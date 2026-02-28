Fans Accuse Kelly Osbourne Of Buccal Fat Removal As Her Brit Awards Look Goes Viral

ADVERTISEMENT

Kelly Osbourne has found herself under scrutiny once again following her noticeably slimmer and sharply sculpted frame at the 2026 BRIT Awards red carpet.

On February 28, the 41-year-old walked the red carpet at Manchester’s Co-Op Live alongside her mother, Sharon Osbourne. As soon as her photos went online, viewers began speculating about her dramatic weight loss, as several accused her of buccal fat removal.

“Buccal fat removal gone too far,” wrote one user.

Kelly Osbourne’s dramatic BRIT Awards look sparked fresh speculation as fans accused her of buccal fat removal

Kelly Osbourne at Brit Awards with fans discussing possible buccal fat removal and her viral red carpet look.

Image credits: Zak Hussein/Billboard via Getty Images

Kelly Osbourne in a black gown with feathered shoulders on the red carpet at the Brit Awards, sparking buccal fat removal rumors.

Image credits: Mike Marsland/Getty Images

For the event, Kelly wore a floor-length black velvet gown with a corseted bodice and spaghetti straps, layered with a dramatic feathered bolero jacket. Around her neck, she stacked multiple necklaces, including a cross and an “O”, seemingly for her late father, Ozzy Osbourne.

She debuted a shorter, golden-toned blonde bob styled by Jay Pinder. She was joined by Ozzy’s former bandmates, Zakk Wylde, Tommy Clufetos, Adam Wakeman, Robert Trujillo, and singer Robbie Williams.

However, much of the conversation online centered on her facial structure and thin frame rather than her fashion moments.

Kelly Osbourne with a sleek blonde bob and dramatic makeup sparking fans’ buccal fat removal rumors at Brit Awards.

Image credits: favspopculture

Kelly Osbourne posing in a black dress with gold jewelry, sparking fans' talk of buccal fat removal after Brit Awards look.

Image credits: kellyosbourne

“I can’t recognize her anymore,” one person wrote, while another added, “Looks like it’d be painful to smile. Good Lord. Scary thin.”

“She looks like an extreme caricature of someone with buccal fat removal,” added a third.

“Do not ever have your buccal fat removed. You need it when you get older,” said a fourth.

Meanwhile, others speculated about weight-loss medications.

Animated character with exaggerated thin face and sharp features, related to fans accusing Kelly Osbourne of buccal fat removal.

Image credits: Josueemrtl

Kelly Osbourne with blonde bob hairstyle and black feathered outfit at a public event, sparking buccal fat removal rumors.

Image credits: Zak Hussein/Getty Images

Kelly Osbourne at Brit Awards, fans speculate buccal fat removal as her look goes viral on social media.

Image credits: glindasmagic

“If one decides to take O*empic then they must also be aware of its irreversible damage,” wrote one commenter, while another shared, “I am not sure if it is O*empic, plastic surgery, or a*orexia, but she looks very unhealthy. I hope she is getting help.”

While online viewers have been persistent about her taking GLP-1 medications, the singer has denied it.

Kelly Osbourne denied using GLP-1 medications and addressed cosmetic rumors

Kelly Osbourne and a man smiling in a brightly lit venue, fans speculate about buccal fat removal after Brit Awards appearance.

Image credits: kellyosbourne

Kelly Osbourne with sharp facial features and blonde bob hairstyle at the Brit Awards, sparking buccal fat removal rumors.

Image credits: Ian West/Getty Images

Osbourne’s dramatic weight loss has been under the radar of social media users for quite a while. While she has previously confirmed using GLP-1 medication in early 2024, she has denied that her most recent weight loss is linked to injections.

“I know everybody thinks I took O*empic. I did not take O*empic. I don’t know where that came from. My mum took O*empic,” she told Extra last year, explaining she lost weight by cutting out sugar and carbohydrates after developing gestational diabetes.

Woman sitting on carpeted floor holding champagne glass, fans accuse Kelly Osbourne of buccal fat removal in viral look discussion.

Image credits: ReyLomit0

Kelly Osbourne wearing a red blazer and layered necklaces with bold makeup as fans discuss buccal fat removal rumors.





Image credits: kellyosbourne

She further addressed speculation about her hollow cheeks and jaw, admitting to Botox injections to treat IMJ. “I had a really bad TMJ…It kinda made my jaw look skinnier.”

Osbourne added that weight loss reduced fatty deposits in her cheeks. “I found out it’s called buccal fat. It changed everything on my face!”

Despite her explanations, the backlash kept intensifying as several fans remained unconvinced

Kelly Osbourne with sharp facial features and bold makeup, sparking fans' talk of buccal fat removal after Brit Awards look.

Image credits: www.instagram.com

Kelly Osbourne posing at an awards event, sparking fans' speculation about buccal fat removal changes.

Image credits: ettelaux

The backlash intensified following her 2026 Grammys appearance, where fans questioned her “hollow” cheeks and frail appearance.

As reported by Bored Panda, Osbourne also sparked concerns among fans after they zeroed in on her “disproportionately large” hands.

After facing intense scrutiny and being told she looked “like a d*ad body,” Osbourne responded on her Instagram Stories.

On February 23, she wrote, “Literally can’t believe how disgusting some human beings truly are! No one deserves this sort of ab*se!”

In December 2025, she addressed critics directly, stating, “My dad just d*ed, and I’m doing the best I can. The only thing I have to live for right now is my family.”

She added, “I am ill right now. My life is completely flipped upside down… The fact that I’m getting out of bed and facing my life — trying — should be more than enough.”

Sharon publicly defended her daughter on Piers Morgan Uncensored, saying, “She’s not happy, she’s lost her daddy, she can’t eat right now.”

“Jesus, I hope she’s alright,” said one concerned netizen

Tweet text mentioning fans accusing Kelly Osbourne of buccal fat removal as her Brit Awards look goes viral.

Image credits: AlexNever347

Tweet text discussing fans accusing Kelly Osbourne of buccal fat removal and photo editing speculation.

Image credits: MrEric_

Kelly Osbourne at the Brit Awards, with fans accusing her of buccal fat removal as her look goes viral.

Image credits: JonahMusicOffi1

Tweet mentioning fans accusing Kelly Osbourne of buccal fat removal and commenting on hollow cheeks in Hollywood.

Image credits: joiedevivre789

Screenshot of a tweet discussing fans accusing Kelly Osbourne of buccal fat removal after her Brit Awards look.

Image credits: shesgotagripe

Kelly Osbourne at Brit Awards, fans speculating about buccal fat removal amid viral look reaction.

Image credits: laurynslounge

Kelly Osbourne at the Brit Awards with fans speculating buccal fat removal after her viral new look.

Image credits: JourneyUnreal

Screenshot of tweet discussing Kelly Osbourne’s Brit Awards look, with fans accusing her of buccal fat removal.

Image credits: HarleyBulldogge

Kelly Osbourne with sleek hairstyle and makeup, sparking fans' buccal fat removal rumors after Brit Awards appearance.

Image credits: tallyohhh

Screenshot of a tweet questioning Kelly Osbourne's appearance amid buccal fat removal rumors after Brit Awards look goes viral.

Image credits: tessmhanson