All the details surrounding Hollywood legend Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa’s passing have been revealed, and it seems the late actor may have been unaware of what happened to his spouse.

On February 26, the couple were first found deceased in their home in New Mexico, alongside one of their three dogs. The cause of death had not been revealed, and it was stated by authorities that they hadn’t been alive for some time before their bodies were discovered.

The Welcome to Mooseport actor was found in a separate room from his wife’s, fully dressed with his sunglasses lying nearby, indicating a potential sudden fall.

Gene Hackman may not have known of his wife’s passing due to suffering from Alzheimer’s disease

Arakawa, on the other hand, was in the bathroom, with pills scattered all around.

“An individual arrived to perform maintenance on the residence, became concerned after receiving no answer and contacted neighborhood security to conduct a welfare check,” read Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office in a press release, obtained by Page Six.

“Security then checked on the residence and observed Hackman and Arakawa on the ground unresponsive through a window and called 911.”

The front door of their house was unlocked.

Speculation arose quickly on how they had passed — Hackman’s daughter suspected a carbon monoxide leak in their house may have been to blame, while others thought foul play couldn’t be ruled out entirely.

However, a speaking conference held yesterday (March 7) finally gave some closure to their loved ones.

Chief medical examiner Dr. Heather Jarrell gave insight on the couple’s deaths.

Their bodies were found on February 26

“The cause of death for Mr. Gene Hackman, aged 95 years, is hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, with Alzheimer’s disease as a significant contributing factor,” she stated, while adding that Arakawa’s passing was “natural.”

“Autopsy examination and full body mortem CT demonstrated no findings of trauma internally or externally with microscopic findings consistent with Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome.”

And tragically, although Hackman died days after his wife did, it’s more than possible that he had no idea what had happened to her.

As reported by The Independent, Dr. Jarrell said, “I think that question is difficult to answer, but I can tell you that he was in an advanced state of Alzheimer’s, and it’s quite possible that he was not aware that she was deceased.”

Though not officially confirmed, Hackman’s death has been estimated to have been on February 18 — a couple of days before he and his wife were found.

Hackman’s daughter first suspected a carbon monoxide leak in their home

It was revealed during the conference that his pacemaker data had tracked cardiac activity on the 17th before “demonstrating an abnormal rhythm of atrial fibrillation on February 18, which was the last record of heart activity.

“Based on this information, it is reasonable to conclude that Mr Hackman probably died around February 18.”

Hackman was a legend among Hollywood stars, and this year’s 67th Annual Academy Awards painted him to be every bit the man he was.

Speaking on stage, Morgan Freeman gave an emotional tribute to his late friend.

“This week a community lost a giant, and I lost a dear friend, Gene Hackman,” he said, continuing, “Like everyone who’s ever shared a scene with him, I learned he was a generous performer and a man whose gifts elevated everyone’s work.”

Netizens were still speculative of this case

