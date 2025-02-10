The 30 Most Head-Turning And Bizarre Looks From Super Bowl 2025
The biggest night in football is never just about football! It’s also about spectacular halftime shows, attention-grabbing commercials, and, of course, a spectacle put on by the celebrities with their game-day fashion.
Some kept it classy, some kept it sporty-chic with their outfits for the showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.
One star even had a $740,000 watch glistening on their wrist.
Here are some of the celebrity looks from the 2025 Super Bowl:
Patrick Mahomes
For his game day outfit, Patrick Mahomes appeared to be dressed from top to bottom in one of opponent team Philadelphia Eagles’ colors.
The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback looked sharp in a checkered green suit with a patterned navy blue tie, sparkling gold loafers and golden Oakley sunglasses.
Travis Kelce
The star athlete of the Kansas City Chiefs was captured in a rust-colored Amiri suit that seemed straight out of a 70s style playbook.
Before his team took on the Philadelphia Eagles, Kelce made his grand entrance in the loose-fitting jacket with gold accents and wide-leg trousers.
Some netizens claimed there was no way his longer locks were natural, accusing him of traveling to Turkey for a hair transformation instead of practicing for the game.
He “was in Turkey getting fake hair instead of practicing and now i gotta watch the worst superbowl i ever seen in my life,” one wrote on X.
“Travis Kelce ass was in Turkey getting his new wig when he shoulda been in rehearsal! That’s why yall getting y’all ass whooped!” said another critic.
“Travis Kelce flew Turkish Hairlines round trip & came back with a Count Dracula widow’s peak. Bro’s hairline got more plugs than a Taylor Swift concert,” another said.
Blue Ivy
Blue Ivy, a spitting image of her mother Beyoncé, attended the game with her father Jay-Z and seven-year-old little sister Rumi.
The teenager wore baggy denim cargo jeans with an oversized black leather jacket from Balenciaga while attending the game.
“I thought Blue was Beyoncé!” one commented on the outfit while another observer said, “Blue looks exactly like Beyoncé when she was a teen in Destiny’s Child.”
GUYS!! STOP THE PRESSES! WE HAVE SOMETHING NEW TO REPORT!! SOME YOUNG WOMAN HAS A RESEMBLANCE TO HER MOTHER!! I KNOW!!!! RIGHT? THAT HAS NEVER HAPPENED BEOFRE!!!
Taylor Swift
Of course, Taylor Swift was in the stands cheering her boyfriend Travis Kelce during the big game.
When the hitmaker arrived at the Caesars Superdome, she was dressed in a white blazer, tank, Daisy Dukes, and white knee-high boots.
Hanging around her neck was a “T” chain, similar to the one she donned on her thigh during the 2025 Grammy Awards.
When her face appeared on the jumbotron, the singer appeared to shake it off as the crowd booed at her. She appeared to nervously smiled before continuing to watch the game
Serena Williams later assured her with a tweet saying: “I love you @taylorswift13 dont listen to those booo!!”
Martha Stewart
Martha Stewart didn't seem to adhere to the dress code as she looked unexpectedly casual at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party.
On top of a white shirt and pants, she threw on a sheer rose cardigan and posed for the cameras during the star-studded event.
Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes was dressed in an all-white outfit to cheer her husband Patrick Mahomes.
The mother of three, 29, wore a white corset and cropped white jacket with long, baggy sleeves.
The top was paired with white cargo jeans that had “Chiefs” written in bold red along the right side.
Critics left comments on Instagram photos of her flaunting her fit on the ground, saying she “ got all glammed up for nothing. Lololol.”
“She makes me lol!” read a second comment while a third wrote, “So self absorbed.”
“Yawnnn,” another commented.
Post Malone
Post Malone was seen attending the 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at The Sugar Mill in a casual outfit.
He sported a trucker hat and jans, but the highlight of his outfit was a blue and cream colored T-shirt that said, “And on the 8th Day, God created the cowboys.”
Serena Williams
Serena Williams may have embraced a dose of patriotism with her tennis wear-inspired outfit.
The sports star wore a cropped cobalt blue jacket on top of a white crop top, paired with a pleated skirt.
The Wyn Beauty founder was captured making a guest appearance during the halftime show headlined by Kendrick Lamar.
Ivanka Trump
First daughter Ivanka Trump was captured with other members of the Trump family, including her father and President Donald Trump for the big showdown.
Keeping things simple but chic, Ivanka was dressed in a white sleeveless pantsuit by Akris, with a wide brown belt to add a little oomph.
Ciara
Ciara attended the Fanatics Super Bowl party on Saturday night in New Orleans in a head-turning all back outfit.
The Level Up singer was dressed in a black bomber thrown on top of her top, worn with a a leather slit miniskirt.
She also donned thigh-high boots and had a large diamond-encrusted cross pendant hanging on her necklace.
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga caught all the action from the stands after opening the show with a performance of Hold My Hand.
Keeping up with her sleek and mysterious vibe, she had her jet black hair cascading down and matching her all-black outfit, composed of a long black coat and pants.
Jalen Hurts
The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback picked a deep purple look for his pregame outfit.
He wore a single-breasted blazer, tapered trousers and button-down shirt, all of which were in the color of purple.
Embossed in red, the words “Breed of One” were seen on his t-shirt’s collar.
The phrase is used on items from his clothing brand, and is a concept that stands for people embracing their unique qualities and passions without the fear of judgment.
Macaulay Caulkin (With Brenda Song)
Macaulay Culkin and his partner Brenda Song made for another celebrity sighting at Super Bowl 2025.
The couple kept it casual, with Brenda dressed in an all-black outfit while the Home Alone star was dressed in a yellow and blue checkered button-down shirt and denims.
Messi
Soccer legend Messi was cool and casual in a cream-colored sweatshirt and matching sweatpants.
With him while entering the SuperDome were his two sons, Ciro and Mateo, who had clearly chosen their side ahead of the game.
The boys were dressed in black Patrick Mahomes jerseys, pledging their allegiance to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo, who hosted the first-ever Super Bowl red carpet, wore a black blazer as a stylish minidress with black tights.
“I didn't want to wear any colors because, obviously, I'm a [San Francisco] 49ers fan,” she told her fans in a Get-Ready-With-Me video on Instagram in the lead up to the game.
Saquon Barkley
Saquon Barkley was dressed in smart casuals as she pulled up for his first Super Bowl appearance.
Rocking an all-blue vibe, the Philadelphia Eagles running back paired a denim jacket with jeans and held onto a blue Hermès bag as she walked into Caesars Superdome.
Tinashe
Ahead of the Super Bowl, singer Tinashe walked the red carpet wearing a white crop top that had strings of fabric loosely handing down.
The relaxed and casual fit included white pants and some simple accessories.
Not everyone was impressed by her outfit, as one fan simply said, “Nah.”
One called it “a mess” on social media while another said, “Try again!!!!”
A. J. Brown
Wide receiver A.J. Brown kept up with his team Philadelphia Eagles’ spirit, wearing a vibrant green jacket while arriving for the showdown.
Underneath the jacket was a tailored tie and a crisp shirt, paired with black pants.
Da'vine Joy Randolph
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, with her voluminous curls, also went with denim for her game-day look.
The actress, who won the Academy Award last year for Actress in a Supporting Role, sported a casual fit composed of a button-up shirt with a matching denim bottom.
Ice Spice
Ice Spice was seated right next to Taylor Swift to watch the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The rapper wore a Silence + Noise white button-up shirt, which was largely unbuttoned to show a little bit of her lacy red bra.
The top was paired with white Daisy Duke shorts, while silver bracelets and a silver necklace completed the look.
Naysayers were bemused by her outfit choice, with one saying, “Ice needs to do another color. I’m bored of this one.”
“Taylor looks stunning not sure about Ice Spice,” another said.
Some suggested that “Ice is an accessory” to the megastar seated next to her or was “tryna [sic] get attention by hanging with Taylor.”
“Do they just defrost ice spice for every super bowl?” one asked while another wrote, “Just when we thought ice spice faded into irrelevancy.”
Lauren Graham
Lauren Graham went with some denim power play on the red carpet ahead of the game.
She was pictured in a dark denim suit, featuring wide-leg trousers and a crips clue and white striped shirt.
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion also attended the star-studded Super Bowl party on Saturday night in a bold outfit
The star gave a new meaning to “see-through” as she wore a body-hugging dress, featuring the pattern of a skeleton as it would appear in an X-ray.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady made his commentary debut at the 2025 Super Bowl in New Orleans, and he triggered plenty of commentary online about some bling around his wrist.
The former NFL quarterback wore a sharp gray suit and accessorized with a golden yellow face watch that was hard to miss.
The Jacob & Co Yellow Sapphire Caviar Tourbillon watch comes with a price tag of $740,000.
Bradley Cooper
Bradley Cooper made sure his outfit matched his cute date to the game—his 7-year-old daughter Lea.
The father-daughter duo matched with their green outfits as they cheered for the actor’s hometown team Philadelphia Eagles.
The adorable pair were all smiles as they walked hand in hand into the New Orleans arena.
Devonta Smith
DeVonta Smith evoked strong feelings among netizens with his outfit ahead of the game.
The wide receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles walked into the venue dressed in a red suit, with a golden buckle at the waist.
“Bro looks like he's about to coach the Gryffandor quidditch team,” one said while another harshly called it the “Ugliest outfit ever.”
Doechii
Doechii kept it bold, sporty and futuristic with her look to end Super Bowl season.
Fresh off her Grammy win, the singer wore a cropped black and gray cropped jacket that featured a high white collar.
She also wore silver shorts with an ultra-high cut and had sleek black-framed glasses to add to the edgy look.
Gracie Hunt
Gracie Hunt made a statement from the sidelines at Caesars Superdome in a metallic gold mini-dress and platform sandals.
The former pageant queen and daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner also held what appeared to be a bedazzled football clutch in one hand.
Jamie Hauptmann
Jamie Hauptmann was pictured on the pre-game red carpet in a peculiar combination of pink and silver.
She wore a sparkly pink crop top with some stone detailing, along with shiny metallic pants.
Kaitlyn Bristowe
Kaitlyn Bristowe was effortlessly cool in a black satin top and black leather pants.
The Canadian TV personality kept up with the game-day vibe with a green Philadelphia Eagles jacket and cap to match.
Cardi B
Cardi B brought her Cardi B style and turned up the heat at the 2025 Super Bowl
The rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Cephus, wore a body-hugging Mowalola dress and stomped into the stadium wearing spiked Louboutin heels.
They may think they are "fashionable" but for some it just shows they are up themselves.... :(
