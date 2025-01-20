Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Melania Trump’s Outfit At The Presidential Inauguration Sparks Hilarious Reactions
Celebrities, News

Melania Trump’s Outfit At The Presidential Inauguration Sparks Hilarious Reactions

Inauguration viewers couldn’t help but notice the striking look the First Lady donned to her husband’s second inauguration.

The deep navy ensemble by Adam Lippes, coupled with an equally dark hat by Eric Javits elicited a strong reaction—but not exactly what she hoped for.

“Who wore it better? Melania Trump or Michael Jackson?” one viewer wrote, starting a barrage of funny comparisons that spanned figures from all across pop-culture.

Highlights
  • Melania Trump's inauguration outfit sparked hilarious pop-culture comparisons.
  • Viewers compared her look to Michael Jackson, Darkwing Duck, and anime villains.
  • Her dark navy ensemble by Adam Lippes received mixed reactions, including a 'mobster' vibe.
  • The outfit contrasted with her 2017 inauguration's more colorful Ralph Lauren ensemble.

Some even said that Melania’s look had a “mobster” vibe, while others believed she was channeling a bit of Darkwing Duck. The somber look went as far as to scare some netizens who said she looked like an “anime villain” ready to put her nefarious plans in motion.

    Netizens mocked Melania Trump’s inauguration outfit, leaving hilarious comments comparing her to various pop-culture characters

    Melania Trump's Outfit At The Presidential Inauguration Sparks Hilarious Reactions

    Image credits: Scott Olson/Getty Images

    The striking ensemble, made complete with black leather gloves and dark blue suede pumps, marks the return of Melania Trump to the spotlight in sober fashion. 

    “The tradition of the presidential inauguration embodies the beauty of American democracy and today we had the honor to dress our first lady, Mrs. Melania Trump,” said American designer Adam Lippes.

    “Mrs. Trump’s outfit was created by some of America’s finest craftsmen and I take great pride in showing such work to the world.”

    Melania Trump's Outfit At The Presidential Inauguration Sparks Hilarious Reactions

    Image credits: Win McNamee/Getty Images

    The fashion designer has distinguished himself from others in the field by drawing inspiration from “art, architecture, and interiors, creating a new look for sophisticated American style.”

    Melania’s outfit, in particular, seems to be a dark navy version of a $4,490 tailored “Laurence” coat, listed in Lippes’ site only in amethyst hue and with only two buttons on its single-breasted closure.

    Melania Trump's Outfit At The Presidential Inauguration Sparks Hilarious Reactions

    Image credits: PlatosGooncave

    Despite boasting “timeless sophistication,” Lippes’ work didn’t seem to elicit thoughts of elegance and sobriety for audiences, who instead felt reminded of figures such as McDonald’s “Hamburglar,” and other cartoon characters.

    “Why the hell does Melania Trump look like the Hamburglar?” a user asked.

    “These UFO sightings are getting out of hand. First Dior Bags, and now Melania’s hat!” another joked.

    Both the President and First Lady opted for more muted attires, instead going for a more understated yet elegant look

    Melania Trump's Outfit At The Presidential Inauguration Sparks Hilarious Reactions

    Image credits: ShivAroor

    The ensemble stands in deep contrast to the Ralph Lauren outfit she wore at Trump’s 2017 inauguration: an elegant powder blue cashmere dress with a mock neck collar, accessorized with matching gloves of the same color.

    The last four years might’ve made people forget about Melania’s wardrobe antics, as the First Lady is not a stranger to making bold statements with her outfits, including her infamous 2018 visit to a migrant detention center wearing a jacket that read, “I really don’t care, do u?”

    Melania Trump's Outfit At The Presidential Inauguration Sparks Hilarious Reactions

    Image credits: CalltoActivism

    Melania Trump's Outfit At The Presidential Inauguration Sparks Hilarious Reactions

    Image credits: VistaRealKnight

    Image credits: BenneCMO

    Image credits: 90minutetape

    Image credits: xXmidsXx

     

    Image credits: AustinRSmith25

    “Is she in mourning?” Netizens were put off by the First Lady’s choice of attire, feeling it was too dramatic for the occasion

    Melania Trump's Outfit At The Presidential Inauguration Sparks Hilarious Reactions

    Image credits: ALaSainteTerre

    Melania Trump's Outfit At The Presidential Inauguration Sparks Hilarious Reactions

    Image credits: VTFish1

    Melania Trump's Outfit At The Presidential Inauguration Sparks Hilarious Reactions

    Image credits: AllY0URBASE

    Melania Trump's Outfit At The Presidential Inauguration Sparks Hilarious Reactions

    Image credits: JeanRomanik

    Melania Trump's Outfit At The Presidential Inauguration Sparks Hilarious Reactions

    Image credits: MaileOnX

    Melania Trump's Outfit At The Presidential Inauguration Sparks Hilarious Reactions

    Image credits: HarleyRedd

    Melania Trump's Outfit At The Presidential Inauguration Sparks Hilarious Reactions

    Image credits: Liv177524627812

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    nizumi avatar
    Nizumi
    Nizumi
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She's wearing a wide brim so we can't see that the smile is only on the lips and her eyes are dead.

    sianisven avatar
    Sian E
    Sian E
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's what I'm taking from the outfit. It's covering most of her body and the muted colours suggest she'd rather just fade into the background or not even be there.

    destinythornton avatar
    Spocks's Mom
    Spocks's Mom
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She looks like "the hat man" in my past sleep paralysis episodes. 😱

