Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Fans Accuse Kelly Osbourne Of Buccal Fat Removal As Her Brit Awards Look Goes Viral
Kelly Osbourne close-up portrait with dramatic makeup and styled blonde hair sparking buccal fat removal rumors.
Awards & Events, Celebrities

Fans Accuse Kelly Osbourne Of Buccal Fat Removal As Her Brit Awards Look Goes Viral

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
1

28

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Kelly Osbourne has found herself under scrutiny once again following her noticeably slimmer and sharply sculpted frame at the 2026 BRIT Awards red carpet.

On February 28, the 41-year-old walked the red carpet at Manchester’s Co-Op Live alongside her mother, Sharon Osbourne. As soon as her photos went online, viewers began speculating about her dramatic weight loss, as several accused her of buccal fat removal.

Highlights
  • Kelly Osbourne’s ultra-sharp jawline and hollowed cheeks at the 2026 BRIT Awards have left fans stunned.
  • Despite intense speculation, Kelly has doubled down on her stance, attributing her transformation to Botox for TMJ and a strict diet after a gestational diabetes diagnosis.
  • Amid the "disgusting" body-shaming comments, Kelly broke her silence and pushed back on harsh comments.

“Buccal fat removal gone too far,” wrote one user.

RELATED:

    Kelly Osbourne’s dramatic BRIT Awards look sparked fresh speculation as fans accused her of buccal fat removal  

    Kelly Osbourne at Brit Awards with fans discussing possible buccal fat removal and her viral red carpet look.

    Kelly Osbourne at Brit Awards with fans discussing possible buccal fat removal and her viral red carpet look.

    Image credits: Zak Hussein/Billboard via Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Kelly Osbourne in a black gown with feathered shoulders on the red carpet at the Brit Awards, sparking buccal fat removal rumors.

    Kelly Osbourne in a black gown with feathered shoulders on the red carpet at the Brit Awards, sparking buccal fat removal rumors.

    Image credits: Mike Marsland/Getty Images

    For the event, Kelly wore a floor-length black velvet gown with a corseted bodice and spaghetti straps, layered with a dramatic feathered bolero jacket. Around her neck, she stacked multiple necklaces, including a cross and an “O”, seemingly for her late father, Ozzy Osbourne.

    She debuted a shorter, golden-toned blonde bob styled by Jay Pinder. She was joined by Ozzy’s former bandmates, Zakk Wylde, Tommy Clufetos, Adam Wakeman, Robert Trujillo, and singer Robbie Williams.

    However, much of the conversation online centered on her facial structure and thin frame rather than her fashion moments.

    Kelly Osbourne with a sleek blonde bob and dramatic makeup sparking fans’ buccal fat removal rumors at Brit Awards.

    Kelly Osbourne with a sleek blonde bob and dramatic makeup sparking fans’ buccal fat removal rumors at Brit Awards.

    Image credits: favspopculture

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Kelly Osbourne posing in a black dress with gold jewelry, sparking fans' talk of buccal fat removal after Brit Awards look.

    Kelly Osbourne posing in a black dress with gold jewelry, sparking fans' talk of buccal fat removal after Brit Awards look.

    Image credits: kellyosbourne

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I can’t recognize her anymore,” one person wrote, while another added, “Looks like it’d be painful to smile. Good Lord. Scary thin.”

    “She looks like an extreme caricature of someone with buccal fat removal,” added a third.

    “Do not ever have your buccal fat removed. You need it when you get older,” said a fourth.

    Meanwhile, others speculated about weight-loss medications.

    Animated character with exaggerated thin face and sharp features, related to fans accusing Kelly Osbourne of buccal fat removal.

    Animated character with exaggerated thin face and sharp features, related to fans accusing Kelly Osbourne of buccal fat removal.

    Image credits: Josueemrtl

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Kelly Osbourne with blonde bob hairstyle and black feathered outfit at a public event, sparking buccal fat removal rumors.

    Kelly Osbourne with blonde bob hairstyle and black feathered outfit at a public event, sparking buccal fat removal rumors.

    Image credits: Zak Hussein/Getty Images

    Kelly Osbourne at Brit Awards, fans speculate buccal fat removal as her look goes viral on social media.

    Kelly Osbourne at Brit Awards, fans speculate buccal fat removal as her look goes viral on social media.

    Image credits: glindasmagic

    “If one decides to take O*empic then they must also be aware of its irreversible damage,” wrote one commenter, while another shared, “I am not sure if it is O*empic, plastic surgery, or a*orexia, but she looks very unhealthy. I hope she is getting help.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    While online viewers have been persistent about her taking GLP-1 medications, the singer has denied it.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Kelly Osbourne denied using GLP-1 medications and addressed cosmetic rumors

    Kelly Osbourne and a man smiling in a brightly lit venue, fans speculate about buccal fat removal after Brit Awards appearance.

    Kelly Osbourne and a man smiling in a brightly lit venue, fans speculate about buccal fat removal after Brit Awards appearance.

    Image credits: kellyosbourne

    Kelly Osbourne with sharp facial features and blonde bob hairstyle at the Brit Awards, sparking buccal fat removal rumors.

    Kelly Osbourne with sharp facial features and blonde bob hairstyle at the Brit Awards, sparking buccal fat removal rumors.

    Image credits: Ian West/Getty Images

    Osbourne’s dramatic weight loss has been under the radar of social media users for quite a while. While she has previously confirmed using GLP-1 medication in early 2024, she has denied that her most recent weight loss is linked to injections.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I know everybody thinks I took O*empic. I did not take O*empic. I don’t know where that came from. My mum took O*empic,” she told Extra last year, explaining she lost weight by cutting out sugar and carbohydrates after developing gestational diabetes.

    Woman sitting on carpeted floor holding champagne glass, fans accuse Kelly Osbourne of buccal fat removal in viral look discussion.

    Woman sitting on carpeted floor holding champagne glass, fans accuse Kelly Osbourne of buccal fat removal in viral look discussion.

    Image credits: ReyLomit0

    ADVERTISEMENT

     

    @liverpoolecho Sharon and Kelly Osbourne, Robbie Williams and more arrive at the Brit Awards #news#celebrities#celebs#britawards#TV♬ original sound – Liverpool Echo

    Kelly Osbourne wearing a red blazer and layered necklaces with bold makeup as fans discuss buccal fat removal rumors.


    Kelly Osbourne wearing a red blazer and layered necklaces with bold makeup as fans discuss buccal fat removal rumors.

    Image credits: kellyosbourne

    She further addressed speculation about her hollow cheeks and jaw, admitting to Botox injections to treat IMJ. “I had a really bad TMJ…It kinda made my jaw look skinnier.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Osbourne added that weight loss reduced fatty deposits in her cheeks. “I found out it’s called buccal fat. It changed everything on my face!”

    Despite her explanations, the backlash kept intensifying as several fans remained unconvinced

    Kelly Osbourne with sharp facial features and bold makeup, sparking fans' talk of buccal fat removal after Brit Awards look.

    Kelly Osbourne with sharp facial features and bold makeup, sparking fans' talk of buccal fat removal after Brit Awards look.

    Image credits: www.instagram.com

    Kelly Osbourne posing at an awards event, sparking fans' speculation about buccal fat removal changes.

    Kelly Osbourne posing at an awards event, sparking fans' speculation about buccal fat removal changes.

    Image credits: ettelaux

    The backlash intensified following her 2026 Grammys appearance, where fans questioned her “hollow” cheeks and frail appearance.

    As reported by Bored Panda, Osbourne also sparked concerns among fans after they zeroed in on her “disproportionately large” hands.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    After facing intense scrutiny and being told she looked “like a d*ad body,” Osbourne responded on her Instagram Stories.

    @rollingstonebrKelly (@kellyosbourne) e Sharon Osbourne (@sharonosbourne) no red carpet do @brits. 🎥: @brits♬ som original – Rolling Stone Brasil

    On February 23, she wrote, “Literally can’t believe how disgusting some human beings truly are! No one deserves this sort of ab*se!”

    In December 2025, she addressed critics directly, stating, “My dad just d*ed, and I’m doing the best I can. The only thing I have to live for right now is my family.”

    She added, “I am ill right now. My life is completely flipped upside down… The fact that I’m getting out of bed and facing my life — trying — should be more than enough.”

    Sharon publicly defended her daughter on Piers Morgan Uncensored, saying, “She’s not happy, she’s lost her daddy, she can’t eat right now.”

    “Jesus, I hope she’s alright,” said one concerned netizen

    Tweet text mentioning fans accusing Kelly Osbourne of buccal fat removal as her Brit Awards look goes viral.

    Tweet text mentioning fans accusing Kelly Osbourne of buccal fat removal as her Brit Awards look goes viral.

    Image credits: AlexNever347

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet text discussing fans accusing Kelly Osbourne of buccal fat removal and photo editing speculation.

    Tweet text discussing fans accusing Kelly Osbourne of buccal fat removal and photo editing speculation.

    Image credits: MrEric_

    Kelly Osbourne at the Brit Awards, with fans accusing her of buccal fat removal as her look goes viral.

    Kelly Osbourne at the Brit Awards, with fans accusing her of buccal fat removal as her look goes viral.

    Image credits: JonahMusicOffi1

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet mentioning fans accusing Kelly Osbourne of buccal fat removal and commenting on hollow cheeks in Hollywood.

    Tweet mentioning fans accusing Kelly Osbourne of buccal fat removal and commenting on hollow cheeks in Hollywood.

    Image credits: joiedevivre789

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing fans accusing Kelly Osbourne of buccal fat removal after her Brit Awards look.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing fans accusing Kelly Osbourne of buccal fat removal after her Brit Awards look.

    Image credits: shesgotagripe

    Kelly Osbourne at Brit Awards, fans speculating about buccal fat removal amid viral look reaction.

    Kelly Osbourne at Brit Awards, fans speculating about buccal fat removal amid viral look reaction.

    Image credits: laurynslounge

    Kelly Osbourne at the Brit Awards with fans speculating buccal fat removal after her viral new look.

    Kelly Osbourne at the Brit Awards with fans speculating buccal fat removal after her viral new look.

    Image credits: JourneyUnreal

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of tweet discussing Kelly Osbourne’s Brit Awards look, with fans accusing her of buccal fat removal.

    Screenshot of tweet discussing Kelly Osbourne’s Brit Awards look, with fans accusing her of buccal fat removal.

    Image credits: HarleyBulldogge

    Kelly Osbourne with sleek hairstyle and makeup, sparking fans' buccal fat removal rumors after Brit Awards appearance.

    Kelly Osbourne with sleek hairstyle and makeup, sparking fans' buccal fat removal rumors after Brit Awards appearance.

    Image credits: tallyohhh

    Screenshot of a tweet questioning Kelly Osbourne's appearance amid buccal fat removal rumors after Brit Awards look goes viral.

    Screenshot of a tweet questioning Kelly Osbourne's appearance amid buccal fat removal rumors after Brit Awards look goes viral.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: tessmhanson

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Celebrities

    28

    1

    28

    1

    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    el_bali avatar
    Mari
    Mari
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She looks 30 years older! What is she doing ???

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    el_bali avatar
    Mari
    Mari
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She looks 30 years older! What is she doing ???

    0
    0points
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Homepage
    Next in Celebrities
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT