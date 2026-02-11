Scroll through and see if the personalities you had in mind made the list. Likewise, feel free to join the conversation through the comments.

Seeing a revered figure act like a fool or fall from grace can be unforgivable , as these responses from a recent Reddit thread prove. Here, people shared why they are no longer fans of these famous names, along with firsthand experiences that completely turned them off.

Many of us tend to put celebrities on a pedestal, seemingly forgetting that they’re human beings, too. They make mistakes and do things that may make them come off as abhorrent individuals.

#1 Logan Paul. You can’t just film a dead person who passed by taking their life and post it on the internet and then apologize a few months later. He exploited some poor families tragedy to get clicks on a YouTube video. He’s so selfish it’s disgusting. All the while making sure he had his Gucci jacket on. It’s just a disgusting level of privilege and unawareness. He’s also done a bunch of horrible stuff since.

#2 Chris Brown. Frick that guy.

#3 I served Rachel Ray at a restaurant once. I made the mistake of 1) speaking directly to her (I asked if she wanted a refill on her water) and 2) touching her water glass as I refilled it (it was now dirty and she demanded a new glass). She complained about me to my manager about my lack of respect and tipped me nothing. Such a gross human.

#4 Beyonce for not letting any parents into the NICU to see their sick and preemie babies just because it was on the same floor as her when Blue ivy was born. What a jerk.



Edit: I know this seems trivial compared to most of these but I was home with my baby son watching the TV with all these parents standing in a line the hospital just hoping to see their babies and I was LIVID.



Also remember that time she played HERSELF in Dreamgirls?

#5 Danny masterson and friends.

#6 Early 90s, I was a kid I was trying to get a soda at a car dealership when my dad was trying to get his car fixed. I didn’t know they had raised the prices and I was a nickel short…in walks Scotty Pippen and I asked him for a nickel, he just looked at me, took a bunch of change out, bought a soda and looked right at me as he walked away with his soda and pocket full of change. Frick Scotty Pippen.

#7 Woody Allen. You don’t just marry your adopted daughter and expect the world to just go with it.

#8 Noam Chomsky.



I have a bunch of his books and followed him pretty thoroughly since 1995 for his critiques of political power and his work in linguistics.



Imagine my surprise when he's been in several fairly personal and detailed e-mail exchanges with Jeffrey Epstein, in addition to some photos of him yukking it up with Epstein and Steve Bannon.

#9 Oprah, who introduced the world to Dr Phil and Dr Oz.

#10 All those years we thought Vince McMahon played an evil sleazy narcissistic CEO on tv, turns out he's actually just an evil sleazy narcissistic CEO in real life.

#11 Serena Williams lost in the US Open final and ruined the trophy ceremony for her opponent (20 y/o Naomi Osaka) who had just won her first major title in her career. Serena’s tirade on the mic during her speech when she received her 2nd place trophy led to making Osaka cry and APOLOGIZE to the crowd for WINNING. Was supposed to be the biggest moment of her (Osaka) life and Serena selfishly ruined it.

#12 Will Smith after the Oscars incident. It wasn’t some huge boycott thing for me, but it shifted my perception and the old charm just doesn’t land the same anymore.

#13 That whole situation with Kutcher and Kunis made their anti-exploitation work feel like the most hollow, hypocritical performance imaginable.

#14 Tom Cruise after he felt he needed to comment on Brook Shields postpartum depression when he had no clue what he was talking about.

#15 Kevin Spacey for being a predator. I don’t care that he wasn’t convicted in the UK, I believe the people who say he did touch them, many of whom have never brought a case against him, so have no motivation to make false allegations.

#16 Jared Leto



Just for being Jared Leto.

#17 Noam Chomsky and His frienship with Epstein... went so far he defended Him and called hysteric the victims... betraying, virtu signalling sociopath...

#18 Ariana Grande for licking those donuts and putting them back on the shelf.

That’s disgusting.

Pretty sure it was a small mom and pop store too.

#19 Brad Pitt's six children don't speak to him after what he did to their mother and some of them. He got away with it, dragged his divorce out over years suing his wife over and over yet is still a beloved movie star getting great parts and loving the good life. He made sure to basically ruin his wife's career too. I can't watch some of my favorite movie because that monster is in them.

#20 Claire Balding for belittling that Jockey about his teeth live on air. Absolute jerk.

#21 Not as heinous as others, but Hugh Jackman for talking up his marriage for decades then cheating on her with his costar. Tawdry.

#22 Chris Pratt talking about forcing conservative evangelicalism on his kids.

#23 Ariana Grande home wrecking a marriage with a newborn baby involved.



She has a track record of home wrecking, yeah the guys are the ones that are married/in relationships but at this point she deliberately goes after taken men and obviously loves seeing the other woman suffer.

#24 Bill Cosby



Neil Gaiman.

#25 Chrissy Teegan and her old tweets.

#26 Neil Patrick Harris with the Amy Winehouse cake that looked like her passed body. Who the hell does that?

#27 R. Kelly. I don’t care where I am, if one of his songs comes on, I’m out. Can’t separate the art from the person anymore.

#28 Jack Black.



The incident was that he and Kyle checked into the hotel I was working at in 1999, at about 3am, and needed help with their luggage. With a limited staff, I helped Jack Black, and the security guard helped Kyle.



Jack Black was rude, surly, and demanding. He was a complete jerk to me. Barely spoke (I get that, it was 3am) no tip, and when he did speak, he wanted me to leave the luggage cart in his room with all his stuff on it. We only had 6 carts for 250+ rooms, so we can't allow that. When I tried to explain that to him, he got mad at me, like it was my personal policy and not the hotel's.



Until that day, I had been a fan. Now every time I see him in something, I just remember what a jerk he was to me.



0/10 - Don't meet your heroes.



On the other side of things, I also met Martin Short while working in a different hotel, a decade later, and he was an absolute delight. Charming, funny, and kind. Ten stars!

#29 Neil Gaiman. He’s trying to come back, too! Sorry, Neil, I’m a Sanderson fan now.

#30 Wyclef Jean stole earthquake money that was supposed to be used to rebuild Haiti.

#31 Alec Baldwin when he called his daughter a pig.

#32 Diddy. What a devil!



And also Tom Cruise jumping on Rosie O’Donnells couch back in the day!

#33 Jason Momoa. My husband met him at a comic convention when Aquaman first came out, and he was such a jerk. Acted very much like he’d rather be anywhere else.

#34 Used to love red hot chilli peppers then I seen a video of them been really disgusting to a woman during an interview like all of them trying to pull and push this woman pretend they were having intercourse with her and I just can’t listen to them anymore. Also vile that her co-host did nothing to stop them just laughed.

#35 Everyone implicated with Epstein.



Neil Gaiman. Can’t even look at his books. I loved his writing so much and it kills me what a monster he is.

#36 Jamie Oliver and my curly chip buttered batch with gravy being took off the school menu. I’m now 35 and I still feel the hate in my heart towards him.

#37 Ye.

#38 Naomi Campbell.

#39 Michael Vick.



What he put his own dogs through was bad enough, but then learning about the thousands of dogs that he drove around to find and steal from their yards to then hurt and train his fighting dogs with, the families that lost their companions to that nightmare…. It’s outright evil. He is a vile person who deserves to rot in the deepest pits of hell. There is no redemption from that level of cruelness. Straight up sociopathic/serial killer traits…



And then seeing the NFL and ESPN try to help rehab his image… Frick them. He’s a coach now for Norfolk University in Virginia…. Solid values he holds to pass on to our youth.

#40 Will Smith. Why the f is National Geographic funding a show about him traveling the world? People in general are annoyed at shows where wealthy celebrities get paid to travel the world and “discover themselves” now add the fact that the star of that show is an unhinged tool. This show has to be DOA.

#41 Chris Benoit.

#42 Lance Armstrong.

#43 Justin Timberlake - first the drunk cheating in public thing and then the DUI …. Pathetic!

#44 James Franco.

#45 Russell Brand.

#46 Chris D’Elia.

#47 Allison Mack. Being part of that cult and everything they did… just no.

#48 Demi Lovato for dragging a small business froyo shop that caters to specific dietary needs (I.e. zero sugar, low fat, etc)



I know she apologized and even visited the shop sometime in 2025, but it doesn't take away from how much she overreacted over, again, a small business. To the point of bullying them. Any remainder of respect I had for her was lost with that. Demi has a mountain of privileged in the financial department so of course the power dynamic here is overwhelmingly apparent.



Edit: Mental health issues aside, what she did was horrific. Even if she were neurotypical (she's not but that's okay) my opinion on how she handled this (or any other) situation wouldn't change. Encouraging the stigma of mental health does not make us, the people reacting to that (or any other controversy she's been in) better in any way. In other words, being a jerk in regards to people's mental health is always uncalled for.

#49 Finding out that both Owen Wilson AND Jackie Chan have children (very specifically daughters) that they do not/have not seen. Owen Wilson's daughter is still under 10 so this crosses me out to the extreme. Jackie Chan basically had an affair and abandoned the offspring of that affair and she had to live in the streets for a while. Both of them are disgusting deadbeats.

#50 For a real deep cut, Ian Watkins from lostprophets. what he did is so monstrous it completely destroyed any of the music for me. can't hear a single note without feeling sick. that's not something u can ever separate from the art or come back from.

#51 My cousin used to work security at concerts. One of her jobs was basically to just go tell the singer when they were supposed to be going up to the stage. Kid Rock was rude as hell to her. So our family has been hating him before it was cool.

#52 That guy Josh Homme from Queens of the Stone Age when he kicked a female photographer's camera and caused injuries to her face and neck. Never understood why it was just brushed aside.

#53 Marky “racist’ Mark Wahlberg

I will always call him Marky mark especially since he hates being referred to that.



Not only is he racist but he also tried to get his record expunged when he became more famous one of the reasons he used was that

he wanted to be a role model. Haha 😂.

#54 Jim Carrey.



The anti-vax movement and subsequent sick or passed children, and inability to stop COVID, would have happened without him... But he gave it momentum. There are absolutely bodies on his name.



That, and his insufferable attempt to tell the world how brilliant his bad performance as Andy Kaufman was, were a perfect one-two punch that made me never want to see his face again.

#55 Nikki Minaj.

#56 There’s obviously a lot of celebrities who have done way worse stuff, but I’ll say Wayne Gretzky. Grew up idolizing him like a lot of other Canadians, so when he refused to stand up for Canada and stuck with his pal Trump over his own country, he became dead to me. Haven’t been able to look at him the same since and never will.

#57 Metallica, after the Napster incident. Those cry babies lived on bootlegs starting off, and then when sharing platforms came around. Wah wah. We still bought those expensive LP, CDs, hundred s of dollars tickets flight to see their corporate asses. I want to see Lars Burn.