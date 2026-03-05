Academy Award-winning actor Rami Malek has an identical twin brother, Sami. Born to Egyptian immigrants Nelly and Said Malek on May 12, 1981, the twins grew up in Los Angeles, California. They have an older sister named Yasmine, who is a doctor, and Sami works as a high school teacher.



Sami double-majored in American literature and culture and African-American studies at UCLA before earning a Master of Arts in secondary English education from Loyola Marymount University, according to People. Earlier in his career, he worked at the non-profit organization Teach for America.



Sami participated in the L.A. teachers’ strike, the 2019 discourse on public school funding, which Rami backed with a tweet: “I support my brother and all other teachers in their fight for the schools their students deserve. #istandwithlateachers.”



Despite having a career outside Hollywood, Sami has been actively involved in Rami’s acting career, walking red carpets and appearing on talk shows alongside the Mr. Robot actor.



During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! In 2015, Rami called him and his brothers “troublemakers as kids” and revealed that his twin had asked him to take an exam in his stead.



“He calls me one day, I had just gotten back from theater school — we went to different colleges — and he calls me in a panic, saying, ‘Hey, do you know a Greek monologue from a Greek tragedy?' I’m like, ‘Yeah, of course, I’ve just been doing this for four years,’” Rami recalled.



"He goes, ‘I need you to do this for my class, it’s going to get me the points I need to get me my degree. I’m short on these units, she’s offering points if anybody comes in and does this monologue.’”



The professor was so impressed with Rami’s recital that she asked him to perform it for her other classes, but the actor decided not to tempt fate and quickly left the premises.



Rami said in a 2018 appearance on The Graham Norton Show that they were born identical and remained so throughout their childhood, but started to look different after turning 18.



Sami accompanied Rami to the 2019 Golden Globes and Oscars and witnessed his brother take home the ‘Best Actor’ awards at both for his portrayal of rock legend Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.



“Well, I could tell you I’m speechless, but at the same time, I kind of figured my boy had it in the bag because he k*lled it,” Sami told Access Hollywood after the Oscars.

