ADVERTISEMENT

Leslie Anne Allen, the daughter of the late legendary actor Gene Hackman, was spotted publicly for the first time since the devastating details surrounding her father’s final days with his wife, Betsy Arakawa, emerged.

The 58-year-old was seen running errands in Los Angeles last Sunday (March 9), a few days after authorities revealed the results of the couple’s autopsy, informing of the true cause of their deaths.

Highlights Leslie Anne Allen, Gene Hackman's daughter, appeared publicly after autopsy results emerged.

Betsy Arakawa died first from Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome, not carbon monoxide.

Gene Hackman died a week later due to heart disease, possibly unaware of wife's death.

Hantavirus difficult to detect, symptoms mimic influenza.

Although Leslie had been preparing for the passing of her 95-year-old father due to his age, she was confused when Arakawa and one of their dogs also died alongside him, leading her to suspect a carbon monoxide leak.

The theory has since been disproved, with official reports confirming that Arakawa died first on February 11, with the actor following a week later.

RELATED:

Leslie Anne Allen, the daughter of the late Gene Hackman, was seen for the first time after the distressing details of her father’s passing emerged

Share icon

Image credits: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

The autopsy report, disclosed by Dr. Heather Jarrel, Chief Medical Investigator for New Mexico, painted a heartbreaking picture of the couple’s last days.

Arakawa had contracted Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS), a rare but deadly virus transmitted via contact with rodent urine or feces. It has no specific treatment, and the infection is known to spread quickly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Feeling symptoms such as fatigue, fever, muscle aches, and dizziness, Arakawa went to the bathroom and opened a bottle of medication. Sadly, she seemingly fainted, bottle in hand, causing the pills to fall on the floor.

Share icon

Image credits: FOX 29 Philadelphia

One of the couple’s three dogs, a German shepherd named Zinna, was found dead in a kennel in the bathroom’s closet, about 10 to 15 feet from Arakawa’s body. The other two dogs were rescued.

A week later, on February 18, Hackman succumbed to heart disease. Examinators believe his advanced Alzheimer’s left him unaware of his wife’s death, contributing to his lonely passing.

Share icon

Image credits: The Mega Agency

Shortly after the tragic incident, Leslie spoke with media outlets to express her grief while at the same time acknowledging that she had been preparing for Hackman’s death, labeling it “not terribly shocking.”

She also went in detail about how her father was in relatively good health in his last years. The actor reportedly enjoyed a balanced and nutritious diet, and exercised regularly. He enjoyed an active lifestyle, practicing yoga and Pilates several times a week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hantavirus is difficult to detect on symptoms alone, as they are very similar to influenza and other types of respiratory diseases

Share icon

Image credits: Dogwood Animal Rescue Project

“The trickiest part about Hantavirus is detection,” Patricio Ros, a physician specializing in infectious diseases, told Bored Panda.

“Early symptoms are very similar to diseases such as influenza,” he added, explaining that people should instead be on the lookout for signs of rodent activity in their homes and other places where they might’ve come in contact with their droppings.

Share icon

Image credits: Apple TV

There are more than 20 species of Hantavirus, divided into two categories with one causing an illness known as Hemorrhagic Fever with Renal Syndrome (HFRS), and the other causing Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS).

According to a report by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, HPS has a mortality rate of 38%.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Prime Video

“Hygiene is paramount,” Ros added. “Holes around the house should be sealed, and food needs to be kept in sealed containers away from the floor.”

When cleaning, it’s not recommended to sweep or vacuum up rodent urine, nests, or droppings, as this causes particles to spread into the air and increases the risk of a person inhaling the virus.

In 2021, The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a comprehensive guide to prevent the illness, which readers can access here.

“Check on him.” While most sympathized, others criticized her for not checking on her father

ADVERTISEMENT