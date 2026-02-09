Video Seems To Show Fearful Bad Bunny As He Exits Super Bowl Before Erasing Social Media

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2026 Super Bowl was full of eyebrow-raising moments, from featuring not one, but two halftime shows for the first time in the event’s history, to Bad Bunny’s historic performance now being overshadowed by a wave of wild conspiracy theories online.

In a now-viral clip circulating across social media, the Puerto Rican singer was filmed leaving the event while repeatedly looking over his shoulder, sparking eerie religious and occult conspiracy theories.

Highlights Bad Bunny sparked a wave of online conspiracy theories after a viral video appeared to show him repeatedly looking over his shoulder in concern while exiting the Super Bowl stadium.

The rumors exploded even further when the singer abruptly wiped his Instagram clean just hours after his historic all-Spanish halftime show.

While some netizens pushed occult “devil” theories, others argued the moment was linked to alleged threats against the Grammy winner.

Bad Bunny’s exit sparked comments ranging from, “Take me to the devil, I wanna swap some souls for [money],” to others even debating whether the pop star was under the influence of illegal substances.

Bad Bunny performing at Super Bowl, wearing white outfit with number 64, with expressive gesture and intense focus on stage.

Image credits: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

On Super Bowl Sunday, February 8, Bad Bunny headlined the halftime show at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, making history as the first Super Bowl halftime show performed almost entirely in Spanish by a solo Latino male headliner.

The 13-minute show was a tribute to the singer’s Puerto Rican culture and served as a symbolic message of continental unity, featuring several Puerto Rican icons, including sugarcane fields, traditional mountain farmers, and a colorful casita.

The Grammy winner was also seen holding a Puerto Rican flag with the light-blue triangle, which is reportedly a symbol of the independence movement, and spiking a football inscribed with “Together, We Are America,” as part of his performance.

Bad Bunny holding Puerto Rican flag with a serious expression during a performance at the Super Bowl event.

Image credits: Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

He also brought out several guest stars, including Lady Gaga, who performed a Latin-inspired version of her song Die With A Smile, as well as Ricky Martin, Karol G, Cardi B, Pedro Pascal, and others.

While the show was historic, the 31-year-old unexpectedly sent the internet into a frenzy of wild theories and sparked heated debate among fans after a viral video of his exit from the stadium began circulating online.

In the clip, which was posted on X by a popular user with the handle @matttttt187 and has garnered over 11.1 million views so far, Bad Bunny appeared to look over his shoulder multiple times, wearing a visibly strained expression.

Bad Bunny crowd surfing at a live event, wearing a white suit and sunglasses, engaging with an enthusiastic audience.

Image credits: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Despite briefly smiling and interacting with fans and paparazzi, the Me Porto Bonito singer was later caught with a sudden change in expression, again looking behind him before quickly making his exit.

The post was captioned, “New video of Bad Bunny looking visibly SHOOK as he’s trying to leave the Super Bowl. Pausing to look back several times with visible concern in his eyes. You’d swear he saw The Devil himself and was terrified.”

The poster added, “Afterwards he also abruptly deleted his entire Instagram account, with 51 million followers. Well, the first points scored in the game were a 33-yard field goal…so there’s that.”

Screenshot of a Twitter reply mentioning traffic and a supernatural omen relating to Bad Bunny leaving the Super Bowl.

Image credits: memely

Tweet by user NefeNefe asking why Bad Bunny always looks shocked, with interaction options visible on screen.

Image credits: nefenefe003

Reportedly, Bad Bunny completely wiped his Instagram account just hours after his Super Bowl performance, deleting his profile picture and even unfollowing everyone he had previously followed on the platform.

He only left a link to his 2026 Grammy-winning album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, in his bio.

In light of this conspiracy theory, one viewer wrote, “He looked nervous throughout the whole thing. S*cks when you make a deal with Satan and you don’t follow through with your end… NOTHING CAN STOP WHAT IS COMING! enjoy the show.”

A second user in agreement added, “Right?!!! I pointed it out how scared he looked. Something is definitely wrong because he didn’t look comfortable.”

Bad Bunny appearing fearful as he exits Super Bowl surrounded by crowd and security in a crowded hallway.

Image credits: matttttt187

The original poster’s 33-yard claim centers on the fact that the first points of the game were scored via a 33-yard field goal by Seattle Seahawks kicker Jason Myers.

According to some religious beliefs, the number 33 is often associated in Christianity with the age of Jesus Christ at the time of his crucifixion and resurrection.

It is also sometimes viewed as representing spiritual maturity, major transitions, and the closing of a chapter before a new beginning.

🚨New video of Bad Bunny looking visibly SHOOK as he’s trying to leave the Super Bowl Pausing to look back several times with visible concern in his eyes. You’ d swear he saw The Devil himself and was terrified Afterwards he also abruptly deleted his entire Instagram account,… pic.twitter.com/Q0LkwQjp3o — {Matt} $XRPatriot (@matttttt187) February 9, 2026

“I AGREE. He Sold his SOUL and did not DELIVER,” commented a third.

“Bad Bunny saw what happens when you sign the contract but try to back out mid ritual. 33 yard field goal = blood price paid. Satan doesn’t do refunds. Pray for his soul before it’s too late.”

Some disagreed with the religious and occult connections being drawn and argued that Bad Bunny’s “odd body language,” as perceived by many in the video, was due to illegal substance use.

Bad Bunny’s social media profile with zero posts and 53.2 million followers after Super Bowl exit controversy.

Image credits: badbunnypr

Tweet showing a comment about Bad Bunny’s follower count dropping after Super Bowl exit and social media erasure.

Image credits: CHDAngelMom

“Dude was clearly on c*ke that whole performance. Eyes hyper dilated, nervous as f*ck, etc. dude was tweaking,” wrote one skeptical netizen, while a second added, “He’s paranoid probably doing m*th, been up for days.”

“Know the behavior very well he’s definitely on m*th. We call it a ‘tweeker,’” claimed another.

“Look at his eyes they’re popping out of his head. He’s on some sort of a stimulant and he’s extremely nervous and has major anxiety.”

Bad Bunny performing at an outdoor event, wearing vintage sports gear and engaging with the camera closely.

Image credits: NFL

Meanwhile, some fans expressed concern that the MONACO singer has allegedly been receiving threats against his life due to what they believe is a “surge” in hostility toward the artist since his selection as the Super Bowl halftime performer.

President Donald Trump also publicly criticized the choice, calling it “absolutely ridiculous” and “terrible.”

Following Bad Bunny’s performance on Sunday, Trump posted a scathing review on Truth Social, where he described the set as “absolutely terrible” and “one of the worst, EVER.”

In light of this, one user wrote, “Hes a mega star in a stadium full of crazy fans …but also a few racist haters.”

Bad Bunny exiting Super Bowl stadium looking concerned during a live performance with a female dancer in blue dress.

Image credits: NFL

Screenshot of a tweet discussing fearful body language of Bad Bunny as he exits Super Bowl before erasing social media.

Image credits: JaredMutchler

“Leaving a crowded stadium with security isn’t evidence of fear, demons, or symbolism. It’s just logistics,” wrote a second.

“He know you dont allow a crowd to move behind you. Thats a vulnerable position. Credible threats have been made on his life,” said a third netizen, while another added, “do yk how may racist ppl were in attendance and watching him? yes id be looking over my shoulder too his performance had ppl big mad. i heard he wore a bullet proof vest even. Soooo.”

Bad Bunny standing on a vehicle surrounded by a crowd, appearing anxious before exiting Super Bowl and deleting social media.

Image credits: NFL

“Y’all make everything about religion, it’s not that deep. He’s wearing a bulletproof jacket, he got threats for promoting certain stuff… but yeah keep running with your devil conspiracy lol.”

While many have suspected the singer of wearing a bulletproof vest during his performance, there are currently no official reports or confirmation of the same.

As for his eyebrow-raising move of deleting his Instagram posts, it appears to be nothing new for Bad Bunny.

According to multiple reports and fan theories, it is a common trend for artists to clear their social media before announcing a new album, project, or world tour to generate buzz.

While many speculate he is taking a break to avoid the “firestorm” following his all-Spanish performance, which drew sharp criticism, Bad Bunny has not yet addressed the move.

This has left fans guessing, with comments like, “He delete his instagram thing bc he is starting a new era (taking out a new album) he do this everytime he gonna put out new music & he keeps looking back bc there’s a lot of people trying to congratulate him for his performance.”

“Not everything has to be a conspiracy theory!”

“This is how conspiracy TikTok sounds when you turn the volume all the way up and the facts all the way down,” reacted one netizen

Bad Bunny looking fearful wearing a white 64 shirt while exiting a Super Bowl game before erasing social media accounts.

Image credits: Back4TheStorm

Tweet mentioning Bad Bunny’s fearful exit from Super Bowl and social media erasure, discussing a contract and consequences.

Image credits: vanessa_rhdd

Screenshot of a tweet about fearful Bad Bunny exiting Super Bowl amid social media erasure discussions.

Image credits: BhoimulSpeaks

Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing fearful Bad Bunny exiting Super Bowl and losing social media presence.

Image credits: SamanthaJBryan1

Social media post discussing fearful Bad Bunny exiting Super Bowl with mentions of paranoia and exhaustion.

Image credits: franko_ufo

Tweet by Raven Grace questioning the deletion of Instagram related to Bad Bunny exiting Super Bowl fearfully.

Image credits: RavenGrace0613

Social media post discussing fears around Bad Bunny exiting Super Bowl and potential industry targeting.

Image credits: wokestarwav

Tweet discussing Bad Bunny’s social media deletion amid new album release and Super Bowl performance reactions.

Image credits: mydearestcherry

Tweet discussing logistics behind Bad Bunny exiting Super Bowl, addressing claims about fear and symbolism.

Image credits: ZeroBarkThirty2

Tweet from Cristina Fox suggesting Bad Bunny was overstimulated and ready to leave the Super Bowl, with a crying emoji.

Image credits: cristinafoxtv

Tweet from Video Money Man discussing Bad Bunny’s exit from Super Bowl and social media activity, posted February 2026.

Image credits: VideoMoneyMan

Tweet discussing Bad Bunny appearing tense while exiting Super Bowl and erasing social media before new music release.

Image credits: mmwalk

Screenshot of a tweet speculating about Bad Bunny’s fearful exit from the Super Bowl before erasing social media.

Image credits: DYNASTYBALLAS

User tweet discussing Bad Bunny’s fearful behavior and anxiety after Super Bowl exit and social media erasure.

Image credits: JasonWestpalm

Screenshot of a social media post discussing Bad Bunny wearing a bulletproof vest amid Super Bowl exit rumors.

Image credits: nofucksmagee

Tweet discussing Bad Bunny as a fearful crowd reacts at the Super Bowl, with mention of erasing social media posts.

Image credits: IFindXrpRetards

Screenshot of a social media post commenting on a fearful Bad Bunny exiting the Super Bowl before erasing his accounts.

Image credits: Sameera__pathak