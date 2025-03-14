Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Gene Hackman Left Massive Fortune For His Late Wife But None For His Kids, Document Reveals
Celebrities, News

Gene Hackman Left Massive Fortune For His Late Wife But None For His Kids, Document Reveals

Gene Hackman’s will has been revealed — and it seems as though he left every penny of his $80 million Hollywood fortune to his spouse upon his passing.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the actor made Betsy Arakawa his sole beneficiary back in 1995. His son, Christopher, and daughters, Leslie and Elizabeth, were not named in the will. 

Highlights
  • Gene Hackman left his $80 million fortune solely to his wife, Betsy Arakawa.
  • Hackman's children, Christopher, Leslie, and Elizabeth, were not mentioned in the will.
  • Both Hackman and his wife passed away within 90 days, leading to charity donations.

However, because the couple died within 90 days of one another, their deaths were considered simultaneous. In this case, her will gave the instructions that all her assets would go to charity.

    Gene Hackman left his entire $80 million fortune to his wife, Betsy Arakawa

    Man in a sweater smiling at an event, illustrating fortune left for wife, none for kids.

    Image credits: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

    Andrew M. Katzenstein, a California trust and estate attorney, was allegedly hired by Hackman’s son, Chris, the oldest of the kids, in hopes of challenging the will.

    In the past, the late actor has shed some light on his tumultuous relationship with his children, saying that his stardom definitely took a toll on his personal life.

    Hackman had his first big breakthrough with films such as Bonnie & Clyde and I Never Sang For My Father around the 1970s, and it catapulted him into the spotlight. Although this was thrilling news, the Hollywood star found it came with a price as he was often missing out on quality time with his kids as they grew up.

    A man and woman smiling with two German Shepherds, representing family and fortune moments outdoors.

    Image credits: SW German Shepherd Rescue

    Gene Hackman skiing with family, vintage photo of actor smiling with kids on snowy slopes.

    Image credits: Tony Korody/Sygma/Sygma/Getty Images

    “It’s tough being the son or daughter of a celebrity,” he said to The Irish Independent back in 2000. “I couldn’t always be home with them when they were growing up and then, living in California, they’ve had my success always hanging over their heads.”

    In 2011, he also opened up about how his successful career had driven some wedges between him and his son, Chris.

    Hackman’s relationship with his kids was complex

    Gene Hackman smiling at an event, wearing a suit and patterned tie, with three females in formal attire.

    Image credits: Getty Images

    “I lost touch with my son in terms of advice early on,” Hackman shared. “Maybe it had to do with being gone so much, doing location films when he was at an age where he needed support and guidance.

    “It was very tough for me to be gone for three months and then come home and start bossing him around.”

    But as the outlet reported, Hackman had started getting closer with his kids again in recent years. 

    Gene Hackman in a classic film scene wearing a hat and coat, looking serious, with vintage police cars behind him.

    Image credits: Prime Video

    A man with curly hair in a colorful shirt outdoors, related to a story about leaving fortune for a late spouse.

    Image credits: Prime Video

    The 95-year-old and his wife were found deceased inside their New Mexico home on February 26, by a maintenance worker who had shown up to do a routine sweep. The actor was found in the entryway, while Arakawa lay in the bathroom. 

    Theories floated around for a while. Some suspected carbon monoxide poisoning, while others were questioning whether foul play had been involved. On February 28, however, these were debunked by Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza.

    As stated by authorities, Hackman had died from a heart disease, with Alzheimer’s as a contributing factor. Arakawa passed due to hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a rare but possibly fatal disease spread by infected rodent droppings.

    Man and woman walking dogs in a park, representing Gene Hackman's life.

    Image credits: SW German Shepherd Rescue

    Upon further investigation, police suspected Arakawa’s day of death was February 11, as there had been no further communication or activity made by the pianist. 

    On the other hand, Hackman’s initial pacemaker data revealed cardiac activity on February 17. There was an abnormal rhythm of atrial fibrillation the next day, which was the last record of heart activity, causing chief medical examiner Dr. Heather Jarrell to assume he most likely passed on February 18.

    Netizens commented on how Hackman’s kids had “barely spoken to their dad” over the years

    Screenshot of a comment discussing Gene Hackman's will, focusing on his kids and late wife.

    Comment about Gene Hackman's fortune distribution, expressing disapproval of children's involvement.

    Comment discussing family dynamics related to Gene Hackman's fortune and his late wife.

    Comment discussing fortune left for late wife, mentioning kids not deserving inheritance.

    Comment about parental relationships in a social media post discussing inheritance.

    Commenter Jennifer Elizabeth Voorlas reacting to a story about Gene Hackman's fortune.

    Comment discussing family relationships and inheritance issues related to Gene Hackman's fortune.

    Social media comment discussing Gene Hackman's fortune left to wife, not kids.

    Comment discussing wealth left by Gene Hackman to wife, not kids.

    Comment on Gene Hackman’s family relations highlights distance from kids.

    Comment on Gene Hackman's fortune, mentioning kids' estrangement, expressing sadness.

    Comment discussing Gene Hackman's fortune left for his wife, suggesting charity or grandchildren's benefit.

    Comment about Gene Hackman's will, mentioning his late wife's fortune.

    Comment about leaving fortune to wife, not kids, sparking debate on inheritance decisions.

    Comment discussing family dynamics related to Gene Hackman's fortune and his kids.

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    jmmorris10 avatar
    jmmorris10
    jmmorris10
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If she predeceased him, what does that mean legally ? How does a dead person inherit?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They don’t, obviously. Read the article to find out where the money’s going.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    abrahams724 avatar
    Kiki Likes Sweets
    Kiki Likes Sweets
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I suppose it a product of the internet age, but can't we just let them rest in peace without trawling through every aspect of their passing. All seems a bit crass, to me.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OFFS! In my mom’s last few months, she didn’t understand what a phone was. The nurses kept trying to hold the phone to her face so I could talk to her, but she was frightened by anything she didn’t recognize and so swatted it away from her. Hackman was even older than she was; I can imagine him also being confused by phones. They were just upsetting noisemakers to my mom. I had to accept that I couldn’t speak to her, so I quit calling. I can totally understand why the kids didn’t try, but I see they’re being vilified everywhere … likely by very lucky people who never had to deal with an old person who doesn’t understand phones, recognize people or things, and are frightened by *everything*. Some day, when they have an old parent they can’t communicate with, I hope they remember how they shat on Hackman’s kids without understanding how old brains work (or rather don’t work). ETA: Wow; I just checked and it was her last 26 months I couldn’t get to her via phone. My memory’s going, too. 😰

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
