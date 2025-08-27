ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor Swift has been sharing songs with the world about love, heartbreak and self-discovery for nearly two decades now. She’s been extremely open and vulnerable about her relationships and has had the entire world rooting for her happy ending. And it looks like she’s finally found it!

Yesterday, August 26th, Taylor shocked the world by announcing via Instagram that she and her football player beau Travis Kelce have decided to tie the knot. Unsurprisingly, this post immediately broke the internet, and Swifties began sharing hilarious memes in response. We’ve gathered the most accurate ones below, so enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the images that make you want to sing, “It’s a love story, baby, just say yes!”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating since the summer of 2023

And yesterday, the power couple broke the internet by announcing that they're officially engaged

#1

Taylor Swift embracing a man outdoors, surrounded by floral decorations, capturing engagement excitement buzz.

thatsoburcu Report

RELATED:
    #2

    Social media reaction to Taylor Swift engagement news with Travis Kelce sparking excitement and frenzy online.

    enchantedjess13 Report

    #3

    Fans react with excitement online as Taylor Swift announces engagement to Travis Kelce with romantic photos.

    marleyharper Report

    The entire world has had their eyes on Taylor Swift’s relationships since her music career began. I vividly remember sitting around with friends in middle school speculating about who some of the subjects of her songs were. And nothing has changed since then. With just a quick Google search, you can find lists of all (or nearly all) of the men Swift has written songs about over the years.

    Among them include Joe Jonas, Jake Gyllenhaal, Cory Monteith, Taylor Lautner, John Mayer, Conor Kennedy, Harry Styles, Joe Alwyn, Matty Healy and more. But the days of reminiscing on (or taking jabs at) those past relationships are over, because Swift has finally found the prince to her princess: Travis Kelce.   
    #4

    Three women in wedding dresses sitting on a couch drinking beer and eating popcorn, reacting to Taylor Swift engagement news.

    moonlithoax Report

    #5

    Close-up of hands showing engagement ring symbolizing Taylor Swift engagement to Travis Kelce, sparking internet frenzy.

    giulsforgiuls Report

    #6

    User tweet reacting to Taylor Swift engagement news, expressing excitement and eagerness to pay for the wedding celebration.

    hotasswiftin Report

    If you’re not familiar with Travis Kelce, he’s a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs NFL team and has three Super Bowl wins under his belt. And as far as his relationship with Taylor, rumors began swirling that they might be dating during the summer of 2023. However, the first concrete evidence fans saw of their relationship was Swift watching a Chiefs game with Kelce’s family on September 23, 2023. 

    Then, in November 2023, Swift changed a few lyrics in her song Karma while performing the Eras Tour in Buenos Aires. Instead of “Karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me," Swift sang, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.” Of course, fans erupted into screams immediately following that.
    #7

    Tweet about a golden wedding invite hidden in Showgirl vinyls, sparking excitement over Taylor Swift engagement news.

    loveinthebrain Report

    #8

    Tweet screenshot showing a user joking about their phone blowing up amid Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement news frenzy.

    swiftslorelai Report

    #9

    Two women in white dresses facing each other, each holding a cake knife, hinting at Taylor Swift engagement news.

    betchesluvthis Report

    Taylor also made sure not to miss the 2024 Super Bowl, even though she was performing the Eras Tour in Tokyo the night before. Since then, it’s been clear that Swift and Kelce are serious about their relationship. Taylor even recently appeared on the podcast hosted by Travis and his brother, “New Heights,” to announce her upcoming album The Life of a Showgirl.      
    #10

    Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in a garden moment with engagement ring close-up celebrating their engagement news.

    TSUpdating Report

    #11

    Man dressed in colonial attire on horse holding lantern, symbolizing internet frenzy over Taylor Swift engagement news.

    remisversion Report

    #12

    Couple posing in festive Halloween outfits, reflecting Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement fan excitement.

    goldrushreid Report

    Now, you might be wondering why exactly Taylor Swift’s engagement is such a big deal. After all, what makes her different from any other celebrity? Well, her fanbase, Swifties, are one of the most passionate communities of people on the planet. Aside from simply enjoying her music, many fans have developed parasocial relationships with the star and truly feel like they actually know her. Her lyrics are very honest and vulnerable, while she’s invited the world to speculate about her personal relationships for years. Because of this, many Swifties feel like they are closer to Taylor than any other star. 

    #13

    Couple embracing in a garden filled with flowers, highlighting Taylor Swift engagement to Travis Kelce news.

    enerianna Report

    #14

    Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in a romantic garden setting celebrating their engagement announcement.

    guiltyasmy Report

    #15

    Couple embracing in a lush garden decorated with flowers, capturing Taylor Swift engagement to Travis Kelce moment.

    swiftie1ncanada Report

    Many fans also find Taylor Swift to be a relatable star. Despite the fact that she’s a billionaire who zips around the world in her private jet today, she was once just a young girl from Pennsylvania with a dream of stardom. Fans find her girl next door persona magnetic, especially compared to the floods of nepo babies who take up space in the rest of the entertainment industry. 
    #16

    Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce embrace in a garden filled with flowers, announcing their engagement online.

    betchesluvthis Report

    #17

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing the wedding streamed on Disney+ with vinyl pressings of the ceremony.

    tannertan36 Report

    #18

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Taylor Swift's engagement news, sparking internet frenzy and excitement.

    beginagaintv Report

    Another reason why Swifties can’t get enough of Taylor is because many believe that she truly cares about her fans. Billboard reported earlier this year that Swift has been known to meet with fans for free after almost every single Eras Tour show. She’s also made surprise appearances at weddings, bridal showers and engagement parties over the years. In 2015, she even helped one lucky fan pay off her student loans. And in 2016, the star pledged $1 million to Louisiana flood relief following devastating torrential rains in the state.
    #19

    Tweet celebrating Taylor Swift engagement with a Spotify screenshot of champagne problems lyrics about a lovely bride.

    taysabode Report

    #20

    Taylor Swift in various casual and candid moments with friends, reflecting a joyful and relaxed vibe.

    lifesaverswift Report

    #21

    Couple embraces in a lush garden filled with flowers, capturing the romantic moment linked to Taylor Swift engagement news.

    yailslut Report

    And, of course, we can’t discuss why fans love Taylor Swift so much without mentioning her lyricism. Love or hate her music, you can’t deny that millions of people feel seen when they listen to it. Her honesty and vulnerability is relatable to so many fans, and her descriptions of love and heartbreak leave Swifties feeling like she truly understands them. This closeness that her fans feel to her is exactly why they are so ecstatic about her engagement.  
    #22

    Young woman lying on wooden deck, reacting dramatically to Taylor Swift engagement news with Travis Kelce trending online.

    swifferwins Report

    #23

    Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce embracing outdoors surrounded by flowers, celebrating engagement news.

    swiftacervo Report

    #24

    Fan mimicking a soccer team huddle on TV, capturing excitement around Taylor Swift engagement to Travis Kelce news.

    rubywdc Report

    Are you enjoying your scroll through these memes about Taylor Swift’s engagement, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that make you giggle, and feel free to share your thoughts on this big news in the comments below. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article featuring TSwift, look no further than right here!
    #25

    Taylor Swift sitting in a flower garden and a couple embracing in a floral arch setting celebrating engagement news.

    chartstswift Report

    #26

    Social media post celebrating Taylor Swift engagement news, expressing happiness and fairy tale dreams fulfilled.

    lightsgowild Report

    #27

    Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce smiling and embracing outdoors with flowers, sparking engagement news and internet excitement.

    selsfiles Report

    #28

    Two people holding hands indoors with a red dress hanging in the background, symbolizing Taylor Swift engagement news frenzy.

    sbstryker Report

    #29

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Taylor Swift engagement news, sparking internet frenzy and widespread online excitement.

    sicksadchris Report

    #30

    Twitter post by Emma Chapple with text about unmarried ladies in 30s reacting to Taylor Swift engagement to Travis Kelce news.

    emma_chapple Report

    #31

    Group of NFL referees standing on a football field, related to Taylor Swift engagement news with Travis Kelce.

    NFL_Memes Report

    #32

    Screenshot of a tweet describing learning about Taylor Swift engagement news from a woman loudly sharing on her phone.

    boneysoups Report

    #33

    Tweet about tagging fiancé in engagement announcement, referencing Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement news causing internet frenzy.

    kind0fgirl Report

    #34

    Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce share a tender moment outdoors surrounded by blooming flowers celebrating their engagement news.

    enchantedjess13 Report

    #35

    Taylor Swift speaking with hands clasped, reacting to engagement news with Travis Kelce in a casual indoor setting.

    cardigan_swift Report

    #36

    Tweet from Betches about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement, capturing social media frenzy and excitement.

    betchesluvthis Report

    #37

    Taylor Swift performing on stage with dancers, capturing the energy of her engagement announcement to Travis Kelce.

    lexs_version Report

    #38

    Tweet screenshot showing excitement over Taylor Swift engagement news with humorous message about reaction to the announcement.

    samishaunted Report

    #39

    Man kneeling to propose amid flowers in garden as Taylor Swift engagement to Travis Kelce excites internet fans.

    hantalkstaylor Report

    #40

    Close-up of hands showing Taylor Swift's 8-carat diamond engagement ring, sparking internet frenzy over her engagement.

    JeffMcDev Report

    #41

    Couple in garden with flowers as referee signals during Taylor Swift engagement announcement with Travis Kelce.

    TheBabylonBee Report

    #42

    Collage of photos showing Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce embracing and holding hands with an engagement ring visible.

    svershbow Report

    #43

    Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce embrace in a garden surrounded by flowers, showcasing their engagement ring close-up.

    emilymahonn Report

    #44

    Tweet from user hannah expressing excitement about Jack Antonoff being a bridesmaid, linked to Taylor Swift engagement buzz.

    hannahcroteau Report

    #45

    Fireworks erupting from the top of the Empire State Building celebrating Taylor Swift engagement to Travis Kelce announcement.

    EmpireStateBldg Report

    #46

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Taylor Swift engagement news, showing excitement about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

    hantalkstaylor Report

    #47

    Taylor Swift in an elegant wedding dress sitting and holding hands with a person in casual clothes indoors, engagement buzz.

    redlipclassic Report

    #48

    Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in a garden surrounded by flowers, celebrating their engagement with a romantic embrace.

    _garrettcharles Report

    #49

    Tweet by user the womandalorian with text about pride day, highlighting Taylor Swift shocks internet with engagement news to Travis Kelce.

    womandalorian27 Report

    #50

    Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce embrace in a garden filled with flowers celebrating their engagement news.

    NFL_Memes Report

    #51

    Tweet from user Tom Smyth expressing surprise at receiving more texts about Taylor Swift engagement than personal messages.

    Tom_Smyth_ Report

    #52

    Twitter post showing surprise reaction to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement announced via ESPN notification.

    kendallscout Report

    #53

    Tweet text on a social media post discussing Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement causing internet buzz on proposal timing.

    simoncholland Report

    #54

    Tweet from user Annie Wu reacting to Taylor Swift engagement news with a message bubble reading IT HAPPENED.

    Annie_Wu_22 Report

    #55

    Tweet from Alex Goldschmidt expressing excitement about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting engaged, posted August 26, 2025.

    alexandergold Report

    #56

    Screenshot of a tweet about Taylor Swift engagement to Travis Kelce causing a social media frenzy.

    dylanewells Report

    #57

    Tweet by Josh Chavis reacting to Taylor Swift engagement news, describing an office eruption of cheering and excitement online.

    JoshChavis65 Report

    #58

    Tweet from Taylor Nation celebrating engagement news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce with a quote referencing their love story.

    taylornation13 Report

    #59

    Tweet from Sour Patch Kids expressing excitement about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement news causing an internet frenzy.

    SourPatchKids Report

    #60

    Tweet screenshot announcing Taylor Swift’s engagement to Travis Kelce, sparking widespread internet frenzy.

    LiZaOutlives Report

    #61

    Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce holding hands, showing engagement ring in a garden with flowers in the background.

    iHeartRadio Report

    #62

    Tweet screenshot showing user commenting humorously about a new album, highlighting Taylor Swift engagement buzz.

    Foutanienne Report

    #63

    Woman in a dance studio holding photos, humorously selecting which celebrity friends have good PR for a bachelorette party.

    luxurytrash_ Report

    #64

    Animated couple dressed for wedding in a church, symbolizing Taylor Swift engagement news with Travis Kelce excitement online.

    Pixar Report

    #65

    Tweet discussing Taylor Swift shocking the internet with her engagement announcement to Travis Kelce, sparking a frenzy online.

    penthouseheart Report

    #66

    Tweet from user pamela is the eldest daughter stating big day for girls who believe in love, relating to Taylor Swift engagement news.

    tisthepamseason Report

    #67

    Social media post reacting to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement, calling it the royal wedding on steroids.

    anaheimd_memes Report

    #68

    Screenshot of a tweet announcing Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement, sparking an internet frenzy.

    corneliastagain Report

    #69

    Taylor Swift smiling in a close-up portrait, capturing the excitement of her engagement to Travis Kelce.

    noyeahobviously Report

    #70

    User reaction on social media expressing shock over Taylor Swift engagement news with Travis Kelce.

    allmychampagne Report

    #71

    Cartoon characters dancing in a classroom scene, capturing a moment with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement buzz.

    ditzkoff Report

    #72

    Tweet from a fan expressing excitement about Taylor Swift's engagement to Travis Kelce, sparking internet frenzy.

    SavLovesSwift Report

