Gene Hackman Left Massive Fortune For His Late Wife But None For His Kids, Document Reveals

ADVERTISEMENT

Gene Hackman’s will has been revealed — and it seems as though he left every penny of his $80 million Hollywood fortune to his spouse upon his passing.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the actor made Betsy Arakawa his sole beneficiary back in 1995. His son, Christopher, and daughters, Leslie and Elizabeth, were not named in the will.

Highlights Gene Hackman left his $80 million fortune solely to his wife, Betsy Arakawa.

Hackman's children, Christopher, Leslie, and Elizabeth, were not mentioned in the will.

Both Hackman and his wife passed away within 90 days, leading to charity donations.

However, because the couple died within 90 days of one another, their deaths were considered simultaneous. In this case, her will gave the instructions that all her assets would go to charity.

RELATED:

Gene Hackman left his entire $80 million fortune to his wife, Betsy Arakawa

Share icon

Image credits: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Andrew M. Katzenstein, a California trust and estate attorney, was allegedly hired by Hackman’s son, Chris, the oldest of the kids, in hopes of challenging the will.

In the past, the late actor has shed some light on his tumultuous relationship with his children, saying that his stardom definitely took a toll on his personal life.

Hackman had his first big breakthrough with films such as Bonnie & Clyde and I Never Sang For My Father around the 1970s, and it catapulted him into the spotlight. Although this was thrilling news, the Hollywood star found it came with a price as he was often missing out on quality time with his kids as they grew up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: SW German Shepherd Rescue

Share icon

Image credits: Tony Korody/Sygma/Sygma/Getty Images

“It’s tough being the son or daughter of a celebrity,” he said to The Irish Independent back in 2000. “I couldn’t always be home with them when they were growing up and then, living in California, they’ve had my success always hanging over their heads.”

In 2011, he also opened up about how his successful career had driven some wedges between him and his son, Chris.

Hackman’s relationship with his kids was complex

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images

“I lost touch with my son in terms of advice early on,” Hackman shared. “Maybe it had to do with being gone so much, doing location films when he was at an age where he needed support and guidance.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was very tough for me to be gone for three months and then come home and start bossing him around.”

But as the outlet reported, Hackman had started getting closer with his kids again in recent years.

Share icon

Image credits: Prime Video

Share icon

Image credits: Prime Video

The 95-year-old and his wife were found deceased inside their New Mexico home on February 26, by a maintenance worker who had shown up to do a routine sweep. The actor was found in the entryway, while Arakawa lay in the bathroom.

Theories floated around for a while. Some suspected carbon monoxide poisoning, while others were questioning whether foul play had been involved. On February 28, however, these were debunked by Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza.

As stated by authorities, Hackman had died from a heart disease, with Alzheimer’s as a contributing factor. Arakawa passed due to hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a rare but possibly fatal disease spread by infected rodent droppings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: SW German Shepherd Rescue

ADVERTISEMENT

Upon further investigation, police suspected Arakawa’s day of death was February 11, as there had been no further communication or activity made by the pianist.

On the other hand, Hackman’s initial pacemaker data revealed cardiac activity on February 17. There was an abnormal rhythm of atrial fibrillation the next day, which was the last record of heart activity, causing chief medical examiner Dr. Heather Jarrell to assume he most likely passed on February 18.

Netizens commented on how Hackman’s kids had “barely spoken to their dad” over the years

ADVERTISEMENT