“Bullied Him Fat And Skinny”: Ozzy Osbourne’s Son Jack Brutal Rant After Being Called Out On His Weight Loss

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Another member of the Osbourne family has been forced to address the scrutiny over their weight loss transformation.

Over the past years, family matriarch Sharon Osbourne and daughter Kelly Osbourne have made headlines for their slimmer appearances. Fans and critics alike have commented that the reality stars looked unhealthy and had dropped weight too suddenly.

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Highlights Jack Osbourne addressed the public concern about his weight loss, calling claims he’s sick and underweight "insane."

He said lost weight slowly over 3.5 years, dropping from 220 to 155 pounds.

The reality star defended his healthy lifestyle, which involves training and practicing jiu-jitsu.

Jack Osbourne has fired back at people who express concern over his weight-loss transformation



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The scrutiny surrounding their bodies continued even after Ozzy Osbourne passed away last July.

Now, Jack Osbourne has responded to those who accuse him of being “grossly underweight.”

“I cannot believe I’m having to actually make this f***ing video,” the 40-year-old began on Wednesday (May 20). “If I see one more article written about me saying how I’m sick, I’m grossly underweight, what’s going on? Health crisis, Jack…it’s f***ing insane,” he said.



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“I have lost no weight since I got out of the jungle doing I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here six months ago. The only difference is I shaved my beard and opted for a creepy moustache.”

Rather than abruptly losing weight, Jack stated that he has been “consistently but slowly” getting in shape over the last 3.5 years.

He explained that he decided to make lifestyle changes after weighing about 220 pounds (100 kg).



Jack, 41, rose to fame in his teens when he appeared in his family’s MTV reality series The Osbournes

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“I wanted to make some changes, so I did. What’s the big f***ing deal?” asked the youngest child of Ozzy and Sharon.

Jack explained that he’s 5’ 8’’ (1,72 m) and currently weighs 155 pounds (70 kg), a healthy weight for his height.

Calling out a journalist who wrote a piece about his weight, the British star invited her to see him train and do jiu-jitsu, a Japanese martial art.



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“This is insane. My entire life I was just brutalized by the news about being overweight. And the fact that I got down to a healthy weight and now I’m criticized even more…Get f***ed!”

Between 2002 and 2005, Jack, then a teenager, starred in the Emmy-winning reality series The Osbournes along with his famous father, mother, and sister.

The London-born star had a difficult adolescence, drinking regularly by the time he was 14. In 2003, he was admitted to a child psychiatric ward for dependency on OxyContin, a semi-synthetic opi*id used to treat moderate to severe pain.

Jack said he has lost weight “consistently and slowly” through exercise



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After the MTV show ended, he began a years-long health journey. He appeared in Jack Osbourne: Adrenaline Junkie, which focused on his six-month quest to get in shape to climb the rockface of California’s El Capitan mountain.

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The ITV2 series documented Jack running with the bulls in Pamplona, Spain, following a strict exercise regimen, and doing Muay Thai training in Thailand. During his training, he lost 50 pounds (23 kg).

He has also appeared in the BBC’s Saving Planet Earth and travelled the world with the late Black Sabbath frontman in the reality show Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour.



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Knowing Jack’s battle with dependency and his commitment to a healthy lifestyle, celebrity friends and fans expressed their support in the comments of his recent video.

This Morning‘s Alison Hammond wrote, “Preach !!!!!!!! Love you.”

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Comedian Pauly Shore commented, “Buddy you are perfect.”

“In the words of your father Ozzy tell all these people to F off!!! Keep doing you Jack!” one fan shared.

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“They bullied him fat AND skinny,” an outraged fan penned, while another remarked, “People genuinely forgot what healthy weight looks like.”

His mother, Sharon, and sister, Kelly, have also spoken out about their weight-loss transformations.

The family matriarch revealed that she used weight-loss jabs and later regretted the decision after losing more weight than she intended: 42 pounds (19 kg) in just four months.

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“I’ve finally become more accepting of my body, my looks. I’m through with the weight loss and all that cosmetic stuff,” Sharon told The Guardian in 2024, adding that she struggled to put on weight after using the jabs.

“I don’t think I’ll ever be happy with the way I look,” said the star, who has undergone a facelift and browlift in recent years. “But I’m now satisfied. It’s taken years for me to say this, but I’ve learned my lesson.”

Kelly recently hit back at online trolls after being criticized following her appearance at the Brit Awards earlier this year, where she paid touching tribute to her late father alongside her mother.

Sharon and Kelly Osbourne have also addressed the constant commentary surrounding their appearance



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She stated that the comments about her appearance showed “a profound absence of compassion and character” to a grieving daughter.

“I’m currently going through the hardest time in my life. I should not even have to defend myself. But I won’t sit here and allow myself to be dehumanized in such a way!” she wrote on Instagram.

In December, Kelly addressed the speculation that she had used weight-loss jabs like her mother.

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“To the people who keep thinking they’re being funny and mean by writing comments like ‘Are you ill?’ or ‘Get off Oz*mpic,’ you don’t look right. My dad just di*d, and I’m doing the best that I can,” the 41-year-old said.

As Sharon explained, her daughter lost her appetite following her father’s passing from a heart attack at the age of 76.

The former Fashion Police co-host previously shared that she lost 85lbs (38 kg) after undergoing gastric sleeve surgery in 2018. She has also denied reports that she had used weight-loss injections to look thinner.

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“I don’t know why people have to be so concerned with other people’s lives,” one fan said, while others continued to worry about Jack



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