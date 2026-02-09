Video Seems To Show Fearful Bad Bunny As He Exits Super Bowl Before Erasing Social Media
The 2026 Super Bowl was full of eyebrow-raising moments, from featuring not one, but two halftime shows for the first time in the event’s history, to Bad Bunny’s historic performance now being overshadowed by a wave of wild conspiracy theories online.
In a now-viral clip circulating across social media, the Puerto Rican singer was filmed leaving the event while repeatedly looking over his shoulder, sparking eerie religious and occult conspiracy theories.
- Bad Bunny sparked a wave of online conspiracy theories after a viral video appeared to show him repeatedly looking over his shoulder in concern while exiting the Super Bowl stadium.
- The rumors exploded even further when the singer abruptly wiped his Instagram clean just hours after his historic all-Spanish halftime show.
- While some netizens pushed occult “devil” theories, others argued the moment was linked to alleged threats against the Grammy winner.
Bad Bunny’s exit sparked comments ranging from, “Take me to the devil, I wanna swap some souls for [money],” to others even debating whether the pop star was under the influence of illegal substances.
On Super Bowl Sunday, February 8, Bad Bunny headlined the halftime show at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, making history as the first Super Bowl halftime show performed almost entirely in Spanish by a solo Latino male headliner.
The 13-minute show was a tribute to the singer’s Puerto Rican culture and served as a symbolic message of continental unity, featuring several Puerto Rican icons, including sugarcane fields, traditional mountain farmers, and a colorful casita.
The Grammy winner was also seen holding a Puerto Rican flag with the light-blue triangle, which is reportedly a symbol of the independence movement, and spiking a football inscribed with “Together, We Are America,” as part of his performance.
He also brought out several guest stars, including Lady Gaga, who performed a Latin-inspired version of her song Die With A Smile, as well as Ricky Martin, Karol G, Cardi B, Pedro Pascal, and others.
While the show was historic, the 31-year-old unexpectedly sent the internet into a frenzy of wild theories and sparked heated debate among fans after a viral video of his exit from the stadium began circulating online.
In the clip, which was posted on X by a popular user with the handle @matttttt187 and has garnered over 11.1 million views so far, Bad Bunny appeared to look over his shoulder multiple times, wearing a visibly strained expression.
Despite briefly smiling and interacting with fans and paparazzi, the Me Porto Bonito singer was later caught with a sudden change in expression, again looking behind him before quickly making his exit.
The post was captioned, “New video of Bad Bunny looking visibly SHOOK as he’s trying to leave the Super Bowl. Pausing to look back several times with visible concern in his eyes. You’d swear he saw The Devil himself and was terrified.”
The poster added, “Afterwards he also abruptly deleted his entire Instagram account, with 51 million followers. Well, the first points scored in the game were a 33-yard field goal…so there’s that.”
Reportedly, Bad Bunny completely wiped his Instagram account just hours after his Super Bowl performance, deleting his profile picture and even unfollowing everyone he had previously followed on the platform.
He only left a link to his 2026 Grammy-winning album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, in his bio.
In light of this conspiracy theory, one viewer wrote, “He looked nervous throughout the whole thing. S*cks when you make a deal with Satan and you don’t follow through with your end… NOTHING CAN STOP WHAT IS COMING! enjoy the show.”
A second user in agreement added, “Right?!!! I pointed it out how scared he looked. Something is definitely wrong because he didn’t look comfortable.”
The original poster’s 33-yard claim centers on the fact that the first points of the game were scored via a 33-yard field goal by Seattle Seahawks kicker Jason Myers.
According to some religious beliefs, the number 33 is often associated in Christianity with the age of Jesus Christ at the time of his crucifixion and resurrection.
It is also sometimes viewed as representing spiritual maturity, major transitions, and the closing of a chapter before a new beginning.
“I AGREE. He Sold his SOUL and did not DELIVER,” commented a third.
“Bad Bunny saw what happens when you sign the contract but try to back out mid ritual. 33 yard field goal = blood price paid. Satan doesn’t do refunds. Pray for his soul before it’s too late.”
Some disagreed with the religious and occult connections being drawn and argued that Bad Bunny’s “odd body language,” as perceived by many in the video, was due to illegal substance use.
“Dude was clearly on c*ke that whole performance. Eyes hyper dilated, nervous as f*ck, etc. dude was tweaking,” wrote one skeptical netizen, while a second added, “He’s paranoid probably doing m*th, been up for days.”
“Know the behavior very well he’s definitely on m*th. We call it a ‘tweeker,’” claimed another.
“Look at his eyes they’re popping out of his head. He’s on some sort of a stimulant and he’s extremely nervous and has major anxiety.”
Meanwhile, some fans expressed concern that the MONACO singer has allegedly been receiving threats against his life due to what they believe is a “surge” in hostility toward the artist since his selection as the Super Bowl halftime performer.
President Donald Trump also publicly criticized the choice, calling it “absolutely ridiculous” and “terrible.”
Following Bad Bunny’s performance on Sunday, Trump posted a scathing review on Truth Social, where he described the set as “absolutely terrible” and “one of the worst, EVER.”
In light of this, one user wrote, “Hes a mega star in a stadium full of crazy fans …but also a few racist haters.”
“Leaving a crowded stadium with security isn’t evidence of fear, demons, or symbolism. It’s just logistics,” wrote a second.
“He know you dont allow a crowd to move behind you. Thats a vulnerable position. Credible threats have been made on his life,” said a third netizen, while another added, “do yk how may racist ppl were in attendance and watching him? yes id be looking over my shoulder too his performance had ppl big mad. i heard he wore a bullet proof vest even. Soooo.”
“Y’all make everything about religion, it’s not that deep. He’s wearing a bulletproof jacket, he got threats for promoting certain stuff… but yeah keep running with your devil conspiracy lol.”
While many have suspected the singer of wearing a bulletproof vest during his performance, there are currently no official reports or confirmation of the same.
As for his eyebrow-raising move of deleting his Instagram posts, it appears to be nothing new for Bad Bunny.
According to multiple reports and fan theories, it is a common trend for artists to clear their social media before announcing a new album, project, or world tour to generate buzz.
While many speculate he is taking a break to avoid the “firestorm” following his all-Spanish performance, which drew sharp criticism, Bad Bunny has not yet addressed the move.
This has left fans guessing, with comments like, “He delete his instagram thing bc he is starting a new era (taking out a new album) he do this everytime he gonna put out new music & he keeps looking back bc there’s a lot of people trying to congratulate him for his performance.”
“Not everything has to be a conspiracy theory!”
Maybe he just wanted to pee? Not everything has to be dark or complicated
The weird-a*s conspiracy theorists on this would be hilarious if they weren't so sad. Also, the people complaining that a musician is on d***s during a show? Babe? Y'all OK? Never heard of a musician before?
