After Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa’s cause of death was revealed, one question populated the minds of many: why did one of their dogs die, when the others survived? Now, a further investigation into their passing has revealed the reason. 

Arakawa died first on February 11 in their New Mexico home from a flu-like infection that was caught from rat faeces. Hackman died a week later from heart disease, but experts say he may not have known of his spouse’s passing, due to his advanced Alzheimer’s — also “a significant factor” in his own death.

Their bodies weren’t found until February 26.

    Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa’s dog was found lifeless alongside their bodies

    A 12-year-old Australian Kelpie named Zinna was lying next to Arakawa, also lifeless, only 10 to 15 feet away from her — similar to its personality when it was alive as it “was always attached to Betsy at the hip and it was a beautiful relationship.”

    According to investigators, the dog had been locked in a crate after undergoing a medical procedure, and there was no food in its stomach. 

    On February 9, Arakawa had collected Zinna from the vet, said Sheriff Adan Mendoza of Santa Fe County. CCTV footage caught her wearing a face mask as she stepped into a pharmacy.

    She returned again to her local area at around 5:15pm and did not respond to emails later that day, leading police to believe that was the period in which she passed.

    Authorities are still waiting for the dog’s necropsy results, but New Mexico State Public Health Veterinarian Erin Phipps stated that dehydration and starvation were most likely the two causes of Zinna’s passing.

    There was a chance the dog had been exposed to hantavirus, which was the infection that led to Arakawa’s death, but she said it was extremely unlikely since “dogs do not get sick from hantavirus.”

    Zinna most likely pased from dehydration and starvation

    The other two canines — a German Shepherd named Bear and another dog named Nikita — were roaming around freely in the 12 acre property, alive. They are now being cared for.

    On March 7, chief medical examiner Dr. Heather Jarrell held a speaking conference where she officially addressed the couple’s passing. 

    “The cause of death for Mr. Gene Hackman, aged 95 years, is hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, with Alzheimer’s disease as a significant contributing factor,” she said.

    On the other hand, Arakawa’s passing was “natural” as she concluded, “Autopsy examination and full body mortem CT demonstrated no findings of trauma internally or externally with microscopic findings consistent with Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome.”

    Previously, a conference had also revealed that Hackman’s pacemaker had tracked cardiac activity on February 17th, before “demonstrating an abnormal rhythm of atrial fibrillation” the next day, which was the last record of heart activity.

    “Based on this information, it is reasonable to conclude that Mr Hackman probably died around February 18.”

    Hackman was a legend among Hollywood stars, and this year’s 67th Annual Academy Awards was telling of such.

    Speaking on stage, Morgan Freeman gave a heartfelt message to his late friend. 

    “This week a community lost a giant, and I lost a dear friend, Gene Hackman,” he said, continuing, “Like everyone who’s ever shared a scene with him, I learned he was a generous performer and a man whose gifts elevated everyone’s work.”

