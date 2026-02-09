Kid Rock’s Alternative Super Bowl Show By Turning Point USA Sparks Backlash Online

ADVERTISEMENT

America didn’t get just one halftime show this Super Bowl Sunday. It got two.

While Bad Bunny took the stage as the NFL’s official 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show performer, a competing “All-American Halftime Show” was organized by the MAGA-friendly organization, Turning Point USA, to celebrate “American culture, freedom, and faith.”

Conservative nonprofit Turning Point USA held an "All-American Halftime Show" to compete with NFL's 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Performance, headlined by Bad Bunny.

The lineup for the patriotic "All-American" show included Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett.

“You can give your life to Jesus and he’ll give you a second chance. Till you can’t,” Kid Rock sang onstage.

“MAGA just got owned by Bad Bunny,” one commented online.

Kid Rock performing at Turning Point USA alternative Super Bowl show with Brantley Gilbert and others on stage.

Image credits: TPUSA

Turning Point USA (TPUSA) staged the All-American halftime show on Super Bowl Sunday, February 8, with a country-heavy concert and a strong dose of red-white-and-blue imagery.

The show was a direct rival to the NFL’s official Bad Bunny performance and also a tribute to Charlie Kirk, TPUSA’s slain founder, who was assassinated by a rooftop sniper last year.

The hour-long spectacle was headlined by Kid Rock and featured performances from Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett.

“This one’s for you, Charlie!” TPUSA host Jack Posobiec said as the show began.

Kid Rock performing on stage at Turning Point USA alternative Super Bowl show amid online backlash.

Image credits: Turning Point USA

Brantley Gilbert was the first in the artist lineup, followed by Gabby Barrett and Lee Brice.

Closing the show was Kid Rock, who kicked off his performance with his rap hit Bawitaba and then segued into Cody Johnson’s hit song Til You Can’t.

Kid Rock introduced the song by saying he woke up one night with the track stuck in his head and felt there was “a verse that still needed to be written for this song.”

“There’s a book sitting in your house somewhere that could use some dusting off,” he sang his self-written version onstage. “There’s a man who di*d for all our sins hanging from the cross. You can give your life to Jesus and he’ll give you a second chance. Till you can’t.”

Kid Rock performing on stage at Turning Point USA’s alternative Super Bowl show with an audience in the foreground.

Image credits: Turning Point USA

Social media comment reacting to Kid Rock’s alternative Super Bowl show by Turning Point USA with mixed emojis.

Charlie Kirk’s wife and the new CEO of TPUSA, Erika Kirk, was absent during the controversial All-American Halftime show.

She previously said her late husband would have been “so stoked” with their “pro-America” halftime show because he wanted to be “in the forefront of the culture war.”

“He would be fist-pumping at this … And what better way to honor him than to just get in the middle of this and be able to offer an alternative to families,” she told Fox News earlier this month.

Female singer performing on stage at Kid Rock’s alternative Super Bowl show hosted by Turning Point USA event.

Image credits: Turning Point USA

Comment by social media user Erica Danielle criticizing Kid Rock’s alternative Super Bowl show linked to Turning Point USA.

A tribute video was played for Charlie Kirk during the All-American Halftime Show, complete with a slideshow showing photos of Charlie, Erika, and their family.

“I want to honor God in all that I do,” a voiceover of Charlie was heard saying. “I want to be a great husband, a great father, I want to serve this country. I want to try to continue to lead this movement.”

Netizens slammed the All-American Halftime show, calling it a “Redneck Halftime!” and “Temu Halftime.”

“Not being able to speak even a little spanish or vibe with the music is low IQ as fuck hahaha,” one said, while another quipped, “Grandpa still calling himself kid lol.”

“Was this concert at the Dollar Tree 🌳 Parking lot lmfao,” wrote another.

“Turning Point USA having its own halftime show is actually a great idea,” read one comment. “It’s like handing toddlers an iPad so they stop melting down and everyone else can enjoy the real halftime show in peace.”

Kid Rock performing on stage with band and large American flag backdrop during alternative Super Bowl show by Turning Point USA.

Image credits: Turning Point USA

Comment on social media questioning the legitimacy of Kid Rock’s alternative Super Bowl show by Turning Point USA.

Running in parallel with the All-American Halftime Show was the NFL’s Super Bowl LX show, during which Bad Bunny performed some of his biggest hits for the screaming crowd.

Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin also made appearances, and a real-life bride and groom said “I do” in the middle of the performance.

Pedro Pascal, Cardi B, Jessica Alba, and Karol G showed up as surprise dancers as well.

Bad Bunny made history by becoming the first musician to perform a Super Bowl Halftime Show entirely in Spanish. But he did have one message in English displayed on a billboard at one point: “The only thing more powerful than hate is love.”

Kid Rock performing at Turning Point USA alternative Super Bowl show, sparking backlash and online controversy.

Image credits: Turning Point USA

Comment by Dionna Freihaut asking why Kid Rock wore a chicken costume during his alternative Super Bowl show by Turning Point USA.

The Puerto Rican artist made the same statement during his Grammy speech, in which he called out ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) on music’s biggest stage.

US President Donald Trump was quick to share his thoughts on Bad Bunny’s performance, calling it “absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER!”

“It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence,” he wrote on his Truth Social website.

Kid Rock performing at Turning Point USA alternative Super Bowl show causing online backlash.

Image credits: Turning Point USA

Screenshot of social media comment about Kid Rock’s alternative Super Bowl show by Turning Point USA generating backlash online.

“Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World,” he continued

After calling the show a “‘slap in the face’ to our Country,” he added that there was “nothing inspirational about this mess of a Halftime Show.”

A tribute video was played at the All-American Halftime Show for slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk

Kid Rock performing at Turning Point USA alternative Super Bowl show with a large audience and stage visuals.

Image credits: Turning Point USA

Among those criticizing Bad Bunny was also influencer Jake Paul, who lives in Puerto Rico.

The boxer slammed the Latin superstar a couple of hours before he took the stage.

“Purposefully turning off the halftime show. Let’s rally together and show big corporations they can’t just do whatever they want without consequences (which equals viewership for them),” he wrote on X.

The influencer called Bad Bunny “a fake American citizen performing who publicly hates America” and added, “I cannot support that.”

“Someone posted a clip and everyone in attendance looked miserable,” one commented on the All-American Halftime Show

Comment by Alex Nieves supporting Turning Point USA’s alternative Super Bowl show as a peaceful solution during halftime.

Social media comment discussing Kid Rock’s alternative Super Bowl show and the backlash it sparked online.

Comment from Rob Champ reading and referencing Kid Rock’s alternative Super Bowl show backlash online on social media platform.

Comment on Kid Rock’s alternative Super Bowl show by Turning Point USA, mentioning backlash and social media reactions online.

Screenshot of a social media comment mocking Kid Rock amid backlash over his alternative Super Bowl show with Turning Point USA.

Social media comment by George Valdez about Kid Rock’s alternative Super Bowl show by Turning Point USA sparking backlash online.

User comment on social media expressing opinion with profile picture, related to Kid Rock’s alternative Super Bowl show backlash.

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Kid Rock’s alternative Super Bowl show by Turning Point USA sparking backlash online.

Facebook comment from Lina Burgos criticizing Kid Rock’s alternative Super Bowl show by Turning Point USA, sparking online backlash.

Screenshot of a social media comment referencing Kid Rock’s alternative Super Bowl show hosted by Turning Point USA.

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Kid Rock’s alternative Super Bowl show by Turning Point USA sparking backlash online.

Online comment criticizing Kid Rock’s alternative Super Bowl show linked to Turning Point USA backlash.

User comment highlighting Kid Rock’s performance issues in the alternative Super Bowl show by Turning Point USA causing backlash online.

Comment criticizing halftime shows and calling for love and peace, related to Kid Rock’s alternative Super Bowl show backlash.

Comment discussing Kid Rock’s alternative Super Bowl show by Turning Point USA and the resulting backlash online.