Bored Panda has gathered the best ones and put together a list of some of the most intriguing cases of famous people going MIA overnight. From abductions to scandals, to strange accidents and even stranger romances, here's why certain stars stepped away from their once-extraordinary lives.

Whether by choice or otherwise, dozens of celebrities have vanished from the public eye, leaving fans confused, intrigued, disappointed, sad and at times, suspicious. No carefully written statement or farewell tour, just here today and gone tomorrow. Someone asked, " Which celebrity had the most bizarre exit from the limelight? " and many of the answers read like a blockbuster that never made it to the big screen.

Being rich and famous comes at a price. Once you choose stardom, it's almost a given that you can say goodbye to the kind of normalcy or privacy you once might have enjoyed. Your relationships , finances, successes and failures are thrust into the spotlight for all the world to see. But sometimes, that light suddenly clicks off...

#1 Rick Moranis. Made the decision to stop to be with family. Truly unique.

Many people dream of being rich and famous. But a life in the limelight isn't as glamorous as it might appear to be. Besides the constant public scrutiny, loneliness, pressure to keep up perfect appearances, stardom can actually be hazardous to your health and could even shorten your lifespan. You may have heard of "The 27 Club." It's long list of celebrities who had their lives cut short at the age of 27. Brian Jones, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Jim Morrison, Kurt Cobain and Amy Winehouse are just a few.

#2 Chris D’elia. Apparently didn’t know you could screenshot Snapchat.

#3 Linda Florentino.

Men In Black actress. Became romantically involved with an FBI agent, Mark Rossini. Claiming she was researching for a role, she got him to access and give her files related to the felony case against a Holywood fixer, who she had been in a relationship with, which she then gave to his lawyers, intending to help him.

She was apparently difficult to work with on set and it seems all if this basically got her blackballed from Hollywood.

One study of 1064 famous musicians found that from 3 to 25 years after first becoming famous, North American and European pop stars experienced significantly higher mortality — almost two times higher — than demographically matched populations in the U.S. and the United Kingdom. The researchers said that the high levels of stress, depression, substance use and unhealthy lifestyles that often come with stardom were to blame.

#4 I didn’t see Jesse Smollet but faking your own beating for publicity is up there.

#5 Shia Labeouf’s self inflicted career ender was really something.

#6 Björk. Back in the nineties, she had a stalker named Ricardo López. He got angry when she started dating a black man, so he made an acid explosive (and filmed himself naked for 20+ hours while making it) then sent it to her in the mail. He painted himself red and green then ended himself in his apartment. Four days later his friends found him, saw what was on the tapes, and the police intercepted the package en-route. Björk kept making music, but she was so shaken by the incident that she stepped all the way out of public life.

Many celebrities are at risk of developing anxiety and/or depression because of the constant public scrutiny they face. "The relentless pressure of public scrutiny can create a feeling of vulnerability, where high-profile individuals never feel truly 'safe' from judgment or criticism," explains the team at Carrara Treatment Wellness And Spa.

#7 Maybe not as bizarre but it always fascinates me how the Olsen twins managed to go from some of the most famous people in the world to private mythical beings. Good for them tho.

#8 Michael Barrymore. Biggest tv star in the U.K. for a while and then they found a body in his pool….

#9 Randy Quiad.



I haven't closely followed the story but my dude was a really respected up and coming actor, had a bunch of success and was a household name after a few big movies then disappeared for a bit and then started a life of weird, probably unecessary crime, squatting in houses illegally, racking up thousands in hotel bills then bouncing on the bill.



He then said Hollywood elites had been persecuting him for his political beliefs and said some absolutely crazy stuff.



Hes been AWOL ever since I believe.

Ironically, another downside to fame is loneliness... These celebs may be surrounded by fans, bodyguards, agents, and other members of their entourages, but according to experts, many high-profile individuals often report feeling incredibly lonely. They can feel further isolated when they have to create a "fake" persona for the public that doesn't match their true selves. ADVERTISEMENT "The pressure to maintain a perfect image can lead to burnout and a loss of personal identity, contributing to feelings of emptiness and isolation," adds the Carrara site.

#10 Laurence Fox destroying his own career. Seemingly getting worse and worse every year. Especially as he is from acting royalty heritage.

#11 Daniel Day Lewis quit acting to be a cobbler in Italy.

#12 Duffy, the singer from Wales. Apparently she was abducted. Poor girl.

When it comes to mental health, experts say the stigma surrounding such issues can prevent high-profile individuals from seeking the help they need. And this makes matters even worse. "Many public figures fear that admitting to struggles with mental health would be seen as a sign of weakness, potentially damaging their career or public image," says Britney Elyse, a clinical psychologist and the Clinical Director of Carrara. But she adds that thankfully, celebrities and athletes have been increasingly speaking out about their struggles in recent years, helping to reduce stigma and normalize the conversation around depression and anxiety.

#13 Antonio brown, his fall from an elite nfl player to a complete mental case is quite the Story.

#14 Arnie Hammer.

#15 Amanda Bynes.

#16 Brian Harvey from East 17 (pop band) gorged himself on 3 filled jacket potatoes at a cafe. On the way home he leaned out of the driver’s seat to vomit, fell out of the car and ran himself over.

#17 Mayim Bialik had a pretty sweet potentially lifelong gig as Jeopardy host and then almost immediately burned all her goodwill by dragging all of her controversial politics into the famously apolitical show. Now she's mostly hiding away on her YouTube channel where she can censor anyone who disagrees with her.



One of the funniest things was how she was so bubbly and friendly to almost every contestant, but the moment she was dealing with somebody with an equal or higher education than hers she would suddenly become very cold. One time she had the audacity to imply to an anesthesiologist that she didn't think he was a real doctor.

#18 Maybe “celebrity” is stretching it, but this is an odd one.



One of the most promising young folk singers from my city of Toronto was Taylor Mitchell. She had been nominated as “young performer of the year”. She decided to drive out to the maritimes for a concert tour.



She was an environmentalist and enjoyed nature walks, so with time off between concerts, she went for a walk in a provincial park.



There she became the first person in Canadian history to be ended by coyotes: also the only known fatal coyote encounter of an adult anywhere. She passed at age 19.



This was, needless to say, very unusual.

#19 Charlie Sheen, because we sadly watched it in real time via tabloids and TMZ when he had his winning bi polar substance binge.

#20 Honorable mention to Chalino Sanchez, Mexican singer who received a death note from the cartel while on stage and carried on performing. He passed away shortly after the show.

#21 Bobby Fuller.



Months after releasing the hit ‘I Fought the Law’, he was found, rigor mortis, parked in his car, with his lungs full of gasoline. His car hadn’t been there long.

#22 Jewel.



Going from Lilith Fair to MAGA was a swing.



And then just the bonkers bad taste to do "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" at a Trump Inauguration event.

#23 Rip Torn. You probably know him as Zed from Men in Black but he was a well respected character actor. Then the weird incident happened with him breaking into a bank after a night of heavy drinking, catching multiple felonies. His explanation was he thought he lived there. His career pretty much ended after that, and sadly he died of Alzheimer's a few years later.

#24 I mean she’s doing it now— Lana Del Rey. Marriage to some bizarre alligator tour guide in a sweaty trucker hat and in the middle of what appears to be a full blown breakdown. Running crying off stage to make out with this dude in the middle of a performance? Releasing a “country album” that’s MIA. Just announced that her husband is writing something on the next single….



“But she’s happy!” Say her fans!



Is she though? Just really really strange.

#25 Zoe McLellan (dungeons and dragons, NCIS New Orleans, Designated Survivor) up and vanished in 2019 with her kid in the midst of a bitter custody dispute. Still missing.

#26 Going WAY back here, but Peter Green. Absolutely PHENOMENAL guitarist, was with the Yardbirds, John Mayall, and founder of Fleetwood Mac. Early FM was a Brit-blues band and sounds nothing like their work with Buckingham and Nicks. Once the band got successful, he wanted nothing to do with the money or celebrity. He got to the point where he would refuse royalty checks.

#27 Dolores Hart.



She was a actress in the late '50s and early '60s who played teen and young adult roles, most notable as the love interest in a couple of Elvis's movies and as one of the leads in Where The Boys Are. In 1963 she called off her engagement, sold all her possessions and joined a convent and became a nun.

#28 I feel like we are all watching it happen live right now. Britney Spears.

#29 That monologue from Kevin Spacey was weird AF.

#30 All these comments and no one has mentioned Mel Gibson?



It was nearly 20 years ago. This one is so fascinating to me for the simple fact that with the current political climate in America right now, if it had happened today, I dont believe it would have cost him his career and it would probably have been forgotten about in a week.



Thats not me trying to excuse his behavior as much as it is my own opinion and rather an indictment on our culture for its ability to hold people to certain standards and demand some sort of accountability.



Mel had well known issues with alcoholism. In 2006 he Gets pulled over for drunk driving and goes on a rant about jews and how they are responsible for wars and said some off handed remarks to the officers that pulled him over.



This man had it all. He had a successful career as an actor and at the time of his arrest, he was peaking in his career.



Braveheart won 5 oscars



The Passion of the Christ (2004), directed by Mel Gibson, is the highest-grossing R-rated film domestically ($370.8M) and the highest-grossing religious/independent film globally ($612M+), shattering box office records with a $30M budget



In 2006 he Directed Apocalypto. While it didn’t win any oscars, The film was shot entirely in the Yucatec Maya language and is still regarded by many fans as a masterpiece.



Mel Gibson could write, he could act, he could direct and he could do it all very well. And then he was shunned.

#31 Dave Chappelle’s sudden walk away at the peak of his show. At the time it felt completely out of nowhere.

#32 Carlos Mencia was on top of his game when South Park came out with that iconic episode that literally finished his career overnight. Joe Rogans constant rants about him didn’t help either.

#33 Also, I think Kanye deserves a mention.

#34 Teddy Sinclair (Natalia Kills). Singer who had found enough success to appear as a judge on X Factor New Zealand (along with her husband). In what she later claimed was a publicity stunt, she brutally tore into one contestant claiming he was just copying her husband and was a disgrace. The scene provoked huge outcry, including a petition to have her removed from the show. She also claims that a legal gag order prevented her from talking about the incident or explaining herself. Whatever the case, the incident ended Natalia Kills.

#35 Rick Moranis.



Because it was actually done for such a rarely genuine, deeply personal, and heartfelt manner. You just don't see that. What a great father.

#36 John "Stumpy" Pepys, the Spinal Tap drummer that died from a bizarre gardening accident. And to a lesser extent, Jeff Porcaro, the drummer from Toto also died from a gardening problem.

#37 Nobody's mentioned Sean Young yet. I really liked her in Blade Runner and think she had real promise in her career if she hadn't [been treated as] a stalker.

#38 Syd Barrett. Disappeared due to bad LSD trips and when he turned up years later at Abbey Road where Pink Floyd was recording, they didn’t recognize him.

#39 David Icke

He used to be a sports presenter in the 80s in the UK. Then he started spouting about conspiracy theories on reptilian alien races and all kinds of weird stuff.

#40 Cat Stevens. Became a strict Muslim in the late '70s and walked away from music and fame for literally decades.

#41 Shelley Duvall disappearing from Hollywood for decades after being everywhere in the ’80s always felt abrupt and strange.

#42 Quite a few on reality TV. The actress Roxanne Pallett stands out after going on Celebrity Big Brother and accusing another contestant of assaulting her. Now lives in the US after basically ending her career in the UK with her absolute stupidity.

#43 Cuba Gooding Jr. he just kinda faded away. I don’t even know the last thing I saw him in, Snow Dogs? lol.

#44 Angus T Jones. Made $20 Million from a sitcom as a kid, became a religious fanatic calling his own show demonic and satanic, then came back and withdrew those statements, but still pretty much disappeared from show business.

#45 In 1987, actor/comedian Dick Shawn was doing a show at a college theater, when he dropped dead of a heart attack and lay there motionless onstage. The audience thought it was part of the act. Some minutes later, stagehands came out and examined him and asked if there was a doctor in the house. The audience STILL thought it was part of the act. It wasn't until paramedics showed up that they began to get a clue it was real.

#46 I think Sam Cooke deserves mentioning.

The singer was found dead - shot I believe - outside of a cheap motel, wearing only a blazer and 1 shoe.

#47 B.o.B

I remember that he had a few hit songs and then nothing. I think I heard he was talking about clones or something at one point?

#48 Russell Brand. Went from being Britain's most shaggable comedian, wrote a couple of books about his exploits & taking substances- My Booky Wook 1 & 2, wrote a fairly good book on recovery.



Seemed to be fairly left wing, was involved in a campaign in the UK to help people keep their homes, went off to become enlightened & learn about philosophy, wrote a book about that & started a YouTube channel to bring his wisdom to the masses- don't get vaxxed & eat healthy, that sort of thing.



Then the assault allegations surfaced & now of course he's an evangelical Christian that supports Maga. Somewhere in there he married Katy Perry & told her wanted a divorce over text just before she was due to perform. I think he actually has been charged, not sure what's happening there.

#49 Ezra Miller's implosion from promising young actor to his absolute ridiculous behavior in Hawaii that basically got him blacklisted from Hollywood.

#50 Meg White, if she counts as a celebrity. White Stripes break up, she straight up peaced out. Never performed again, didn’t attend Rock n Roll HOF induction, just disappeared.

#51 It has to be Rick Moranis, but for the most wholesome and heartbreaking reason.





The man was at the absolute peak of his career—we're talking Ghostbusters, Spaceballs, and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids. He was everywhere. Then, in the early 90s, he basically just vanished from Hollywood overnight.





For years, people thought he just got bored or "retired" because he made enough money. The reality was way heavier: his wife passed away from cancer, and he decided to walk away from the fame entirely to be a full-time single dad. He didn't want his kids being raised by nannies or in the spotlight.





It’s "bizarre" in the sense that it’s so rare to see someone in Tinseltown choose their family over a multi-million dollar career at its zenith. Most people would have tried to juggle both, but he just chose to be a dad. Honestly, he's a legend for that.