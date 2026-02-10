ADVERTISEMENT

Spanish may have become one of the most-searched languages in the US as Americans collectively opened Google Translate after Bad Bunny’s performance at the 2026 Super Bowl.

The Super Bowl Halftime Show, performed on February 8 at Levi’s Stadium in California, has become a flashpoint in the country.

Conservative voices have been accusing the Puerto Rican rapper of singing vulgar lyrics in front of millions of viewers.

“Children were forced to endure explicit displays of gay s**ual acts, women gyrating provocatively, and Bad Bunny shamelessly grabbing his cr*tch while dry-h*mping the air,” Andy wrote online.

Bad Bunny performing in white outfit with dancers in cornfield setting, sparking debate after fans translate his explicit lyrics.

Image credits: NFL

Bad Bunny became the first artist to perform an entire Super Bowl halftime show in Spanish, and he infused Puerto Rico’s culture into his entire performance.

From reconstructing sugarcane fields to having a Casita (Spanish for “little house”) where Latin celebrities like Jessica Alba, Cardi B, Pedro Pascal, Young Miko, and Karol G were seen grooving with other dancers, the entire show was a celebration of the island’s community and heritage.

But critics called the lyrics obscene and questioned how it made it to the NFL’s biggest stage.

Performer holding Puerto Rican flag during a heated debate after Super Bowl fans translate Bad Bunny's explicit lyrics.

Image credits: Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The lyrics of the rapper’s songs were altered for the Super Bowl performance.

But conservative commentators like Megan Basham shared the original lyrics online and claimed the altered versions were “still pretty bad.”

In the song Tití Me Preguntó, the Grammy-winning artist sings about juggling multiple s**ual partners and women from all over the world.

“A lot of girlfriends,” he sang during the show. “Today I have one, tomorrow another, hey, but there’s no wedding.”

“I have a Colombian girl who writes to me every day,” he goes on to sing. “And a Mexican girl I didn’t even know about.”

Bad Bunny wearing headset and holding football during Super Bowl performance with musicians in the background.

Image credits: NFL

Megan Basham shared screenshots of the original lyrics of Bad Bunny’s Safaera on X, in which he sings about explicit s**ual acts, casual hookups, and the use of illicit substances.

The original song includes lines like “If your boyfriend doesn’t eat your a** / He better f*** off,” but the rapper avoided singing the more explicit parts of the track during the live show.

“These are the most obscene lyrics ever to be performed at a Super Bowl half time,” Megan wrote in her tweet.

“And you have professing Christians in the Kentucky senate and at America’s most recognized evangelical magazine saying Christians should have embraced and celebrated this to show love and to show that we are welcoming,” she went on to say. “Also, the kids would get a ‘kick’ out of hearing this Spanish.”

Tweet showing a translation of Bad Bunny’s explicit lyrics sparking a heated debate among Super Bowl fans.

Image credits: JonnyRoot_

One Republican critic, Rep. Andy Ogles (R, Tenn.), accused the show of “openly glorified s*d*my and countless other unspeakable depravities.”

The show was “pure sm*t, brazenly aired on national television for every American family to witness,” the Tennessee lawmaker wrote on X.

Congress letter requesting inquiry into NFL and NBCUniversal for airing explicit Bad Bunny lyrics during Super Bowl halftime show.

Image credits: RepOgles

Andy revealed that he wrote a letter to the House Energy and Commerce Committee and called for an immediate inquiry into NFL and broadcaster NBCUniversal’s approval of the performance.

The Republican claimed it was “highly implausible” that the NFL and NBC did not have prior knowledge of the show’s content.

“I am requesting that the Energy and Commerce Committee launch a formal congressional inquiry into the National Football League and NBC immediately for their prior knowledge, deliberate approval, and facilitation of this indecent broadcast,” he wrote in his tweet.

“American culture will not be mocked or corrupted without consequence,” he added.

Bad Bunny performing at Super Bowl, fans reacting and debating translation of explicit lyrics in a lively stadium setting.

Image credits: NFL

The people critical of the lyrics included Andrew Kolvet, the spokesman for Turning Point USA (TPUSA), the MAGA-friendly nonprofit that was co-founded by slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

“Worse than I realized. Pure degeneracy,” Andrew wrote online.

TPUSA had organized a rival event, the “All-American Halftime Show,” to compete against Bad Bunny’s performance at the same time.

Super Bowl fans engage in heated debate over translation of Bad Bunny's explicit lyrics during performance.

Image credits: ABC6060842

Branded as a show to celebrate “American culture, freedom, and faith,” the TPUSA show’s lineup included Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett.

After Kid Rock was announced as the headliner, many sparked backlash online and pointed out his problematic lyrics about underage girls from the past.

“Young ladies, young ladies, I like ’em underage/ See, some say that’s statutory/ But I say it’s mandatory,” says the lyrics of his song Cool, Daddy Cool, which was a collaboration between him and rapper Joe C.

Bad Bunny getting a haircut wearing a Puerto Rican flag cape with a barber in the background in a dimly lit room.

Image credits: Bad Bunny

On the other hand, many defended Bad Bunny’s performance and and called it the “least ‘s**ual’ halftime shows in recent history.”

“My Spanish is not so good but did he say anything about grabbing girls by their genitals without their consent,” one commented, possibly referring to US President Donald past comments about grabbing women “by the p**sy.”

“Isn’t Nicki Minaj like on your team now? Have you SEEN her videos? Trick question – we all know none of you have,” one said.

One asked Rep. Andy Ogles, “Are there not more pressing issues to be addressing than… *checks notes* …a 15 minute halftime show?”

Bad Bunny performing in a crowd with fans reacting, highlighting heated debate over explicit lyrics translation.

Image credits: Bad Bunny

Viewers, who looked beyond the lyrics of Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance, would have noticed that nearly every frame included a nod to the island’s culture.

In the song El Apagon, the lyrics say, “Me gusta la chocha de Puerto Rico,” which Google translates to “I like Puerto Rican p**sy.”

But a deeper look at the lyrics reveals that the party track contains a number of strong political statements.

El Apagón literally means “blackout” or “the power outage,” and the song talks about Puerto Rico’s poorly maintained power grid and the frequent blackouts experienced on the island.

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Sunday show had performers dancing on fake electric poles, a symbol of how citizens are sometimes forced to risk their lives by climbing poles and trying to reconnect loose or damaged power lines.

Group of Super Bowl performers in traditional attire holding drums and flags during heated debate after fans translate Bad Bunny's explicit lyrics

Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

While Bad Bunny was performing Tití Me Preguntó, he was seen stopping by a street vendor selling piragua (Puerto Rican shaved ice). Piragua stands are commonly found on the island, selling the shaved ice with flavored syrup on top.

The piragua stand in Bad Bunny’s performance had glass bottles with different flavors, and each bottle featured a different flag, including Mexico, Spain, Colombia, and Puerto Rico.

While the song references women from those countries, the flags were seen by some as a representation of Latino unity during the Super Bowl performance.

Bad Bunny performing at Super Bowl halftime show, fans debating translations of explicit lyrics during the event.

Image credits: NFL

Hours after his headline-making show, Bad Bunny wiped his Instagram grid clean, deleting all the posts and his profile photo.

The artist also unfollowed everyone on the platform and left only the link to his album Debí Tirar Más Fotos in his bio for his 52.2 million followers to see.

