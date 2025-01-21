ADVERTISEMENT

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on Monday (January 20) inside the US Capitol Rotunda. Hours later, the new President and First Lady Melania Trump attended three official balls: the Liberty Ball, the Commander-in-Chief Ball, and the Starlight Ball, which are also part of the inauguration.

Surprisingly, there is no official dress code for the swearing-in ceremonies, which means guests can wear their own interpretation of elegance—including a pair of gray gym shorts.

In some cases, the outfits were too casual for the ceremony and failed to impress. In others, they were too extravagant or favored patriotic designs at the expense of style.

Here's a roundup of the inauguration looks that people considered the worst of the ceremony.