Fans Accuse Kelly Osbourne Of Buccal Fat Removal As Her Brit Awards Look Goes Viral
Kelly Osbourne has found herself under scrutiny once again following her noticeably slimmer and sharply sculpted frame at the 2026 BRIT Awards red carpet.
On February 28, the 41-year-old walked the red carpet at Manchester’s Co-Op Live alongside her mother, Sharon Osbourne. As soon as her photos went online, viewers began speculating about her dramatic weight loss, as several accused her of buccal fat removal.
- Kelly Osbourne’s ultra-sharp jawline and hollowed cheeks at the 2026 BRIT Awards have left fans stunned.
- Despite intense speculation, Kelly has doubled down on her stance, attributing her transformation to Botox for TMJ and a strict diet after a gestational diabetes diagnosis.
- Amid the "disgusting" body-shaming comments, Kelly broke her silence and pushed back on harsh comments.
“Buccal fat removal gone too far,” wrote one user.
Kelly Osbourne’s dramatic BRIT Awards look sparked fresh speculation as fans accused her of buccal fat removal
Image credits: Zak Hussein/Billboard via Getty Images
Image credits: Mike Marsland/Getty Images
For the event, Kelly wore a floor-length black velvet gown with a corseted bodice and spaghetti straps, layered with a dramatic feathered bolero jacket. Around her neck, she stacked multiple necklaces, including a cross and an “O”, seemingly for her late father, Ozzy Osbourne.
She debuted a shorter, golden-toned blonde bob styled by Jay Pinder. She was joined by Ozzy’s former bandmates, Zakk Wylde, Tommy Clufetos, Adam Wakeman, Robert Trujillo, and singer Robbie Williams.
However, much of the conversation online centered on her facial structure and thin frame rather than her fashion moments.
Image credits: favspopculture
Image credits: kellyosbourne
“I can’t recognize her anymore,” one person wrote, while another added, “Looks like it’d be painful to smile. Good Lord. Scary thin.”
“She looks like an extreme caricature of someone with buccal fat removal,” added a third.
“Do not ever have your buccal fat removed. You need it when you get older,” said a fourth.
Meanwhile, others speculated about weight-loss medications.
Image credits: Josueemrtl
Image credits: Zak Hussein/Getty Images
Image credits: glindasmagic
“If one decides to take O*empic then they must also be aware of its irreversible damage,” wrote one commenter, while another shared, “I am not sure if it is O*empic, plastic surgery, or a*orexia, but she looks very unhealthy. I hope she is getting help.”
While online viewers have been persistent about her taking GLP-1 medications, the singer has denied it.
Kelly Osbourne denied using GLP-1 medications and addressed cosmetic rumors
Image credits: kellyosbourne
Image credits: Ian West/Getty Images
Osbourne’s dramatic weight loss has been under the radar of social media users for quite a while. While she has previously confirmed using GLP-1 medication in early 2024, she has denied that her most recent weight loss is linked to injections.
“I know everybody thinks I took O*empic. I did not take O*empic. I don’t know where that came from. My mum took O*empic,” she told Extra last year, explaining she lost weight by cutting out sugar and carbohydrates after developing gestational diabetes.
Image credits: ReyLomit0
@liverpoolecho Sharon and Kelly Osbourne, Robbie Williams and more arrive at the Brit Awards #news#celebrities#celebs#britawards#TV♬ original sound – Liverpool Echo
Image credits: kellyosbourne
She further addressed speculation about her hollow cheeks and jaw, admitting to Botox injections to treat IMJ. “I had a really bad TMJ…It kinda made my jaw look skinnier.”
Osbourne added that weight loss reduced fatty deposits in her cheeks. “I found out it’s called buccal fat. It changed everything on my face!”
Despite her explanations, the backlash kept intensifying as several fans remained unconvinced
Image credits: www.instagram.com
Image credits: ettelaux
The backlash intensified following her 2026 Grammys appearance, where fans questioned her “hollow” cheeks and frail appearance.
As reported by Bored Panda, Osbourne also sparked concerns among fans after they zeroed in on her “disproportionately large” hands.
After facing intense scrutiny and being told she looked “like a d*ad body,” Osbourne responded on her Instagram Stories.
@rollingstonebrKelly (@kellyosbourne) e Sharon Osbourne (@sharonosbourne) no red carpet do @brits. 🎥: @brits♬ som original – Rolling Stone Brasil
On February 23, she wrote, “Literally can’t believe how disgusting some human beings truly are! No one deserves this sort of ab*se!”
In December 2025, she addressed critics directly, stating, “My dad just d*ed, and I’m doing the best I can. The only thing I have to live for right now is my family.”
She added, “I am ill right now. My life is completely flipped upside down… The fact that I’m getting out of bed and facing my life — trying — should be more than enough.”
Sharon publicly defended her daughter on Piers Morgan Uncensored, saying, “She’s not happy, she’s lost her daddy, she can’t eat right now.”
“Jesus, I hope she’s alright,” said one concerned netizen
Image credits: AlexNever347
Image credits: MrEric_
Image credits: JonahMusicOffi1
Image credits: joiedevivre789
Image credits: shesgotagripe
Image credits: laurynslounge
Image credits: JourneyUnreal
Image credits: HarleyBulldogge
Image credits: tallyohhh
Image credits: tessmhanson
28
1