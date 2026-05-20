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“Bullied Him Fat And Skinny”: Ozzy Osbourne’s Son Jack Brutal Rant After Being Called Out On His Weight Loss
Jack Osbourne with a mustache, sitting in a gaming chair, reacting to comments about his weight loss in a casual room.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Bullied Him Fat And Skinny”: Ozzy Osbourne’s Son Jack Brutal Rant After Being Called Out On His Weight Loss

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
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Another member of the Osbourne family has been forced to address the scrutiny over their weight loss transformation.

Over the past years, family matriarch Sharon Osbourne and daughter Kelly Osbourne have made headlines for their slimmer appearances. Fans and critics alike have commented that the reality stars looked unhealthy and had dropped weight too suddenly.

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    Highlights
    • Jack Osbourne addressed the public concern about his weight loss, calling claims he’s sick and underweight "insane."
    • He said lost weight slowly over 3.5 years, dropping from 220 to 155 pounds.
    • The reality star defended his healthy lifestyle, which involves training and practicing jiu-jitsu.

    Jack Osbourne has fired back at people who express concern over his weight-loss transformation
    Jack Osbourne at an event, after his weight loss transformation, addressing bullying regarding his physique.

    Image credits: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

    The scrutiny surrounding their bodies continued even after Ozzy Osbourne passed away last July.

    Now, Jack Osbourne has responded to those who accuse him of being “grossly underweight.”

    “I cannot believe I’m having to actually make this f***ing video,” the 40-year-old began on Wednesday (May 20). “If I see one more article written about me saying how I’m sick, I’m grossly underweight, what’s going on? Health crisis, Jack…it’s f***ing insane,” he said.

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    Jack Osbourne shares a brutal rant about being bullied for his weight loss and physical appearance.

    Image credits: ghostsandgrit

    “I have lost no weight since I got out of the jungle doing I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here six months ago. The only difference is I shaved my beard and opted for a creepy moustache.”

    Rather than abruptly losing weight, Jack stated that he has been “consistently but slowly” getting in shape over the last 3.5 years.

    He explained that he decided to make lifestyle changes after weighing about 220 pounds (100 kg).

    Jack, 41, rose to fame in his teens when he appeared in his family’s MTV reality series The OsbournesBefore and after, Jack Osbourne's weight loss transformation, sparking discussion and online bullying.

    Image credits: John Sciulli/Getty Images /  Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

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    A Twitter comment supporting Jack Osbourne's weight loss, attributing it to Jiu-Jitsu training.

    Image credits: vincent_ca39413

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    “I wanted to make some changes, so I did. What’s the big f***ing deal?” asked the youngest child of Ozzy and Sharon.

    Jack explained that he’s 5’ 8’’ (1,72 m) and currently weighs 155 pounds (70 kg), a healthy weight for his height.

    Calling out a journalist who wrote a piece about his weight, the British star invited her to see him train and do jiu-jitsu, a Japanese martial art.

    Jack Osbourne speaking about being bullied and his weight loss, gesturing to his face.

    Image credits: ghostsandgrit

    A Twitter comment criticizing Jack Osbourne's weight loss, calling him 'overly thin' and 'face sunken in'.

    Image credits: RichBitchEvans

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    “This is insane. My entire life I was just brutalized by the news about being overweight. And the fact that I got down to a healthy weight and now I’m criticized even more…Get f***ed!”

    Between 2002 and 2005, Jack, then a teenager, starred in the Emmy-winning reality series The Osbournes along with his famous father, mother, and sister.

    The London-born star had a difficult adolescence, drinking regularly by the time he was 14. In 2003, he was admitted to a child psychiatric ward for dependency on OxyContin, a semi-synthetic opi*id used to treat moderate to severe pain.

    Jack said he has lost weight “consistently and slowly” through exercise
    Jack Osbourne, his wife, and mother Sharon Osbourne, after his weight loss, attending an event.

    Image credits: Francis Specker/ Getty Images

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    After the MTV show ended, he began a years-long health journey. He appeared in Jack Osbourne: Adrenaline Junkie, which focused on his six-month quest to get in shape to climb the rockface of California’s El Capitan mountain.

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    The ITV2 series documented Jack running with the bulls in Pamplona, Spain, following a strict exercise regimen, and doing Muay Thai training in Thailand. During his training, he lost 50 pounds (23 kg).

    He has also appeared in the BBC’s Saving Planet Earth and travelled the world with the late Black Sabbath frontman in the reality show Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour.

    @ghostsandgrit♬ original sound – Jack Osbourne

    A Twitter comment suggesting Jack Osbourne's appearance draws criticism due to his sister's looks.

    Image credits: LakersAARP

    Knowing Jack’s battle with dependency and his commitment to a healthy lifestyle, celebrity friends and fans expressed their support in the comments of his recent video.

    This Morning‘s Alison Hammond wrote, “Preach !!!!!!!! Love you.”

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    Comedian Pauly Shore commented, “Buddy you are perfect.”

    “In the words of your father Ozzy tell all these people to F off!!! Keep doing you Jack!” one fan shared.

    Jack Osbourne's wife, with blonde hair, standing in a doorway, after his weight loss.

    Image credits: kellyosbourne

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    “They bullied him fat AND skinny,” an outraged fan penned, while another remarked, “People genuinely forgot what healthy weight looks like.”

    His mother, Sharon, and sister, Kelly, have also spoken out about their weight-loss transformations.

    The family matriarch revealed that she used weight-loss jabs and later regretted the decision after losing more weight than she intended: 42 pounds (19 kg) in just four months.

    A Twitter comment suggesting Jack Osbourne's weight loss is due to injections, calling for honesty.

    Image credits: BeeHappy963343

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    “I’ve finally become more accepting of my body, my looks. I’m through with the weight loss and all that cosmetic stuff,” Sharon told The Guardian in 2024, adding that she struggled to  put on weight after using the jabs.

    “I don’t think I’ll ever be happy with the way I look,” said the star, who has undergone a facelift and browlift in recent years. “But I’m now satisfied. It’s taken years for me to say this, but I’ve learned my lesson.”

    Kelly recently hit back at online trolls after being criticized following her appearance at the Brit Awards earlier this year, where she paid touching tribute to her late father alongside her mother.

    Sharon and Kelly Osbourne have also addressed the constant commentary surrounding their appearance
    Ozzy Osbourne's son Jack after his weight loss rant. He was bullied fat and skinny, as people called out his weight loss.

    Image credits: omazeuk

    Ozzy Osbourne's son Jack after his weight loss rant. He was bullied fat and skinny, as people called out his weight loss.

    Image credits: mari461979

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    She stated that the comments about her appearance showed “a profound absence of compassion and character” to a grieving daughter.

    “I’m currently going through the hardest time in my life. I should not even have to defend myself. But I won’t sit here and allow myself to be dehumanized in such a way!” she wrote on Instagram.

    In December, Kelly addressed the speculation that she had used weight-loss jabs like her mother.

    Ozzy Osbourne's son Jack after his weight loss rant. He was bullied fat and skinny, as people called out his weight loss.

    Image credits: jackosbourne

    “To the people who keep thinking they’re being funny and mean by writing comments like ‘Are you ill?’ or ‘Get off Oz*mpic,’ you don’t look right. My dad just di*d, and I’m doing the best that I can,” the 41-year-old said.

    As Sharon explained, her daughter lost her appetite following her father’s passing from a heart attack at the age of 76.

    The former Fashion Police co-host previously shared that she lost 85lbs (38 kg) after undergoing gastric sleeve surgery in 2018. She has also denied reports that she had used weight-loss injections to look thinner.

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    “I don’t know why people have to be so concerned with other people’s lives,” one fan said, while others continued to worry about Jack
    Ozzy Osbourne's son Jack after his weight loss rant. He was bullied fat and skinny, as people called out his weight loss.

    Image credits: S0laceSystem

    Ozzy Osbourne's son Jack after his weight loss rant. He was bullied fat and skinny, as people called out his weight loss.

    Image credits: Jeff_L77

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    Ozzy Osbourne's son Jack after his weight loss rant. He was bullied fat and skinny, as people called out his weight loss.

    Image credits: PettyGirl_1965

    Ozzy Osbourne's son Jack after his weight loss rant. He was bullied fat and skinny, as people called out his weight loss.

    Image credits: DaReMo79

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    Ozzy Osbourne's son Jack after his weight loss rant. He was bullied fat and skinny, as people called out his weight loss.

    Image credits: 0n3man_

    Ozzy Osbourne's son Jack after his weight loss rant. He was bullied fat and skinny, as people called out his weight loss.

    Image credits: northernvotes

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    Ozzy Osbourne's son Jack after his weight loss rant. He was bullied fat and skinny, as people called out his weight loss.

    Image credits: JillianP22302

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Jack Osbourne's weight loss and his dad Ozzy Osbourne.

    Image credits: Rhettlouis2022

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    Tweet screenshot: Comment about Jack Osbourne's weight loss, saying he's going 'off the rails'.

    Image credits: flerberdinherd1

    Screenshot of a tweet questioning Jack Osbourne's appearance and age after his weight loss.

    Image credits: WestLinnEagleAH

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    Tweet discussing Jack Osbourne's weight loss, saying it makes him look older, not youthful.

    Image credits: Blk_UrbanKitty

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing concern about Jack Osbourne's health and appearance after weight loss.

    Image credits: TracyKetcher

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    Screenshot of a tweet about Jack Osbourne's weight loss, mentioning self-denial.

    Image credits: ForestChrisFore

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
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    MotherofGuineaPigs
    MotherofGuineaPigs
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    W*F - Everyone loses weight differently. Rapid weight loss (regardless of how it happens) Makes your face sink and sag. People are too focused on how people lose wight. STFU we're just trying to get healthier.

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    MotherofGuineaPigs
    MotherofGuineaPigs
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    W*F - Everyone loses weight differently. Rapid weight loss (regardless of how it happens) Makes your face sink and sag. People are too focused on how people lose wight. STFU we're just trying to get healthier.

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