing stunt campaign.

    Image credits: AE

    The NFL star, 35, is no stranger to bold fashion, building a reputation as the NFL’s resident fashion enthusiast. 

    For the AE x Tru Kolors by Travis Kelce line, the NFL star mixed his love for sportswear and lifestyle.

    The collaboration includes more than 90 pieces, with prices ranging from $14.95 to $179.95. 

    Man wearing beige floral jacket and hoodie posing indoors, linked to fans calling Taylor Swift's engagement a marketing stunt.

    Image credits: AE

    Fans can expect everything from varsity jackets and rugby polos to vintage-inspired tees, soft chenille, cashmere sets, and cricket sweaters. 

    The first drop launches August 27, followed by a second release on September 24, according toPeople magazine

    In a press release, the NFL star stated that the AE x Tru Kolors by Travis Kelce line had been in the works for some time. 

     

    A post shared by Travis Kelce (@killatrav)

    “I’ve had to keep my excitement about this collab under wraps for nearly a year,” Kelce shared in a press release. 

    “It was an awesome opportunity to team up with an established brand where both sides were excited to truly collaborate on every decision in the design and creative process.”

    Kelce launched Tru Kolors in 2019 with a mission ofauthenticity and playful self-expression, which he stated was the same spirit that drove the American Eagle partnership. 

    Couple embracing warmly outdoors, with floral arrangements in the background, highlighting Taylor Swift's engagement marketing stunt debate.

    Image credits: Instagram / killatrav

    “I want everyone to feel like there is something for them in the collection, something they can feel good in and make their own. I’m excited for it to finally be out in the world,” Kelce said.

    Kelce’s fashion campaign is filled with elite athletes and energy

    To capture the campaign’s “live to play” mindset, Kelce invited several elite athletes to promote the collaboration. 

    Twitter user questioning Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement, suggesting it might be a marketing stunt after new ad release.

    Image credits: neppahtitel

    These include Olympic gymnast Suni Lee, basketball rising star Kiyan Anthony, noted guard Azzi Fudd, quarterback Drew Allar, top recruit Jeremiah Smith, and tennis standout Anna Frey, according to theNew York Post.

    Images of the elite athletes wearing the AE x Tru Kolors collection with Kelce have garnered many reactions online, with netizens praising the overall look of the collection.

    For Anthony, being part of the campaign was surreal. “Teaming up with Travis Kelce and American Eagle has been such an amazing experience.”

    Close-up of hands with a large engagement ring, highlighting fans calling Taylor Swift's engagement a marketing stunt.

    Image credits: Instagram / killatrav

    “I’ve been a fan of AE for years, and even though we play different sports, I’ve always admired how Travis stays true to himself both on and off the field,” he said.

    The rising basketball star also shared that he was extremely hyped when Travis Kelce reached out to him about the campaign. 

    “When Travis reached out about the campaign, I was super hyped. Getting to work alongside such an incredible group of athletes has been an honor.”

    Smiling man wearing a beige hat and plaid shirt, representing Travis Kelce amid fans calling Taylor Swift engagement a marketing stunt.

    Image credits: AE

    “I love fashion and have a real desire to build in the space, so it was surreal to be part of a campaign like this, especially one that’s meant to support confidence and creativity,” Anthony said.

    Jennifer Foyle, president and executive creative director of American Eagle Outfitters, praised Kelce’s influence, stating that AE and the NFL star were “destined to collaborate.”

    “An iconic brand teaming up with one of the greatest athletes of our generation — that’s what I call a win. Travis’ infectious energy and dedication inspired us to explore bespoke fabrics and fits to showcase this collection,” Foyle said.

    Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce posing together wearing matching caps during a nighttime event, fans debate marketing stunt.

    Image credits: Instagram / killatrav

    Travis Kelce’s AE collaboration is partly getting the Sydney Sweeney effect from some netizens

    While the AE x Tru Kolors by Travis Kelce collaboration has been in the works for almost a year, some netizens could not help but relate the NFL star’s collection to Sydney Sweeney’s infamous and viralAmerican Eagle “good jeans” campaign.

    Sydney Sweeney’s “great jeans” ad has set the internet on fire, with the campaign being embraced by conservatives and condemned by more liberal audiences.

    Group of stylish young adults walking on a sunny street, capturing the vibe of fans reacting to Taylor Swift engagement marketing stunt.

    Image credits: AE

    Sweeney’s American Eagle ad has also resulted in a lot offlak being thrown towards the actress. 

    Unfortunately, some of this flak has started spilling out onto Travis Kelce’s recent collection and hisengagement to Taylor Swift.

    “So their engagement was for money? Who knew!” one critic wrote on X.

    “So this was all a marketing stunt?” wrote another. 

    Man wearing beige cap and plaid jacket, smiling casually in front of a neutral background, related to Taylor Swift engagement marketing stunt.

    Image credits: AE

    Others, however, praised American Eagle and Kelce for their collaboration. Others also praised Kelce for his attractive look in the collaboration’s ads.

    “Travis Kelce has good genes,” one commenter wrote.

    “Oh, Taylor Swift, I see it now,” another stated.

    Of course, the biggest question now is if Taylor Swift will be spotted wearing a piece from Kelce’s AE x Tru Kolors line.

    Netizens shared their thoughts on Travis Kelce’s AE collaboration on social media

    Tweet by user Florida Dad Reborn questioning if relationships are monetized, relating to fans calling Taylor Swift engagement a marketing stunt.

    Image credits: FLDadReborn

    User tweet commenting on Travis Kelce being busy on and off the field amid fans calling engagement a marketing stunt

    Image credits: SirTopiano

    Screenshot of a tweet questioning if Taylor Swift's engagement is a marketing stunt after Travis Kelce's new ad release.

    Image credits: Darrelldotsui

    Screenshot of a social media reply criticizing Taylor Swift's engagement as a possible marketing stunt after Travis Kelce's new ad.

    Image credits: THE13MANUSCRIPT

    Tweet commenting on Taylor Swift's engagement marketing stunt and Travis Kelce's new ad, with fan reactions included.

    Image credits: neppahtitel

    Tweet from DIVA CRAVE reacting to a new campaign, mentioning perfect timing and complimenting a knit outfit seen in the marketing stunt.

    Image credits: divacrave

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing fans calling Taylor Swift's engagement a marketing stunt after Travis Kelce's new ad release.

    Image credits: Va77ss

    Screenshot of a Twitter user commenting on fans calling Taylor Swift's engagement a marketing stunt after Travis Kelce's new ad.

    Image credits: billyobchi

    Screenshot of a tweet accusing Taylor Swift’s engagement of being a marketing stunt after Travis Kelce’s new ad release.

    Image credits: aimtomisb3hav3

    Tweet discussing Travis Kelce's growing fashion influence compared to his football career amid engagement marketing stunt claims.

    Image credits: rcris015

    Twitter reply about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement, with fans calling it a possible marketing stunt.

    Image credits: Aristocrat1776

    Screenshot of a social media comment suggesting Taylor Swift's engagement is a marketing stunt following Travis Kelce's new ad release.

    Image credits: bobby_fever

    Celebrities
    sydney sweeney
    taylor swift
    pyxisjar avatar
    Sarah
    Sarah
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Isn’t that only to be expected? The two of them are brands. Their PR would have arranged all Of these dates and announcements just as royalty does. It’s not a bad thing.. that’s how it works .. have to let the papers know, issue a statement blah blah. Nothing is said or announced without careful planning and strategy

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    His profile has been raised by Taylor and he's taking full advantage of it. Why shouldn't he? Has nothing to do with their engagement.

