Audrey Hepburn’s son shared his reaction to Ivanka Trump’s recent tribute to the timeless actress.

During the president’s inaugural Liberty Ball in Washington on Monday night, Ivanka wore a recreation of a Hubert de Givenchy dress originally designed for Hepburn in the film Sabrina.

The first daughter, 43, received intense backlash for her outfit choice, with fans calling it “100 percent insulting” to the Hollywood star’s memory.

    Audrey Hepburn’s son, Sean Hepburn Ferrer, reacted to Ivanka Trump’s tribute to the late actress

    Ivanka Trump in elegant green outfit, wearing a beret and gloves, smiling and waving outdoors.

    Image credits: ABC/Michael Le Brecht II/Getty Images

    Man in a suit with glasses speaking on stage about elegance and class.

    Image credits: Rex Features/VidaPress

    Amid the outrage, son Sean Hepburn Ferrer, 64, said it was “no wonder” Ivanka chose to wear a recreation of his mother’s dress.

    The two families share a decades-long tie, according to the son born to the actress and her ex-husband Mel Ferrer in 1960.

    “It is no wonder that growing up in a family which knew our mother as a household name, she chose to draw inspiration from her, to seek the ultimate elegance and class reference, for an occasion such as this one,” he told the Daily Mail.

    Sean also noted how the inauguration fell on the “32nd anniversary” of his mother’s passing and “most of all, Martin Luther King’s day.”

    “What a cocktail!” he added.

    Ivanka wore the recreation of the black and white gown, initially designed for Hepburn in Sabrina

    Man in tuxedo and woman in elegant dress with gloves, embodying elegance and class at formal event.

    Image credits: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

    The Hepburn offspring touched upon how the actress had a long-standing relationship with President Trump, who sat on the Audrey Hepburn Children’s Fund advisory board in the early 1990s.

    Sean also touched upon the “transgenerational and transitional” legacy left behind by the Breakfast at Tiffany’s star during the interview.

    “Over the past 71 years, her legacy has grown to become transgenerational and transnational,” he said.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump)

    “Her elegance, which has its roots in her inner beauty and spirit, is often a reference point, an anchor, for many celebrities, actresses, and models in these times in which we appear to have somewhat lost our way.”

    A statement released by a White House rep touched upon how Hepburn “has long been a personal inspiration to Ivanka.”

    “Audrey Hepburn has long been a personal inspiration to Ivanka,” a White House rep said

    A woman in an elegant, embroidered gown and gloves holds hands with a man in a tuxedo, exuding elegance and class.

    Image credits: Getty Images

    The first daughter was “honored to wear the gown and “incredibly grateful [to the] Arnault family and the Givenchy atelier for creating this masterpiece, capturing the original artistry and elegance with remarkable precision and craftsmanship,” the rep told Page Six.

    “Audrey Hepburn has long been a personal inspiration to Ivanka,” the statement added. “She views it as a great privilege to honor her legacy in this way and is incredibly grateful to the team at Givenchy for bringing this moment to life.”

    A number of netizens expressed outrage over Ivanka’s appearance in the white gown.

    Ivanka, who is married to husband Jared Kushner, was sharply criticized for her outfit choice

    Elegant couple posing, with woman in embellished dress.

    Image credits: ivankatrump

    “She [Audrey] is the complete opposite of Ivanka’s silver spoon life,” read one comment.

    “I’m a big Audrey fan, and this is 100 percent insulting to her memory,” said one Reddit user. “Before she was a glamorous, famous actress, she was a rebel against the very political movement Ivanka’s father emulates.”

    “Ivanka can copy all the dresses she wants; what’s lacking is grace and elegance,” said another comment.

    “She [Audrey] is the complete opposite of Ivanka’s silver spoon life,” read one comment

    Family posing together in a living room; focus on elegance and class in their attire.

    Image credits: ivankatrump

    “That is why she is remembered as an icon. She wasn’t American, but I can only imagine what she would think of Trump. Ivanka is not a fashion icon or role model in any way.”

    Ivanka is the eldest daughter of Trump and used to serve as his senior advisor during his first term in the White House. However, she recently revealed that she won’t be part of her father’s second administration.

    “The main reason I am not going back to serve now is, I know the cost,” she said on the Him+Her podcast. “And it’s a price that I’m not willing to make my kids bear.”

    Ivanka recently said she won’t be returning to politics so she can “be the best freaking mom” to her three kids: Arabella, Joseph and Theodore

    Family dressed elegantly, gathered around lit candles for a celebration, emphasizing elegance and class in their attire.

    Image credits: ivankatrump

    “My primary goals were just to, like, be the best freaking mom,” she added. “Every time I had to miss something, I’m like, ‘I will never let this happen again in the minute I leave the White House.’ I feel super great about this decision.”

    “I love policy and impact. I hate politics,” she continued. “And unfortunately, the two are not separable… There is a darkness to that world that I don’t really want to welcome into mine.”

    Maggie Cordish, Ivanka’s longtime friend, said the first daughter would continue to be her father’s “informal adviser.”

    “She’s still his daughter, and a trusted voice, so in that sense an informal adviser, as we all are with our family members,” Cordish told CNN.

    “It’s not about the dress you wear; it’s about the life you lead in the dress,” said one harsh critic about Ivanka’s outfit choice

    Tweet screenshot commenting on Audrey Hepburn in comparison to Ivanka Trump.

    Image credits: AnthonyTresslar

    Tweet by The Male Harem quoting Diana Vreeland on elegance and class in wearing a dress.

    Image credits: TheMaleHarem

    Twitter response questioning family imitation to achieve elegance and class.

    Image credits: JohnFor12171930

    Tweet discussing elegance, class, and comparing Audrey Hepburn’s style to Ivanka Trump’s dress.

    Image credits: principessadi

    Tweet response discussing elegance and class, mentioning lack of originality in a design.

    Image credits: moiraogreene

    Tweet criticizing Ivanka Trump's dress as a copy, mentioning Audrey Hepburn's elegance and class.

    Image credits: itsmommy2024

    Tweet criticizing Ivanka Trump's dress, noting a lack of elegance and grace.

    Image credits: Cherylm984

    Tweet criticizing Ivanka Trump's dress, mentioning it's a knockoff and tea length, not floor length.

    Image credits: Guilloluisito

    Tweet comparing Audrey Hepburn's elegance and class to another figure, emphasizing her legendary status.

    Image credits: RebeccaAnCampos

    Tweet response about elegance and class, stating Audrey is in a class alone.

    Image credits: JCraigW

    Tweet referencing elegance and class in a comparison between Ivanka Trump and Audrey Hepburn.

    Image credits: JokeTurkenburg

    Tweet by LuAnn Gallagher expressing approval, mentioning "class back in the White House" and "Loved the hats!

    Image credits: GallagherLuann

    Tweet by user charliemenghett about Audrey Hepburn homage and Ivanka Trump's dress, expressing surprise and admiration.

    Image credits: charliemenghett

    Tweet by user, saying "Class is back. Elegance is here to stay" with sparkling emojis.

    Image credits: mrdrcyditzwillm

    Tweet praising Ivanka Trump's elegance and class in her dress, mentioning beauty and style.

    Image credits: lianan

    Tweet discussing elegance and class with a reference to making America glamorous again.

    Image credits: SunshineFL33904

